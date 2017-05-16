Precise Biometrics' (PRBCF) CEO Håkan Persson on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Precise Biometrics AB (OTCPK:PRBCF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2017 4:00 AM ET

[Call starts abruptly] …and welcome to this first quarter report telephone conference. Who will do the presentation are Håkan Persson, CEO and Göran Thuresson, CFO.

The fingerprint technology market continues to grow at the same time the market is changing with increase competition between established the new sensor vendors. Revenue from several of our customers are growing steady and compensate through a large extend with expected revenue loss from fingerprint cards. Revenues in the first quarter was as previously indicated lower than the corresponding quarter last year, off course I'm pleased with our negative operating result. It is the consequence however with ongoing revenue shift in combination with investment in the business to grow and secure our future revenue develop. We have increased investments in business area of fingerprint technology in order to meet market demand for more advance fingerprint solutions and meet the customer's needs both as corporation and [indiscernible].

Turning to Page 2, we will start by looking at the major even during the first quarter. Precise BioMatch Mobile, our algorithm solution for mobile devices was launched in six mobile devices during the quarter. One of these devices launched with the road leading Chinese OEM and came through our partnership with Silead. After the close of the quarter yet another device was launched with the same vendor. It is very pleasing that our two-year corporation with Silead now has resulted in a world leading mobile device manufacturer having qualified as [indiscernible].

This creates conditions for integration in additional mobile models and integration into other manufactures smartphones. The corporation with Silead shows that it takes time to qualify finger print solution with the largest mobile manufactures, but once you are in volume can [indiscernible]. Several of our customers are in similar evaluation processes while we put a lot of resource and reducing lead time by working closely with the customers supporting them with integration of finger solutions at mobile device manufactures.

Turning to Page 3, in the first quarter we signed licensed agreements with Taiwanese sensor manufacturer Zeitec and NXP semiconductors. The frame work licensing agreement with NXP a leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications opens exciting opportunities in several business areas. The first business agreement under the framework agreement increase licensing of BioMatch embedded for integration into NXP fingerprint.

At the end of January we extended the license agreement with existing sensor customer that guarantees total licensed revenues of minimum of SEK17.5 million during 2017 and 2018. The extended licensing agreements covers predefined number of license for Precise BioMatch Mobile over a two-year period. The agreement may generate additional revenues provided that to customer sales volumes exceed a set volume in the agreement. This agreement further strengths of the corporation with the customer and underlines the growth in the market.

We now have 27 license agreements with global distribution of our software for mobile devices, smart cars, wearables and other product areas and I will say, confirming our leading procession.

Turning to Page 4, in February we finalized the acquisition of NXT biometrics for U.S. $3.5 million in cash. NXT biometrics is especially the dispute litigation alignment solutions for the biometrical authentication industry.

Fingerprint technology will be increasingly used for mobile payments. While enhancing the security of fingerprint authentication has becoming even more important. We believe this development will lead to [indiscernible] detection becoming a requirement to identify for fingers, in order to increase security in mobile payments are not using. Their precision enables us to expand our fingerprint recognition offering with software, spoof detection and liveness, meet the market demands to increase security to prevent fraud. We're working on integrating liveness into our BioMatch products and glad to have the solution ready for the market in the second half of the year. The solution has been well received by our customers and we expect it to generate revenues from first half of 2018.

Please turn to Page 5, and switching to Tactivo and the business area mobile smart card solutions. Sales for the Tactivo for the first quarter were in line with our expectations although volumes remain low. Sales were primarily to the U.S. government, banks in the Middle East and South America, and the Swedish healthcare market. The City of Gothenburg has begun to rollout Tactivo smart card readers which is planned to continue during the year. There are several interesting pilot projects with German authorities and within Swedish healthcare. These projects are developing well, especially in Germany, but it is slow moving customer segments, why it often takes a long time to go to large-scale implementations.

Please turn to Page 6, after the close of the first quarter four additional devices have been launched with Precise BioMatch Mobile so far. We've also signed a license agreement with Korean sensor manufacturer Melfas. After the quarter, Elan Microelectronics launched the payment card with fingerprint technology with our software for premium customers at a South Korean bank. This is one of the first payment cards with fingerprint technology and shows that the market for payment cards and fingerprint technology develops fast.

In addition, several private projects have been initiated by different vendors. We are involved in several card projects with our customers and expect initial volumes during the second half of the year.

So, that concludes the first part of the presentation. Göran would you please take us through the numbers for the period.

Göran Thuresson

Thank you, Håkan and good morning everyone. As already mentioned 2017 is the year of transition both from a revenue and customer perspective, but also from an organizational perspective, meaning that resources carefully have been and will be added till they're able to meet market needs, customer requirements and [indiscernible].

I will on the following slides highlight some financial key areas, so please turn to Page 7. Sales in first quarter 2017 totaled SEK19.2 million which was lower than comparative period 2016, and those business areas showed lower sales. Sales for business area Fingerprint Technology totaled SEK16.6 million compared to SEK20.3 million for Q1 2016. Our business area Mobile Smart Card Solutions sales decreased from SEK3.9 million to SEK2.6 million.

