"Blue skies smilin' at me

Nothin' but blue skies do I see

Bluebirds singin' a song

Nothin' but blue skies from now on" - Irving Berlin, 1926

It's another beautiful day for stock market investing. The skies are clear and bright, the temperatures are warm outside, mister bluebird is singing his song, and stocks are setting new all-time highs. What in the world could possibly go wrong?

Blue Skies - 2015 Edition

I remember the same feeling back in 2015. Sure, stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY) were expensive at the time in trading at 20.8 times trailing GAAP earnings, but the economy was still on the mend, pricing pressures were under control, and stocks were still surging higher under this "goldilocks" backdrop. Moreover, stocks (NYSEARCA:DIA) were still riding high despite the fact that the U.S. Federal Reserve had raised interest rates for the first time in the post-crisis period just a few months earlier. And in mid-May 2015, stocks (NASDAQ:QQQ) had recovered from a brief respite to break above previous all-time highs struck at the end of February and beginning of March that year. In fact, stocks were holding up so well that price volatility as measured by the CBOE Volatility index (NYSEARCA:VXX) was at post-crisis lows. Gorgeous!!

Looking beyond the U.S., it looked like the rest of the world was finally joining the party. Both developed international (NYSEARCA:EFA) and emerging (NYSEARCA:EEM) stock markets were on fire for the year-to-date period in 2015 through May led by China that was soaring to the upside as it continued to work to open its markets to the world. Nothing but blue skies as far as the eye could see as the summer of 2015 beckoned ahead.

I mean, really, what could have possibly gone wrong at the time? OK, corporate earnings were coming in a bit light for the 2015 Q1 reporting season, but they were still on track for $100 per share level that had been in place since 2013 Q4. Oil prices (NYSEARCA:USO) had also just fallen sharply from over $100 per barrel the previous summer in June 2014 to just $42 per barrel in March 2015, but they had since bounced back sharply to over $60 per barrel and appeared to be on the fast track to make their way back to previous highs.

Merely a few small white puffy clouds on an otherwise beautiful skyline. And with more than 75% of institutional and retail investors convinced that the stock market would be trading higher a year from now, it looked like a continued smooth and steady stock market flight ahead.

The Skies Suddenly Go Dark

What happened to those blue skies smiling at me in the spring of 2015? Somehow, someway, they were quickly replaced by gray storm clouds that dominated the sky for the better part of the next year.

First, the stock market clouds accumulate as the market stops rising and begins to slowly fade for the next few months through August. No big deal though, as we've seen these periods of consolidation before and the uptrend in stocks remains firmly intact. But then, the first trap door opens, as stocks drop a staggering -12% in just six trading days. Along the way the once silent VIX suddenly roared to as high as 40. This episode includes a flash crash that dislocated ETF prices from their underlying net asset values for as much as a few trading days. And stocks spent more than a month through the end of September finding their footing and setting a bottom.

But just as it appeared the skies were breaking back toward blue once again thanks to a strong rally in October 2015, the next storm quickly rolled in. And over the next two and a half months through February 2016, stocks once again shed roughly -15% of their value in breaking below the previous lows set during the previous correction in the late summer 2015.

Blue Skies Return

Of course, the skies eventually cleared and U.S. stocks resumed their steady upward climb to new highs. But this past episode provides us with a few important lessons to consider as we stand two years later in May 2017.

First, just because it looks like nothing but blue skies lie ahead for the U.S. stock market does not mean that an unexpected storm front might not be looming in the distance. Market conditions were glistening in May 2015 and a wild ride for investors followed over much of the next year. So just because it looks and feels as though absolutely nothing could disrupt the sunny days for U.S. stocks does not mean that we could see a similar outcome in 2017.

Second, unexpected events can surface and build that can quickly derail what looks like a relentlessly strong rise in stock prices. Oil prices ended up rolling back over in falling as low as $26 per barrel before finally bottoming in February 2016. The initial fleeting weakness in corporate earnings evolved into an outright profit recession that just ended at the end of 2016. And China ended up popping the misguided stock market bubble that it had previously helped provide the fuel to create. In the process, it shifted from a central bank balance sheet that had been steadily expanding to that point to one that has been contracting ever since. These were just a few of the forces at work during the market correction from May 2015 to February 2016.

