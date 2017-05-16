Natural Gas Storage Figures For This Week

Welcome to the storage forecast edition of Natural Gas Daily!

We expect a +61 Bcf change in the storage report for the week ended May 12. A storage report of +61 Bcf would be compared to +71 Bcf last year and +87 Bcf for the five-year average. Our estimate didn't change from last Friday.

Source: ICE

Our storage forecast this week is 1 Bcf higher than the ICE settlement report of 60 Bcf.

Looking at the daily flows for 5/12 week, the net implied flows were similar to the week before where we expected 55 Bcf. The only difference this time was that US gas production averaged 0.5 Bcf/d higher while power burn led overall demand slightly lower, resulting in the +6 Bcf addition.

Natural gas prices are falling steeply today as traders liquidate their long positions. As we have written for the last two weeks, near-term correction risk was building as the long to short ratio reached an all-time high. In our weekly recap, "Speculators Going Very Long," we talked about the near-term issue traders face with the crowd so one-sided. We think prices could correct more in the near term as the latest fundamentals show support at $3.15/MMBtu. We will be updating any and all changes first to premium subscribers (see here for more info).

Fundamentals remain bullish for the next six months, so we believe a pullback closer to the $3.15/MMBtu level presents an opportunity to go long again.