MagneGas' (MNGA) CEO Ermanno Santilli on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MagneGas Corporation (NASDAQ:MNGA)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 16, 2017, 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Natalya Rudman - Investor Relations

Ermanno Santilli - Chief Executive Officer

Scott Mahoney - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Sameer Joshi - Rodman & Renshaw, Co.

Operator

I'd now like to turn the conference over to your host, Ms. Natalya Rudman. Thank you. You may begin.

Natalya Rudman

Thanks so much, and good morning and thank you for joining MagneGas first quarter 2017 financial results and business update conference call. On the call with us today is Ermanno Santilli, Chief Executive Officer of MagneGas; and Scott Mahoney, Chief Financial Officer of MagneGas. At the conclusion of today's prepared remarks, we will open the call for your questions. If anyone has any questions after the call, please contact Crescendo Communications at 212-671-1020.

With that out of the way, let me now turn the call over to Ermanno Santilli, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, Ermanno.

Ermanno Santilli

Thanks Natalya, and thanks to everybody for joining the call today. Good morning. We are pleased to report a number of important developments MagneGas regarding our commercialization and cost reduction programs. First, I think we’ve shown that we are continuing to execute on our business strategy of increasing our industrial gas sales. We achieved a 31% increase in revenue for the three months ending March 31, 2017 versus the same period last year. The increase in sales came primarily from new customer accounts that we secured through our superior customer service at MagneGas2 fuel.

We have also been aggressively streamlining our operations, reducing our operating expenses by 40% versus the fourth quarter of 2016. This is the first crucial step in our strategy to shift from an R&D focused company to a profitable company. We are working aggressively to cut our burn rate and this is just the beginning of many steps we have taken to give us a profitable run rate within the next couple of quarters.

Our SG&A was down sequentially from the fourth quarter 2016 and we expect the true impact of our recent cost reductions to be reflected in the coming quarters. Our goal in 2017 is to achieve a self-sustained organic growth. Over the past 90 days, we have put in place an aggressive strategy that contains costs, the reduction of non-essential employees, consultants and along with a realignment of certain personnel and sales related positions.

We also identified a more cost-effective feedstock for MagneGas2, which will enhance our gross margins going forward. We see a clear path to profitability through organic growth in careful management of our expenses, including the cost reductions of MagnegGas2. In addition to organic growth, we are focused on acquiring accretive companies in the industrial gas market to rapidly scale the business and maximize profitability.

In addition to potential acquisitions in Florida and Indiana, where the Company already has a strong presence and existing sales force, we are also seeking to penetrate new markets in the United States with a strong industrial base particularly those were renewable technology solutions such as MagneGas2 would be well received. We have identified a number of potential high-quality targets. The key criteria for these targets include strong existing management team, a stable customer base, and consistent profitability.

Now in order to execute on the strategy, we formed a new wholly-owned subsidiary MagneGas Welding Supply LLC to hold ESSI and future industrial gas and welding acquisitions. We believe the parent organization is now ready to fully focus on concrete growth plans using clearly defined acquisition strategy.

We believe we have the opportunity to begin systematically consolidating a meaningful position in the industrial gas space over the coming quarters and for the next several years. The creation of MagneGas Welding Supply LLC is one of the many steps being undertaken by the executive team to prepare for the execution of the strategy in the near-term.

Turning to our equipment sales, in March we announced that we successfully completed the installation of the Plasma-Arc Gasification system at Green Arc in the Louisiana which makes it the first unit operating outside of MagneGas headquarters in the United States.

Pursuant to the terms of the Gasifier Purchase Agreement, MagneGas received a total of $775,000 in addition to recurring royalty payments. We are excited to have our first historic operating system at a customer location in United States and look forward to additional sales equipment nationwide.

Our strategy is to replicate this business model of upfront payments plus long-term, high margin royalties at additional locations. We also believe we have a large market opportunity in Europe for our sterilization, gasification and potentially co-combustion applications.

