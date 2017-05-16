JBS's (JBSAF) CEO Wesley Batista on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

JBS S.A. (OTC:JBSAF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call January 1, 0000 10:00 AM ET

Wesley Batista - President and CEO, JBS

Andre Nogueira - President and CEO, JBS USA

Bryan Hunt - Wells Fargo Securities

Carla Casella - JP Morgan

Farha Aslam - Stephens

Lauren Torres - UBS

During this call, we'll present and analyze the results for the First Quarter of 2017. The recording will be available this afternoon and can be accessed by following the instructions posted on company's website at www.jbs.com.pr/ir.

Taking part on this call, we have Mr. Wesley Batista, President and CEO of JBS, Mr. Andre Nogueira, President and CEO of JBS USA; and Mr. Jerry O'Callaghan, Investor Relations Officer.

Now, I'll turn the conference over to Mr. Jerry O'Callaghan.

Taking part on this call, we have Mr. Wesley Batista, President and CEO of JBS, Mr. Andre Nogueira, President and CEO of JBS USA; and Mr. Jerry O'Callaghan, Investor Relations Officer.

Now, I'll turn the conference over to Mr. Jerry O'Callaghan. Please go ahead, sir.

Jerry O'Callaghan

Thank you, and good morning, everybody. Welcome to our earnings call for the first quarter of 2017. We posted a presentation on our website a little bit earlier this morning. And I'd follow the slides in the presentation as I speak about our consolidated results and also about our results by business units. So to get started and on Page 3 of this presentation and we have a first numbers which are consolidated net sales and gross profit for the period for the first quarter of 2017. Net sales were down from R$43.9 billion in the first quarter of last year to R$37.6 billion, a decline of 14%, which is explained basically by the FX and the translation of our results outside of Brazil and to Brazil Real. The Brazilian Real had an average value of R$3.91 in the first quarter of last year and R$3.14 average in the first quarter of this year. So this quite a substantial appreciation of the real which affects the translation of all our numbers from outside of Brazil. Gross profit also was down 7.2% at R$4.42 billion down from R$4.76 billion. And gross margin was up from 10.8% to 11.8% in this first quarter of 2017.

Moving on in our presentation Page 4. EBITDA was flat year-on-year basically to R$2.14 billion this first quarter of this year against R$2.13 in the first quarter of last year. But again EBITDA margin was up from 4.9% to 5.7% in the recent period. Net income came in at R$422 million, or R$0.15 per share, substantial difference in relation to the negative income that we had in the first quarter of 2016.

Moving on to Page 5 in the presentation. A little bit about our net debt and leverage. The company ended the quarter with R$10.7 billion in cash. That is excluding about R$1.4 billion of the company had in fully available lines in the US, it's not contemplated in the R$10.7 billion. And just bear in mind also that in the first quarter of 2017, we disbursed about R$1.1 billion for the acquisition of GNP, the upper Midwest of US. Net debt at the end of the quarter was R$47.8 billion and so leverage flat from 4.16x at the end of the year last year to 4.2x at the end of the first quarter.

Moving on to the next page and a little bit more about our debt profile at the end of the first quarter in 2017. 92% approximately of our debt is in US dollar, 8% in Brazilian Real. Average cost in dollars just north of 5% and the average cost in real are at 12.45%. The breakdown by source, 62% approximately in commercial banks; 38% in the debt capital markets and by company balance between JBS USA, JBS USA was 11.5% of the debt at Seara.

In terms of short term and long term very similar to previous quarters. 31% of the short term; 69% in the long term and as we always mention the short term is made up primarily of trade finance primarily out of Brazil which is the cheapest source of financing out of Brazil and we are very relevant exporters out of Brazil. 75% of that short-term debt is made up of trade finance in Brazil.

Moving on now to our business units. And speaking about each one of them individually for the first quarter of 2017, starting with Seara in Brazil. Just to remember Seara is our poultry, pork and prepared foods business in Brazil. Net revenue came at just over R$4 billion for the period, down 4.7% from the same period last year. EBITDA came in at R$216 million, down from R$580 million in the first quarter of last year, basically as this is a relevant export business, the 24.4% appreciation of the real impacted not only the net revenue but also the margin in our export business. We had increase in volumes in all our segments of the domestic market especially in the prepared foods category which was up 11.5% in the comparable period. We also had a relevant increase in our customer base, in our active customer base in Brazil. We now serve 152,000 customers actively on the domestic market in Brazil. We had lower export volumes as a result of the appreciation of the real and the lack of competitiveness of the Brazilian product as a result of that.

