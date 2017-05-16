Imperial Metals (IPMLF) on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Imperial Metals Corp. (OTCPK:IPMLF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2017 1:00 PM ET

Executives

Brian Kynoch - President

Andre Deepwell - CFO

Analysts

Brian Kynoch

Thank you. Welcome to the Imperial Metals conference call, to review our first quarter 2017 results. First, I’d like to note that our comments may contain forward-looking statements which by their nature are subject to risk of uncertainty and the actual results may differ materially from those expressed today. For further information on the risks and uncertainties, please have a look at our cautionary note that is attached to our news release.

I’ll start the call with the brief update on our major projects, and then I’ll have Andre Deepwell, our CFO, go through the highlights of the financial statements.

Our Mount Polley during the first quarter, 1.69 million tons were milled, as down slightly from the 1.71 milled, during the first quarter in 2016. We reduced mill throughput in 2017, was largely a result of some unexpected repair work that reduced the operating time in the quarter.

Copper recovery was 71.3% and gold recovery was 71.6%, similar to those, recoveries are similar to those achieved in the 2016 quarter. Metal production for the quarter was 5.5 million pounds of copper, down from the 8.2 million pounds produced in the first quarter of 2016. This was largely due to copper grade which was 0.21 in 2017 and 0.31 in the same quarter of 2016. Gold production was up at 13,811 ounces versus 12,900 in the first quarter of 2016, on slightly higher grades.

Copper grade was down for two reasons; Firstly, first quarter of 2016 the ore compiler [ph] was supplemented by about 95,000 tons of material grading 1.73% copper and over a gram of gold that were extracted from the underground operation.

In the same quarter in 2017, only 10,000 tons grading above 0.6 and 0.5 were extracted from underground and that we have a tiny bit left but that’s virtually basically the boundaries on ores is gone now from underground. Secondly, higher grade ores delivered from the Cariboo pit have been lower than predicted by the exploration block model down about 7%. Now this has been offset by a significant increase in the tonnages of low grade ores, which were up over 100% compared to the Block Mount.

However this does result in lower production, as the head grades delivered to the mill are lower than planned. To help offset this, higher mill throughput will be targeted to try and treat more of this low grade material during the summer months to help offset the lower volumes of higher grade available from the Cariboo pit. The work that we've been doing on recalculating the copper and gold versus contained in the Martel zone that zone that's located beneath the White pit are nearing completion and should be available to release soon.

At Red Chris, metal production for the 2017 first quarter was 16.3 million pounds of copper and 5,811 ounces of gold, down significantly from the 23 million pounds of copper and over 14,000 ounces of gold produced in the 2016 quarter. The reduction in production is a result of treating lower grade ores 0.39% copper and 0.2 grams per ton gold compared to 0.63% copper and 0.3 gram per ton gold in the first quarter of 2016.

Copper recovery for this quarter was 79.5%, up slightly from the 79.1% achieved in the 2016 quarter. And this, as we noted, this increase is achieved while treating substantially lower copper grades. So the mill is making progress on recovery of copper. Gold recovery was down from 55% on the first quarter of 2017 to 37% -- down from 55% in 2016 down to 37% in 2017 as a result of lower gold grade being treated. It's also we're all straight Main Zone ore so that ore is a bit more pyretic, so that makes gold recovery more difficult.

All the mill feed in the 2017 March quarter was from the lower grade Main Zone pit and as pit moves deeper in the Main Zone, copper grades are expected to be about 20% higher in the second half as compared to the first half of 2017. During the first quarter, the best weekly average of recovery for Red Chris was achieved. From January 15, to 29, copper recovery averaged 84.3%, was a record daily recovery of 86.2% being achieved on January 24. These recoveries were achieved on low clay ore from deeper benches in the Main Zone.

Mining the upper pit benches of the Phase 3 pushback is still yielding significant volumes with high clay ore. To offset the lower recoveries that we can achieve while treating this ore, throughput is being pushed and recently we averaged 34000 tons for a week, a new record for Red Chris and I know yesterday we actually put over 36,000 tons through the mill.

Construction on the installation of additional rougher cell is nearing completion and we -- it's in place now and we expect to begin commissioning that when we tie the piping in before the end of May.

Just the couple of notes, one on Huckleberry, we now own a 100% of Huckleberry as HML owns all of the outstanding shares of Huckleberry now and the mine remains on care and maintenance. We are beginning some we have done some work and I continue to work on preparation of a plant for reopening Huckleberry. And we're going to look in addition to ways to optimize that plant including ways that we can things we can tweak in the processing plant and hope to have a plan that will reduce the operating cost and the cost per pound of copper there.

