Is This The End Of Nuclear Power Outside Of China And Russia?

The world is in the midst of dramatic energy transitions, with just about everything up for grabs as the world moves to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Nuclear power had been a clear potential winner, and the company to watch has been South Korea's major power utility KEPCO (NYSE:KEP) because it hasn't put a foot wrong in its nuclear developments both locally and internationally.

Here, I suggest that the game is probably up for KEPCO's nuclear programs and the nuclear industry outside of China and Russia. Taking nuclear power out of the game opens up an expanded role for solar PV and wind.

KEPCO's nuclear ambitions

While the generation III nuclear reactors were heralded as an upgrade of existing technology, their implementation has not been smooth, especially after the Fukushima disaster required extensive review of their safety. This has led to dramatic delays and cost increases, while renewable energy (wind and solar PV) has undergone dramatic cost reductions.

KEPCO is the company which has led the pack with its first APR1400 reactor commencing operation in Korea late last year. Meanwhile, the competitors (French company EDF and Westinghouse, which is owned by Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSYY) faltered. I've indicated previously that KEPCO would be an obvious choice to keep the new UK NuGen project alive. It would give KEPCO a high profile UK project to prove its technology to critical Western markets.

I did note that KEPCO is controlled by the Korean government, so the company needs government approval (as do all of the current companies involved in the nuclear industry, now that Toshiba plans to exit the international nuclear market).

The recent election of Moon Jae-in was a very bad sign as he had campaigned against nuclear power. Today's news indicates that the President plans to keep his election commitments regarding nuclear power. KEPCO's share price has been weak over the past year, and it fell in response to the election of President Moon Jae-in. Today, KEPCO fell a further 2.89% in Korea, and it is trading close to 12-month low.

Moon Jae-in plans to cancel any extensions on lifetime of South Korean nuclear reactors and build a roadmap to exit nuclear power. Since any nuclear program must involve government support, it is hard to see the nuclear industry developing further in South Korea and indeed for KEPCO being allowed to engage in further risky international programs such as the UK developments.

This leaves the future of the nuclear industry in the hands of China and Russia. Time will tell how these countries will approach an industry that is increasingly seen as dramatically more expensive, risky, and slow than renewable energy projects.

Will the four Westinghouse AP1000 reactors under construction in the US get completed?

As yet, there is no operating AP1000 reactor. A critical step may be reached later this year when an AP1000, which was due to start operation in 2013, might become operational in Shanghai. The construction of this reactor was delayed due to design problems, supply chain issues, and post-Fukushima increased safety issues.

There are four AP1000 reactors under construction in the US, two in Georgia, and two in South Carolina. Delays and cost overruns in their construction have forced Westinghouse into bankruptcy.

With Westinghouse bankrupt and Toshiba (which owns Westinghouse) looking to minimize its exposure, the US utility company customers for the two AP1000 reactors at the Vogtle Power plant in Georgia (Southern Company (NYSE:SO)) and two further AP1000 reactors in South Carolina (SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG)) are scrambling to work out a way to complete the projects. Southern Company plans to assume control over the Vogtle plant constructions. In the meantime, SCANA Corporation is having parallel discussions with Westinghouse/Toshiba. It seems likely that a deal will be hammered out to bring the construction of the four plants together to try to get the construction of all four completed. It isn't a pretty picture.

Is NuGen finished?

It would not have been easy, but there was a possible path forward for the NuGen facility (which has approval to build three AP1000 reactors) if KEPCO got involved. The UK government has tried this avenue with discussions in South Korea. This now seems very unlikely with the election of Moon Jae-in. I have been unable to source comments about the future since the election of the new president.

In the meantime, while NuGen puts on a brave face, the only suggestion seems to be for the UK government to take a stake in the project. It seems that fresh ideas will be needed.

Those with a sense of humor would appreciate the latest announcement involving NuGen, which concerns a 500-pound grant from NuGen providing funding to bring a local railway garden back to life.

Who will take up the slack?

While the costs of nuclear plants have been increasing dramatically and the delays in construction interminable, the cost for solar PV and wind power generation has fallen dramatically. In addition, the cost of storage based on lithium batteries is in rapid decline and battery size is greatly increased; off-river pumped hydro projects are being actively investigated. This means that renewable energy is becoming a dispatchable power source.

The situation with solar PV is still hard to make sense of from an investment perspective. It is clear that solar PV installations are booming, but only the brave know where to invest in solar PV at the moment.

The investment situation for wind companies is buoyant and much more clear cut. There are now a number of highly successful wind companies with strong performance and increasing business. They are well positioned to expand their business quickly as new opportunities arise. If the UK Government isn't completely preoccupied with BREXIT, it should be reviewing the opportunities for low carbon energy supply. If they do, it will be hard to ignore wind (both on- and off-shore), as it is dramatically less risky and cheaper than any nuclear offering. A wind project can be planned, built, and operating, long before a nuclear project gets through the approval stages.

Interesting companies include:

Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK:VWDRY) which has reached a nine-year high and a quadrupled quarterly profit. Vestas has a wide geographical distribution, including major projects in US, Germany, and China; it has a total of 83 GW of turbines installed in 76 countries. It recently replaced GE (NYSE:GE) as the US wind market leader. The company is also investing in energy storage applications, including batteries and pumped hydro.

DONG Energy (OTC:DOGEF) had a disappointing first quarter, which it claims is a result of timing issues, with full-year guidance retained. DONG is the world's largest offshore wind company, and it has a strong presence in the UK, with eight projects in operation four under construction and one in planning. DONG plans to sell off its oil and gas assets by end of year.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy: The merger between Siemens Wind Power (OTCPK:SIEGY) and Gamesa (OTCPK:GCTAY) was completed in April of this year to make a formidable wind company. The combined installations of Siemens and Gamesa amount to 75 GW.

Goldwind (OTC:XNJJY) is the leading Chinese wind power company with 38 GW of installations. Goldwind was the leading wind turbine supplier in 2015 but was in third position in 2016, after Vestas and GE.

GE is formidable, but in the wind area, there has been a fair bit of catching up going on. Recent acquisition of major wind blade manufacturer LM Wind Power enhances its technological position, but it is struggling at home in the US, especially in competition with Vestas. It is big enough to have major programs all over the world, and last year, it was the number 2 supplier after Vestas.

Conclusion

The storm clouds have been gathering around the nuclear industry outside of China and Russia since Fukushima. Recently, disaster struck for Toshiba through the bankruptcy of Westinghouse. The election of President Moon Jae-in in South Korea looks like it will curb KEPCO's nuclear ambitions at home and abroad. While this is bad news for the nuclear industry and, in particular, the UK nuclear program, it may become interesting for KEPCO as this company has other interesting attributes. I intend to explore these in another article.

The key takeaway for the moment is to watch out for opportunities for wind power developments opened up by the nuclear industry faltering. Watch Vestas, DONG Energy, Siemens/Gamesa, GE, and Goldwind. Also, investors in KEPCO, Southern Company, and SCANA Corporation need to pay attention to developments related to nuclear programs within these companies.

