More On Retirees Going All To Cash And Bonds

Last week I penned this very popular article, "What if a Retiree Went all to Cash and Bonds?" The concept or strategy is to remove the stock market sequence of returns risk for the retiree. That retiree then dollar cost averages back into the equity market(s). As we know, lower prices are often beneficial for the accumulator. Can the retiree turn the tables and take advantage of those lower prices? From my article research the answer is yes, it is certainly possible in many periods. Keep in mind that, as always, past performance does not guarantee future returns or success of any given strategy.

For my study I moved the retiree to cash and bonds and then dollar cost averaged back into the markets over a 5 year period. I studied a few periods that presented dangerous start dates for retirees. It's an aggressive move in either direction. Keep in mind this is not investment advice; I am not suggesting a retiree follow that strategy. We all have to make our own, very informed decisions. That said, the strategy has been studied in much more detail by Wade Pfau and Michael E. Kitces. And you can find that white paper and overview in this link. Thanks to Seeking Alpha contributor Eye Believe for the link and insights. The paper is called "Reducing Retirement Risk with a Rising Equity Glide Path." I am a big fan of that Equity Glide Path description. That sounds much more sophisticated and "cool" compared to vanilla dollar cost averaging.

I was aware that the above strategy had been studied, but I could not find the link - I believe it is because the authors did not use that dollar cost averaging phrase in their descriptions. I also appreciate their description of the strategy of removing sequence of returns risk and moving or gliding back into stocks. From their paper summary they write:



Rising equity glide paths create a "heads you win, tails you don't lose" outcome in securing a starting goal.

There are a few key distinctions in how the authors approached the concept. They used a very gradual move back into the equity markets at just 1% per year. In my evaluation I moved the retiree back into the markets over a 5 year period, or less. Of course the retiree is going to stop when they reach their comfort level of stock allocation. Aggressive stock market returns might dictate that a retiree quickly reaches their desired stock allocation.

I suggest you read the study but here are some of the key findings. Historically, moving all to cash and bonds is not favourable; one is removing the potential outsized gains of the stock markets. Here's what Pfau and Kitces had to say about the sweet spot for the Rising Equity Glide strategy:

More generally, any allocations that begin at 20 percent to 40 percent in equities and finish at 60 percent to 80 percent provide the highest success rates.

And movement or equity gliding was found to be superior to static rebalancing that keeps a portfolio at a fixed percentage of stocks and bonds. They write:

These outcomes are typically superior to static asset allocations that simply maintain the same average equity exposure throughout retirement.

Here's a key table that shows an overview of success and failure rates using historical returns.

More than telling. Once again, the study goes through many scenarios of 4% and 5% spending rates, including scenarios of lower expected returns. It is perhaps not surprising that the sweet spot is a starting range of 30-40% equities. Retirees want to take advantage of the years when the stock markets deliver over-sized returns. If a retiree greatly manages the sequence of returns risk by going to 40% equities, they can still take advantage of strong stock market returns from their retirement start date. A 40% stock allocation that delivers a year of 10% returns delivers 4% spending needs, from the stock allocation alone.

On the flip side of that coin, keep in mind that bond yields are near historical lows. Every period has its challenges and nuances. Low yields for bonds and cash present that obvious challenge to retirees. The current distribution on the broad based bond index (NYSEARCA:AGG) is 2.41%. If a retiree has 60% in that bond index the funding component is a measly 1.44% (2.41 x .60). That's a big retirement funding hole to fill. If one is generating a 2.5% yield from their equity portfolio they now have an additional 1% yield from the equities and are up to 2.44% for income. We are now into share and unit harvesting to create the additional needed income if one needs a spend rate of 3%, 4% or more. That retiree hopes that the bonds or equity present some capital appreciation opportunities in most years. One can certainly search for higher yields in stocks and bonds, and that can certainly help reduce or eliminate that sequence of returns risk. But we should keep in mind that we might be taking on additional risk to acquire those higher yields.

Moving forward what if those stock market naysayers are right, and the markets are grossly overvalued and in a (another) bubble? What if stock markets fall 40-50% from 2018 through 2019? We've had two 50% or more stock market corrections in the last 20 years. Why not go for the hat trick? If a retiree employed the Rising Equity Glide strategy, they would be buying those equities at those much lower prices, and potentially grabbing some wonderful long term value that might set up that retiree for future success. Lower prices could be good for the accumulator and that retiree.

I would leave it to each retiree to study and know the strategy that might best suit their needs and risk tolerance level. We can slide many things, including the initial stock allocation to the rate or duration of glide back into greater stock allocations.

Personally I am intrigued by the findings. And that may not be surprising as I did my own "Glide," which I called the Cranky Maneuver. In preparation of a semi-retirement (a semi retirement that has not yet showed up), I went to 35% equities about 5 years ago, and then continually moved all portfolio income to dividend growth stocks. The portfolios are now about 60-65% stocks. I have some personal experience with this glide stuff and with the opportunity costs that the strategy presents in times of rising equity markets. In retrospect I feel that I was too conservative, but I'm sure that my opinion would be different had we experienced a major stock market correction within the last 5 years.

Thanks for reading. I welcome your comments and insights. And as always please understand all tax consequences and always know and invest within your risk tolerance level.

Happy Investing. Happy Retirement.

Dale