Add Kaiser Aluminum To Your Portfolio

If you are looking for exposure to the metals sector, consider Kaiser.

Thesis

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) has everything I like to see in a company. I believe the company has opportunity to continue growing and perhaps experience multiple expansion. I like how much cash they return to shareholders. I like how little debt they have. They may not be the most exciting company, but, I believe Kaiser Aluminum to be an excellent addition to one's portfolio.

About The Company

Kaiser Aluminum makes and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products for use in the aerospace and automotive industries. Kaiser sells its products directly to customers globally. Figure 1 shows Kaiser's revenue breakdown

Figure 1: Kaiser Aluminum Revenue Breakdown

Source: Goldman Sachs Presentation

Kaiser Aluminum has a market cap of $1.4B. The company trades in low volume with an average of 180,000 shares a day. Insiders own just under 3% of shares with institutions owning almost all the rest. For these reasons I would say the company is underfollowed.

What I Like

Kaiser has an attractive P/E at 14 while the materials industry average is around 30. It is worth mentioning that forward P/E is 14.8. The price/sales is 1.04 and price/book is 1.76. Kaiser appears to be a very good value if there is growth. Fortunately, there is.

Year over year, Kaiser has produced quarterly revenue growth of 3.5% and quarterly earnings growth of 36.9%. In Figure 1 you can see that from 2005 to present Kaiser has produced a CAGR of 4% for value added revenue. This is the kind of slow and steady growth that I look for. Kaiser's past and future earnings are shown in Figure 2.

Figure 2: Kaiser Aluminum Past And Future Earnings

Source: Simply Wall St

Kaiser's performance metrics are also pretty good. Return on equity was 12.8% and just under the materials industry average. Return on assets was 9.2% and way ahead of the competition. Return on capital was 14% and also way ahead of the materials industry average. Performance metrics are shown in Figure 3.

Figure 3: Kaiser Aluminum Performance Metrics

Source: Simply Wall St

Kaiser also has a pretty good balance sheet. Current debt/equity is 46% which is by no means high. The company has $229m in cash compared to $368m in debt. Operating and free cash flow are both very strong so the debt is by all means manageable. It is worth noting that Kaiser pays a very nice dividend too. Current yield is 2.46% with a payout ratio of 32.5%. Kaiser also returns cash to shareholders through stock buybacks. In the first quarter of this year there was a $100m increase in repurchase authorization.

Opportunities And Drivers

Kaiser is not the next big growth story. However, the company is in my opinion somewhat undervalued. The company has invested heavily in itself, it has produced top and bottom line growth, and I do not believe a P/E of 14 justifies that. It is worth noting that over the past year, Kaiser's stock price has actually dropped roughly 5.4%. Figure 4 shows the price and P/E history of Kaiser over the past year.

KALU data by YCharts

If you combine earnings growth with a stagnant stock price and a low P/E; it is my belief the stock price will rise.

Kaiser is expecting growth in the automotive segment and general engineering segment. Year over year, automotive extrusions are expected to produce double-digit shipment growth. Industrial applications are also expected to produce significant shipment growth. Aerospace is under pressure but that will be addressed in risks.

Risks

It is somewhat obvious that we are at the top of an automotive cycle. This may seem like a risk at face value. However, due to increased utilization of Kaiser products, demand is expected to grow for Kaiser's automotive segment. However, aerospace is under pressure.

Aerospace is the company's largest segment. In the first quarter of this year, aerospace was put under competitive price pressure and supply chain destocking. However, Kaiser expects growth to return in the following two years.

Kaiser does spend a lot of money investing in itself. Some investors who live quarter by quarter do not like this. In the second quarter of this year, Kaiser is undertaking multiple modernization projects. This is something I like to see. However, it costs money and will hit the company's financials. For this reason, I believe it is worth mentioning.

Final Thoughts

I believe Kaiser is an undervalued slow growth machine. The company is exposed to the cyclical nature of its end markets. However, it is predicting continued growth. Kaiser has little debt, a nice dividend, and invests money in itself. These are all things that I really like to see. Consider adding Kaiser to your portfolio for stable growth and exposure to the materials industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.