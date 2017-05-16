The Undisclosed Potential Should Drive Sandstorm Gold's Value Up

In my opinion, the non-operating assets may present the significant upside potential, which should drive up the company's value in the future.

In this article, I am trying to value Sandstorm shares; however, the fair price disclosed in the final section should be perceived as the absolute minimum.

Sandstorm Gold is not a typical streaming/royalty company; apart from a portfolio of streaming/royalty assets, the company holds three interesting equity stakes.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEMKT:SAND) is not a typical streaming/royalty company. Apart from running a portfolio of streams and royalties, the company also holds a few equity stakes in mining companies. As a result, it is a little bit hard to value the company's shares. In this article, using a simple valuation model, I would like to show that Sandstorm's shares are undervalued now.

Introduction

As I noted above, Sandstorm holds two main asset classes:

Streaming/royalty portfolio

Equity portfolio

The first class may be valued using the discount cash flow model. In its financial reports, the company discloses all relevant conditions at which it had entered each stream and royalty agreement as for example: duration, price at which the metals are to be acquired, the amount of metals under agreement, etc.

Having this data, I can easily find the discounted value of each stream and royalty.

As for equities, I have focused on three main equity stakes held by the company. To find their value, I am using two methods:

Two projects close to their production stage are valued using the data delivered by economic studies

The third equity stake is valued at its market (trading) value

Let me start from Sandstorm's core business assets.

Streaming/royalty portfolio

Currently (as of the end of March 2017), Sandstorm has the following operating streaming/royalty agreements:

Bachelor Lake - A gold stream to purchase gold produced by Metanor Resources (OTCPK:MEAOF) plus a royalty contract

Black Fox - A gold stream to purchase gold from Primero Mining (NYSE:PPP)

Chapada copper - A copper stream to purchase copper from the Yamana's (NYSE:AUY) Chapada mine

Diavik - A royalty over the Diavik diamond mine owned by Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO)

Karma - A gold stream to purchase gold from the Karma mine owned by Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF); the stream is syndicated between the company (25%) and Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (75%)

Ming - A gold stream to purchase gold from Rambler Metals (OTC:RBMTF)

Santa Elena - A gold stream to purchase gold from First Majestic (NYSE:AG)

Yamana silver - A silver stream to purchase silver coming from the Yamana's Cerro Moro mine; due to the fact that Cerro Moro is currently under construction, the company sells silver delivered by the Minera Florida and the Chapada mines (both owned by Yamana)

Other royalties

Further, I have calculated present values of these streams/royalties. It was quite a work (a few contracts are a little bit complicated) so the readers not interested in math are advised to omit the section below.

For those interested, below I present the way I have calculated each present value. Let me take the Santa Elena contract as an example.

Santa Elena gold stream

It is a gold stream to purchase 20% of the life of mine gold produced from the Santa Elena mine owned by First Majestic. Sandstorm has the right to purchase gold for a per ounce cash payment equal to the lesser of $364 and the then prevailing market price of gold until 50 thousand ounces of gold have been delivered to the company. Then the price paid for gold will increase to the lesser of $450 per ounce and then current market price of gold.

Now, according to First Majestic, at the end of 2016, there were 174.2 thousand ounces of gold at Santa Elena classified as reserves. This year this mine should deliver 5.4-6.0 million ounces of silver equivalent and 2.6-2.9 million ounces of silver. Using the current gold/silver ratio of 75:1, the mine should produce 37.3-41.3 thousand ounces of gold in 2017. Let me take 40.0 thousand ounces of gold as the right figure.

Further, having 174.2 thousand ounces of gold in mineral reserves, Santa Elena should produce gold for five years (assuming the annual production of 40.0 thousand ounces). I realize that Santa Elena will definitely work much longer but… let me apply this very conservative assumption.

It means that between 2017 and 2020, the mine will be producing 40 thousand ounces of gold per year and in the last year (2021) it will deliver 14.2 thousand ounces of gold.

According to the contract, 20% of the annual production will be sold to Sandstorm at the cost depending on the amount of gold delivered by Santa Elena ($364 or $450 per ounce of gold).

I assume a constant market price of gold of $1,250 per ounce over the mine life.

The table below summarizes all calculations:

Source: Simple Digressions

As the table shows, using a discount rate of 5%, the net present value (NPV) of the Santa Elena gold stream is $25.1M.

