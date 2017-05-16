Ubisoft Entertainment's (UBSFF) CEO Yves Guillemot on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTC:UBSFF) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2017 12:15 PM ET

Executives

Yves Guillemot - Chief Executive Officer

Alain Martinez - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Tim O’Shea - Jefferies

Jean-Christophe Liaubet - Exane BNP Paribas

San Phan - Mizuho

Doug Creutz - Cowen and Company

Mike Hickey - Benchmark Company

Yves Guillemot

Good afternoon, and good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining our conference call. In Q4 and through the full year, we continued our positive evolution into a more profitable organization with a more predictable and recurring profile. With the strong performance of For Honor and Ghost Recon Wildlands, we confirmed we can deliver new IPs and franchise reboots with remarkable success. During the past three years, the five new IPs we released Watch Dogs, The Crew, The Division, Steep and For Honor, have all been profitable.

We have also expanded significantly the audience of Rainbow Six and Ghost Recon, a great achievement for those seminal franchises. Our focus on transforming the DNA of our games portfolio has also helped us become a leader in the battle for player’s time. Thanks to super strong competitive gameplays and amazing co-op experiences in beautiful open world. Our multiplayer games have been very successful in growing dramatically our audience.

For example, the Tom Clancy community now accumulates 44 million unique players. This represents an amazing 150% growth in less than 18 months. Those multiplayer games combined with great live operation had also a major impact on engagement. For example, over the past two years, total players play time and session days grew by an extraordinary 100%. In Watch Dog, the time spent in multiplayer was 4 times compared to Watch Dog 1. Rainbow Six Siege daily active user reached new record high during the last quarter. As a matter of fact, there is no better place than eSports confirm Rainbow Six Siege great momentum.

Season one of year two is indeed seeing an amazing 500% increase in number of views. And the great strides we made in eSports were among the main factors driving five-fold year-on-year growth in our total hours watched on Twitch in 2016. Finally, along the way, our infrastructure absorbed a stunning three-fold increase in peak concurrent players over the past two years.

Our gains have increasingly becoming platform that continued to acquire new audiences and engage our communities for many years. As a consequence of those stronger acquisition and engagement metrics, digital revenues shut at this year to 50% of the total revenues, significantly ahead of our initial plan, with notably, a very fast progression in players’ recurring investments. This is having a major impact on our financial performance with recalled recurring revenues and profitability, which has been growing for the third straight year with a meaningful 4 point gain in fiscal year ’17.

These remarkable achievements are the consequence of our innovation mainly to of bold decisions from an adept management and of exceptional education overall. In our incredibly competitive industry, we know that creative talents, experimented leadership and agile operations free from external regime, are key to delighting our players and creating great value for our shareholders. There is no better indicator of our rapid transformation that the adjustments we are making to our fiscal year ’19 assumptions.

When we presented our three year plan back in February ‘16, our assumptions were based on the traditional mobile skewed towards a number of units and limited recurrent. Today's new assumptions reflect our accelerated shift towards more recurring, dependable and profitable model with a significant decrease in our exposure to new regions.

Before handling the call to Alain, I would like to make some quick comments regarding our corporate situation. In light of our strong performance and execution and the great potential we have in front of us, we believe it would make good business sense for our shareholders to strongly support our strategy and independence at our next AGM, just like they did massively last year. Specifically, like every year, we will propose revolutions regarding employees’ share grants, which are a fundamental tool for talent retention in a very competitive industry like ours. The tool that is used by all of our U.S. peers and which we spread among a wide base of employees. As those resolutions require two-third shift to pass, which strongly encourage our shareholders to participate and vote.

Alain will now share with you more details on our better acquisition, engagement and monetization of generating a much stronger financial performance for Ubisoft. Alain?

Alain Martinez

Thank you, Yves and hello everybody. We achieved revenues and non-IFRS operating income in line with our recent full year targets. Full year sales reached €1,460,000, up 5% year-on-year. As Yves mentioned, we ended fiscal year ’17 on a high note with the successful releases of Ghost Recon Wildlands and For Honor. They both confirm our unique capacity to release many profitable new intellectual properties, as well as to re-launch and significantly grow the audience of some of our most beloved franchises.

