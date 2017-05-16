Top Gain Communication Services Dogs Led By Windstream, VEON, And Telefonica Into May

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five May top-yield Communication Services dogs showed 11.75% more net gain than from $5k invested in all 10. Small dogs rule telecoms.

Three of six top net gain Comm Services stocks per one-year targets were overseas companies: VEON, MBT, and TEF averaged 29.8% gains while US firms, WIN, CTL, and CSL averaged 31.7%.

Windstream led the May Communication Services dogs by gains, while B Communications was top dog by yield, as calculated 5/12/17.

Actionable Conclusion (1): Analysts Projected 8.6% To 62.7% Net Gains For 10 Communication Services Dogs By May 2018

Seven of 10 top gaining Comm Services dogs, based on analyst one-year target prices, were verified as being among the top 10 dividend-yielding of 40 for the coming year (as tinted in the chart above). Thus, the yield-based forecast for the Comm Services dogs as graded by Wall St. wizards was 70% accurate.

10 probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for May 2018:

Windstream Holdings (WIN) was projected to net $627.33, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from 12 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 59% less than the market as a whole.

VEON (VEON) was projected to net $346.50, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from 19 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 148% more than the market as a whole.

Telefonica (TEF) was projected to net $281.73, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 55% more than the market as a whole.

Mobile TeleSystems (MBT) was projected to net $264.51, based on target price estimates from 19 analysts, plus projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number was showed this estimate subject to volatility 1% less than the market as a whole.

B Communications (BCOM) was projected to net $162.51, based on dividends only, no target price estimates from analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 101% greater than the market as a whole.

CenturyLink (CTL) was projected to net $159.86, based on a median target price estimate from 17 analysts, plus projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 23% less than the market as a whole.

Consolidated Communications Holdings (CNSL) was projected to net $145.19, based on dividends plus price estimates from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% more than the market as a whole.

Verizon Communications (VZ) was projected to net $116.78, based on dividends, plus 32 analyst upside estimates, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 53% less than the market as a whole.

AT&T, Inc. (T) was projected to net $98.73, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from 29 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 61% less than the market as a whole.

Telstra (OTCPK:TTRAF) netted $86.40 based on dividends only, no price estimates by analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 22.86% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these 10 dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 10% more than the market as a whole.

Top 30 Communication Services Dogs By Yield Included Just The Telecom Industry For May

Yield (dividend/price) results from YCharts May 12 verified by Yahoo Finance for 30 stocks from one of two Communication Services sector industries led to the actionable conclusions in this article. The Pay TV industry was not represented.

The Dividend Dogs Rule Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 40 May Communication Services Equities By Yield

Actionable Conclusion (2) Dividend Dog Metrics Selected 10 Top Communication Services Stocks By Yield

Top 10 Comm Services dogs selected 5/12/17 with top yields representing one of two industries constituting the sector: (1) telecom services [10 listed]; (2) pay TV [0 listed].

Top yield communication services stock, B Communications [1], was followed by Windstream Holdings [2]; Telefonica [3]; Telstra [4]; VEON [5]; CenturyLink [6]; Mobile TeleSystems [7]; Reunert (OTCPK:RNRTY) [8]; Intouch Holdings (OTCPK:INTHY) [9]; Bezeq The Israeli Teleco (OTCPK:BZQIF) [10], to complete the top 10 May Communication Services top dogs by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (3) Eight Communication Services Dogs Showed 6.78% To 50.81% Upsides By May 2018

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Brokers Believed (4) A 3.78% Median Target Price Upside and 10.1% Gain From 40 Communication Services Upside Dogs Come May 2018

Communication Services top 40 stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of May 12, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains, including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those 10 stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the 10 stocks and aggregate one-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median one-year targets projected a 4.3% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in 10 dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those 10 was projected to increase by 2% in the coming year. Notice, price lower than dividend in the coming year forecasts no overbought condition for the Basic Materials top yield dogs.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were usually not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Analysts Forecast An 11.75% Advantage For Five Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Communication Services Stocks To May 2018

Ten top Communication Services dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top 10 Comm Services dogs selected 5/12/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented one industry in the two industry sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: (5) Analysts Predicted Five Lowest-Priced of the Top 10 Highest-Yield Comm Services Dogs Delivering 23.53% Vs. (6) 21.06% Net Gains by All 10 by May 2018

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 Dividend Achiever kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 38.16% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of those 10. The ninth lowest priced Basic Material top yield dog, CNX Coal Resources (CNXC), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 44.06%.

The five lowest-priced Comm Services top yield dogs for May 12 were: Bezeq The Israeli Teleco; Telstra; VEON; Windstream Holdings; Intouch Holdings, with prices ranging from $1.67 to $6.23.

Five higher-priced Comm Services dogs for May 12 were: Reunert; Mobile TeleSystems; Telefonica; B Communications; CenturyLink, whose prices ranged from $8.45 to $24.63.

That distinction between the five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. - Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Three of these top 30 basic material pups by yield qualify as valuable catches! Find them among the now 52 Dogs of the Week I found on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site, or the 39 Dogs of the Week II now available. Click here to subscribe or get more information. For a free copy of the monthly top dogs, the quarterly reports, and the dog of the year winner, and runner-up underdog from the 52 Dogs of the Week (DOTW) I portfolio, plus a glimpse at the top dogs in DOTW II, send your e-mail address, ticker symbol for your favorite dividend stock, and name of your favorite team of any sport or activity to me by clicking on the envelope icon next to my name below the headline of this article. Remember: E-mail, ticker, team! Root for the Underdog.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Basic Material dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance or YCharts. Dog photo: flagfootballequipment.us

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, VZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.