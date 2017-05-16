5% Dividend Yield From A Top Dividend Growth Stock

Realty Income (NYSE:O) is a favorite stock and key portfolio component of dividend growth authors and readers alike on Seeking Alpha. The company's slogan is "the monthly dividend company" and its home page features this graphic front and center:

As Realty Income is proud to point out, the company has paid consecutive dividends for nearly 50 years. Based on its current annualized dividend ($2.53) and share price ($54.30), Realty Income yields 4.65%. This article explains a simple options strategy that investors can use to capitalize on any further weakness in Realty Income's stock price to acquire the shares with a yield of greater than 5%.

Realty Income's share price reached a high of over $70 last summer, but has since corrected due to rising interest rates and weakness in the retail sector (where the majority of its properties are focused). As Seeking Alpha author Casey Hoerth wrote in this recent article, Realty Income shares still trade at a modest premium to their historical average valuation. Casey suggests looking to buy Realty Income at $52 per share; however, investors willing to be slightly more patient and enter at $50 instead can achieve a yield on cost of 5.06%.

But how does one buy shares of Realty Income at nearly 10% below its current share price? The answer is by selling cash secured puts.

A cash secured put is an option strategy in which an investor sells an out of the money (with a strike price below the current stock price) put and sets aside enough cash to pay for the stock if the share price falls below the strike price and the option is exercised. This tends to work best with stocks with fairly consistent earnings and a dividend that is not in danger of being cut (even better if the dividend is rising). Reality Income is a strong candidate for this strategy.

Looking at Realty Income's option chain for September, we see a range of put options expiring in approximately 3 months' time:

The put options with a $50 strike price are currently trading for around $1.15. Therefore, if an investor sells 1 options contract (equal to 100 shares) and sets aside $5,000, they will be paid $115 in option premiums. This is equal to a yield of 2.3% over just three months, or nearly 10% on an annualized basis.

If Realty Income shares are trading above $50 on September 15th, the investor keeps the $115 and nothing else happens. The investor is then free to sell more put options at a later expiry date if they wish. However, if the stock price falls below $50, the investor is forced to buy shares of Realty Income at $50 per share. This means the initial purchase is immediately underwater, but it guarantees a yield on cost of slightly above 5%.

Investors could do something similar further into the future using December put options. The option chain for December looks like this:

Selling put options that expire in mid-December with a $50 strike price currently generates $2 (a 4% yield over 7 months). Selling longer term options can be somewhat riskier (there is a longer time period during which the stock price can decline), but is also simpler because they do not need to be rolled over as frequently.

Of course, if Realty Income's share price rises significantly over the coming months, the cash secured put strategy will work out well (in the sense that the options will expire worthless), but buying the stock outright would have been the best course of action. This is always one risk present in this particular options strategy and something investors must be aware of.

Cash secured puts require patience and confidence in the underlying stock. If one has confidence in "the monthly dividend company" but the current yield does not quite meet their income requirement, this strategy should be considered to allow investors to either buy in at a lower price or earn meaningful option premiums on the cash in their investment portfolio.

This strategy is not for everyone. Some might claim that using options on a buy and hold dividend growth stock such as Realty Income amounts to sacrilege. However, there is nothing wrong with looking for a more attractive entry point, even on the highest quality investments. Selling cash secured puts gives investors the opportunity to buy shares in the monthly dividend company at a lower cost (and higher yield), while earning an annualized yield of 8-10% on their cash holdings.

Disclaimer: Buying and selling options can be tricky. If you have little or no experience with options, I recommend using the CBOE Virtual Trading platform to experiment before risking your hard earned money.