For Honor, saw a very strong start outperforming Rainbow Six Siege launched over its first two months, and ranking as the industry second best seller for the first three months of the year. We are now focused on ironing out some of the issues that are typical of a new IP and on developing For Honor’s live operations, including delivering great new updates to the gaming community. For instance, today we are releasing For Honor Season 2 content with two additional maps and two new heroes.

Like Rainbow Six Siege, which we have improved significantly since it launched, For Honor is here for the long run. Our passionate team is dedicated to making sure For Honor delivers a great long lasting experience to its engaged and serving fast. Ghost Recon Wildlands’ performance has been very strong, since it's released early March. In fact, it is the best performing game in the industry so far in 2017. Thanks to our passionate players, the Ghost Recon community has increased by close to 60% since the game's launch, an amazing performance in just few months. And 73% of all players have played in co-op, which is a record high for Ubisoft.

Engagement levels are higher than anticipated and reflect the enjoyment fans have playing extended co-op sessions with their friends in the game's beautiful and expansive open worlds. Wildlands is a major step forward on our path to elevating the Ghost Recon franchise to new heights, and we will continue supporting the game and the community for long time.

Wildlands and For Honor's digital performance were both very strong with average digital distribution close to 40% of selling and higher than expected player recurring investment. This greatly contributed to the €729 million fiscal year digital revenues, which represent 50% of our Group's top line. This performance is striking in many ways; first, it represents a huge jump versus last year 32% digital level; second, in the single year, we exceeded the 45% target we had set for fiscal year '19; and third and most importantly, this performance is largely the result of our team's great execution, rather than external acquisitions. It is also worth mentioning that the biggest driver of the strong performance is player recurring investment, which is up 131% to €304 million, representing 21% of total revenues. If we exclude mobile and free to play PC, the figure for AAA games is even more spectacular with a three-fold growth versus last year.

Our catalogue revenue reached record levels at €649 million and represented 44% of total revenues. It continues to be supported by strong sellers like Rainbow Six Siege, The Division or The Crew and by the Assassin's Creed, Watch Dogs and Far Cry franchises, which benefit from the greater flexibility digital distribution offers. Interestingly, for our fiscal year '18 performance, there were more active users playing Assassin's Creed and Fry Cry in fiscal year '17 than the combination of our three highly successful Tom Clancy titles. We believe it demonstrates the continued strengths of those two great franchises, and it bodes very well for their coming releases.

Our back catalogues’ profitability also reached record levels. For instance, we are delighted to see The Crew, which crossed the 12 million registered user figure a few weeks ago, deliver the same profit in its third year as it did in its second year. This highlights the sustainability of those live games and of our model. These record performance in both digital and back catalogue led Ubisoft transformation toward less driven and a more recurring and dependable business. This is important news for our Company and our shareholders.

Some comments regarding our geographical performance. The rest of the world revenue in Q4 represented 16% of our total revenue, up 6 point as our new releases had stronger than usual success in Asia. Greater China is now our seventh country in terms of full year revenues with huge potential ahead of us. On the earnings side, our non-IFRS operating income reached €238 million ahead of the initial target of €230 million we provided 15 months ago. Our non-IFRS operating margin jumped 4 point to a record 16.3%. This strong performance translated into solid free cash flow of €86 million.

Let's now review the detail. Non-IFRS operating result stood at €237.7 million versus €169 million in fiscal year '16. The €69 million improvement reflects the €100 million increase of the gross margin linked both to higher sale and to a 3 point margin improvement linked to the 18 points increase of the digital revenue; a €21 million higher R&D expenses, mostly linked to the growth of our profitable live operations. The digital transformation also impacted favorably our variable marketing expenses, which were flat year-on-year at €218 million. These demonstrate particularly well that recurring player investment provide benefits in every part of our activity. Finally, structure costs with a slight €10 million increase at €212 million confirm our good cost control.

