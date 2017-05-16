Home Capital Group: Insider Information Determines Fate

The Canadian real estate market recently garnered international attention as the famous short-seller Marc Cohodes got involved. After pressuring Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) to take action, the regulator cracked down on the non-bank lender Home Capital Group (HCG.TO)(OTC:HMCBF) for its failure to disclose enough information regarding certain fraudulent loans back in 2015 (press release dated Feb. 10). Shares have been sliding ever since the OSC notice, culminating in a 65% drop on April 26 th after the company announced that it secured an emergency high interest $2 billion line of credit to fund withering deposits (press release dated Apr. 26).

After a multiday relief rally propelled shares back up from post-crash lows, Home Capital Group is now finally losing some steam. It's interesting to note that the closing prices hide much of the intraday volatility. On Monday, the stock was up as much as 7.8%, yet closed essentially flat.

So what exactly is going on with Home Capital Group? To put it into simple terms, it was a run on deposits. The company essentially financed a portion of loans with High Interest Savings Account (HISA) deposits, and when savers lost confidence in the company thanks to the OSC, there wasn't enough liquidity to go around for the company to honor withdrawals. The level of capital flight was shocking, HISA deposits fell from $814 million on April 27 (press release dated Apr. 27) to just $125 million as of last Friday (press release dated May. 15). This was the main reason why the firm had to get a $2 billion line of credit with an absurd effective interest rate of 15% at full utilization (10% + $100 million commitment fee); the company was literally on the verge of collapse.

Price Determines Everything

Now that the $2 billion life line has been granted, the company is racing against the clock to survive. What's interesting to me is that the company is exceptionally cheap based on the book value, but at the same time it could wind up being a zero. I believe that the key determinant of the equity value here is the price of the recent asset sale. To address liquidity, the company recently agreed to sell $1.5 billion in mortgages (press release dated May. 9). Investors don't know the price yet, but the price will determine everything that follows.

Because the stock is currently trading at a P/B ratio of 0.37x, a sale close to par means that book value has not been impaired, hence the discount can be easily recouped by equity investors in a liquidation scenario. The financial nature of the assets (mortgages) and the fact that the first sale (the aforementioned $1.5 billion sale) fetched a good price should signal to the market that the company's assets are enough to satisfy liquidity needs.

On the other hand, if the price is bad (say 50% haircut), then other mortgages on the balance sheet would need to be written down accordingly to match their current liquidation value. Furthermore, a large discount would suggest that there is still no confidence in the lender, which means that deposits are unlikely to come back. This would likely force the company into bankruptcy as the company would have no means of paying back upcoming maturities. Note that the line of credit forbids additional debt, so if the management wants to keep the company running outside of bankruptcy court, they would be forced to sell assets for pennies on the dollar just to satisfy the wave of redemptions.

Binary Event A Big Gamble

Despite the fact that some "smart money" got involved (e.g. CIBC Asset Management, a subsidiary of a major bank in Canada, now owns 15% of the company), I believe that the stock is still a tremendous gamble. Without insider information regarding the price of the asset sale, saying that the stock must trade at or close to book is just a fantasy. Certainly longs could eventually win, as is the case with any gamble, but I struggle to find any edge that a long would have by making this bet today. At 0.37x P/B, the market is already baking in a substantial discount, but is there really any margin of safety? As I noted earlier, a poor price on the first sale will likely exacerbate the discount on subsequent sales and extend the outflow of funding (due to lack of confidence). To be clear, if the bearish scenario plays out, the stock could very well be a zero. This is not a case of the book value providing a good cushion in case things go wrong. Things have gone wrong already and the discount to book value is justified. On the flipside, if you are confident that the company's mortgages are in demand, then this could be the opportunity of a lifetime as the discount to book value can be easily closed through liquidation. But are you privy to this insider information?

I am not one to take this gamble, but if you found an edge that could tilt the odds in a long's favor, please share it with everyone in the comments below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.