Note: I am using two discount rates to calculate the net present value:

I believe that a 5% discount rate reflects all risks attributable to the contracts signed by Sandstorm with top mining companies as First Majestic, Yamana, Diavik and Endeavour Mining

When calculating NPV for Primero, Metanor, Rambler and "Other royalties," I am using a higher, 8%, discount rate. Although generally all contracts signed by Sandstorm are relatively safe (each contract has the embedded downside protection factor), these miners seem to present a higher risk

Value of the streaming/royalty portfolio

Applying the method presented above to each stream/royalty contract, I have calculated NPV for all operating contracts. Here are the results:

Source: Simple Digressions

Assumptions:

Metanor Resources, an owner of the Bachelor Lake mine, did not disclose the current mineral reserves (the last update was published in 2011); I arbitrarily assume that the mine should operate for next four years

To calculate NPV for "Other royalties" I have made the following two assumptions: the average royalty duration: 10 years; and discount rate: 5%

As the table above shows, the portfolio of Sandstorm stream and royalty contracts currently in operation is worth $419.0M. This value is a little bit higher than that disclosed by the company in its balance sheet ($350.5M, as of December 31, 2016). Why is it different? The answer is simple - Sandstorm records its stream/royalty assets at cost (2016 Annual Report, page 60):

"Mineral, royalty and other interests consist of acquired royalty interests and stream metal purchase agreements. These interests are recorded at cost and capitalized as tangible assets with finite lives. They are subsequently measured at cost less accumulated depletion and accumulated impairment losses, if any."

In my valuation model, I am using a totally different method - it is based on future cash flows delivered by operating streaming/royalty contracts. Interestingly, although the methods are different, the results are similar.

Investments

Apart from the streaming and royalty portfolio, Sandstorm also holds a portfolio of various assets disclosed in the company's balance sheet as "Investments" totaling $99.9M (as of March 31, 2017). Let me break down this figure:

Common shares: $62.3M

Warrants: $6.2M

Convertible debt instruments: $31.4M

To find the fair value of the investment portfolio, I apply the following methodology:

Convertible debt instruments are valued at their book value ($31.4M)

Equity stakes in Mariana and Trek (these companies should start mining operations in 2018) are valued using the data disclosed in economic studies

The equity stake in Entree Resources is valued at its market (trading) value

To simplify the matter, warrants bear no market value

Entrée Resources

Most recently the company has spun off its American assets into a separate company called Mason Resources. However, due to the fact that neither Entrée nor Mason plans to start new mines before 2020, the market value of Sandstorm's stakes in both entities is calculated as the amount of shares held by Sandstorm in each company multiplied by the current share price:

Entrée Resources: Sandstorm owns 23.9M shares of Entrée, which at a current market price of $0.40 a share is worth $9.6 million

Mason Resources - After a spin-off, Sandstorm should own 10.8M shares in Mason worth $2.7M (at the current share price of C$0.345 and the Canadian dollar to the US dollar exchange rate of 0.73:1)

Summarizing - the total market value of these two stakes is $12.3M.

Trek

At the beginning of 2017, Sandstorm was holding a 16.9% stake in Luna Gold (OTCPK:LGCUF). In February 2017, Luna Gold and JDL Gold merged into a new company called Trek Mining (OTCPK:LWLCF). As a result, Trek owns two major assets:

The Aurizona gold project located in Brazil

The gold mill processing the ore coming from legal small-scale and artisanal miners in Peru

Of these two assets, it is the Aurizona project that should constitute the largest value for Trek's shareholders. I am not going to go too deeply into the project's economics (it is an issue for another article), but according to the last pre-feasibility study (November 2016), Aurizona should generate the net present value of $201M:

Source: Trek (page 424)

To calculate the NPV, Trek uses a discount rate of 5%. However, I prefer a higher discount rate so I have recalculated the project's NPV using the discount rate of 8%. In that case, the NPV should stand at around $142.7M (instead of $201M).

Further, Trek did not publish its current "after-the-merger" financial statements, so it is not easy to find the value of Sandstorm's stake in the company. I have done my own calculations:

Source: Simple Digressions

After the merger, Sandstorm is holding 28.0M shares of Trek (around 15.8% of share capital), so the fair value of Sandstorm stake is around $21.1M.

