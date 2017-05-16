4 High-Flying ETFs And Stocks With More Room To Run

The bulls raged past the latest rounds of threats including a global cyber attack and tensions in North Korea. The global stock market scaled new highs once again with the iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) having logged in gains of 10.5% in the year-to-date time frame.

This is especially true given a pickup in economic activity in many parts of the world, robust corporate earnings, Trump pro-growth policies, a rebound in oil price and improving global sentiments, especially after the French election. Notably, Saudi Arabia and Russia, the world's top two oil producers, agreed to extend their production cuts for nine more months until March 2018. This news has renewed optimism in the energy sector, which was under pressure from higher U.S. output and increased inventories weighing on the equity market.

Weakness in dollar is providing additional strength to commodity producers, leading to the rally in these stocks while WannaCry virus increased demand for technology stocks in the latest trading session.

As the rally was broad based, winners are spread across many corners of the space. Below we have highlighted a few ETFs and stocks that surged to fresh highs in recent session and could be compelling choices for investors seeking to ride out the current trends in the equity markets. All these have a top Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy), suggesting that their lead will continue in the months ahead.

Further, we have plotted each of them in the chart to envision a clear view of their outperformance.

Best ETFs

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

This product provides exposure to the small-cap segment of the broad Indian stock market by tracking the MSCI India Small Cap Index. It is unpopular and illiquid with an AUM of $185.9 million and average daily volume of 47,000 shares. The fund charges 80 bps in annual fees and has climbed about 40.8% in the year-to-date time frame, having hit a fresh high of $46.07. It has a Zacks Rank #1.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Fund (NYSEARCA:PSI)

This fund targets the semiconductor industry of the broad technology sector. It follows the Dynamic Semiconductor Intellidex Index, charging 63 bps in annual fees. PSI has decent AUM of $255.4 million and sees a modest average daily volume of about 64,000 shares. It has hit a fresh high of $44.50 and moved higher by about 23.1% in the year-to-date time frame. PSI has a Zacks Rank #1.



PowerShares QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This ETF provides exposure to the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq. It is one of the largest and the most popular ETFs in the large-cap space with an AUM of $50.5 billion and average daily volume of 20 million shares. It charges investors 20 bps in annual fees and has surged to a new high of $139.12, having gained 17.6% so far this year. The fund has a Zacks Rank #1.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

This ETF provides exposure to the large-cap growth segment of the broad U.S. equity market by tracking the Russell 1000 Growth Index. With AUM of $35.3 billion, it charges 20 bps in annual fees and sees solid trading volume of around 1.9 million shares a day on average. The ETF hit a record high of $117.92, representing a gain of about 12.7% in the year-to-date time frame. It has a Zacks Rank #2.



Best Stocks

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

This Zacks Rank #1 company with a VGM Style Score of A provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America. The stock saw solid earnings estimate revision of $1.25 for this year over the past 90 days with an expected whopping growth rate of 228.43%. It has a market cap of $8.1 billion and hit an all-time high of $45.96, having gained over 98% so far this year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

This Zacks Rank #1 company with a VGM Style Score of B is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. It saw a positive earnings estimate revision of 18 cents for this year over the past 90 days with an expected growth rate of 28.47%. Shares of LNTH have surged about 92% this year to hit fresh high of $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $614.9 million.

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

This Zacks Rank #1 company with a VGM Style Score of A operates as an online direct sales company in China. The stock saw estimate revision to earnings of 8 cents per share from a loss of 32 cents for this year over the past 90 days with an expected growth rate of 120%. It has risen 59.4% so far this year and hit an all-time high of $41.01. The stock has a market cap of $57.9 billion.



DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC)

This Zacks Rank #1 company with a VGM Style Score of B provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Its earnings estimate revision has gone up by a whopping $3.57 for the current fiscal year with an expected growth rate of 140.42%. The stock hit an all-time high of $80.60, having gained 34% so far this year. It has a market cap of $11.2 billion.