Gross margin improved to 85.1% which can be explained by higher share of sales in the business area Fingerprint Technology and an improved margin in business area Mobile Smart Card Solutions. Gross profit was charged with depreciation of acquired intangible assets of SEK1.10 million [ph], corresponding to an impact of 0.8 percentage point of gross margin. Intangible assets are related to the acquisition of NexID Biometrics.

Please turn to Page 8, compared to quarter one 2016 sales to Fingerprint Cards decreased 93%, as earlier commented revenues from other customers are growing at the [indiscernible] growth in sales for Fingerprint Cards. In the first quarter of 2017 we received royalty revenues from nine customers. The compensation between sensor manufacturers is increasing and our customers are beginning to gain market share and thus providing gradually increase in royalty revenues.

Please turn to Page 9, on rolling 12 months net sales increased to SEK16 million from SEK76 million up to SEK92 million. The sales growth on rolling 12 months is explained by growth in business area Fingerprint Technology with an increase sales of 33% up to SEK79.3 million compared to the period Q2 '15 to Q1 '16. For a corresponding period, sales in business area Smart Card Solutions decreased SEK3.4 million to SEK13.5 million.

Now please turn to Page 10, operating profit decreased compared to quarter one 2016 due to lower sales and increased operational cost and totaled minus 2.7 million. The increase in operational cost are explained by personnel resources to secured, we are able to meet mark to market and support our [indiscernible]. Operational cost rose also due to higher sales cost in Asia and U.S. Operational cost for quarter one, totaled SEK90 million compared to SEK13.4 million in 2016.

Please turn to Page 11, cash flow from operation increased from SEK7.5 million to SEK17.1 million in quarter one 2017. In December 2016, our cash position was strengthened by a new share issue of SEK50 million transaction remains expensive. The acquisition of NexID Biometrics was completed during the period and the purchase price of about SEK1.4 million paid. Considering both the new share issued and acquisition of NexID, the net contribution in available cash is SEK60 million. Available cash end of Q1 2017 were SEK190.2 million and as compared to the first quarter of 2016 increased almost SEK61 million.

Please turn to Page 12, it's pleasant to note that operational cash flow continues to increase and amount for the last 12 months period to SEK47 million. The cash situation of company is strong cash growth ability.

Now back to Håkan.

Håkan Persson

Okay, thank you. Please turn to Page 13, the markets of Fingerprint Technology continues to grow. Our equity/research estimates based on industry data will be in addressable market of about 1 billion devices in 2017 excluding Apple devices. Our [indiscernible] estimate that the global addressable market excluding Apple in terms of number of shipments of sensors, the smartphone, cards, other products will amount about 2.5 billion units in 2020, of which 1.3 billion with smartphones.

This clearly shows that we have great growth opportunities ahead of us, open to mobile markets as well as for embedded product. The market for Smart Cards and other products with fingerprint technology is expected to start to grow end of this year and to accelerate in 2018 to 2020.

Now please turn to Page 14, we have continued trend and new partnerships and broadening our customer base. Over the past 18 months we have sign less than 22 license agreements and now have a total of 27 customers. Approximately half of these license agreements have a very Precise BioMatch Mobile and Precise BioMatch Embedded. The licensing agreements with our customers gives us an efficient sales and distribution channel that covers the global market for fingerprint software.

Also our core customer base enables us to capture the momentum in the fast-growing mobile market and position us for growth for both mobile devices as well as other emerging product area. Several of our customer are in final stages of commercial and technical evaluation with mobile device manufacturers, we're working closely with our customer supporting to successfully complete these evaluations and become selected for device implementation. We continue with our discussions with other potential customers both for the mobile and embedded market and we expect to do continuously add new account. This is important as the sensor market will evolve with new interesting technology. The embedded market is starting to generate lot of interest and several of our new potential customer address this market in particular.

Turning to Page 15, the strong market growth is driven by several factors, first consumer are now used to fingerprint technology while the increase in demand biometrics [indiscernible] identity authentication when accessing devices, but also for payment. Secondly, payment provider seeing opportunity to increase the security of payment and mitigate [indiscernible] through biometrics that’s lowering the cost of all. Finally, the growing finger market increase competition and lower cost of implementing fingerprint solutions enable segments that are more price sensitives than perhaps high end smartphones. This growth drivers are paving the way from continued market growth and new product segment such as smartphone, smart cards, variables, IoT, cars and [indiscernible].

Mobile and wearable biometrics is seen by many analysts as the future universe to authenticate and human interactive connected device, the Internet of Things.

Turning to Page 16, increased volumes and competition in the markets of finger print technology is driving a shift towards smaller fingerprint sensors to reduce cost. This development increases the performance requirements on the fingerprint software and matching algorithms in order to provide a good user experience on security. Obviously, this is a challenge as the software has less features from the users fingerprints to work with. Further the increased usage and the adoption of the fingerprint technology has also lead to increase performance requirements by advance use case, such as how to better manage wet fingers, dust and other anomalies.