Moving on to the next page, JBS Mercosul which is our beef business and related activities in all of South America, primarily in Brazil but it also includes Paraguay, Uruguay and Argentina. Net revenue came in at R$6.2 billion, down from R$6.98 billion in the first quarter of last year. Again FX is a big factor down 11.1%. EBITDA came in at just under R$60 million, down from R$761 million in the comparable period last year. EBITDA margin at 1% down from 10.9% in the first quarter of last year. And basically net revenue was impacted by the decrease in sales prices both in the domestic and the export markets. The exchange rate variation again just mentioning it went from R$3.91 to R$3.14 when we compare the average rate of the first quarter of 2017 against the average of FX rate of the first quarter of 2016.

Moving on to our North American business, JBS USA Beef which includes our Australian business and our Canadian business. And these numbers are all in US dollars now. We had net revenue of $4.92 billion in the first quarter of 2017, up almost 6% from $4.65 billion in the same period last year. EBITDA margin came from a negative $214 million to a positive $183 million. And EBITDA margin of 3.7% in the first quarter of 2017. We had an increase in our sales volume in both the domestic and the export markets. And greater cattle availability during the quarter favored a reduction in the cost per head. Although we had an increase in the spread as a result of beef prices remaining more stable. Beef exports grew by 25% in the period and the North American cattle situation and the availability of beef in North America is making that market more competitive on the international market.

In Australia, we had an increase in prices and in volumes in the domestic market as a result of the operations and of the investments we've made in Primo which is our branded business in Australia and also in Andrews Meats which is our fresh meat distribution business domestically in the Australian market.

Our Pork business in the US on page 11 of our presentation. Our revenue for the quarter came in at $1.4 billion, up from $1.25 billion, 11.2% increase when comparing the first quarter of this year with the first quarter of last year. EBITDA came in at just under $160 million, up from $102 million in 2016. EBITDA margin at 11.4%, up from 8.1%.

We had an increase in the number of hogs animals processed in the period. We had higher sales prices in both the domestic and in the international market. And we had in increase in our EBITDA due to continuous improvements in production, product mix and customer relationships. We also concluded Plumrose acquisition on the 2nd of May so it's a subsequent event which will be reported on our second quarter earnings later on.

JBS USA Chicken, our Pilgrim's Pride business already reported but just quickly here the numbers just over $2 billion in revenue for the period, up almost 3% from the same period last year. EBITDA margin, EBITDA came in at $204 million, down from $233 million in the first quarter of 2016 with EBITDA margin of 10.1% against 11.9% last year. We had an increase in our net revenue due to higher poultry sales prices, as well as the inclusion of the net revenues from GNP for the majority of the quarter. The GNP acquisition was closed on 5th of January. EBITDA impacted by costs and G&A expenses related to GNP’s assets and higher marketing expenses associated with the launching of Prepared Further Processed products in the US.

We had lower operational costs in our Mexican operation. And we are perceiving an increase of $ 10 million annualized in the synergies associated with the GNP acquisition. We had initially indicated $20 million in synergies; we are now upping that estimate to $30 million.

With regard to our European business, JBS Europe which is basically our Moy Park operation. And these numbers are in pound sterling. We had revenue of £370 million in the quarter, up from £347 million in the corresponding quarter last year, an increase of 6.6% year-on-year. EBITDA came in at £30.2 million, down from marginally from £30.6 million in the corresponding period last year. EBITDA margin at 8.2% this year against 8.8% last year.

We had an increase in volume strong operational performance in this business. The reduction in EBITDA was basically due to non-recurring expenses associated with SOX compliance in that business. We have focus as always on cost control, strong customer relationships and we have a very innovation centre in our European business.

So with that, that concludes our prepared remarks on our consolidated results and on our performance per business unit. I'll now hand you over to Wesley Batista for his comments. Thank you.

Wesley Batista

Thank you, Jerry. Good morning to you all. Thank you for joining our first quarter earnings call this morning. So like Jerry mentioned about our consolidated numbers and our consolidated results and as well about each one of our business units. I'm going to discuss with you here about what we saw in the first quarter and what we are seeing in the second quarter and going forward during 2017. So as you saw we are still facing challenge in our Mercosul business in both business Seara and as well in our beef business. Seara you all have been following the challenge that the industry and as well our business Seara is facing, challenging scene due many different factors. Grain price went up a lot in Brazil last year and exchange rate is going down, getting stronger to real and due to hurting the export margin. And as well the domestic market is not a strong as you all know in the Brazilian domestic market. So we boost [5%] margin and what we are seeing now actually is much more positive going forward, with strong believe and we are seeing margin getting better. We expect quarter by quarter we are going to see an improvement in our Seara margin.

