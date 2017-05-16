General Motors' (GM) Management Presents at Citi's 2017 Car of the Future Symposium (Transcript)

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Citi’s 2017 Car of the Future Symposium

May 16, 2017 10:30 a.m. ET

Executives

Michael Abelson - VP, Global Strategy

Analysts

Itay Michaeli - Citi

Itay Michaeli

Excellent. That would be great. Great. I think we’ll begin the next session. We're very pleased to have General Motors back with us at the Car Of The Future Symposium. And we've written a lot in our research that the next wave of car of the future investing will also expand to include some of the auto makers where we see some very interesting opportunities. We’re very excited to catch back up with Mike Abelson who is sentence GM's VP of Global Strategies. It’s going to be a fireside chat session. I'll go through a bunch of questions in the next 20, 30 minutes and we shall have plenty of time for your questions as well again. When we get there, feel free to raise your hand or just email to the email bucket for questions to be asked on your behalf.

So with that, Mike, thank you so much. Welcome back.

Michael Abelson

Absolutely. My pleasure.

Itay Michaeli

Great. So maybe we’ll just start with an overview just on the status of GM's current initiatives within the car of the future. And since we last met last year at the symposium and where you see your biggest advantages and disadvantages in this.

Michael Abelson

So thanks, Itay. Car of the future is an area I spend basically all day every day thinking about. And it's an area I'm very proud of the progress General Motors has made over the past couple of years. If we go back a little bit on when we started inside the company talking about car of the future and what transportation as an industry would transition into, we saw a lot of different potential areas of focus. But after running some numbers and doing some analysis, we decided to focus on cities. And there were several reasons for that. One is I'm sure you're all aware of this. Megatrend, as far as an addressable market, cities are expanding at an incredible rate.

So today we have in the world 21 cities of over 10 million people. We expect that by 2030 that number is 41. So as I say, it's a huge market. There are - transportation certainly has an enormous impact on cities, in the quality of life there, in the way that they're physically laid out. So it was an opportunity for us to really participate with cities in this area. And finally, I would say is when we look at our business today, we don't have a large business inside big urban areas. So this opportunity to work in cities to find solutions for city transportation problems, we see is accretive to our current core business.

So those were all reasons that we thought cities were a good place to focus initially. And then obviously once we decided to focus there, then you start talking about okay, what assets can we bring to bear particularly with cities? And the foundation for any car of the future discussion is connectivity. We are the industry leaders in connectivity. We've been in OnStar for 20 years. We’ve got 12 million OnStar cars on the road. We've got 5 million 4G LTE connected cars on the road, which is more than the rest of the industry combined. So we have a very solid foundation in connectivity.

It was though - it was then obvious as we looked at cities and talked about cities, that sharing was going to play a big role in transportation going forward in these urban areas, and we therefore created our own internal brand, Maven to really explore the business aspects, what it takes to run a sharing service. And so we started Maven about 18 months ago. A team with a lot of folks from outside of General Motors honestly, hired in from other car sharing services, and they've done a phenomenal job. We are now in 17 different cities with Maven, including announcing yesterday in New York City is our latest Maven city deployment. We've accumulated over 125 million miles in Maven.

So it's not that we're running a little experiment in one or two cities. we've gotten into this in a serious way so that we could scale the business and understand what it really takes to run a sharing business of an appreciable size, what it takes to run a fleet of vehicles, what it takes to work with cities, what it takes to deal directly with customers, all these things that are relatively new in the sharing side of the business compared to our core business. And I would say, going back to the OnStar comments or the connectivity comments, the way we do car sharing is enabled by our connectivity. The fact that we can lock and unlock vehicles through OnStar, that we can impose and lift ignition box connectivity, is enabling the way that we do car sharing. So great synergy between those two things.

