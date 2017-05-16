Home Depot Hits Bulls Eye

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) reported first quarter results that once again beat estimates for the top as well as for the bottom line, which sent shares to new all-time highs. Even here shares are not looking overvalued though.

Home Depot trades just shy of $160, more than 35% above the 52-week low formed half a year ago.

First quarter revenues increased by 5% year on year, which was about one percent more than analysts had expected. The real growth is in Home Depot's earnings though, which can grow at vastly stronger rates due to better operating leverage: As Home Depot derives its revenue growth from same-store sales increases primarily, its operating costs do not grow at a high pace - the company isn't opening a big number of new stores; thus, total operating expenses increased by just 1.9% during the first quarter.

If sales grow at a much steeper pace than operating costs, this allows for strong operating income gains, as Home Depot's first quarter operating earnings increase of 8.8% showcases. Since interest expenses, too, increased by a small amount only, pretax profits increased by an even better 9.4%, which finally gets us to an 11.7% net income increase due to a slightly lower tax rate in comparison to the prior year's quarter (Home Depot's tax rate still is pretty high at 35.2%).

Turning a 5% revenue increase into a 12% net income increase is great, but for shareholders the most important number is the development of earnings per share, as those ultimately are responsible for each share's worth (and thus future share prices). Since Home Depot doesn't open many new stores, its capital expenditures are very low, which means there is a lot of cash available for other purposes, such as stock buybacks:

HD Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

Home Depot's share count has declined a lot over the years, and continued to drop in the first quarter: In comparison to the prior year's quarter, shares outstanding declined by 3.8%, which meant that earnings per share increased by a whole 16% year on year.

A business that can transform a mid single-digit sales increase into strong double-digit earnings per share growth is very attractive for investors in the long run, and Home Depot additionally pays a compelling dividend.

With a dividend yield of 2.3%, the initial income is already higher than when investing into the broad market (the S&P 500 yields 1.9% right now), and the dividend growth has been phenomenal for the last years as well: Home Depot has increased its dividend by 90% over the last three years (24% annually), and strong dividend growth can be expected in the coming years as well - strong earnings per share growth in combination with a rising payout ratio (Home Depot plans to increase its payout to 55% of EPS) should allow for continuing double-digit increases for the foreseeable future.

HD PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Home Depot's valuation is not especially low right now, but the very strong fundamentals justify the current valuation easily, I believe. We also have to account for the fact that Home Depot's valuation isn't really much higher than it was a year ago, despite the 21% share price increase over the last twelve months. Due to strong earnings growth multiples are relatively in line with how they were one year ago, and as long as earnings continue to grow at a fast pace, Home Depot would not even need any multiple expansion in order to generate strong capital appreciation.

Takeaway

Home Depot's business is running great, the company is able to generate very compelling earnings growth without having to open a big number of new stores, and this trend should continue going forward.

With high shareholder returns and a valuation that is not really that high, Home Depot still looks attractive for new (dividend growth) investors, despite the shares' strong performance over the last months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.