The growing competition in the market is driving differentiation of fingerprint solutions. As mentioned sensors are becoming smaller and new sensor technology such as optical, ultra sound and others that are not yet visible will provide new industrial design options, for example integrating sensor under the display, in the display or other types of materials. This development requires very high image enhancement [indiscernible], as the quality of the fingerprint image can very different from one sensor implementation to the other.

These are challenges are areas where we put a lot of research efforts and are well placed to take, on even our close to 20 years of experience in this field. Growth in mobile payments increases focus on security in mobile devices, today fingerprint sensors are vulnerable to spoof attack. The growth of payments using fingerprint technology calls for increased matches to detecting the fingerprints spoofs. This will result in spoof detection and liveness becoming increasingly important to detect fake fingers and secure people's identity. This is why we acquired NexID Biometrics, who is leader in this filed and enables us to further enhance our product offering and the increased security of fingerprint technology.

Fingerprint technology will remain the dominant biometrics modality as it offers the best combination of convenience and security, however otherwise biometric modalities such as Iris, eye, voice and face recognition will increase in importance. They will be complimentary to fingerprints for certain used cases, but two factor biometric authentication might be appropriate to add another layer of security. And obviously we follow these developments very closely.

Please turn to Page 17, in order to meet the technology development in the market we focus on a number of areas in our research and development, perhaps most important of these is to assure that we can continue to provide the best biometric performance and thus the best use of experience and security with small sensors and advanced use cases with difficult fingers. This is where we put most of our R&D resources and it I also the main priority among our company.

One of our strengths is our expertise in image enhancement, which will become even more important to be able to support new sensor technologies such as optical and ultrasound sensors and new emerging sensor technologies. As mentioned earlier the growth in Mobile Payment increased focus on security in mobile device. We are integrating the software for spoof detection alignment that we acquired from NexID with the algorithm solution to significantly increase security and mitigate fraud through fake finger detection. We expect to have the solution available during the second half of the year.

Another important research area for us is the embedded segment, this is an area that is growing rapidly and requires more resource efficient algorithms to support products that run on various microprocessors such as smart cards and wearables. We're getting more-and-more requests in this area and we've a strong legacy in this field. Resource efficient algorithms is one of the key strengths, that’s something that we'll continue to build on.

Secure Elements for finger technology will become more important to increase the security of identity authentication for both mobile and embedded products. These solutions store and match fingerprints in a secure vault separate from all other tasks and processes in the device. Secure Elements are certified by banks and payments providers to meet the stringent security requirements for payments, will as such be important going forward and part of our focus on the embedded segment. Our corporation with [indiscernible] is a very good example of it.

Now turning to Page 18, so in summary 2017 is the year of customer and revenue transition, but also to evolve the organization creating conditions for growth. We would do this by increasing investments in product development to ensure we meet marketing customer requirements for biometric performance and user experience as well as developing our technology for implementation in new product areas. We will grow our support organization to ensure our customer assess with variance and thus our future revenues, and continue to grow our customer base to capitalize on the growth in the market and capture business opportunities with both present and new sensor technology.

Our view on the revenue development during the year is unchanged. We expect to have a weaker revenue development during the first half of the year compared with 2016 followed by gradual increase in revenue second half of the year as more of our customers we start the shipment volumes. Revenues for the full year of 2017 are expected to be in line with 2016 revenues. And we expect the positive operating result for the full year of 2017.

So, with that remark I would like to conclude this first quarter report I'm now handing over to the moderator for questions. Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] We've a question from [indiscernible] Securities, please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

I have two questions, the first one is regarding the smart cards and payment solutions. My impression is that this is the guidance towards somewhat faster market in the smart card compared to which you said before, so that’s correct?

And the second question is with P&L statement, that is, if you have forecast of positive operating earnings for full year '17, but very high sales cost in Q1, as for example, the work for Silead and such effective this Q1 result in a material or how should we look on those rates just going forward?

Håkan Persson

Okay thank you. So the first question was smart cards and payment. We are we seeing past the development than what we previously estimated. I wouldn’t say we do rather, but we have said and we continue to say that we are involved in a number of interest by the state. That is alone just for smart card or payment card with [indiscernible]. But still I think the market when comes to substantial volumes in this base is not happen until 2018, but we will see some interesting developments going forward, I think in the market place where projects that are now counseled will be visible. So that is what I am trying to -- what I think it's going to happen.

And when it comes to the P&L, yes we are increasing a cost with respect to being able to support our customers -- close to our customer. I would say that the cost base we have today is very much inline what we had in Q4 last year. So we haven't done this specifically the work we are doing [indiscernible] has not driven any extra substantial costs with respect to the work we do with them. But rather we see the need to increase organization locally to provide the relevant support in order to get a need to devices and thus it will protect our future royalty revenues.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instruction] There are no further questions at this time. Please go ahead Håkan.

Håkan Persson

Okay. So if there are no further questions, I thank you for listening in and I looking forward to talk to you again when we present our Q2 report next time. Thank you all and have a nice day.

