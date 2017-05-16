Hanesbrands: Watch The Dip

Hanesbrands International (NYSE:HBI) has a record of strong profitability and top and bottom line growth that has currently experienced a dip in share price due to first quarter performance that failed to meet analyst expectations. I believe this drop in price is moving the company closer to its fair value and recommend adding this company on your watch list to potentially purchase after an additional 10-20% pullback.

Profitability

HBI has experienced strong profitability and growth over the past decade:

Additionally, its ROE, ROA, ROIC (including a 21% ROIC-adj. over the past three years) are consistently above industry averages, indicating that HBI enjoys a durable competitive advantage:

This competitive advantage is primarily sourced in Hanes' extensive supply chain and distribution network, strong brands, and high customer loyalty. The company's mass production and distribution of its products enables it to achieve economies of scale and thereby sell quality products with high brand recognition at competitive products in a way that is difficult for competitors to match. Furthermore, the company invests considerable resources in R&D to constantly improve the efficiency and quality of its production methods and products, strengthening the durability of its competitive advantage. The company is also one of the top market share holders in its category and its brands are found in 80% of American households.

Financials

The company is in decent financial shape, with a current ratio of ~2 indicating it can meet its short term obligations easily. However, the company has taken on considerable leverage in recent years, giving it a debt/equity ratio of just under 4.

Management

CEO Gerald Evans has been at the helm of DFS since October 2016. Before taking over as CEO, he served as the COO of HBI for three years and has been with the company for over 30 years while serving in numerous and diverse roles. This vast experience within the company gives him the knowledge and exp erience necessary to experience a seamless transition into the lead role.

Management's vision for future growth is based on the motto: "Sell More + Spend Less + Make Acquisitions = Double Digit EPS Growth." The company executed this strategy with excellence under Mr. Evans' predecessor and he plans to continue it with the launch of "Project Booster": a multiyear initiative to increase investment for growth, reduce costs, and increase cash flow from operations by leveraging the company's global scale. This project aims to reduce annual costs of approximately $150 million by the end of 2019 and to reinvest roughly one-third of those savings in the business in order to drive more organic growth. These savings will be driven by further leveraging of HBI's global supply chain and reducing corporate overhead.

Acquisitions remain a key component of the company's long‐ term growth strategy and their profitability should be enhanced by the synergies achieved through Project Booster. The company also plans to continue investing in its global supply chain, online capabilities, brand quality, and marketing to maintain its competitive advantages in these areas.

Risks

Hanes' global footprint exposes it to considerable geopolitical risks. Additionally, the turbulence in the retail industry will require foresight, vigilance, and flexibility from company leadership in responding to the changing landscape. Furthermore, the company's large debt burden could become problematic if profitability were sharply reduced. Finally, an economic downturn or drastic changes in cotton prices could cut into margins. Due to HBI's cost advantages and large supply chain, it is better positioned than most of its competition to handle these challenges.

Valuation

The current purchase price of $20.67 appears slightly undervalued when weighed against its historic valuation metrics:

P/B P/E P/S P/CF HBI 8.15 15.54 1.32 9.42 HBI - 5 yr. Average 7.16 23.34 1.65 9.42

Jitta's model (fair value of $18.9) considers it slightly overvalued. Analysts consider HBI an undervalued "buy", giving an average $26 price target (low of $20 and a high of $33) and project an annual EPS growth rate of 10.27% over the next five years (roughly in-line with management goals) after the company averaged growth of 19.76% over the past five years.

I apply a 20% factor of safety in the growth rates for my DCF valuation, resulting in an annual EPS growth rate of ~8.25% over the next 5 years and a terminal growth rate of 4%. I also incorporate the company's negative tangible book value (-$3.97), yielding the following results:

My DCF Valuation 10% Discount 12.5% Discount 15% Discount 8.25% Growth $24.81 $16.25 $11.56

Analyst DCF Valuation 10% Discount 12.5% Discount 15% Discount 10.27% Growth $27.33 $17.96 $12.82

Tailwinds for increasing company valuation moving forward are the company's record of consistently buying back shares and its consistent and growing dividend since 2013.

Conclusion

Though Hanesbrands posted disappointing first-quarter revenue, causing the shares to dip, the company has not been caught off guard and management doubled down on full-year guidance. Management continues to aggressively pursue EPS growth and fortify its competitive advantages through initiatives like Project Booster and reinvestment in businesses strengths. This should give long-term investors confidence in the company's direction moving forward. HBI appears to be slightly overvalued at present levels, especially given its high leverage and ambitious growth projections. I recommend putting this company on your watch list and waiting for a further pullback to the $16-$18 range before initiating a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.