Then being a car company, obviously we think a lot about products. And when you think about what sort of product would be best for a city, I think anybody that deals with the congestion in New York, would understand something that's relatively small on the outside, but quite roomy in the inside. And given the particular issues around cities with noise and air quality concerns, an EV fits that ideal very well. And so what I’ve just described basically is the Bolt AV. And with over 230 miles of range on a single charge, it's got enough range to be useful in these sorts of to ride sharing context.

So again the Bolt has had phenomenal response from our retail customers, but I'm not sure everybody’s worry. We've already started to deploy Bolts into Maven fleets and through that, into ride sharing fleets. And there was a lot of discussion initially about whether - especially ride sharing applications where a driver is driving people around, whether they would be open to electric vehicles as a good choice. And in fact the response in California where we've deployed the Bolts through Maven, has been phenomenal. And with the 230 miles of range, it's more than enough range for a ride sharing driver to get a day's work of ride sharing done and then charge overnight or a quick charge in the morning before they start the next day's driving. And so we've already, inside the company now, linked together connectivity, sharing in electric vehicles that we have in production.

Then the last piece that we're working on is clearly autonomous. And when we looked at autonomous, we decided that we wanted to supplement our internal resources. So about a year ago we acquired Cruise Automation, a Silicon Valley startup that had been working on autonomous vehicles, and that has gone really well. The Silicon Valley guys bring a set of skills around software and development speed that's very different from our traditional approach in Detroit. At the same time, we in the core company, we bring to bear our hardware expertise, our engineering expertise, and very importantly, our manufacturing expertise and how do we scale this, because importantly everybody talks about autonomous demo projects, but winning in this space really is getting to scale. It’s not doing demo projects. And so it's a very big step to go from a demo project to really producing vehicles at scale.

I mean to that point, we announced at the end of last year that we are producing our next batch of Bolt AV autonomous development vehicles in an assembly plant. And so we're already getting experience on how to put these things through an assembly plant, which is part of obviously our learning looking forward to the future. So our autonomous development continues to go very well. We put a couple of videos out on YouTube. And again, consistent with this idea of focusing on cities, because they're going to be this huge market. We're doing our development in downtown San Francisco and it's a very tough environment. It’s very complicated, but we're doing that because that's where we want to be able to deploy. And obviously we did all our development in a less stressful suburban environment. Just because we did well there wouldn't mean that we would do well in these very complicated urban environments.

So we've really been working hard on bringing all these things together, focusing them on cities. We’ve been very public that our initial application of autonomous will be a ride sharing application. We think that makes sense as far as the size of the addressable market, but also makes sense because of the economics. And when I think anybody who's run the numbers, comes to realize that with these relatively expensive cars, at least initially you need to deploy them in a business model where you can get very high utilization, and ride sharing is certainly that sort of application. So yes. When I look back to where we were a year ago when I was sitting here with you, Itay, I'm really pleased with the progress of the company.

Itay Michaeli

That’s great, Mike. Thanks for that overview. So maybe I want to drill down to kind of two of the outlines or at least the objectives the GM management has outlined recently. The first, I think you mentioned to achieve profitability within electric vehicles. And the second that you also referred to, to be first at scale with an autonomous vehicle services. Maybe talk a little bit about the confidence of roadmap to achieve those targets and how the management team at GM benchmarks the company's progress relative to others who are trying to compete in this field.

Michael Abelson

Well, they're both difficult fields to do a lot of benchmarking, because I mean to be honest, we're the only ones out there right now with an affordable greater than 200 mile range vehicle. There certainly will be other entrants over the next few years and as soon as we see those, we'll dig into the details around those vehicles. But talking about our approach, we decided early on, battery cost is a very significant issue obviously with EVs. We've got a very strong partnership with LG on supplying cells. We think that is the right approach because it allows us to then take advantage of scale, not just inside of GM, but across other OEMs and across industry, or across to limited extent, other industries as well. But as I say, it's a way for us to bring even more scale than we can inside of our company to bear. So we've been making great progress on cell costs. We've said we're at $145 today and have a pretty clear path on how to get to 100.