In January 2017, we signed a definitive agreement for a $2.65 million sale of our proprietary gasification and sterilization systems, MagnesGas2 fuel and cylinders to a company-based in Germany. This transaction represents the largest sale in our Company’s history in MagneGas Corporation’s first equipment sale in Europe. We have an open dialog with the German company and are discussing additional equipment sales from the future. We also have significant interest from other parts of Europe such as Scandinavia to purchase our units.

In conclusion, we believe this is a pivotal turning point for the Company. We are clearly focused towards near-term commercial growth opportunities and away from long lead time R&D projects. The objective of the shift is to develop a strong cash flow positive business model. We have been developing an acquisition pipeline both in the utility services and industrial gas and welding supply verticals.

We believe this acquisition strategy will provide a diverse and growing revenue mix, added intellectual property, dedicated to the utility space and significant additional human capital. These resources are intended to improve probability and magnitude of our commercial opportunities for co-combustion and sterilization, as well as the rapid geographic expansion of our most successful product to date, MagneGas2.

At this point, I'd like to turn the call over to our CFO, Scott Mahoney, who will review our financial performance.

Scott Mahoney

Thanks Ermanno. Revenues for the first three months ended March 31, 2017 were $872,000 as compared to $666,000 for the same period last year. This increase was primarily due to additional customers and distributors acquired through ESSI. Gross profit increased to $368,400 from $299,900 for the first quarter ending March 31, 2017 versus the same period in the prior year.

Operating expenses for the first quarter ending March 31, 2017 were $2.9 million, unchanged from $2.9 million for the same period last year. However, operating expenses decreased $1.9 million, approximately 40% for the three months ended March 31, 2017, compared to the fourth quarter of 2016. The primary cause for the decrease was a focus on vendor rationalization, reduction in consulting and third-party services, and overall cost control efforts.

We’ve also taken on additional cost cutting measures related to personnel. We conducted a full review of the previous staffing model and we begun to eliminate redundant and non-essential positions. This has reduced compensation expense from approximately $3.8 million on an annualized basis in the beginning of first quarter 2017 to approximately $2.7 million on a current run rate.

We expect the majority of our staffing changes to take place in the second quarter of 2017, further reducing our payroll and related compensation expenses going forward. Our focus thereafter will be to primarily drive revenue growth, enabling our gross income to cover ongoing cash operating expenses for the organic business. Our goal remains to produce a stable, cash flow positive business model as quickly as possible, ideally no later than the end of this current year.

As of March 31, 2017 we had a cash balance of $53,578 versus $1.6 million at the end of 2016. As of March 31, 2017, we had no long-term debt with the small convertible note and a mortgage on our headquarters, which was relatively unchanged from the end of 2016.

Last week, we announced that we completed $1 million bridge financing and warrant exchange. The bridge financing provides us additional working capital for general corporate purposes at favorable terms and the warrant exchange will help us dramatically enhance our capital structure. By simplifying our existing capital structure, we now have greater financial flexibility, which we believe will be ultimately enhance our value for shareholders as we execute our corporate restructuring and new growth initiatives.

We believe we have taken the necessary steps and are successfully executing on our growth strategy and believe we now have the infrastructure in place to support our growth.

At this point, we'd like to open the call up to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. At this time, we will be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Sameer Joshi from Rodman & Renshaw. Please go ahead.

Sameer Joshi

Good morning, Scott. Good morning, Ermanno. How are you guys?

Ermanno Santilli

Good morning. Very well. Thank you.

Sameer Joshi

So the first question about the cost cutting efforts you are undergoing. You had $3.8 million annual savings target. Is that correct?

Scott Mahoney

No, our payroll was previously at an annual run rate of $3.8 million.

Sameer Joshi

Got it. Okay. And so this quarter your total OpEx was around $2.9 million, should we expect that these levels [or further] costs reductions that are should be expected?

Scott Mahoney

I think just two things to think about there. One I think in an absolute terms, we're focused on driving OpEx substantially lower. However, one of things that we’ll begin to talk more and more about is some of the people that were clearly expensive on our staff technical people. They were in a position because of their previous employment to where they could do things, where they could take some of their cash out and converted to stock options, restricted stock grants and things like that, some of our consulting partners were interested in doing the same.