Third, the fact that stocks endure a prolonged period of turbulence does not mean that it is the end of the world. Contemplating the idea that the stock market might possibly fall at any given point in time is not a "doomsday" prognostication. Instead, it is recognizing the reality that just as stock prices have risen over time, so too do they fall at times, sometimes for an extended period. Just like the beachgoers on Long Island probably would have liked to know that a Category 3 hurricane was barreling toward them back on that fateful late summer day in 1938, I'm inclined to keep a wet finger in the air and a steady eye on the weather maps even while still enjoying the pleasant weather with the rest of the crowd. After all, some of the best investment treasures are found during the clean up after a bad stock market storm.

The Possible Storm Clouds Of 2017

So what could possibly go wrong to derail today's stock market in 2017? Quite a lot actually.

First, corporate earnings have been strong so far in 2017 Q1, which is a big positive. But the release of animal spirits that occurred in late 2016 appear to be on the wane as evidenced by the still fading breakeven inflation rate and industrial metals (NYSEARCA:DBB) prices that have been rolling back over in the past few months. If the recent strength in corporate earnings follows this trend of fading animal spirits in coming quarters and profit growth turns back to the negative, this would be particularly problematic for stock prices already trading at historically high valuations.

Second, markets are still set up for disappointment on the fiscal policy front. Daily, I hear analysts on the television and radio still talking about pro-growth healthcare and tax reform and its subsequent positive effects on the economy and markets as a given. But I have a non-partisan newsflash. Neither of these reforms is going to happen any time soon if at all. While it has only been a few months, the current leadership in Washington has already fallen way behind the needed pace to get these reforms implemented before we start running up against the midterms in 2018. And even if they are passed through, what is finally legislated is not likely going to be anywhere even close to the pro-growth policies that the market immediately priced in late 2016 and early 2017. At some point, the market may actually begin to price in this colder reality.

Third, global monetary policy continues to tighten. The PBOC (NYSEARCA:FXI) is already shrinking its balance sheet, and the Fed is thinking of doing the same. And the bias in conversation surrounding the ECB (BATS:EZU) and the BOJ (NYSEARCA:EWJ) is more around when are they getting out of their own stimulus plans, not when are they doing more. We have lived in a post-crisis world where asset prices have been lifted by monetary stimulus inflows for so many years. It will be interesting to see how markets respond if and when these monetary policy induced liquidity inflows start to become outflows. Or better yet, when the market starts to anticipate that these inflows are going to become outflows.

These are just a few of the many storm clouds that could suddenly emerge in the summer of 2017. Others could be a further crackdown on shadow banking activity in China (NYSEARCA:GXC), a more turbulent British (NYSEARCA:EWU) departure from the European Union (NYSEARCA:IEV), or a further fanning of the nationalist and populist flames across Europe. And this is not to mention the possibility of something derailing the markets by July that is entirely off the radar screen today. In short, anything is possible.

The Skies Are Still Blue

Of course, the summer of 2017 could come and go just as it did in 2014 and 2016, which was largely without incident. After all, stocks have been overvalued for several years now, and investors always have a "wall of worry" to climb (someday they may also have a pretty steep "slope of hope" to descend, but that's an article for another year), so what's at least one more summer of stock market gains in the post-crisis period?

This is why it is important to stay long stocks in the current market environment, as the bull market may go on for as far as they eye can see. One does not need to be overly aggressively long, as an emphasis on low volatility stocks over high beta at this stage of the stock market sunny day might be a prudent strategy to continue participating in stock market upside while also protecting against downside.

Consider an old favorite of mine in Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in this regard. Rose through the correction from May 2015 to February 2016. Continued rising since February 2016. And this is a boring, old electric utility that's hitting a double against the stock market over this two-year time period. Not saying that Southern Company will repeat this feat again over the next two years, but SO is not the only stock in the market that pulled off this feat over the past two years.

Or consider a security that is something other than a stock (gasp!). Long-term treasuries (NYSEARCA:TLT) provided an ideal diversification benefit throughout the episode that began in May 2015 through February 2016. Ready to beat up on TLT given the fact that it hit the rocks in its own right in late 2016? Go right ahead, as nobody is suggesting you should go all in on Treasuries any more than you should go all in on Stocks. Instead, one can own both, as drawing a line between these two charts provides a great risk controlled way to sleep well at night while generating a more consistently positive and superior risk-adjusted return. And just when a correction in stocks provides buying opportunities, so too does a correction in bonds including Treasuries (NYSEARCA:IEF).

The Bottom Line

We may have blue skies as far as the eye can see today, but just because everything looks fantastic today does not mean that it will last indefinitely. For just as a beautiful summer day can quickly be followed by a violent storm, so too is this true for capital markets including stocks. Enjoy the gorgeous stock market weather, but still keep an eye on the weather map to make sure you're not caught by surprise the next time the storm clouds start rolling in.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT, SO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy.