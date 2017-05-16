Natural Gas Trading Risk: Short Term Vs Long Term

On Sunday afternoon, we have downgraded our short-term trading risk indicator from mildly bearish to moderately bearish. At the same time, we had no choice but to keep our long-term trading risk indicator at moderately bullish. We kept both indicators unchanged this morning. What does it mean? And what should a trader do?

Short-Term

The overall technical picture in natural gas is always deceptive. Indicators describe the past and never predict the future. For example, on Monday morning, natural gas broke above its short-term pivot level at 3.402 and was trading above its long-term pivot level at 3.232 as well as above all major daily moving averages. Everything looked exceptionally bullish. Even daily RSI was not yet technically in the overbought territory (i.e., above 70 mark). So why did we downgrade our short-term trading risk indicator to moderately bearish? There were several reasons and extreme market sentiment was only one among them.

First of all, changes in the near-term consumption forecast were bearish. Our two-month national consumption forecast was down 22 bcf from Friday results and has actually hit a new low this morning (see Evolution of National Consumption in the chart pack below). Second, near-term storage outlook was revised higher, while power burn has stabilized (see Power Burn in the chart pack below). Third, market sentiment was nearing extremes on both sides: retail traders were exceptionally short, while professional traders were exceptionally long (see Commitments of Traders and Retail Sentiment in the chart pack below).

It is widely assumed that the majority of retail traders are usually wrong in their assessment about future price direction and tend to oppose the prevailing trend. However, it has been observed that retail traders eventually prove to be correct, but only at the very extremes. Indeed, their long-to-short ratio on May 15 was extreme - just 0.25, the lowest it has been since we started to track it. Conversely, large speculators' net long position was already above its 3-year range, which is usually regarded as extreme and indicates that price is likely to reverse.

Long-Term

While we have downgraded our short-term trading risk to moderately bearish, we kept our long-term trading risk at moderately bullish. Why?

The latest CFSv2 model is still predicting a hot summer. And production is currently not growing fast enough. Therefore, our end-of-injection season storage index is still looking very bullish at just over 3,500 bcf.

Conclusion

When the general bias in the market is bullish (i.e., when projected storage flows are below 5-year average), natural gas prices are not only more likely to increase, but they are also more likely to become overvalued. In this situation, three types of trades can be made:

If you're smart, you will consider only long positions and will trade the rational upside in price; If you're smart and a risk-taker, you will also trade the irrational upside towards overvaluation; If you're super smart and a daredevil, you will also pick a top and trade the correction.

We tend to be conservative in our approach. Therefore, we are more likely to buy the dip than to trade a correction. However, we are not imposing our approach on anyone.

Technically, the 3.218-3.207 area is a strong support. It is a 76.8% Fibonacci retracement from the upside that started on May 8 and ended on May 12. It is also a 23.7% Fibonacci projection from the upside that started on February 22 and corrected on April 25. We expect this level to hold. However, we should always allow for the possibility that price can break below it. Next levels of support will be provided by 21- and 35-daily moving averages and by an important mid-term level at 3.140.