Mariana Resources

At the end of April 2017, Sandstorm announced a merger with Mariana Resources. Here are the main parameters of this transaction:

Before the transaction, Sandstorm held 9.0M Mariana shares and Mariana warrants over 4.5M Mariana shares

After the transaction, Sandstorm will hold 100% of Mariana Resources

To pay for Mariana shares, Sandstorm will issue 30.2M new shares and pay 43.3M in cash so the deal is worth $153.2M (currently Sandstorm shares are trading at $3.64 a share)

As a result, Sandstorm will control the Hot Maden gold project located in Turkey

In my opinion, Hot Maden is an excellent project. It is shared between Mariana (now Sandstorm) holding a 30% stake in the project and Lidya Madencilik, a Turkish company, holding 70%. Over eight years, Hot Maden should deliver 2.7M ounces of gold and 142.1 thousand tons of copper. To construct the mine, the consortium plans to spend $169.1M, of which 30% ($50.7M) is attributable to Sandstorm. I think the company should easily find this cash through public offering or through bank financing (which would be a better option).

Now, let me look at the project's economics. Here are the main assumptions:

Discount rate: 8%

Gold price: $1,250 per ounce

Copper price: $2.75 per pound

Initial capital expenditures: $169.1M

I think that these assumptions are realistic, especially gold and copper prices (which are close to current market prices). What is more, the discount rate of 8% is quite conservative, but it is much better to overestimate this rate than to do the opposite (mining companies tend to apply a 5% discount rate that in my opinion does not reflect a high risk embedded in mining projects). I guess that this discount rate absorbs the biggest risk the project may encounter, namely Turkey, the location of the project.

Further, the project is not very sensitive to main variables (mining & processing costs, capital costs, etc.):

Source: Hot Maden's preliminary economic assessment, page 239)

However, to find the project's value, I conservatively assume a little bit lower gold/copper prices (the row marked in red and the green circle in the table above). At these prices ($1,125 per ounce of gold and $2.48 per pound of copper), the net present value stands at $1,183M, of which $354.9M (30%) is attributable to Sandstorm.

Let me summarize the entire discussion on Sandstorm investments. Below I have listed fair values of each major investment:

Convertible debt instruments: $31.4M

Entrée Resources: $12.3M

Trek: $21.1M

Hot Maden: $354.9M

It means that the fair value of Sandstorm investments is $419.7M.

Share value

To find the fair value of Sandstorm stocks, I have made the following simplification - apart from three balance sheet lines, all figures are disclosed at their book values (as of the end of March 31, 2017). These three exceptions are as follows:

"Mineral interest and royalties" - This line is disclosed at its fair value of $419.0M (for details refer to the section "Streaming/royalty portfolio")

"Investments" - This line is disclosed at its fair value of $419.7M

The third line, "Equity," is calculated as:

Cash + other current assets + mineral interest and royalties + investments + other non-current assets less liabilities

As a result, "Equity" stands at $891.5M and the entire valuation process is depicted in these two tables below:

Source: Simple Digressions

Now, to acquire Mariana, Sandstorm will issue 30.2M new shares resulting in 212.3M the company's shares outstanding. It means that one share of Sandstorm is worth $4.20 (equity of $891.5 divided by 212.3M shares). Today Sandstorm shares are trading at $3.65 a share so they are undervalued by 13.1%. Well, it is not much but… there is a trick. To calculate the market value of Sandstorm shares, I focused only on operating streaming/royalty assets and three main equity investments (of which two should be converted into operating mines next year). However, there are the assets that are not included into my valuation model (it means that these projects are disclosed at "zero" value):

Seven development stage projects

Over 100 exploration stage properties

Of course, these projects have value. What is more, I am sure that they have large potential undisclosed in my model. Therefore the final thesis of this article is as follows:

Using a very conservative measures (large discount rates, valuing only operating streams and royalties, taking into account mineral reserves only, etc.), one share of Sandstorm is worth $4.20, at least.

Apart from operating and close to production assets, the company holds a large portfolio of assets that today are valued at zero (using my valuation model). These undisclosed assets surely have some upside potential. In my opinion, this potential may be huge, but today it would be too speculative to assign specific values to these assets.

However, if I am correct, this additional, hidden value should be disclosed over time. That is why Sandstorm shares will be included into my portfolio of up to 10 mining picks offered through my Marketplace service ("Unorthodox Mining Investing").

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDXJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.