On autonomous, as I said we're not - we're focused not just on the demonstration projects, but what it takes to really put this into production. And I would emphasize, I mean doing the autonomous vehicle demonstration project with a safety driver in the vehicle, is very tough technically, but it's a very big step to go from there to really putting it into production driverless. I mean that step when you say okay, nobody's got to be in that driver’s seat, is a big one. And it's one that as I said, I'm really pleased with our progress on.

Itay Michaeli

Sure. Maybe sticking to the AV side, I know it’s difficult to benchmark, but do you think or how do you think your approach in AV maybe differentiates from some of the other folks? And what should we kind of read into the decision to increase the Bolt AV testing fleet under Cruise. Kind of what was behind that decision? Is that a sign of progress that it’s a natural occurrence at this stage? I think you mentioned increasing - several hundred I believe is the number.

Michael Abelson

A couple of things on the AV side. First, I think a lot of people get focused on the California disengagement data that comes out of the DMV. And I understand that because it's really the only data that comes out across companies. My argument would be that's far from a standard metric. There are very - you can use your autonomous vehicles in very different environments and that disengagement data is not in a standard environment. So it's not really a way to compare directly where vehicles are. As I said, we put out some videos on YouTube so you can see the sorts of environments we're navigating. I'm sure over time, they will become some sort of standard measure of relative system performance.

What's really important to us as a company is that we do this safely. And so to your or your point on fleet size, part of proving to our self and eventually - first to ourselves and eventually regulators, that we’re ready to go driverless safely, is getting a whole lot of data. And obviously the - as you deploy more vehicles, you can gain that data in a shorter length of time. Now, importantly and again it's not just about how many million miles have you simulated. You’ve got to convince yourself that you've gone out and experienced as many of the foreseeable edge cases and maybe even some unexpected ones, and your system does well in those situations.

So again it's more about really pressure testing these systems in a variety of very complicated situations. And as I say, our increasing the fleet size is all part of us getting more and more data to convince ourselves we're ready to take that next step.

Itay Michaeli

Sure. And is the increase in fleet size a function of you being satisfied with the performance of the current fleet size and therefore you want more data or is it kind of a …?

Michael Abelson

Yes. I mean obviously we wouldn’t invest to build a lot more cars if we didn't feel like we were making progress. This is not - if you have a technical issue in your autonomous system, having more cars isn’t going to help you solve that necessarily. So yes, I think it is a signal that we're happy with the progress that we’re making.

Itay Michaeli

Great. And then when do you think - you talked about kind of safety criteria of course being very important. So when do you kind of sit as a management team and say you know what, I think this level four or five vehicle is “ready.” Is that a internal metrics? Is it a regulatory question? Is it a bit of both? How are you thinking about the timing and the state of readiness?

Michael Abelson

So I think you asked the question the right way, but really in asking not only timing, but safety. And really the preeminent concern is safety. When we roll this technology out, we want people to have a lot of faith in it, know that it's done well, know that it operates well. And as I said earlier, this step of really going driverless, I mean it's not just a software question. You’ve got to go deep into the vehicle and work on some of the fundamental hardware in the vehicle. Just to give one example, steering system. Today if your power steering fails, you can still steer the car, but you the driver are the backup system today in the car. When you want to really go driverless, that's not true anymore and you've got to design in redundancy. You’ve got do a lot of testing to make sure that the vehicle can operate safely, even if there is a single point failure in some system.

And so we're spending a lot of time on that and we intend not - obviously first we're going to convince ourselves. We’re going to do some third party reviews of our system, and then eventually we've got to convince the regulators as well. And so we're not talking about dates because we're trying to do something that's never been done before. It’s a level of technical complexity that I think is beyond what the industry has done before. And so as I say, I'm very pleased with our progress, but it's still a big step to get to that driverless.