We expect second quarter been better, third better than second and proactively each quarter been better. And basically because grain price now is in a more normalized level in Brazil especially corn. Only to remind you all corn was went to R$50 per bag and now is about -- between R$20 and R$28 per bag. But given the fact that we are fully integrated industry so the animals that we are processing now is skew with a higher feed cost that we feed we have these animal so going forward we are going to see the benefit of this much cheaper corn price and as well we are seeing a recovery in international sale price. So chicken price in different market is getting to a better show recovering, we are getting better price for our chicken export sales. So also the Brazilian industry, the chicken industry in Brazil is taken volume down is reducing volume and this going to also benefit price both markets domestic and international.

So we are positive about Seara even though we record nice and we know that the first quarter was not in the level that we expect and the level that we believe the industry needs to run and is going to run. So I full expect by second half of this year margin back to a double digit margin and I think is doable and possible.

So moving to our beef business in South America primarily Brazil. You all know that we had a problem in March due to fact the operation by the name kind of frac or weak meat and this hurt our Brazilian beef business. We reduced volume, cost went up and we incurred in a lot of expenses due to this problem. So we receive not still but a -- we were impacted and now our business is in a normal level is back in a normal level and we expect that we are going to see a recovery in margins from now on first to be able to put this business in a more normalized margin level.

So this is the Mercosul business, the good news and the good thing our international business US, Mexico, Canada, Australia and Europe is performing really well. We are satisfied with the results of the first quarter but more so we are really watching this going forward second, third and fourth quarter. When you look our numbers in dollars term, we performed much better in the first quarter comparing to first quarter last year. When we translate the results on our international business due to fact that the real appreciated a lot, the magnitude of the improvement is not that great but in dollars term we performed much better this quarter compared to the same quarter last year.

So going specifically here our beef business we did 3.7% margin. Seasonally the first quarter is not the strongest quarter during the year. So we came in as we expect 3.7%, we believe that is in line with our expectations. And we believe that we are going to see margins improving during the year and probably the third quarter is going to be the strongest quarter for the year in our beef business. So really watching this really positive about the performance of what our beef business going to deliver this year.

So our pork business pretty stable, double digit margin and we don't see any change during the year. We believe that we are going to keep delivering this kind of margin in our pork business. We have well established pork business in US and like Jerry mentioned we just closed the Plumrose acquisition, this going to add on in our pork business and is going to bring more value added business to our US business in our portfolio in the US.

So Pilgrim's already reported the numbers came in double digit to margin satisfied even though we see space for stronger results and we are seeing a very positive outlook for the chicken industry for the rest of the year. Second quarter is finally that's going to come very, very strong. And we believe that going to last for these whole 2017 very, very strong margins in our chicken business.

So our European business Moy Park is performing as expect in line with our plans. We are making improvements and we see opportunity to keep improving the Moy Park business. So overall when we look our business in a consolidated base, we came in with R$2.1 billion in EBITDA, R$488 million (R$422, see press release) in net income impacted by our Mercosul business and in the positive side our international business performed well.

So we expect strong numbers in these coming quarters in our consolidated numbers and leverage came in flat comparing to fourth quarter to this first quarter 4.2x and only to remind you all that we acquired GNP that we paid $350 million that is about R$1.1 billion. So we are confident that the amount of cash that we are going to generate in this coming quarters and we are confident that we are going to be able to deleverage our balance sheet in these coming quarters and be able to generate cash and reducing our leverage profile.

So with that I am going to stop here and ask the operator please open to the Q&A. Operator? Thank you.

Our first question comes from Bryan Hunt, Wells Fargo.

Bryan Hunt

Thank you very much for your time. I was wondering if you could potentially quantify the impact from the weak flesh investigation on the quarter. And whether they impact in the month of April was greater or less than what happened in March?

Wesley Batista

Bryan, basically we are not going through each part of the breakdown on the cost that this whole currently frac impacted our business but when you look volume went down, cost went up, sales price went down so the combination of all these impact put the normal margin that I consider for the first quarter from about mid single digit to 1% so you can calculate the amount of impact that we got hit in the first quarter. So and in April basically was similar to the first quarter now May the business is back to a more normalized level. So I expect that we are going to see an impact again in the second quarter and I expect in the second half of this year the business back to more normalized level with the environment that we have today in the Brazilian beef market. The real is pretty strong so this is in some extent-- not in some extent, in a lot of extent is hurting export and as well the Brazilian domestic market is not strong as it was in the past year.

Bryan Hunt

Great. My next question is we had some recent storms and late season storms in the Mid West here. Lot of snow had impacted the market -- the movement of cattle to slaughter facilities. Can you talk about the potential impact from those storms? Whether you saw any delays capacity utilization in your facilities?

Wesley Batista

Andre, can you answer?

Andre Nogueira

Yes. So, Bryan, I think that the storm is really painful for the branches and farms and feed loss that lost cattle, so if we feel really sorry about the producers that are working from the debt. But in reality for the industry I think that the impact was not meaningful. We got little bit of destruction for few days but the amount of cattle that was lost is not relevant. So I don't expect any much impact for this part of --

Bryan Hunt

All right. And then my last question is when you look at the Plumrose acquisition. Could you talk about one the amount of synergies you could see out of that? And then two, the potential new channels and products that it brings to the business? And that's it for me. Thank you.

Wesley Batista

Andre?

Andre Nogueira

So it's a great acquisition for us and it's inside of this part to grow more in the value added brand of business. So it's as announced was acquisition that being phase of $500 million Plumrose all independent in US, so the connection to raw material will bring synergies, the connection, the procurement side will bring synergy, the relationship it's got in US, consider the size that we have and the strong relationship that we have with some key customers, I think that would beneficial for Plumrose and for their business, they said they have bacon business side of that, that's came after acquisition, that combines Plumrose put as strong, strong player in the bacon business. So I think that we announced around $20 million synergy and we believe that it can be even more than that. So we are just start in the second week after the acquisition is complete. But we are very excited, the opportunity, we are very excited about this business, hope and sure in terms of more value added, more brand and for sure the combination with supplying JBS the combination with a strong procurement seen that we have in US and a combination of sale side to be really powerful for us.

Carla Casella

Hi. I am wondering if you could give us the number of cattle slaughtered or how that in the US business, how that trended year-over-year and the pork as well?

Wesley Batista

Andre, please can you answer it?

Andre Nogueira

Yes. We are not releasing more Carla the number of cattle slaughtered in US but was higher than the first quarter of last year, little bit higher. The volume came more when compared for last year's same quarter. In Canada, that was much higher even our business this year in the first quarter, the much more efficient way and the margins was much better. So we run 10% more than last year in Canada. So that influence is also cattle process overall. So we run higher volume than last year but the big drive in the total volume that we are now see that of 5% more and sales was more come from Canada and a little bit more from Australia than come from US.

Carla Casella

Okay, that's helpful.

Andre Nogueira

In Australia, the volume is higher too, they are little bit higher than last year but the big driver was sales.

Carla Casella

Okay, great. And then you mentioned your focus on debt reduction and this year also recently we priced your term Pilgrim's Pride, are there other opportunities to reduce the cost of vendors or do you think the cost just comes down as you pay down higher cost to debt over time?

Wesley Batista

Andre?

Andre Nogueira

Carla, I think that the matures of the bond that you have that this cost was to refinance in some point they will help us reduce the cost. So in right time we are going to lose for the next mature that we have. I think the term loan did a pretty good job when refinance in the lower first quarter of this year in JBS, at the end in Pilgrim's expand the matures they came low and given the cost. The next cycle will be the bond. I do not anticipate that it would be short term but in some point we are going to look at bonds and look for opportunity to refinance the bond that it can refinance now.

Farha Aslam

Hi, good morning. I wanted to focus on the pork business, the margins were quite good. And could you talk about the sustainability of those margins particularly given that we have increased lot of capacity coming online in the US?

Andre Nogueira

Hi, Farha. You should look the increase in the supply side, Farha that happened in the last year or so in what is project to come online for the next six months. It's more than off to face the new production that we have in the slaughter side. So I think they are more than keep the pace of growing the hog compared to new capacity. The big driver would be can we sell all these pork meat and the strong demand that we are seeing for the US pork globally at this moment the answer is yes, we can. We are growing export in a very strong base US is far more competitive than ever in the global market. The demand offside in US is in pretty good shape. So we grew, the aim was to grow export in the first three months of this year 17% compared to last year. So US is export more, US is importing less so pretty good balance. So I think that in terms of the hog supply, I think that's growing pretty good pace more than to offset any growth in capacity in the slaughter side, the question for the future will be can you continue to grow export in the level that keep this supply and demand in the good shape. The answer at this point is yes. I think we can grow, and I think that the industry will be -- I think the margin in the industry inside of US would be very different player by player. I think that they are going to have some players that's have a lot of capacity to create new products to create more value added, we have one level of margin. The industry, the players that are more commodes to have another land of -- so I think that margin in the industry is very different. And the export continue as strong as it is now, demand global continue as stronger as it is now, it is absolute sustainable.

