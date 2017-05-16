IEA's Latest Monthly Oil Report Confirms Our View Of Global Oil Rebalancing

We think both of these revisions will prove to be incorrect given IEA's track record of perennially underestimating demand and overestimating supply.

IEA revised lower oil demand growth in 2017 on the back of weaker US demand growth.

IEA released its April monthly oil market report today. Here are some key highlights:

Inventory

IEA reported that OECD total inventory fell by a second month straight in March by 32.9 million bbls to 3.025 billion bbls.

OECD Asia's commercial stocks fell counter-seasonally in March. European stocks fell 11.5 million bbls to a three-month low and much larger than the seasonal average. America's stock fell counter-seasonally by 11.1 million bbls with product stocks leading the draw totaling 21.2 million bbls.

Crude stocks globally rose 5.6 million bbls month over month to set a new record of 1.235 billion bbls, but total storage build was much lower than the seasonal average of 29.5 million bbls.

The end result is a global overhang that fell by 46 million bbls to 284 million bbls.

Demand

IEA revised lower 2016 global demand by 10k b/d to 96.58 million b/d, resulting in year-over-year growth of 1.63 million b/d. The end demand figure was 430k b/d higher than where IEA estimated at the start of 2016.

IEA revised lower 2017 global demand growth by 45k b/d to 97.86 million b/d. This results in year-over-year growth of 1.28 million b/d. Watch this figure get gradually revised higher as we go through this year. IEA has perennially underestimated demand in the past, and this time isn't going to be different.

The big demand revision downward this year was driven by the US at -60k b/d, India -40k b/d, and South Korea -20k b/d.

The decline was offset by higher demand forecasts in Brazil and Middle East.

Supplies

IEA estimates that OPEC supplies rose in April by 65k b/d to 31.78 million b/d. This figure is lower year over year by 540k b/d.

For non-OPEC supplies, IEA increased supply forecasts by 110k b/d to 58.26 million b/d. This results in 600k b/d higher year over year versus the previous 490k b/d growth forecast. The main driver of higher non-OPEC supplies came from higher US oil output revision.

Looking at IEA's figures, we think it is underestimating countries like China and Mexico. For example, IEA is forecasting Chinese crude output to average 3.9 million b/d, when we are seeing secondary sources and company reports pegging the average around 3.7 million b/d for 2017. This figure will surely be revised lower.

Summary

The gist of the report highlights what we have been saying all year - global oil markets continue to rebalance. OECD storage will continue to decline and accelerate over the next four months, and when IEA revises higher its demand forecast (again) and lowers its non-OPEC supply, the imbalance will look even greater.

For a more detailed breakdown of IEA's oil market report, please consider signing up for HFI Research.