Itay Michaeli

You mentioned the third step being convincing regulators. How do you see that future evolution in terms of will it be a self-certification, so kind of “winning the race?” it will be about those who kind of have the risk tolerance to launch first whatever safety that they feel is satisfactory to themselves internally, or it will be more of a pre-approval process and or will vary depending on jurisdiction.

Michael Abelson

So there is some variation today state to state. We think the current framework that the automotive industry operates in in self-verification is absolutely applicable to autonomous driving as well. We have obviously a long history in the industry. We understand what it takes to validate a product and be able to stand up with confidence and say that it's safe. And as I hope I reflected in my remarks, we're very conscious of this. We're not going to let customers do testing for us. We’re going to test our product and be confident of it as a company before we put customers in it.

Itay Michaeli

So Mike, I’ll dig one more into that. Do you think that initially the networks competing here will actually be competing on safety or will there be some sort of a standard of you have to be this safe or else you're pulled out of the market and decommissioned for a while?

Michael Abelson

So I think it's a very good question and it's - I would tell you my view right now is, I think initially there will be some, perhaps some competition or some - competition is the wrong word. There may be some differentiation across the different vehicles, because you are trying to convince somebody that they should get in your driverless car and sit in the seat and watch the car drive itself. And I think for people to make that decision, you're going to have to have a track record or set of data that says here's why we believe this is safe to put people in. I think over time as the technology matures, as autonomous vehicles become more common, it will probably lessen as a differentiator. But I think initially there may well be - it depends on how other companies approach it.

Itay Michaeli

So maybe switching from the AV discussion to share - Mike, I hope you could just provide an update on your relationship with Lyft and Uber. Lyft was in the news yesterday as well. Maybe just comment on GM's reaction to that.

Michael Abelson

Yes. Fundamentally that announcement doesn't change the way that we've been working with Lyft. We're obviously an investor in Lyft. We've had a lot of discussions with them about AVs and over the past year. But we also have a pilot program with Uber and in the Maven gig space. So the whole topic of autonomous vehicles is highly energized right now with a lot of companies participating. I think there are a lot of discussions going on between various players in the space.

Itay Michaeli

Sure. When we think about GM's role in this kind of ecosystem of shared autonomous urban mobility, just remind the audience again, what does GM bring to the table? Is it the vehicle of course, but it's the technology, the telematics, a service, so everything? What is your biggest role within that ecosystem?

Michael Abelson

So yes. As we think about it, you've got to bring several capabilities to be able to put an autonomous ride sharing vehicle in the field. Certainly one of them is just the basic autonomous technology. You’ve got to be able to develop the system, have it drive safely. You’ve got to then understand what does it mean to deploy these vehicles into a sharing economy? And I would argue between the work we've done internally on Maven, as well as the conversations we've had with Lyft, we feel like we're in a good position there. But then I go back to something that sometimes I think people underestimate. You've got to be able to make these vehicles at scale and you've got to have the manufacturing know how to put thousands and tens of thousands of vehicles out in the field.

So I think we've been working very deliberately in the company. Obviously some of those areas we have a strong background in with our core business. Others of them we clearly haven't and we've been making appropriate moves over the last 18 months or so to build our capability in those areas where we didn't feel like we had enough know how based on the core business or where we wanted to supplement right now.

Itay Michaeli

Great. Maybe combining a little AV with shared. How do you think the competitive landscape will evolve in the next five or 10 years within autonomous ride sharing? I know it's early days, but the autonomous ride sharing services, is it a winner take all from a network perspective? Do you envision maybe a larger base of competitors and you think it differs by region perhaps?

Michael Abelson

It'll be very interesting. We do a fair amount of word gaming internally trying to look at different scenarios how this may develop. I think you mentioned one thing that's important to think about. Ride sharing is basically a service in a city or in a specific geographic area. And so there are scale effects that apply to a specific city and then different scale effects potentially on a wider basis. But just because a specific service is successful in one city doesn't guarantee that they're going to be successful in all cities. And as well then, when we talk about the autonomous side of it, today the ride sharing networks are a two sided marketplace. They've got passengers and they've got drivers. And the companies, the ride sharing companies need to manage both sides of that marketplace. Arguably, it's all simpler with autonomous vehicles. It’s just a choice of where and how many autonomous vehicles to deploy and making sure you operate a service that is safe so you can attract customers.

