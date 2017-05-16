Massimo Zanetti - Undercovered Global Coffee Consolidators

Company description

Coffee consumption is a global market of secular and defensive growth: From 1990-2016, consumption, as measured in bags, has shown a CAGR of approximately 2%, with no noticeable dips during recessions (Source: International Coffee Organization).

Massimo Zanetti Beverage SpA (OTC:MSSZF), hereafter "MZB," is one of the top 10 global coffee companies, roasting some 130k tons of coffee in 11 roasting plants throughout the world. It owns well-known brands such as Boncafé (Southeast Asia), Chock full o'Nuts, Chase and Sanborn, MJB, Hills Bros., Segafredo Zanetti, Meira Oy (Finland), Brodies (Scotland), Kauai (Hawaii), Tiktak (NL).

It sells its coffees in 110 countries, through three channels: Food Service (hotels, restaurants, cafés, airlines, etc.), Mass Market (directly to consumers, via retail), and private label.

Note that other revenues include equipment sales (e.g. coffee machines) and operation of coffee shops (mostly franchised) under the Segafredo and Puccino's brands. MZB also sells some other food products, e.g. spices, which are a small part of revenue.

Geographically, MZB's revenues are substantially focused on Europe and the Americas (mostly U.S.) - see table in next section.

For FY2016, the company reported volume growth and revenue growth of 1.8% and -3.8%, respectively, reflecting that despite volume growth, lower coffee prices were passed on to customers. Gross margin and EBITDA margin came in at 42% and 7.4%, respectively. Underlying margins expanded as not all raw material price decreases were passed on to customers.

In terms of cash flow, the company's' capex has been running below depreciation which appears to make sense given that the average asset life implied by depreciation is approximately 14 years vs. a peer average of 20 years (note that we have not explored this point with the company yet).

The company has a market capitalization of approximately EUR275 million (12-May-17) and net debt of EUR233 million (as of 1Q17).

Investment case

Further to coffee consumption showing secular growth, MZB has clear paths to grow ahead of the industry. Its geographic presence is currently focused on Europe and the U.S., with the company being underweight in the higher-growth Asian market:

The company has a track record of growing through add-on acquisitions, which makes sense in this globally fragmented market (top five roasters have less than 30% of volume), acquiring e.g. Meira (Finland), Kauai (U.S.), Boncafé (Singapore), and, most recently, in FY2016, Nutricafés (Portugal) as well as a 15% stake in Club Coffee (Canada). The acquisitions appear to be accretive (they would not be if equity was used, theoretically suggesting that cash should be used to repurchase shares, but this would be rather short-sighted and ignore the long-term growth opportunity). The company has recently stated that it would like to make an acquisition in Brazil - given the still depressed state of many asset prices in Brazil as a function of the country's recession, this appears to show astute timing.

Combining organic growth with growth via acquisition, the company has shown a revenue CAGR of 7.5% between 1990 and 2016.

Profits have the potential to grow ahead of revenues, beyond simple operating leverage. On the gross margin level, MZB's mix is likely to shift to higher-margin branded products. This includes the specific growth opportunity in coffee capsules (MZB has products e.g. compatible with the Nespresso and Dolce Gusto systems), a very high margin product, whose volume grew 33.7% in FY2016 from a still very small base. On the operating profit level, increasing scale will provide additional opportunities for margin improvement.

Upside

Between the revenue growth potential and margin improvement potential, earnings could grow at least in the high-single digits, which is nothing to be scoffed at considering the defensiveness of the sector.

While betting on multiple expansion is often a sucker's game, it seems a warranted bet in this case given, inter alia, the undercoverage and still small size of the company (see also next section). Prestige brand food companies often trade at EV/EBITDA multiples in the mid-teens; MZB's EV/EBITDA multiple for FY2017E is 6x.

Why does this opportunity exist?

MZB was only IPO'd in June 2015, is only covered by four analysts, with two being from local Italian banks. Its free-float market cap of only around US$100 million takes it off the radar screen of most institutional investors.

Downside/risks

Raw coffee (MZB's main input) price developments can positively or negatively translate into the company's gross margin. The company says it (like other coffee companies) typically hedges coffee prices 3-6 months forward, but, of course, this hedging activity also presents a potential risk. A negative constellation of hedged input prices and the company's ability to pass pricing on to its customers may lead to occasionally disappointing quarters.

As mentioned, the company has historically grown by acquisitions and continues to do so. As usual, acquisitions present risks like e.g. longer than expected integration time frames, restructuring charges, or management overpaying.

Given the favorable long-term secular trend, any price correction resulting from these two risk factors should, absent anything systemic, probably be regarded as buying opportunities for long-term holders.

Lastly, one should keep in mind that 68% of the company's shares are held by the founding family.

Timeframe/catalysts

There are no specific hard catalysts (ignoring the possibility of a bid for the company, which, while it would make sense in the context of a sector that should consolidate, the family would have to accept and for now it seems that they prefer to act as consolidators). Quarterly reports (next on 08-Aug-17) as well as potential occasional announcements of add-on acquisitions will provide information to accompany and assess management's execution of the growth strategy.

1Q17 results, released on 11-May-17 showed solid numbers incl. revenues and gross profit up 7% and 9%, respectively (including the effect of the Nutricafés acquisition - like-for-like, revenue was up 2.7%). Gross margin rose to 41.4% from 40.7% a year ago, on better mix. The company maintained its previous guidance for FY2017 (Source: company documents):