So one of the things that we've explored very carefully over the last three months as where we could not only reduce absolute costs, but more importantly to our short-term endeavors, reduce our cash burn rate. So one of the things that we’ll begin to highlight beginning with our second quarter Q will be not only absolute EBITDA, but adjusted EBITDA to highlight the cash burn, and I think that's important for investors as we could see and focus on getting ourselves to our cash neutrality as quickly as possible.

I think that's imperative to show people the existing business, stable and healthy, organically funded. And then as we grow the items we would look to raise capital going forward would ideally be to make acquisitions and drive accelerated growth. Hopefully that answers your question.

Sameer Joshi

Yes. Now I understand. So you will be highlighting your EBITDA after stock-based combination?

Ermanno Santilli

Yes. We'll start to make that abundantly clear to investors going forward. We think it’s going to be a key metric.

Sameer Joshi

Understood. And above the line, you also mentioned that you're using a new feedstock, which is expected to reduce your growth – reduce your cost of goods. Your current gross margins are in the 40% to 45% range, are we going to see further improvements on that or will it be around 45%, 46%?

Ermanno Santilli

Yes. That’s a good question. We’re only touching on the topic because we don't know exactly what the results are going to be. But our prior feedstock, which was soybean oil is very thick and in essence what we're doing is we're pumping the liquid multiple times around our units and exposing it to the arc.

Over time that was getting thicker and thicker, which meant that occasionally you have to dump that and filter and clean and do all sorts of things that obviously added cost. On the feedstock that we are on right now is resulting in the same if not better gas produced, but is thinner, it’s still renewable and it’s functioning much, much better in our unit. So we fully expected to be able to demonstrate some pretty significant cost reductions in our production of MagneGas2 in the future.

Scott Mahoney

I think there's a couple of things to think about with this transition is it makes our use of labor much more efficient. So it just simply put, it means that we can get a lot more gas out of each man-hour. So it lets you get a lot more efficient about personnel staffing models. How many actually are required to support the machine for the production, how many actually are required to support the maintenance and the cleanup, the waste its produce, the various things that go into both prior production and then after production, the logistics are dealing with residual waste and the production output.

So that not only makes the machine operation as our business much more efficient, but this is a key stepping stone in making our machine increasingly marketable for potential end users. It doesn't require so much functional output, people working to create that output, so it becomes a lot more attractive for people to consider operating as an independent operator.

Ermanno Santilli

Yes. Ultimately over the next few months, we expect that this change in feedstock will be – will have a significant effect to our operations and strategically as a company as Scott said, the ability to easily sell these units to just about anybody.

Sameer Joshi

Thanks for that great explanation actually. That brings me to the Green Arc actually installation, how is that going and are they producing MagneGas2 and are you receiving royalties already or what is the schedule for that?

Ermanno Santilli

It's complete. The official completion of this was sent and accepted. They are producing gas. I think as they're seating their local market they are not producing gas every day, but they're certainly producing it and they actually are on the new feedstock already. So far they're really happy with the operation of the unit and our team has been there several times to a system training, so from our perspective it's complete.

Sameer Joshi

Great. So should we expect royalty revenues from this or the next two, three, four quarters?

Ermanno Santilli

Yes, absolutely. Absolutely.

Sameer Joshi

And just one more from me, the TALON order from Germany. There was going to be an upfront payment in the first 90 days, has that been received or what is the scheduled for that?

Ermanno Santilli

Yes. They have actually asked for an extension, which we have provided to them. The extension has a cost, and so we know it's not just an extension just to extend. We are speaking to them daily and we’re actually working with them on other multiple opportunities in addition to speaking to them and agreeing that this new feedstock at least from the industrial gas side of it is really a game changer for their business model as well.

Sameer Joshi

Okay. I have actually one more if you may, can you just talk a little bit about the coal initiative or the coal combustion technology acquisition you have spoken about a few quarters ago?

Ermanno Santilli

Yes. Scott, you want to take that?