Itay Michaeli

Sure. And maybe a bit on that as an aside, do you think that AVs will have to be programmed for each individual setting to meet different driving patterns needs, aggressiveness, and by country? And is that a data advantage or data problem from some? Or do you think it’s sort of the - once you've done it in San Fran, you can deploy that pretty easily around the world.

Michael Abelson

So I think there'll be - as anyone knows that drives around the US even, there are some local specificity in driving behaviors or traffic layouts or whatever. And so there may be some adjustments as you roll out to new cities. But as far as the fundamental sensor compute platform handling the complexity of a complicated urban environment, I think once we’ve proven that we can operate in downtown San Francisco, we've shown that we can operate in that sort of environment. And so I wouldn't say there aren't going to have be any changes, but I think they'll be relatively small compared to the amount of effort it takes to operate in that first very complicated environment.

Itay Michaeli

Perfect. Great. I’ll touch on one more topic and then we’ll open it up. But wanted to get into electric vehicles and just start, Mike just with the Bolt EV. How are sales going versus kind of your internal expectations and kind of customer feedback as well in that product?

Michael Abelson

Both have been very good. And we gain this experience when we deploy the Bolt, which isn't a bev. It’s a plug in hybrid. But our owners were very enthusiastic and continue to be very enthusiastic there. And so it gave us a really good insight into what customers are looking for. As I say, the Bolt is going really well. We’re deployed in 16 states now. We’re going to be adding more states over the rest of the year. You’ll see sales on a month by month basis continue to rise. And as I say, we've already deployed some into ride sharing applications. So we're already exploring this idea of the sharing economy with EVs, which I think is very important.

Itay Michaeli

And more broadly, I know you’re not making any product announcements here, but just how we think about GM’s kind of next steps within electrification and for the pure EVs from a regional perspective, segmentation perspective, technology perspective.

Michael Abelson

We've said publicly that the Bolt will be a platform for future entries and I would argue to some extent doing different entries on an EV platform is even easier than working with an ICE platform. In almost any car line you look at, you've got multiple engine offerings and you've got to deal with different - maybe you have a four cylinder and six cylinder, or various versions of a four cylinder, turbo or non turbo. That whole part of the equation gets a lot easier in AVs. I mean you may offer different battery sizes. You may offer perhaps different performance levels, but it's the same fundamental set of hardware. And so we're really excited about the opportunities that it gives us going forward in the EV space. I mean as a company and maybe we don't say this enough, we are convinced the future is electric. We have a lot of debate on what the timescale of that change is and how quickly it will happen, but it's clear to us, certainly in my position, that that's the future we need to be anticipating and we're moving towards that in a very deliberate way. But as I said, we are the only 200 plus EV vehicle out there right now at $37,000. So I think that's a big step.

Itay Michaeli

Sure. And maybe to that point, Mike, do you have a viewpoint around EV penetration at an industry level, maybe to GM level over the next five or 10 years? Kind of any thoughts? Or should I say, do your concepts as GM, you differ generally from the consensus thinking about penetration in the next five, 10 years?

Michael Abelson

I think and we see this play out as you look back over time in the industry, so much depends on regulation on one hand. It depends on gas prices. It depends on public sentiment. Now, it could be that public acceptance now is going through a significant change, and yet the latest survey data I see says over 60% of buyers - of car buyers, still say they don't know very much at all about EV vehicles. And so there's still a long ways to go. I mean those of us inside the industry who talk about it every day, take it as sort of accepted fact, but I think there's a long way yet to go with society on EV vehicles knowledge of it and that will affect what the rate is going forward.

