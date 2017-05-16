Is Frontier Communications More Attractive After The Dividend Cut?

Frontier Communications' (NYSE:FTR) current stock price means that the downside is limited, which has made it an interesting stock to consider. I still believe that the company has to do a lot to improve its core business and capital structure, but the risk-reward equation is now tilting towards the reward side. It is not as risky a stock as it was a year ago, because the stock has already lost more than 70% in the last year. This means that most of the negatives have already been priced in. As the reverse stock split comes into effect (explained in the following paragraphs), there might be some further downward movement. However, if the management is able to show some improvement in leverage and profitability, then this fall should be temporary. I believe the upside can be substantial from here on if the management is able to show some progress in core business.

In my last article about Frontier Communications, I agreed with the analysts at Goldman Sachs that the dividend might be slashed - in fact, I advocated a dividend cut although the dividend coverage was still sufficient. The reasons behind this recommendation were Frontier's abnormal dividend yield, pressure on stock price, improving the credit profile and reducing the stress on cash flows and EBITDA. Reduction in dividend payments by 62% (down to $0.04 per quarter from $0.105) should reduce stress on cash flows. However, suspending dividend completely would have been a better option, in my opinion. It would have given the management more room to play with the capital structure.

Management has correctly identified debt reduction as a key measure in order to halt the fall in stock price. The dividend cut will save around $300 million in annual cash flows, and this will be diverted towards debt reduction. The amount will rise to $400 million as the preferred stock are converted to common in mid-2018. As I explained in my previous article, converting these preferred shares to common will benefit the company despite the dilution from new shares. Before the cut, I had estimated post-conversion annual savings of around $40 million. The dividend cut has taken these savings to $100 million. An important aspect of management's strategy to reduce leverage is the assumption of new secured debt in order to pay the debt maturing in the next three years. Another factor behind this exercise is to reduce the interest expense by issuing new debt at lower rates.

However, that will be possible if the ratings agencies decide to raise the ratings for the debt being issued. Moody's has announced that the dividend cut does not change much for the company, and they have decided to keep the outlook (negative) and rating unchanged. I believe the management was expecting a positive comment from the ratings agencies as the preservation of cash is usually taken positively by these agencies. In this case, it has not worked. Analysts at Moody's believe that the company will still consume cash and $300 million in annual savings will not do much to reduce debt. Moody's highlights that Frontier's covenants will allow it to borrow $3 billion in new secured debt. So we will have to see what sort of ratings and interest rate this new debt carries. If the management is somehow able to get a better rate than its current debt, then this will be a considerable win for the company and might push stock price higher.

My concerns about the loss of customers and weakening margins are still present and believe the key issue with the company is the decrease in customer base. The positives on the cost side will be nullified if the customer base continues to decline. There will be some respite for profitability as the synergies targets are achieved in 2018. However, if the top line continues to deteriorate, then these cost savings will not be able to provide any support to the margins. This is the biggest challenge for the company. Leverage and debt can be managed through dividend cuts and debt reshuffling. However, real value will come from the retention of its customer base.

Frontier Communications has also announced a 1-for-15 reverse stock split. The board was considering a reverse stock split in the range of 1-for-10 to 1-for-25. I highlighted this issue here when the stock was trading at around $3. I argued that the reverse stock split might be a cosmetic measure in order to bring the stock price in line with most of its peers in the industry. However, as FTR has now gone close to $1, it will also serve the purpose to maintain Frontier's listing on the index. Stocks below $1 are de-listed from the index as they have to maintain stock price over $1. If the current price remains unchanged (unlikely but let's assume for calculations), Frontier' stock will be trading close to $20 after the reverse-stock split takes effect on July, 10.

Reverse stock splits can boost EPS and make the stock look attractive in the short-term. Normally, stock splits and reverse-stock splits do not affect the value of a stock/company. However, if the core business of the company is under pressure, then reverse-stock splits can make it a target for short-sellers. We have seen this scenario unfold for DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) in the last few weeks. It is the psychological impact of the number that is next to the stock symbol.

For example, if you believe a stock might come under pressure due to the issues with its business, leverage or margins; you will be far more comfortable shorting it at $15 or $20 than let's say at around $1. Most retail investors do not conduct deep research and rely on the news or other experts. So if a reverse stock split takes the stock price up by 10-15 times, they might still continue to believe that current price is high, when in fact, the price remains the same. It is just the effect of a reverse stock split. Also, reduced number of shares outstanding increases the chance of wild swings in price due to short-selling. If the float becomes increasingly thin, then the volatility becomes dangerously high. These situations can cause serious damage to shareholder value. News is still not good for Frontier Communications as the market remains concerned about the deterioration in its core-business. As a result, we might see some further downward movement in the stock price.

At current price levels, I believe Frontier Communications is an interesting stock to consider. If the management is able to reshuffle the debt successfully like Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK), then there is a solid case for upward movement. The downside is limited at these price levels. The key issues for the company are debt maturities in the next three years and falling customer base. Debt maturities can be dealt with by issuing new debt and repaying the near-term debt maturities. However, the real challenge is stopping the decline in the customer base and increasing revenue. Successful debt reshuffling alone should yield some returns for shareholders at current price levels. The market will take this initiative positively, and any kind of success in de-levering the business will push the stock price higher.