Scott Mahoney

Sure. So we conducted excess diligence on an opportunity. At that point we are still very favorably disposed towards the action. However, some of the other thing that we have since dealt with, we're gaining items to getting any transaction done, any sort of transaction involving financing, acquisitions. And if you take a look at the announcement we made in the last week related to warrant exchange and interim financing, there is certain things that we did in those agreements that make our capital structure significantly more flexible.

It gives a lot more options to how we can get certain things done. So that was truly a big task. It’s a big achievement for us to basically give ourselves substantially more flexibility given that really this was our primary investor for the last four plus years and there are many terms and conditions in the structure that made it somewhat limiting to what kind of auction structures or options we could pursue. We've now limited virtually all of those limitations and it really opens up the entire realm of options for us to evaluate going forward.

Sameer Joshi

Great. Thanks for all the color provided on this call. This is really helpful. Thanks.

Ermanno Santilli

Thank you for the questions.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from [Jim Miller from Hillcrest Capital]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning, gentlemen. It looks like the – your strategy, your game plan is starting to come together. I could see a little bit of visibility there, so congratulations.

Ermanno Santilli

Thanks.

Unidentified Analyst

The warrant exchange rate, I read up on it and [Ermanno] just touched on it, I just want to just get a better feel of what we – say a little bit more detail on that and if there's anything along those same lines going forward?

Scott Mahoney

Ermanno, you want to fill that or let me take care of it.

Ermanno Santilli

No, you can take it.

Scott Mahoney

Yes, so as I'm sure you're aware, I've been in the job since December 1, and my background is M&A and to capital raising. One of the things that we observed fairly early on as we were evaluating the ways that we could start to really advance the process for the Company's growth was that almost no matter, which form of transactional structure we wish to pursue, ultimately it was prohibited or limited and some actually performed by certain terms and conditions that all tied back to previous financings.

And essentially as long as the warrants that were in place – are in place, my option is to provide solutions to the executive team, the Company and the Board were very limited. And they became pretty apparent as we evaluate our options is that the only real clear path for the Company go forward would be to restructure its capital structure and give itself more options to do productive things that make people supportive of our strategy even more so than they are now.

And this warrants exchange was a linchpin in moving forward. A lot of people won't understand the importance of it until they see subsequent opportunities come to bear, but this was the first critical step and really giving us some of the ability to contemplate doing anything transformational.

Unidentified Analyst

Gotcha. Again somewhat along the same lines, it seems as if you are cleaning up the capital structure and setting the Company up for organic growth going forward. I actually have somewhat of a two part question. What do you see in terms of near-term, intermediate term catalysts along the growth from a growth perspective and also just getting a feel for just the size of the industry, the addressable market just so I can get a better feel for what the picture could look like in the coming months and years?

Ermanno Santilli

Well, the catalysts really are near-term, our continued sales increases, which we are confident we will be able to achieve and continued pretty significant cost reductions. That coupled with some of the acquisitions that we're looking at, obviously are going to be significant catalysts. I think that when the market realizes that we've created MagneGas2 is the best product in the industry. The only renewable fuel in the world for metal cutting – metal working and that we succeeding and leveraging it and continuing to grow at 30% when the industry is growing at 2%. I think that's going to be a pretty significant catalyst.

The cost reduction for me is obviously significant for the entire Company as well. That has been something we've been pursuing very aggressively as you can see. Once the shareholders in the market realizes that we're trending on a track towards profitability, obviously that is an enormous event for the Company and for our ability to raise capital, to finance, and how we run our operations. That would be a watershed moment for the Company and we're expecting to have that in 2017 as long as we continue on this path.

Finally technology wise, as I said I think that MagneGas2 the new feedstock will prove to be very important, not just in our organic growth profitability, but also in our ability to sell these units much easier than we were in the past. And finally, the sterilization technology, which we've invested in the past in which we're not really doing any more R&D projects on right now apart from waiting on USDA, those are part of the sales to Europe, where we're expecting that that sort of technology where would be – would find a lot of traction and successful commercially in Europe as MagneGas2 is in the U.S.

