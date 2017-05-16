Plug Power: Total Disaster

As you are all aware Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) continues to draw very diverse investors, some who are passionate bulls, and others who are perennial bears. I have covered the name in many different pieces. Recently, we covered how the name reeked of controversy. I was on record as to predicting profitability by the Q4 2016 report, and frankly, when the company pre-announced some initial results along with 2017 expectations, I knew this was a blown call. Simply put, I was wrong, and I admitted it. Although a deal with Amazon helped the stock rebound into the $2 range, the pressure remains on the company to push toward that elusive profitability mark.

Now I could go on and defend my call based on the trajectory of the company a year ago and I could argue it was impossible to predict the huge increase in spending to expand the business. I won't do that, my call was wrong. Now having admitted that I was wrong, what is going on with the name? Will it ever see profits? Not only was I wrong about the company getting to profitability, but the name also isn't even near breakeven. Given the moves made by the company to expand and recent guidance discussed, I am not sure that the company will get there even in 2017 now. However, it is doing what is necessary to ensure future growth, but profits continue to elude the name. For some it is like a recurring nightmare of hope and failure. It is a shame. The history of this stock is indeed interesting. Bundles have been made and fortunes lost in this stock. That said, Q1 earnings are out and they were less than inspiring.

Let us begin with shipments. We learned the company shipped its first commercial ProGen engines for integration into electric vehicle range extenders. That was key. The company also introduced new Class 2 GenDrive units, while deploying two PPA sites. The company however only deployed 400 GenDrive units in the quarter, but does now have 44 GenKey sites installed. The growth of both GenDrive deployments and PPA sites has stalled a bit. However, the company anticipates 25 sites installed this year, and shipping 5,600 GenDrive units this year. That remains to be seen. Finances however are what continue to concern me.

Total revenue for the quarter was $15.2 million, flat year-over-year and whiffing on estimates by $9.7 million. Ouch. This surprised me given annual guidance. But when we see what was actually delivered, these revenues make sense. Sure the Amazon deal is a long-term value of $500 million, maybe more, the core business needs to continue to operate efficiently. Further, the costs to generate revenue continue to be high and it led to a strong loss in the quarter of $0.13 per share. This was of course a miss versus analyst expectations of $0.06. Nowhere near breakeven and even farther from profit. Such a shame. Expenses continue to increase while revenues are falling. That is a losing combination right now. The company has work to do to get to break even.

While cash was burned, it still has plenty. If the company ever does hit breakeven, cash burn should slow. However, cash burn was extreme this quarter. Net cash flow from operating activities for the quarter was $24 million, compared to a usage of $6.9 million in Q1 2016. As of March 31, 2017, Plug Power had total cash of $65.7 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $11.8 million and restricted cash of $53.9 million. With this level of cash burn, the company won't get through the year. Of course, expectations for 2017 call for $25 to $35 million to be used. That number has almost been met. Terrible.

As we look to 2017, guidance was strong. Q2 and A3 will realize much of the activity that should have hit in Q1, but still, this was ugly. However, historically guidance is not met, but I think guidance here was realistic. It calls for $130 million in sales which is 50% above 2016's results. We will see. GenDrive shipments will spike 40% to 5,600. GenFuel sites will total 25, while ProGen Modules will total 100. What is even more positive is the gross margin expansion we are set to see. Gross margin will at least double 8% to 12%. Again, this remains to be seem. But the key indicator is cash. The company estimates it will burn $25 to $35 million in cash, but I suspect it will be extremely higher. This means unless earnings start exploding positive, more financing will have to occur this year. I would not be a buyer here.

