The Truth Behind Today's Industrial Production Data

Energy caused the overall index to rise, while the underlying components were weak.

Today's industrial production index, published by the Federal Reserve, showed a 1.0% M/M increase, far above expectations for 0.4%.

The manufacturing index of industrial production also rose 1.0% M/M vs. expectations of 0.3% and -0.4% last month.

The first point to note is that the month over month rise in these headline indices was due in large part to weak readings last month, causing the month over month reading to be artificially high. For this reason, I measure all data on a year over year basis.

There is no question the overall reading was strong both on a year over year basis and a month over month basis.

The IP index has thousands of sub-components. I use a variety of methodologies to scan thousands of data sets in this series to spot the strengths and weaknesses of the report and the findings are interesting.

There are certain sectors that were very strong, causing the index to rise while others were alarmingly weak. The balance was a decent aggregate index reading but one that gives a misleading picture of what is going on under the hood on the industrial side of the economy.

I will parse through what I feel are the important points of this report to give a more comprehensive picture of the industrial production report. I always find it amusing how most media outlets report one number and make a conclusion on all of industrial production when there are many underlying data points that can provide great insight into other sectors of the economy.

All data from Federal Reserve Board of Governors.

Industrial Production Review

Industrial Production Index:

It is very easy to see both the crash that began in late 2015, that rightfully sparked recession fears, and now the sharp rebound. As mentioned, there is no denying this is a strong report but what are the main drivers that caused the rebound in this index?

A longer term view of industrial production (NYSE:IP) growth raises an interesting question.

Every single dip that occurred, similar to the one in 2016, brought a recession along with it. It is perplexing as to how the index crashed and rebounded without much of a hiccup in the overall economy but more on this later.

Manufacturing Index:

The aggregate manufacturing index is also showing a strong rebound.

Before going under the hood, it is always interesting to point out how detached the overall stock market has become from the underlying economy.

This in no way is a call for stocks to crash but simply pointing out that the rise in equities compared to the manufacturing economy. Two time series that have historically been closely linked, but no longer...

The reasons for this increasingly large divergence are not the purpose of this piece. This comparison is just to contextualize today's "strong" number, which it was, to the equity market and illustrate that industrial production growth has gone no where in 10 years. Why is that? The equity market in the same time has nearly doubled.

Many will be quick to point out that manufacturing is dead and that is why it is no longer relevant. The truth is however, that manufacturing has been going away for decades and this correlation suddenly broke around 2012. I don't think anyone would make the argument that 2012 was some magical year that caused this correlation to change. The manufacturing shift has been going on for decades.

Industrial Production: Under the Hood

What Was Strong?

Energy materials y/y are soaring which is causing the aggregate index to show sizeable gains.

The sharp reversal in energy material production can be explained in a variety of ways. Conventional thought would suggest the loosening of regulations in the energy space creates an incentive for energy companies to expand, produce more and order more supplies.

Regardless of the reason, energy materials are a very strong driver of the industrial production index rise.

Construction supplies are also strong.

The reason I outline construction supplies as an area of strength is due to the stability of the growth. Construction supplies did not suffer the same drop off as many other manufacturing components which is a strong economic signal.

There isn't enough time to go through all the components of the report but to summarize, the strength of the rebound has been driven largely by energy.

Looking at IP ex. energy shows a manufacturing picture that is much more lackluster than the overall index would indicate.

Comparing IP ex. energy to the total IP index is interesting. What this analysis tells me is that both the crash in IP and subsequent rebound have both been overstated. The reality of the majority of the manufacturing side of the economy has been a slow grind lower as seen at the end of most business cycles.

The smoothed IP ex. energy coincides with most of the other growth data in the United States. None of the data is crashing but nearly all the data is slowly grinding lower and continues to disappoint most expectation (retail sales, consumption, housing permits to name a few).

What was Weak?

Autos. This is far from a new headline. For months now there have been warning signs in the subprime auto space as well as used cars. Inventories are piling up at record paces at major auto manufacturers and auto sales have been declining.

The speculation for a weakening auto sector has been corroborated by the auto assembly data in the IP report.

The industrial production report shows motor vehicle assembly growth that is not only declining nearly every month but also negative year over year.

Truck assemblies show a similar picture. Growth in that sector of the economy is slowing quite rapidly.

This makes sense given the recent fall in auto sales that is causing widespread concern.

Vehicle sales are negative year over year and are clearly showing a high probability of rolling over for the cycle.

Takeaway

Hopefully this provides more context around today's Industrial Production report. Was it strong? On balance, yes. But there are certainly segments of the economy that are hurting.

The main takeaway is the strength in capex of the energy space is the main driver of IP growth while the concern surrounding autos is real and this report made that concern even more worrisome.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.