Scott Mahoney

I think if I could add a couple things. I think from my perspective, I think something that's [getting to connect in a] series of smaller catalysts, but are pretty meaningful. We've done a couple things organically that are just starting to bear fruit to immediate growth initiatives in our organic business that maybe easy to overlook. The first as we have launched the CO2 business. And CO2 is fundamentally different from some of the other organic activities that we’ve had in industrial gas and welding supply.

Probably one of the most key differences is essentially it creates a steadily growing recurring revenue model, which when a small company is trying to cash flow growth, that recurring nature of the revenue slowly becomes a more impactful baseline and we've had tremendous success. CO2 is a business that is heavily driven off of the leisure and travel and holiday industry and obviously where our Company is based in Florida.

We have enormous leverage against that industry and the gentleman that we brought in is extremely experienced, he has deep customer relationships. And he's done an excellent job getting us a toehold and ramping up that business. And we expected to steadily become a meaningful component of our business to the point were you may look at a year from now and that business alone may carry our payroll for all of Florida.

It's a very understated little business, but if we do a good job executing, if we grow it as fast as we can within region it can become a very nice little complimentary business that's easy to overlook. Another major initiative that's just beginning to take hold, in March we announced that we opened a Fort Wayne, Indiana location.

We did that because we had an existing Ocean account with big three auto manufacturer that we had been selling gas to through a distributor. The distributor was an acquired and we were then given the opportunity to continue to support that auto manufacturer directly through the sale of our gas. And when I came aboard I looked at that opportunity and said in many other instances in Florida, we've taken the MagneGas2 products used as a wedge and then began cross-selling many other items into installed customer base.

And I asked the question and said why wouldn't we look to bring in an experienced sales person to support their relationship, cross sell elevating else, and then go out into the local market and drive other organic growth and that's just beginning to take place. But please bear in mind that that opportunity with that big three auto manufacturer could spider web into other plants, other related opportunities, so we're just beginning to unfold that relationship now and that could become a pretty meaningful relationship for the Company quickly.

And we truly hope it will, but these are kind of understated organic growth opportunities that can have a pretty significant impact on making the existing business stable and strong in a matter of a few quarters. You couple that with what we've just done and we've set the table to give ourselves capital structure opportunities within ourselves, the ability to go out and look at other things.

One of the things that we all agree on is the best thing we could do is not only leverage our growth opportunities in Florida and in Indiana, but try to highlight other meaningful markets where we can either organically or through acquisitions quickly springboard into cost effective stable profitability. And that's what we're really trying to drive forward as fast as possible.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. Now I appreciate that. That’s tremendous. Just one last question, I just need just maybe a little bit more visibility, better understanding the 40% reduction in operating expenses, I would say it's significant and again it's impressive. I just want to get a feel for the comments as far as the impact being [sub leader] is it in the year, in the quarter and what type of impact are we looking at here?

Ermanno Santilli

We are definitely expecting the impact to be in the coming one, two and three quarters. It's going to be this year for sure.

Scott Mahoney

We've rationalized a lot and a lot of the costs are really being felt a lot more this quarter actually. Even though some of the actions were taken last quarter and as we continue to accumulate those decisions and cost cutting then it's going to result in a much lower cost base than prior years.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you so much.

Scott Mahoney

Thank you.

End of Q&A

Operator

Thank you. This concludes the question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn the floor back over to management for any closing comments.

Ermanno Santilli

Thank you. Well as you can see we're continuing our strategic success with our pivot to profitability. So the latest results are 31% increase in sales quarter-over-quarter and 40% reduction in operating expenses. Our latest financing has cleaned up our cap structure and prepared MagneGas to execute on a complete corporate restructuring and acquisition growth strategy.

And finally, as we've been discussing in the coming months, we're looking forward to sharing with you the cumulative benefits of our cost cutting as well as more information as we receive it about MagneGas2 and how that’s really going to be a game changer for us in respect to cost and in respect to continued penetration of the market using it as a differentiator. Thank you very much and have a great day.

Operator

This concludes today's teleconference. Thank you for your participation. You may disconnect your lines at this time.