Itay Michaeli

Great. And we’ll receive now questions from the audience. So one up here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Itay Michaeli

Let’s get you a microphone.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Is anybody doing autonomous on ICE?

Michael Abelson

So the question was, is anybody doing autonomous on ICE vehicles? And actually it's a very good question. I'm going to take just a couple of minutes to answer it. I explained why we're interested in doing it on EVs, and because of the power that all the compute platform and the sensors draw, you couldn't do that on an EV with a low range because you lose some amount of range just due to this power draw of the AV system. So again because of the Bolt’s range, even when we put the AV system on it, we have enough range left to do ride sharing in a city. ICE EV vehicles are more complicated because they have a lot more failure modes. There are more parts involved. There are more things you've got to think about. But it's certainly possible to do them and in fact Waymo is working with Pacifica minivans in their effort and they're not EV vehicles so.

Unidentified Analyst

And my second question is on Maven in California. What percent of your vehicles are electric?

Michael Abelson

So it's still a relatively small amount. We’ve got I think about 100 vehicles out there right now that we had announced in conjunction with the city of LA that we were going to start deploying them there. And part of that is because as I said, we were a little uncertain of what the reception would be. We clearly have the capability to increase that number going forward. Excuse me, but we did want to do an initial deployment to see what the reaction would be.

Itay Michaeli

So we have some emails in the back

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. So we’ve got a couple of questions. So I guess ultimately net-net, do you view on demand mobility providers like Uber and Lyft as a customer or competitor?

Michael Abelson

Well, depending on how the industry develops, it could be either. And I think that's part of what we see - we're going to have to see how this all works out with how different companies are positioned. I mean Lyft as I say, we’re an investor. So we spend a fair amount of time with those guys. But it's tough to predict exactly how all these players will - where their difference spots will be as it settles up.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. And then another question. So to your point before on data collection and kind of validating those edge cases, have you considered joining with other automakers to kind of share that data collection?

Michael Abelson

We haven't honestly because with other automakers - we think we're accumulating data faster than other OEMs. So we're very happy, again going back to the fact that we can build a lot more AV Bolts to deploy the numbers internally. So for our own efforts, we think we have a real advantage in the way that we can collect data. And so we're relying on our internal fleets.

Itay Michaeli

Maybe on the topic of data, definitely want to get to it the last few minutes, Mike, can you just kind of provide a cost benefit of leveraging data produced by the vehicle and kind of some of GM’s efforts initiatives in this regard, whether it's OTA and other big data collection and monetization?

Michael Abelson

Yes. I think OTA is something that gets talked about a lot. And again, maybe we're not - we've been doing it for a while. We’ve been doing OTA since 2009. And so maybe inside of the company, we don't talk about it enough or publicly. But it is something - it's a tool we’ve had in our toolbox. We’re very careful about where we do it because obviously you want to make sure anything you're doing OTA is safe and secure. Certainly the events of this past weekend should just reemphasize to everybody how careful you've got to be around any of these cyber concerns. And then the question of the data, I see that almost as a two-step question. We have a significant amount of data that we accumulate today through OnStar. But when you think of these AV vehicles and the array of sensors they're going to have on them, they’ll be capable of accumulating far, far more data. I mean you think about a vehicle that has a 360 degree camera view of its surroundings and you've got several thousand of these driving around in the city. I think there are a whole range of opportunities that open up on what other uses can you find for that data, and not just cameras, light hours and everything else that’s on the vehicle.

Itay Michaeli

Sure. And maybe on the topic of OTA, can you tell me about the progression of timing of additional functionality at - in a vehicle portfolio for GM over the next few years? Is it - how do you - do you want to?

Michael Abelson

Well, we're going to continue to add capability on specific modules that we can update over OTA. As I said, we do it today. We don't do it today around safety critical systems because of the concerns. But over time, we'll be adding that capability to update any module in the vehicle.