Moving to page 17 of our presentation, which detail our R&D expenses and investment, the major things to mention are; the stability of our depreciation and capitalized R&D; the €20 million increase in the non-capitalized expenses as we continue building our live operations; we are switching a greater part of our activity toward recurring player investment; and we are focusing on delivering additional content and raising community engagement through regular events, updates and gain balancing. It also include the gap between R&D expense and investment is mostly stable at €89 million, reflecting the fact that we are investing in our future growth and to a lesser extent to the postponement of South Park in fiscal year '18.

Moving to slide 18, the IFRS, non-IFRS reconciliation shows three types of adjustments. The traditional staff based compensation charge, standing at €36.8 million, up from €12.9 million in fiscal year '16. It reflects both the strong share price increase, as well as a success of the recent employee shareholder plan. This takes into account the full 15%discount granted, which allowed our employee to subscribe some 2.4 million shares at €30.86. On a cash basis, the shared delivered have been brought at an average price of less than €29 so the net flow was actually positive for the Company. It also include a non-current charge of €25 million related to brand and goodwill depreciation, including 10 million for distribution subsidiaries acquired in the early year 2000 to take into account our shift towards more digital sales.

In our financial results, we recognized the €2 million IFRS charge result related to an earn-out payment linked to better than anticipated financial performance, as well as €5 million charge to account for the implicit option cost of the €400 million convertible bonds done during fall 2016. Our overall tax rate stood out at 23.6%, 4.6 point higher than in fiscal year ‘16 and is a more representative level of what can be expected in the future versus the 28% we were guiding for.

Finally, free cash flow stood at €85.7 million versus minus €181 million in fiscal year ’16. This reflects €6 million increase of our cash flow from operation. This amount includes a negative €33 million swing on the efficient part related to currency hedging. This is quite a technical point, but I will be very happy to give you some more detail if anyone is interested.

We also had €282 million working capital improvement compared to fiscal year ’16 as fiscal year ’16 and fiscal year ’17 were equally back-ended. This of course negatively impacted fiscal year ’16 but was neutral on fiscal year ’17, which also benefitted from some positive digital impact. We had €21 million increase in capital assets investment, including €15 million related to the purchase of two buildings, one for Ivory Tower in France and a larger one for our Swedish Massive’s studio that we acquired in the second part of the year.

In addition, we spent €106 million for this acquisition of Growtopia and Ketchapp plus some earn-out, both acquisitions being expected very relative. We spent €68 million in share buyback to be compared with €77 million in fiscal year ’16. Finally, as part of the IFRS treatment of our €400 million convertible bond raise in September 2016, some €40 million were treated as equity. They will be consumed over the next five years as our IFRS accounts will reflect the option charge.

Let’s now turn towards fiscal year ’18 and fiscal year ’19. Today, we are introducing our initial targets for fiscal year ’18. We are expecting revenues of around €1.7 billion and a non-IFRS operating income of around €270 million with solid free cash flow generation. As we said during our third quarter communication, we have taken a prudent approach to this year since it should be more competitive than in fiscal year 2017. Still, we expect 17% top line growth driven by a stronger line up of new releases with the return of Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, The Crew and South Park.

We believe we have taken reasonable assumptions and we can’t wait to tell you more about these fantastic games. And on top of this, as we have said for quite some time now, we will be delivering some great games for the Switch. The platform’s launch is going incredibly well and we believe the Switch has the potential to reach wide audience. As you know, Ubisoft has been the leading third-party publisher on Nintendo’s console over the past 10 years, and we intend to maintain that position. Again, our assumptions are reasonable and we can’t wait to tell you more.

The top line growth will also be driven by player recurring investment with momentum we continue in fiscal year ’19, notably, as we will be operating six slide games for full year versus only three last year. In fiscal year ‘18, we also intend to continue structuring our mobile business using a switch tab approach; the first tab is through releases developed by our internal studio; the second is by a smart and disciplined M&A; thirdly, we will continue to collaborate with the mobile games’ industry strongest partners.

Here are a few example of how that approach is coming together. Ketchapp, the company we acquired last year, is currently seeing massive success with both its latest game. The title has been in the top three most downloaded games on iOS in the U.S. for 63 days and still counting. As usual, for Ketchapp, advertising represent the majority of revenues. In China, we unveiled recently our partnership with Tencent and Playcrab for the release of Might and Magic Heroes of Cows. We are excited by this project, especially because there is successful patent in China for PC adaptation to mobile. Indeed in fiscal year ‘17, seven out of the 10 biggest grossing game on iOS were PC adaptation. We are also seeing great results in China from Angry Sharks, which bridged the 100 million unique Chinese user thresholds.

Finally, we have an exciting pipeline of new mobile creation from our internal studio that leverages the experience we have accumulated over the years. More information on this game will be unveiled soon. Our overall back catalog and digital revenue should end up above 40% and above 50% of total revenue respectively for fiscal year ‘18.

EBIT will reach a new record of around €270 million a few elements have to be taken into account when comparing fiscal year ’18 and fiscal year ’17 non-IFRS operating income. As I said, we will come with a stronger line up and more digital content in a more competitive environment. As a consequence, while we expect further improvement of our gross margin, it will be offset by an increase of our R&D as a percentage of sales. This increase reflects stronger investment per game. And as I said, reasonable assumptions regarding our new releases sales.

SG&A is expected mostly stable as a percentage of sales. We expect stock-based compensation to be roughly in line with fiscal year '17, and net financial charges of around €9 million. We are adjusting our tax rate of the expectation, which was too conservative to around 25% versus 28% previously. The number of diluted shares is expected around €120 million. Finally, for fiscal year '18 Q1 sales is expected at approximately €170 million, up 22% versus last year. It highlights the continued momentum of our live operation and of our Q4 releases.

And now fiscal year '19, while our targets have not changed meaningfully, our underlying assumption has. As Yves said, the target we presented 15 months ago was still biased toward new releases and a number of units sold. In other word, we were definitely moving in the right direction but our targets were still driven. Our plan today anticipates a much stronger impact from recurring and digital revenue and a significant decrease in our exposure to new releases. We are now expecting revenue of approximately €2.1 billion versus €2.2 billion previously. To achieve this strong performance, we now expect to release four AAA titles of which three will be established franchises and one will be a new IP.

It compares with our prior assumptions of five AAA established franchises. Why those changes? First, with more live games generating very profitable recurring sales, the need for quickly offering up sequels is less relevant. Another benefit is that we can take more time to polish a more concentrated pipeline of new releases, which is a major benefit for players and for the long term health and potential of our franchises. We also decided to dedicate more resource to live content, including more expansions. Second regarding the new IP, it is a title that we had initially positioned for fiscal year '18. It will be a multiplayer game with strong live operation. We will provide more information on this new IP at a later date.

This transformation is having a material impact in decreasing significantly the number of units we need to sell to reach our targets. For fiscal year '19, we are now expecting around 28 million units from our games versus around 40 million previously. While the number of games and overall units are smaller than initial expectation, the fiscal year '19 line up will still be significantly stronger than the fiscal year '18 one. To reflect the much faster than anticipated transformation of the Company, we now expect digital to represent over 55% of total revenue versus approximately 45% previously. The majority of the growth is coming from player recurring investment, which we expect at above 25% of total revenue compared with our prior expectation of 17%.

Digital distribution is also growing. However, as you know, new releases rely more on physical distribution than back-catalog do. This is why with the higher new release mix versus fiscal year '17, our overall full game digital gross should be more moderate. Speaking of back-catalog, we have meaningfully increased our expectation versus our prior assumption, both in absolute value and as a percentage of sales. DAUs new expectations are driven by the secular shift toward more recurring revenue that we are experiencing, as well by a materially strengthened post launch content plan including expansion.

On the non-IFRS operating income level, we continue to target around €440 million leading to an improvement of our profitability to around 21% versus 20% previously. This improvement in profitability reflects the significant increase in digital sales and back catalog, which are having a very positive impact on our profitability. They more than compensate for significantly lowered contribution on new releases assumption. It is also worth mentioning that in spite of the lesser number of new titles released, our R&D anticipation are mostly stable versus prior anticipation. It is due to much stronger live operation with more expansion than initially anticipated, and an increase of the average development cost to strengthen the competitive position of our new releases. As with our prior assumption, we are targeting a higher gross margin, as well as some leverage on operating expenses. Finally, we continue to expect approximately €300 million of free cash flows.

I now hand over the call back to Yves.

Yves Guillemot

Thank you, Alain. To conclude, we long believed that the video game industry is a place to leverage amazing creative technological advantages that can inspire breakthrough innovations. AI and deep rolling online services and social sharing are today's new layers of disruptions. Over the past decade, we have committed significant resources to maturing them in order to deliver great immersive entertainment experiences to our players. We are transforming our games from standalone offline products into service based platforms where we can continually interact with and entertain our players.

As we have said, our capacity to predict and dynamically embrace those disruptions coupled with our strategy for expanding our audiences and deepening our connection to players, have created and continue to create enormous value for our shareholders. With players’ recurring investment expected in financial year '19 at roughly half of where our peers already stand today, the opportunity for further value creation beyond financial year '19 remained massive. We thank all our stakeholders, including our employees, players and shareholders, for their continued support. We are now ready to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we’ll take our first question from Tim O’Shea with Jefferies.

Tim O’Shea

So just player recurring investment, €304 million, it's up 131% year-over-year. And Alain mentioned the three fold growth for the core PC and console games. So I just had a question because these are pretty impressive results. So can you just help us understand what the margin profile for this recurring spending might look like, or at least perhaps how it, relative to the overall margin profile of your business? And then is it possible to maybe unpack, which franchises are contributing to that growth? And how important is Rainbox Six Siege in terms of driving this recurring investment? Thank you.

Yves Guillemot

So first, which games, so I can start with the games and Alain will then go more in detail. So Rainbow Six is number one, then you have The Crew, The Division, we have also Trial and For Honor that generated good revenue, as well as recently Ghost Recon.

Alain Martinez

On that topic, I could say that it's interesting that the game released this year also had very nice recurring revenue. I think they were close to 25%, so it was a pretty nice -- a big part came from the back catalogue. But also as Yves mentioned, Ghost Recon and For Honor, were strong contributors to our recurring investment. In terms of profitability, we are not splitting the profit and giving indication. But as you can imagine, we’ve been speaking about that quite often. They do deliver much better profitability. Of course, it’s a little bit less when you talk about an expansion because its additional content. But beside, I would say that when you speak about items that is of course very profitable for us.

Yves Guillemot

And just to say that we are also at the beginning of that transition.

Operator

And we’ll take our next question from Jean-Christophe Liaubet with Exane BNP Paribas.

Jean-Christophe Liaubet

First-of-all on your March ’18 guidance, can you tell us if you’ve taken into account some games, new release for the Switch console? And why you have postponed the new IP from March ’18 to March ‘19?

Yves Guillemot

Chris, yes, we have new guidance on the Switch. We have one new game not announced and we have also Just Dance that is coming on the machines plus one or two others.

Alain Martinez

And regarding the postponed, as we mentioned, yes there was a game that was planned for fiscal year ’17, which was a new IP that we’ve been working on, which is coming on very nicely. That game was initially expected. But as a new IP there is an element of risk. It was expected for fiscal year ‘18. Today, we feel that we are comfortable with fiscal ’19, and it will -- we will give more color about it in the future.

Yves Guillemot

Yes, and it's very important to know that it’s a multiplayer game. That’s why we are also taking enough time to make sure we can test it all the way and make it really a fantastic expand for gamers.

Jean-Christophe Liaubet

And regarding your March ’18 guidance, this year you’ve made the announcement one year ago, you made a subscription of two mobile studios getting profitable. So why have you not increased lately your targets just to accounts that getting it changed?

Alain Martinez

Regarding the mobile, what we have said is that we were expecting around €100 million with profitable operation. You're right to say that we made two nice acquisitions that will have some nice potential on the top line and on the bottom line. So we’re happy with that. I would say that if we look at our latest plan, maybe we’ll be more conservative, but we are close to the same level of €100 million or a little bit higher. But really those acquisitions give us more visibility and allow us to have to reduce the level of risk that we might have a year ago.

Jean-Christophe Liaubet

And my third question will be on working capital. So you guided previously to potential stronger working capital outflow to some games released in Q4. Finally, it’s a positive inflow. So why at the conclusion -- what we should take into account for next year? Do we intend whether it is scheduling too far which would affect the designation?

