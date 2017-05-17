AT&T: Invest At The Point Of Maximum Pessimism

What Happened?

Many have come out with highly negative articles as of late regarding AT&T's (NYSE: T) current state of affairs. I can't say I disagree with a majority of the points being made. The fierce competition in the wireless environment will surely pressure the company's performance in the near term. Nonetheless, my perception of what to do regarding the stock at this point is quite different. One of my favorite quotes from investing icon Sir John Templeton is the following:

"Invest at the point of maximum pessimism."

Templeton is known as a contrarian investor. He referred to his investment philosophy as "bargain hunting." Templeton's guiding principle was:

"Search for companies that offered low prices and an excellent long-term outlook."

I feel this statement perfectly illustrates where AT&T's stock lies right now. The reward far outweighs the risk at the time with the stock yielding over 5%. The stock is under-owned and oversold presently. In the following sections we make our case.

What are the risks?

-Competition is fierce

The fiercely competitive wireless market reared its ugly head last quarter with the company reporting a top-line miss. What's more, it appears Verizon (NYSE: VZ) is not going so "quietly into the night" as it were. It seems Verizon has stolen Straight Path (NYSE: STRP) from AT&T. Therefore, it appears AT&T's designs to become the premier Technology, Media, and Telecom (TMT) provider it is going to have its up and downs. This latest development was a significant down in my book.

-Risk of dividend cut

Some recent articles have espoused the high debt load will eventually break causing the company to cut the dividend. Moody's already put AT&T on downgrade review in October after the company announced its $85 billion deal for Time Warner. Moody's stated it will be monitoring to see if AT&T is willing and able to reduce leverage back toward a target of three times debt to equity. Some believe AT&T has bitten off more than they can chew. They may be correct if AT&T can't make the Time Warner (NYSE: TWX) acquisition work.

Even so, these risks seem priced in to the stock at present based on technical and fundamental factors. The stock appears oversold and undervalued currently.

The stock is oversold

With an RSI of 31 the stock is on the cusp entering oversold territory.

Current Chart

Source: finviz.com

At present, AT&T's dividend yield stands at 5.08%. This has been traditionally acting as a line in the sand. Even so, there is a distinct possibility the stock will test the $36 mark with the summer doldrums upon us. This level has seen strong support in the past. The 5.4% yield seems to attract a lot of interest. I see the strong support at $36 as providing a substantial margin of safety.

The stock is undervalued

Many have suggested AT&T's stock is overvalued at present. I beg to differ. Let's take a look at the fundamentals and see for ourselves.

Source: finviz.com

With a forward P/E ratio of 13, a PEG ratio of 2.39, and the best five-year EPS growth estimates out there of the top five largest telecoms, I'd say the stock looks vastly undervalued at present. In fact, Tigress Financial just upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral. Analyst Ivan Feinseth stated regarding the upgrade:

"Intense competition continues to pressure Business Performance leading to low levels of return on capital and economic profit, and creating little opportunity for share price outperformance. Longer term, a number of key initiatives including increasing spectrum and gaining a significant portfolio of content from the Time Warner acquisition could help AT&T turn a corner."

I couldn't have said it better. I completely agree and feel the stock represents a long-term buying opportunity at the current price.

The Bottom Line

AT&T's stock is undervalued and oversold at present. Even so, we could see more downside in the next few months. Nevertheless, the reward far outweighs the risk at present. AT&T's extremely low beta of 0.39 makes it an excellent safe haven play. The stock is basically three-fold less volatile than the market as a whole. Furthermore, the stock has achieved dividend aristocrat status. This allows me to sleep very well at night. I believe Templeton would consider AT&T's stock a buy at present. The company's future prospects have been masked by the present competitive noise. Our innate instincts encourage us to depart a sinking ship. This survival tactic impacts the way we invest. An unjustified selloff based on transitory factors often creates opportunities to buy stock in solid companies with sound prospects. I submit this is the case we have here with AT&T. Hopefully you have powder dry and take advantage. Nonetheless, I would definitely time my time and layer in to any position over time to reduce risk. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours.

Your input is required!

The true value of my articles is provided by the prescient remarks from Seeking Alpha members in the comments section below. Is AT&T a buy or sell right here? Why or why not? Thank you in advance for your participation.

Final note: If you enjoyed this article, please click the "Follow" button. I would greatly appreciate it.