And a note on Sterling, so the Sterling sale, we are getting close to closing and we expect to be able to close that by the scheduled end of May date.

With that, I'll now pass it on to Andre and after Andre finished, we'll have a question-and-answer period. Andre?

Andre Deepwell

Thank you Brian. Revenues in the March 2017 quarter were $115.7 million versus $136.8 million in the comparative 2016 quarter. The decrease was a result of lower shipment volumes at Red Chris in 2017 due to a processing lower grade ore in that quarter compared to the 2016 quarter. Revenues in both the 2017 and 2016 quarters included about $5 million related to positive revenue revaluation.

In the March 2017 quarter, Imperial incurred a net loss of $18.8 million compared to a net income of $17.7 million in the March 2016 quarter. The net loss is primarily due to lower mine operating income resulting from lower shipment volumes, lower unrealized foreign exchange gains in the 2017 quarter compared to 2016 quarter and no gains on derivative instruments in the 2017 quarter. Please refer to the comments commencing at the bottom of page 2 in the MD&A for further details.

In the March 2017 quarter, Imperial recorded a $5.7 million loss from mine operations compared to $20.3 million income from mine operations in the comparative 2016 quarter. The company share of Huckleberry’s loss in the March 2017 quarter was $1.6 million compared to a loss of $4 million in the 2016 comparative quarter, when Huckleberry was still in operation. The company has no derivative instruments for copper, gold of foreign exchange at March 31, 2017 or today.

Imperial’s capital expenditures were $24 million in the March 2017 quarter, up from $10.5 million in the comparative 2016 quarter. These capital expenditures included $6.2 million for tailings dam construction, $5 million for component change-outs on mobile equipment and $7.2 million for mobile equipment at Mount Polley.

The company reports four non-IFRS measures, adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA, cash flow and cost per pound of copper produced. The adjusted net loss which removes non-recurring and unrealized items was $22.7 million in the March 2017 quarter compared to an adjusted net income of $1.2 million in the comparative 2016 quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was $15.2 million in the March 2017 quarter compared to $49.9 million in the comparative 2016 quarter. Cash flow was $15.1 million in the March 2017 quarter compared to cash flow of $49.4 million in the March 2016 comparative quarter. The cash cost per pound of copper produced is calculated for the company’s two operating mines. For the March 2017 quarter these were US$2.43 per pound for the Red Chris mine and US$199 per pound for the Mount Polley mine.

In the March 2016 quarter these were US$0.99 per pound for the Red Chris mine and US$107 per pound for the Mount Polley mine. At the Red Chris mine, the cash cost per pound of copper produced increased, as a result of milling lower grade ore, the impact of lower buy product revenue from lower gold production and the lower Canadian U.S. dollar exchange rate. These factors all had a significant impact on the cost per pound of copper produced.

The higher cash cost per pound of copper produced at the Mount Polley mine was a result of similar factors although the impact of the gold buy product revenues was not as pronounced as at Red Chris. During the first quarter of 2017, the company really paid $1.2 million under the BC Hydro power deferral plan, as the copper price exceeded Canadian $3.40 per pound during the first quarter of 2017.

The company ended the quarter with $7.2 million cash and available capacity of $20.3 million for future drives under the senior secured revolving credit facility. The senior secured revolving credit facility is due on March 15, 2018 and therefore classified as a current liability as of March 31, 2017 in our financial statements.

In February 2017 the company entered into a Letter of Intent to sell the Sterling mine for cash proceeds of US$10 million plus additional non-cash consideration. Through March 31, 2017 the company had received deposits of US$1.5 million related to the sale. In accordance with International financial reporting standards, the Sterling mine assets and liabilities being sold have been classified two assets and liabilities held for sale and shown as current assets and current liabilities on the financial statements.

As noted by Brian this transaction is expected to close by the end of May. In April 2017 Huckleberry Mines Limited exercise that’s right a first refusal to purchase for cancellation of all the shares of Huckleberry held by a syndicate of Japanese companies and exchange for cash consideration of $2 million.

This transaction closed in late April, resulting in an Imperial holding 100% of the shares of Huckleberry. The company is in the process of measuring the acquisition date fair values of identifiable assets acquired and the liabilities assumed and has not yet completed as a preliminary accounting for this transaction. These disclosures will be provided in the second quarter report.

I’ll close my comments and back to you Brian.

Brian Kynoch

Okay. Then we should move on to the question period please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Brian Kynoch

Okay. Well then I would just tell everybody on the line, if they do have any questions please feel free to call Andre or myself, we’re happy to answer any questions privately. Thank you so much for joining us and we’ll see you into the next quarter.

