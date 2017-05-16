Top Market News: What Happened In Investing Today

Retail is a many splendoured thing, as seen in earnings headlines from Home Depot and Dick's.

Ford is reportedly cutting some 20,000 global jobs. Salaried workers appear to be the target, so it'll be interesting to see how this plays into the U.S. manufacturing narrative.

Ford's Reported Job Cuts

Yesterday, we started looking at the auto industry, including a potential plateau in U.S. auto sales. Today, The Wall Street Journal reports that Ford Motor (F) is planning a 10% reduction in its global labor force. If Ford's corporate page is to be believed, its total employee base is 199,000. The Journal says the cuts are expected to hit primarily salaried employees (as opposed, I think, to hourly factory workers). Roughly half of Ford's employees are North America-based, so maybe about 10,000 U.S. jobs cut.

A sky-high view of auto industry employment: The blue line is manufacturing (about a million jobs), green is car dealers (about 1.3 million), red is motor vehicle and parts dealers (just over 2 million jobs).



Ford said in a statement that it hasn't announced any "new people efficiency actions," adding that the company doesn't comment on speculation. All the same, cost-cutting has been a focus at Ford.

It seems like the U.S. automakers are in an odd spot. A secular shift toward electric, driverless, or some other automotive technology paradigm seems possible. We also can't rule out a cyclical downturn, considering a recent flattening in auto sales. Meanwhile, shareholders are clamoring for cost reductions, making it hard to double down on growth projects. I'd feel a little stuck if I were running things.

Retail Watch

After rooting around in various indices and ETFs, I have come to realize that my definition of "retail" is pretty loose. For example, I consider Home Depot (NYSE:HD) a retailer as well as a cyclical consumer goods and services company. This is because Home Depot operates stores where I, a consumer, buy goods. It does also supply contractors, which is maybe why I can't find it among the holdings of the XRT. (The SEC appears to at least partially take my side, classifying it as retail - lumber & other building materials dealers.)

Now that that's out of the way, let's just look at the back of the envelope on two earnings headlines today.

Home Depot higher on earnings beat: Setting the quarter aside for a second, Home Depot has shown consistent sales growth for the past five years, with COGS in lockstep, a slower SG&A expense growth rate, and increasing net income. The most adventurous thing that jumps out at a glance is an increase in financial leverage, but nothing wild there. Something keeps me from classifying HD in the same league as Macy's (NYSE:M), and maybe it's that demand for home repair items would intuitively be less volatile than demand for fashionable clothes and appliances. It's sort of a natural law that homes depreciate.

Dick's plummets after comparable sales fall short: Starting at the top line, we have more volatile but also higher revenue growth for Dick's (NYSE:DKS) relative to HD in the past five years, with COGS and SG&A rising faster than revenue for Dick's. Operating income has been on a downtrend for a few years. Net income has been volatile, with no convincing five-year trend in either direction. Sports equipment depreciates, too, but you don't have to replace it. On a P/E basis, Dick's is cheaper than Home Depot, and maybe this is why. Sporting goods stores lost ground in sympathy with Dick's.

For some perspective on what makes a retailer, here are the top 10 members of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index.

Five Below Inc. FIVE Consumer Discretionary Wayfair Inc. A W Consumer Discretionary Sprouts Farmers Markets Inc. SFM Consumer Staples Whole Foods Market Inc. WFM Consumer Staples Supervalu Inc. SVU Consumer Staples Liberty Ventures A LVNTA Consumer Discretionary Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. OLLI Consumer Discretionary Rent-A-Center Inc. RCII Consumer Discretionary Cabela's Inc. Class A CAB Consumer Discretionary Best Buy Co. Inc. BBY Consumer Discretionary

Crediting @avgtrades, ChilyVily (@giookro) pointed out early today that Ukraine's ban on Russian social networks did not seem to move Mail.RU shares on the LSE.

(Bloomberg)

A chart with the ISM Production index on the left axis and manufacturing growth on the right axis, courtesy Ian Shepherdson (@IanShepherdson). A hard data rebound for manufacturing?

I've seen some buzz around credit cycles lately. I am a fan of the BofA Merrill Lynch US High Yield Effective Yield chart, and I enjoyed this Peter Atwater (@Peter_Atwater) post asserting 2014 looked a lot like a major credit cycle peak.