Alain Martinez

What is for true is that this year we have two very back-ended quarter Q4 quarter. The difference that we saw is that because a bigger amount of our revenue came from back-catalog and recurring player investment, maybe the way the revenue were booked between January, February and March were maybe a little bit more biased toward January and therefore because they were more digital and will recouped some of the money a bit earlier. But as we mentioned, the impact is about €30 million. So all together, it's nice and it's good to have but it's not a major shift. Regarding next year, we still need to announce when our games are going to come and do start things that we will do in the future before we can give you a full vision on that.

Jean-Christophe Liaubet

The last question, if I may, regarding the R&D discrepancy between P&L and cash flow, which was I think €9 million this year. What we should assume for this year and the March ‘19?

Alain Martinez

I would say that for fiscal year ‘18, this is still a year where we have a gap higher than our €30 million, €40 million that we take as a reference. Right now, it looks like fiscal year ’19 the gap will be very much shrink’ so that's why also we foresee that in fiscal year '19, the free cash flow should be much more significant.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we'll take our next question from San Phan with Mizuho.

San Phan

The title that was moved out of fiscal '19. Can you clarify if that was an existing IP or if it was new IP? And then the change in units from the 40 to 28, are much more reasonable now. But I was curious to know if, was that a change in your expectations across the entire portfolio or was it mainly concentrated around that one title that moved out?

Alain Martinez

There were actually two franchises that were moved out. Initially, we had spoken about five established franchises so now we are talking about three. And it's not just that they're moved out, but it's also because some of the games, as we mentioned, are lasting longer and we prefer to continue delivering live content rather than coming with a sequel that they've been moved out. And as we said, there was a new IP that was initially planned for fiscal year '18 that is now moving to fiscal year '19; maybe if you can speak about the potential of those games and if there was some shift…

Yves Guillemot

What's very important to consider is that there's a change in the way games are now exploited on the market. Thanks to the fact that we have more and more players on Rainbow Six, for example. We don't want to split the community, so we bring expansion or seasons that are actually growing the number of players, so that we can continue to increase revenue without splitting the community. So the automatic impact is that we don't have the new release on that front, but it's more different strategy than anything else.

Alain Martinez

Yes. And I would say, as you noticed that, yes, with five games at €40 million we had a big dependence on the success of these releases. Now, we’re talking about four games at 28 million units. So as you can see, we've reduced by 12 million. There is also a reduction on the average number of units per games, so that means that we are a bit more conservative altogether. But as you noticed, there is a new IP so that can justify also that. What is striking is that if you compare with fiscal year '15 where we had four game delivering 32 million units -- we did 32 million units and our top line was much lower than what, we expect for fiscal year '19, and our bottom line is way below. So it shows the difference in the model that has been operating in the last 12-24 months.

San Phan

And then looking ahead just based on what you're describing. Should we look -- looking at the roadmap for the new shooters that you brought out over the last year, so The Division, Rainbow Six, Ghost Recon. Should we just see -- should we expect a longer cadence of extra content? Maybe the next full sequel would take -- would be further out than what we would have seen in years past going back to the comment you made about not splitting up the players across multiple titles?

Yves Guillemot

Yes. In fact, what we have to consider is that not all the same. For example, Ghost Recon doesn’t follow the same pattern than Rainbow Six, for example. So you will see a new Ghost Recon in the future faster than you would see the new Rainbow Six. But yes, we will continue to bring new content for all those IPs to make sure we continue to increase the number of players and the recurring also investments they put in the games.

San Phan

And then my last question is, I am happy to see Assassin’s Creed coming back. Have you confirmed is that something back as an annual franchise or if that may not necessarily be the case?

Yves Guillemot

We don’t make comments on that. We’ll show it to you soon so you will be able to see what it is and how good it can be.

Operator

And we will take a next question from Doug Creutz with Cowen and Company.

Doug Creutz

Another question, Assassin’s Creed, as you guys migrates to live services model for a lot of your games; obviously, Assassin’s Creed is your biggest franchise. I know you don’t want to talk specifics. Can you talk about, philosophically, if you think the Assassin’s Creed could support live services model, whether the year that you took off was in part due to support that? And how important is that next year of digital revenue important to your fiscal '19 guidance? Thanks.

