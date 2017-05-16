The Warped Dollar Money Market

It is now the source of Bank of England-supported, US Congress-subsidized, dealer bank manipulation of the global cost of private debt – a dealer bank bonanza.

Its secondary purpose, managing the interest rate risks associated with bank lending, has also become an afterthought.

The deposit market has become so perverted that its primary purpose has ceased to be funding banking activities.

Please allow me to introduce myself. I'm a man of wealth and taste.

-- The Rolling Stones.

Private dollar money market trading is anchored by three financial instruments: interest rate swaps (IRS), Eurodollar futures, and London dollar deposits. These are the tools by which the globe sets terms for wholesale credit and deposit rates, using the common benchmark, the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (LIBOR).

Experts are aware that the tools for management of money market risk in the private money markets are both vulnerable to systemic risk and excessively expensive. They are equally aware of the many vulnerabilities of the benchmark interest rate, LIBOR. The money market is a maze of horrors.

The root of money market failure: non-negotiability.

In the previous article in this series, non-negotiability was identified as the key weakness of all London-based OTC markets. Nowhere is it more damaging than in short term dollar interest rate markets.

Non-negotiability saps the strength of high-volume financial markets twice. First, it multiplies the credit risk associated with trading these markets. Second, it reduces the accuracy of market prices for valuation purposes.

The global expert assumption is that nothing can be done about non-negotiable bank deposits, since the banks that issue these deposits consider non-negotiability to be a major source of the rents from their Bank of England-created oligopoly (BOE).

The global experts are mistaken. No oligopoly rationally surrenders its advantage, unless persuaded by the marketplace that it cannot hold its advantage. It's up to the markets to break this cabal down.

How market-based answers for money market problems were thwarted by government "help."

Eurodollar futures mitigated the credit risk problems created by Eurodollar deposits, but their use as a hedge was blocked by bank regulators' inappropriate interference in the setting of accounting rules for futures. Note, however, that this regulatory attack has not prevented Eurodollar futures from being the globe's most successful futures contract.

Further, the bank oligopoly thwarted the futures markets' attempt to wrest control of pricing from the banks by forcing the exchanges to adopt a BOE-blessed, administratively increased LIBOR fixing, following a well-trod path by which BOE fosters oligopoly pricing in London financial markets.

In the wake of this disaster, IRS were introduced as a middle-of-the-road solution to the combined weaknesses of futures and deposits. IRS were an answer to the government-induced accounting problems of futures, which made IRS a roaring success at first. But here was a cost of the IRS accounting fix. IRS reintroduced new credit risk - a small fraction of the credit risk from ordinary deposits that futures had extinguished. Had the money market been left to its own devices, this credit risk of IRS - substantially less than 10% of the credit risk of Eurodollar deposits themselves - would have been priced into IRS deals, Since IRS dealers gain no accounting advantage from swaps, which today they must mark to market; the cost of IRS' credit risk would have been captured by a premium to user/hedgers on their side of the fixed rate. In other words, the market fix for credit risk from IRS is to require those who create credit risk to pay those who bear it.

The problem was, IRS traders were competing with smaller investment banks, most prominently Kidder Peabody at the time, who did not understand the credit issue and didn't price it into their deals. And those banks that did understand the issue were unwilling to be priced out of the IRS market until Kidder and like market players collapsed.

There was an alternative to waiting, but at the time, nobody saw it. There is a change that be made to IRS that allows their credit risk to be reduced to the minimal levels of Eurodollar futures while retaining IRS accounting properties.

When in doubt, though, passing a law trumps thinking. So it was in the IRS market. The banks got Congress to pass a law. Until the Crisis, it appeared - to market mechanics but not to economists - that Congress had solved the credit risk problems of IRS by fiat.

Congress' "solves" the credit risk problems of IRS dealers.

Just as bank regulators interfered with the management of Eurodollar futures use by banks and non-financial corporate hedgers with a bad accounting regulation, Congress interfered with the introduction of IRS by an even worse change in the bankruptcy code. In effect, Congress exempted swaps counterparties from both the costs and benefits of bankruptcy.

Bankers have never quite accepted the basic underlying rationale of the bankruptcy code, that civilized society has decided that debt contracts often have socially unreasonable effects. This is a human failing, a result of the fact that bankers themselves are exempt from bankruptcy; subject to a kinder, gentler, "resolution in default" by government.

But in the case of IRS, bank dealers, their lobby, and their captive legislators, saw the merely privileged position that bankers enjoy under the old law as insufficient. In a series of dead-of-night, under-the-radar alterations to the bankruptcy law, IRS became exempt from bankruptcy's "automatic stay."

For those of you who have not had, or contemplated, the pleasure of bankruptcy proceedings, the automatic stay requires claimants in bankruptcy to "stay" their seizure of assets and other punitive measures they contemplate to remedy their claims on the bankrupt party. The court must be consulted as to the veracity of the claim, to the claim's position in the que of other claims, as to whether all claimants might benefit from forbearance, and, finally, as to severity of the damages to uninvolved third parties and to the bankrupt party itself. In other words, the court has the discretion to determine a "fair" outcome, from its sole point of view. The terms of debt agreements are not the sole consideration of the court.

SuperDebt.

IRS' exemption from the stay makes it a new class of super-debt, beyond the reach of the bankruptcy court. Bankers looked upon this creation and saw that it was good. So good, in fact, that the "swaps" that were made exempt became an expanding class of financial instruments with each new wave of the Congressional hand to change the code. The most recent code version considers that bankers might one day create something else that is a swap. Whatever the creation, this version of the code exempts that now-unknown new thing too.

With this interesting change in the law, IRS became a monster worthy of Dr. Frankenstein himself.

Of course, exemption of IRS from the stay protects only IRS dealers from credit risk. It provides no protection from the banks that deal IRS at all, since credit risk can neither be created nor destroyed. It has no effect on the credit risk that an IRS has created. It simply transfers that risk to other classes of debt within the bank's liabilities, which are less senior than they would otherwise be. I sometimes wonder how interested in the welfare of their debtholders the bank managements that sponsored this insane change in the bankruptcy code could possibly be. But sometimes I don't wonder about that at all.

And unlike Frankenstein's monster, IRS propagates its own kind. Not only did the exemption from the stay result in an explosion in the amount of IRS, but a golden age for other "swaps," like repurchase agreements, that were made exempt as well. Then it all came crashing down.

The golden age of LIBOR

The next installment of this series digs into LIBOR and how its manipulation boosts the volumes outstanding of IRS. And my favorite fun banking topic, "magic money." IRS unlocked a golden vault. Only IRS futurization can close this artificial bonanza of the dealer banks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.