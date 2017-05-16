CRH - A Construction Stock To Hold?

Some time ago now, construction markets were buoyed by what was has sometimes been termed the Trump trade. The belief in a Trump fueled infrastructure boom has not, in fact, wholly stalled, but given the difficulties the U.S. President has faced in passing significant legislation, despite controlling both houses of the United States' legislature, some degree of skepticism is arguably quite healthy. While Trump's genuine commitment to following through on his promises is laudable, although their content is certainly divisive, the follow-through on his swing has often been lacking. That said, an increase in the U.S.' infrastructure spend remains likely, and there are also other reasons to consider upping the ante on your infrastructure exposure. This article runs the rule over one stock you might therefore consider: CRH (NYSE:CRH). What prompts this article, in addition to taking a further look at a stock supported by the Trump trade, with the Associated Press reporting that his long awaited infrastructure plan will be out in weeks, is the recently announced Chinese Silk Road Infrastructure Investment Plan, and the likelihood that in the longer-term the mooted buy-European Act could be good news for infrastructure companies with an already strong European base, companies just like CRH.

CRH,SPX - 1 Year. Source: Bloomberg

CRH, is the parent company of an international group of diversified building materials companies, which are involved throughout the infrastructure production process, from the manufacturing of building materials, to their supply in builder's merchant stores. Incorporated in Ireland, but listed on the LSE, the ISEQ, and the NYSE, CRH currently trades around the $37 per share mark, has posted year-to-date share price gains of 8.12%, and has seen its twelve month share price climb by 28.87%. Over 5 years this figure is an extremely healthy 113%. The company's market capitalization is $31.067bn, and dividends are a solid 2.72%. Over the last month, BofA/Merrill Lynch have rated CRH as a buy, whilst funds including Garde Capital, Princeton Alpha Management, Oppenheimer & Co., and Suntrust Banks, have increased their holdings in the company. According to technical forecasts, CRH may be in line to rise by as much as 6.9% over the next three months, and is currently trading between levels of support of $35.59, and resistance at $37.24.

CRH Income & Revenues to '16. Source: FT

In terms of the company's financials, the news is broadly positive. Revenues grew over the past year by 14.68%, to $27.1bn, net income was up a strong 71.69%, to $1.24bn, cash flow margins came in at a positive 8.63%, and overall debt levels fell, following a 2015 spike, leaving the company's debt to capital ratio standing at 35.04%. This reduction in CRH's debt levels represents a 30% decrease year-on-year. Dividend and EPS growth are also both solid, up 4%, and 67.98%, respectively. Annual earnings growth over the past year of 12.54% is respectable, and the company's weekly relative strength has been increasing in relation to the S&P over the past four months. Over the past three years, EPS movements have followed a consistent upward trend, with average year-on-year increases of $0.68 per year. This figure over the past five years is, however, less consistent. 2013 EPS figures came in at -$0.44, which means 5 year EPS growth is a still positive, but much less so, $0.15. Average EPS growth over the past year is 68.1%, whilst over the past 13 years this figure comes in at 6%, with highs of 142.8%, and lows of -47.4%. Profit margins are consistent, and increasing, with the last three yearly figures being 4.59%, 3.06%, and 3.08%. The company's P/E ratio of 23.06 also indicates that the company may have room to grow, given its low level, but relative strength to the market base of 18, as per Nasdaq.

CRH Dividends and Earnings Growth. Source: FT

What marks CRH out as an interesting investment opportunity in the current infrastructure market is its diversity, being involved in all stages of the infrastructure development market, and its wide reach. The company operates throughout Europe, Asia, and the Americas, and should Chinese or Trump infrastructure plans really look set to come to fruition, the company is sure to at least benefit from a rise in general market sentiment, and may capitalize on potential new opportunities. Profitable, consistently growing, and not just in one of its three core markets, but in each of them, CRH looks like it will continue to grow over the coming year. The company's last annual report is also worth perusing, as the figures it presents are strong, including sales increases of upwards of 4%, and global sales of €27.1bn. Indeed, as the below graphs illustrate, CRH's global performance is steadily on the rise.

CRH Global performance. Source: CRH.

In analyzing CRH, one finds a solid, if not spectacular company, with broad global exposure to a variety of markets insulating it, to a degree, from significant risk. As an investment opportunity the company does not necessarily promise rapid and substantial returns, but instead offers a steady year-on-year dividend positive investment, and one that has, over the last five years, broadly outperformed the SPX.

CRH/SPX - 5 years. Source: Bloomberg

(Oisin Breen, Research)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: CFDs, spread-betting and FX can result in losses exceeding your initial deposit. They are not suitable for everyone, so please ensure you understand the risks. Seek independent financial advice if necessary. Nothing in this article should be considered a personal recommendation. It does not account for your personal circumstances or appetite for risk.