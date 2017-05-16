The Federal Government Is About To Lose Its Biggest Customer, And Treasury Yields Will Rise

While the Fed is only going to shrink its balance sheet, being the largest customer of the Government, Treasury yields will rise.

Sometimes I do research and writing at a local coffee shop. I arrive early in the mornings and generally stay for a few hours. There is a constant stream of students that come in-and-out of the coffee shop all morning long. Summer just happened and that constant stream abruptly ceased. I asked the manager about this and he said the business exists for one purpose: Serving those students; without them, the store would close. This made me think of another business that has one very large, distinctive customer who's dynamics are about to change dramatically: What happens when the Federal Reserve stops purchasing U.S. Treasury debt?

The Federal Reserve is one of the biggest purchasers of United States Treasuries. Prior to the financial crisis the Fed held nearly $800 billion in Treasury debt. That number dropped with the onset of the financial crisis; banks had to rebalance their assets. This drop pushed the hand of the Federal Reserve. Then, Quantitative Easing (QE) happened and the Fed went on a unprecedented buying binge:

The Federal Reserve now holds about $2.45 trillion in United States Treasuries (Total Fed assets are $4.5 trillion but holding non-governmental assets such as mortgages). The Fed is considering the mechanics of shrinking its balance sheet. While I have focused on the "contracting" aspects of this process working its way through the economy, I have not focused on the Federal Government's outlook from this, specifically the Treasury market.

The above chart shows the progression of purchases by the Federal Reserve. This chart shows all maturities, which has some importance; there are multiple maturity dates. Some of the holdings are 1-year notes and upward going all the way out to 30-year debt. Translation: Not all debt will expire all on one day. Also, there is something else that should be noted, I do not believe that the Federal Reserve will allow all debt to expire all the time. The Fed wants to shrink its balance sheet, not bring it down to zero.

The Federal Reserve has suggested that any reduction in their balance sheet will be to a certain level. The comments I have heard from Fed officials is that they may want to cut their balance sheet from a total of$4.5 trillion of all holdings down to $2 trillion. This is hyperbole. How do you sit there and declare $2 trillion as the optimal level? Why not $2.1 trillion? I know I am splitting hairs. But, I want to plant that seed because ultimately, I do not believe anyone knows what is optimal and when or how the Fed will get to any level. The Fed balance sheet will constantly be a moving target just like short term interest rates and will be used as a tool for monetary policy henceforth. Whatever the economy needs, the economy will get.

In the meantime, when the Federal Reserve did step in to the system and purchase these bonds - buying them directly from the member banks who bought those bonds in the open market - they did so with intention and forcefully. The Fed targeted interest rate levels in the Treasury market to ensure the entire bond market felt the impact of the Fed's actions. Interest rates responded in kind. The 10-year Treasury, the benchmark of the bond market, as well as the 30-year mortgage rate all declined during this time:

As you can see, the two interest rate levels moved fairly in tandem, both pushing lower accomplishing what the Fed was hoping to achieve. This significantly impacted the economy and most credit the Fed's actions as having saved the economy from far worse. Now, the Fed is going to limit the roll-overs of the assets it holds.

Think the mechanics through. The United States government auctions off debt. Banks bid on behalf of demand by the bank's customers. One of the customers of all the banks is the Federal Reserve. There is going to be a decrease in demand from this At the banks. The most basic principles of supply and demand start to kick in. Lower demand means lower prices being paid by banks to purchase these bonds. The inverse relationship between bond prices and interest rates dictates that if price drops interest rates move higher.

Now it is time to be a two-handed economist: On the one hand, higher interest rates attract more buyers. On the hand, the Federal Government's costs are about to go higher and that means increasing budget deficits.

With the projected 2017 deficit, the total increase on an annual basis of interest payments will be about $10 billion more per year; this on top of the current $435 billion already being paid by the Treasury for the government's debts. This in itself is not going to bankrupt the government. But, you start adding in $10 billion here and there and then we start talking about real money. Every year, there is an amount of debt that gets rolled over; 1-year debt from last year will need to be refinanced this year, 2-year debt from 2 years ago needs refinanced this year, etc. Eventually, all of that debt gets rolled over. Eventually, a 1% - 2% - if not higher - increase in interest rates starts adding up to real money. With the total debt at $20 trillion, a 1% - 1.5% increase in interest payments amounts to $200 - $300 billion extra in annual payments to service past debt. That is additional, on top of that $435 billion already being paid.

Then there is the spillover to all of the other countries around the world. After all, what happens economically in the United States does not stay in the United States. Interest rates will increase world-wide, burdening governments near and far. Also, other countries will be following suit with shrinking their balance sheet at some point, such as Great Britain or Europe, but, likely never Japan.

I do not believe that this will cause a massive recession/depression or anything of the sort. I do believe that there will be long term, far reaching effects of the removal of the extraordinary policy accommodation that the Federal Reserve and other major central banks implemented. Costs will increase and this will serve to underpin economic growth throughout the world. Given our current economic landscape, projected economic growth could be hampered by some 1%.

The extraordinary policy moves were necessary at the time. Now, the economies of the world will begin to pay for that necessity. Unless the Federal Government finds another customer for all the future debt, higher interest rates are going to be the norm for the foreseeable future.

