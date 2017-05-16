WideOpenWest Files Terms For $400 Million IPO

My opinion on the IPO is NEUTRAL.

The cable industry is entering a period of consolidation and potential vertical integration, so I'm not sure how WOW is going to fare in that environment.

The firm operates a network of cable assets in the south and upper Midwest.

Quick Take

Facilities-based cable provider WideOpenWest (WOW) has filed an amended S-1/A registration for a $400 million IPO.

WOW is a significant but regional cable provider and faces competition from the majors as the industry enters a period of consolidation and vertical integration.

My opinion is NEUTRAL on the IPO.

Company

Englewood, Colorado-based WideOpenWest was founded in 2001 to provide a suite of cable-delivered telecommunications services to residential and business properties in 10 states and 19 markets, with a footprint shown in the graphic below:

(Source: WOW S-1/A Filing)

Management is headed by CEO Steven Cochran, who has been with the firm since October 2002 and has held the positions of Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer and President. He was previously Chief Financial Officer at Millennium Digital Media.

WOW was acquired by private equity firm Avista Capital Partners in December 2005 from existing owners Oak Hill Capital Partners and ABRY Partners.

In December 2015 Crestview Partners acquired a portion of Avista’s stake for $125 million along with the Chairman of the Board slot for Crestview Partner Jeffrey Marcus.

Technology

WOW has created a suite of cable services including high-speed data, television, VoIP and business services via its hybrid fiber-coaxial cable network which reaches 3 million homes and businesses.

Management says that as of March 31, 2017, it has 780,100 customer subscribers, 11,500 route miles of fiber and 33,500 miles of coaxial cable.

It operates in suburban markets adjacent to large metropolitan areas, and secondary and tertiary markets which it believes are not as competitive (or costly to develop facilities).

The company is pursuing revenue expansion through high-speed data subscriber growth, footprint expansion via ‘edge-outs’ (network extensions from the perimeter of existing routes) and the addition of business services.

Market and Competition

WOW is the sixth-largest cable operator in the U.S. by number of customers (780,100). Its service area includes 3 million potential subscribers, so its penetration rate is approximately 26%.

According to a 2016 report by S&P Global Market Intelligence, residential revenues are expected to grow from $108 billion in 2016 to nearly $118 billion in 2026.

Business services revenues are also expected to grow, albeit less rapidly in percentage terms, from $130.5 billion in 2016 to $141 billion in 2016.

Major competitive vendors that provide a full range of cable or wireless delivered services to both residential and business customers:

AT&T (T)

Verizon (VZ)

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Comcast (CMCSA)

Frontier (FTR)

Mediacom

Cox Communications

Dish Network (DISH)

Numerous other local ILECs and CLECs

The company says that as a result, in some of their markets there are more than ‘two providers of “triple-play” services.”

Financials

WOW’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Uneven topline revenue growth

Increasing operating margin

Uneven cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s operational results for the past three years (Audited GAAP):

(Source: WOW S-1/A Filing)

Revenue

2016: $1.28 million, 6.7% increase vs. prior

2015: $1.2 million, 4.8% decrease vs. prior

2014: $1.26 million

Operating Margin

2016: 46%

2015: 44%

2014: 42%

Cash Flow from Operations

2016: $191 million cash flow from operations

2015: $208 million cash flow from operations

2014: $202 million cash flow from operations

As of December 31, 2016, the company had $67 million in cash and $3.5 billion in total liabilities.

IPO Details

WOW intends to raise $400 million in gross proceeds from an IPO by selling 19 million shares of its common stock at a midpoint price of $21.00 per share, subject to customary over-allotments to the underwriters.

WOW says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to redeem approximately $364 million in aggregate principal amount of our 10.25% Senior Notes due 2019; for general corporate purposes;



WOW has $2.89 billion in long-term debt, as shown in the table below:

(Source: WOW S-1/A)

Proceeds from the IPO will only pay off a portion of its L/T debt due through 2019, though presumably, its $200 million CFFO per year will help it pay down the difference

Listed managers of the IPO are UBS Investment Bank, Credit Suisse, and six other firms.

Commentary

WOW is going public at a time of uncertainty for cable providers, as younger consumers, which represent the future of their customer base, increasingly behave as ‘cord-cutters’ from the cable providers, and purchase their media via OTT skinny bundle providers such as SlingTV, YouTube, Hulu, and others.

So, while the 2016 S&P report paints a rosy picture about the growth of the cable industry, cord-cutting and waning consumer interest in paying for hundreds of unnecessary channels will mitigate some of that growth potential.

The problem is knowing how much the net effect will be and over what time frame.

Additionally, capital intensive companies like WOW have greatly benefited from extremely low-interest rates, enabling them to build out their networks with cheaper capital than otherwise.

But as the U.S. economy mends and the Federal Reserve continues to increase interest rates, the resulting rise will impact WOW as it re-ups its debt.

This will put a premium on CFFO generation to pay down debt in order to reduce what I believe will be rising interest costs over time.

Finally, WOW is essentially a regional cable provider, not national. As the cable companies look to either diversify into content or wireless, regionals like WOW may have a tougher time competing against the giants and may perform comparatively poorly in a consolidating industry.

As a result, I’m not enthusiastic about the company’s future, so my opinion is NEUTRAL on the IPO.