Itay Michaeli

Great. We have one more in the back.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. So you mentioned that pre-testing out in California and the downtown scenario and all the elements of complexity that that brings to the table. But when it comes to other severe weather conditions and things along those lines, testing the fleet, whether it be in heavy rain or snow or heavy fog, have you guys started testing for those conditions on the UV side?

Michael Abelson

So it's a good question and I should have mentioned and I didn't. We are testing in San Francisco. We're also testing in Scottsdale, which obviously isn't necessarily the most challenging environment, but we've also started testing around metro Detroit and specifically we got some cars deployed in Detroit before the end of the winter so we can start looking at winter conditions and some of the weather conditions you get in Detroit that you don't get in Scottsdale and San Francisco. So we are deployed in a variety of cities to start looking at weather conditions. I would say generally, just like a human driver, some weather conditions are tougher than others. And so - but we've started working on those problems.

Itay Michaeli

Do you think maybe that question when Level 4 network starts to run commercially, that there will be weather restrictions such that the network will have to have both human drivers and robotic cars to account for those? Or do you think when it launches, it should be ready for any weather?

Michael Abelson

Well, I think what will probably happen and you see some of this with several companies choosing Scottsdale and the Phoenix area. I think the deployment will start in areas with relatively favorable weather. And then over time you will move into cities where the weather conditions are more challenging. But inside the company, if you're thinking about deploying this amazing technology, I think you always tend to deploy first where the environment is most favorable.

Itay Michaeli

I think we have another one back here.

Unidentified Analyst

So on the - for the Bolt EV, when we're talking about that 238 of drivable range, when we think about overlaying that AV system in there, is there range degradation on that? You were talking I guess briefly about the incremental power draw and things along those lines.

Michael Abelson

Yes. There will be some range degradation, but given that we can - and honestly here is another - because we have another synergy, because we have EVs deployed into a ride sharing usage right now through Express Drive, we're gathering data on what does - what is a ride sharing E.V duty cycle? And so given that data, real world data, yes the AV system will draw some amount of power. That amount of power will go down over time for a variety of reasons. But even with that power draw, given the Bolt’s range, we feel very comfortable that these cars can be very highly utilized. I mean obviously you want them running all day if you can other than the time they're charging. So yes. Even though there is an AV power draw, we are very comfortable with where we are.

Unidentified Analyst

And then I guess to kind of follow up on that AV side, can you kind of discuss how you see - if you have any high level takeaways on how you see AVs potentially impacting SAR and auto demand in the US?

Michael Abelson

So we've done some work internally. this was obviously one of the first questions we asked. And I would say we see a lot of consumer interest in personally owning AVs. So we think that when we actually get to the point where we're offering AVs in retail, there'll be a number of people that choose maybe to add AVs to their home fleet. Given what we know, we didn't see a huge impact on overall SAR. you've got to remember that AVs will also enable segments of the population that today arguably are underserved by transportation, to start using transportation, the elderly, the handicapped, eventually kids. And so that, coupled with population growth and several other factors, we think it will not have a big overall impact. Then I would argue as a company, for GM as a company, given that these big urban areas are not necessarily where our market share is strongest, we see it as a big opportunity for the company.

Itay Michaeli

Maybe I’ll sneak in one more kind of data slash AV question, Mike. To what extent, if any, do you think that GM’s current fleet of vehicles can produce data that can help you in levels three to five, whether it's mapping, whether it's what you're learning from Super Cruise that is being connected and large and kind of - you're launching some of these level two and three systems, call it generate data that can help you in these other efforts as well.

Michael Abelson

Yes. I think we will see that and in fact we've got some programs underway to take advantage of some of the data we can collect to help us in those other efforts, because that is a key - the way that we can deploy on a very wide scale.

Q - Itay Michaeli

Great. I think with that, we're just about out of time. I want to thank Mike Abelson and the entire GM team for making out to the symposium again. As always, great discussion. We certainly learned a lot and a lot more I'm sure. So look forward to - please join in thanking Mike Abelson and GM.