Alain Martinez

So what we can say is clearly all our games now are bringing live operations, different type. As you said, the live operation of Ghost Recon, are different from the one of Rainbow Six and will be different from the one of Assassin’s Creed. But clearly, the philosophy of all the game that we make is to be able to justify and to bring live operations for a long life, as long as we think it fits for the game. What we said is clearly considering the fiscal year '19. We feel comfortable that instead of the 17% recurring players’ investment that we had initially anticipated, we feel that we now can cater for plus over 25% of our revenue coming from that. That will come from all the games more or less, but that will also include Assassin’s Creed. I hope that answer your question.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we’ll take our next question from Mike Hickey with Benchmark Company.

Mike Hickey

Two from me, the first one is somewhat delicate, so I’ll try to ask it correctly here on a manner that you can answer something for us. But there has been some recent speculation that your next Far Cry release could be a Western theme genre. And of course this year one of your competitors is also planning to release a Western theme game from a very recognizable franchise. Of course Western Games isn’t biggest genre and video games. I’m curious if you can answer it all or clarify at all any of those rumors. If you think there is going to be how Far Cry will compete this fiscal year? Also curious on the release, I think the last one was Q4. Can you give us any visibility when that game is going to come out on a quarter that would be helpful? Thank you.

Yves Guillemot

So, first, we can’t comment on rumors. And you will get lot more information very soon on that game. So we will comfort you on its potential and we are extremely excited with what we are coming with.

Alain Martinez

Yes, and regarding the Q4 releases, what is very interesting is that this is a second year in a row that we release quite a few games in Q4. Last year, we were concerned because of course we were passing the holiday season. But it looks that every year the Q4 season is actually a very good one. So that doesn’t mean we want and we will have game in Q4, but that means that Q4 is also an extremely positive period for us.

Mike Hickey

Last one from me, you’ve obviously had tremendous success in creating new IP and being able to iterate on that. And this cycle, in particular, I think you’ve created several new IPs that are now considered franchises. So when you think about another new IP, I’m curious how you balance putting resources into new IP where you’ve already proven successful. And seemingly where you are in the cycle, you should be able to harvest the risk and success that new IP offers. And so I guess I’m just wondering how you balance continued push with resources towards new IP versus harvesting the franchise space created? Thank you.

Yves Guillemot

First the goal when we come with new IPs is really to go deeper in the service type of games. They are automatically created with that in mind, so that we can really embrace its evolution of the industry. And Alain maybe can give you more color on…

Alain Martinez

Well, as you can see from fiscal year ’18 and fiscal year ’19 mention of the type of games we have that means that in eight games only one new IP will be launched. That doesn’t mean that we are going to stop new IP. But as we said, we have a lot of work that we did in the last three years to, as you mentioned, bring new IPs that were covering new grounds. That work has been done and therefore, as you said, we can harvest more and actually we can also harvest game that already are released and that are delivering great profitability. As we said, the fact that The Crew in its third year made as much profit as in the second year was quite an eye opener for us. I'm not sure that all our game will do the same thing but it’s a great news for us.

Yves Guillemot

And it's also important to consider that those connected machines, which are the new console platform, really gave an opportunity to create new service type games. And we are taking advantage of that to create those new IPs now that that shift of the industry came in. So for us, it was a double transition this year. It was a new console and also connected machine. And this is something that is helping us to create new IP for the long-term.

Alain Martinez

And I would like to add on the payer recurring investment. As we said, we anticipate to be over 25%, which is an improvement. But as you can see, this is a quite reasonable improvement versus where our competition stands. We believe that we have gained a lot of traction in terms of gamers’ time. We believe we are still a long way to go in terms of same recurring investment. We still want to be reasonable but we think that here we have a major possibility for the future.

Operator

And it appears that there is no further question, at this time. I’d like to turn the conference over to Mr. Yves Guillemot, for any additional or closing remarks.

Yves Guillemot

Thank you everyone for your support and thank you for listening today. Bye-bye.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.