Farha Aslam

That's helpful.

Wesley Batista

Just one comment Farha that I think we should think about and take into account is how the ramp up on this new CapEx is going -- how fast these ramp up due all the labor constraint in US all the thing so in my personal view I think it's going to take longer than before to ramp up volumes in this new plants that is coming in the market.

Farha Aslam

So slow starter on the pork side, and then if could just move on to beef, the US looks like we might get access to China and are these exports overall have been strong? How do you expect that to impact or benefit your US business versus Canada, Australia and Brazil?

Wesley Batista

Andre?

Andre Nogueira

Farha, I think China open will be important for US in terms of margins. I don't think that the volume will be any dramatic because China just take care of their -- free and that's a small part of cattle is lot in US is just the natural beef. We are the largest supplier of natural beef for the US market. We have two restaurant forum that sell natural beef but the number of natural carrying in US relatively small. And I don't think that this will change dramatic in any time soon, we sell from Canada. Canada sell direct to China. So they battle the same constraint only the natural beef. So it's important in terms of margin and the scale of how future balance well that carcass for sure, it has some incentive to grow that a little bit more. But I don't think that in terms of volume from US that would be dramatic, we help the margin but enough to be game changer for the industry in the near future.

Wesley Batista

Farha, just to add on Andre's comments, so looking our business overall Brazil or Canada or US or Australia, we see positive this going to be positive for margin. Overall, because if you look Brazil and US, Brazil and US is not going to competing China, is going to be different segments where US going to sell the US beef and Brazil is different type of beef is grain fed beef and Brazil is like grass fed beef. So all in we see this positive overall for JBS.

Farha Aslam

That's helpful. And my final question relates to Mexico. We start to hear about high Pass AI in Mexico. Is that a factor for your Pilgrim's business in Mexico? Is that a benefit or risk?

Andre Nogueira

At this point, it is no impact, Farha. I think that the margin that as we said in the conference call in the second quarter will be very strong, there is constraint in production but in our operation I think that's more positive than negative at this point. And it's not widespread. So it has some instances and not widespread and if become widespread again because of capacity there and because capacity export from US and probably more positive than negative but at this point it is not a fact. But it is fact in the second quarter is normally very strong in Mexico this quarter showing very strong.

Lauren Torres

Yes, hi, good morning, everyone. My first question is just the housekeeping item. I noticed I think the first time in this release you are not giving some segment volume and pricing data by division. I am just curious if this is something that we won't be seeing going forward and why you made that decision. And second question has to do with the IPO, I know we are all seeing headlines this morning about proceeding and maybe it's more of a second half event but can you talk a little bit about your thought process on proceedings where are you on the standings and once again not to bring it up but in light of investigations and other things that are going on, how do you feel about progression of the IPO?

Jerry O'Callaghan

Lauren, on your first question we reported compressed financials this quarter for the first time which is in line with our peers internationally and our press release basically reflects our financials. So this will be standard practice as it is with most of our peers around the world, the disclosure we make about each business unit.

Wesley Batista

Yes, basically Laurren we decide to report more in line with our peers in the US and we compress the report. And also in any point when we are a public company and report in US we are going to do this anyway to be in line with our US peer so we decide to start now. So the second part of your question about the IPO, about timing, like I mentioned in our Portuguese earnings call, we are -- the intention to release the JBS Food international is to create value for our shareholders. So the timing, so the debt is going to be the time that investors don't have in front of them any doubt about what's going on and due to currently frac and some of the things that is going on we decide to -- we keep working but now the first part of this year is not real risk any more so we are going to see -- we ended for the second part of this year is the market is there, if investors feel more comfortable, yes, we are going to be ready and prepare but the timing, the market is going to tell us -- not tell us specifically but we are going to be looking the market to decide the right time to go.

Lauren Torres

And where are you now in the process with the SEC?

Wesley Batista

We did not re-file our first quarter and also we didn't re-file after the currently frac, we did not re-file our first quarter and we are waiting to finalize these to re-file in the moment that we are ready to file. So but we are keep working and planning socks, we are keeping working channel here and all that's we are doing still to be compliant and all these things to update the file anytime that we decide to do so.

Wesley Batista

Thank you. So I'd like to thank you all for joining our earnings call this morning. And like I mentioned in the end we are very positive about our -- all of our international business and the earnings capacity on all of our international business. And we are very positive that Seara is going to get back in a more normal margin level and as well even though the impact on our beef business and we expect second half of this year be in a more normalized level as well. So we are looking for a good year overall and we are going to keep looking opportunity to create and add value to our shareholders. With that thank you all and good morning.

