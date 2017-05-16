SINA's (SINA) CEO Charles Chao on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 16, 2017 8:10 AM ET

Executives

Sandra Zhang - Investor Relations

Charles Chao - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Bonnie Zhang - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Eddie Leung - Merrill Lynch

Tian Hou - T.H. Capital

Chi Tsang - HSBC

Fan Liu - Goldman Sachs

Wendy Huang - Macquarie

Ming Zhao - 86Research

Sandra Zhang

Thanks operator and good evening everyone. Welcome to SINA's first 2017 earnings conference call. Joining me today are our Chairman and CEO, Charles Chao, and our CFO, Bonnie Zhang. This call is also being broadcast on the Internet and is available through SINA's IR website at corp.SINA.com.cn. Before the management remarks, I would like to read you the Safe Harbor statement in connection with today's conference call. During the course of this conference call we may make forward-looking statements, statements that are not historical fact, including statements about our beliefs and expectations. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

SINA assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this conference call and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in SINA' s annual report on Form 10-F for the year ended December 31, 2016 and its other filings with the SEC. Additionally, I would like to remind you that our discussion today includes non-GAAP measures, which exclude stock-based compensation and certain other items. We use non-GAAP financial measures to gain a better understanding of SINA's comparative operating performance and future prospects. Our non-GAAP measures exclude certain expenses, gains and losses, and other items that are not expected to result in future cash payments or that are non-recurring in nature or may not be indicative of our core operating results and business outlook.

Please refer to our press release for more information about our non-GAAP measures. During the call, we may discuss non-GAAP financial measures for Weibo which have not been audited and our best estimate of Weibo results, applying the same methodologies we use to calculate non-GAAP measures of SINA at the Group level. These numbers have not been audited and exclude certain items, including those used to derive non-GAAP measures, overhead allocations and inter-company transactions. Following management's prepared remarks, we'll open the lines for a brief Q&A session.

With this, I would like to turn the call over to our Chairman and CEO, Charles Chao.

Charles Chao

Thank you, Sandra, and good evening everyone. Welcome to SINA's earnings conference call for the first quarter of 2017. We're very pleased with our first quarter results, with net revenues growing 40% on a year-over-year basis to 278 million. Advertising revenues grew 40% on a year-over-year basis to 228 million, mainly driven by the strong momentum of Weibo advertising revenues, which 71% on an annual basis, much higher than the 25% annual growth rate for the same quarter last year.

Despite the serious completion in the area of mobile content distribution and consumption, as well as in area of mobile video in China market, our Weibo platform was able to grow its mostly active user by 30% reaching 340 million and daily active user by 28% to 154 million for the first quarter. This was largely due to our successful execution of video strategy in most of our video and live streaming, our effort in optimizing interest based information fleet as well as effective channel and event marketing.

Going forward, our effort on these fronts will continue to drive the user growth for Weibo and in the meanwhile the Wibo's strong social media feature and its content ecosystem will help provide competitive age over other content distribution platforms being user acquisitions and user retention. On the monetization front, Weibo has continued its strong momentum with total advertising revenues growing by 71% on an annual basis to 169 million, compared to 25% annual growth rate for 25% annual growth rate for the same quarter last year.

The growth came from portal advertising and performance based advertising and across KAs and SMEs with significant more customers adopting video advertising. The competition for advertising information field is also intensified in China market as more players entered the market. Weibo with its continued growth in cloud and the user engagement and its strong social media feature is increasing becoming an indispensible component for mobile marketing in China market.

With a lot of room to grow our pioneer business going forward, we're also delighted to SINA's advertising business growing nicely this quarter with the momentum for membership service and other vertical fee based service picking up. We expect that net advertising revenues will become more meaningful going forward.

Weibo, non-GAAP operating margin reached 33% compared to 13% for the same period last year. Further demonstrates Weibo's strong monetization capability and the margin expansion potential with high operating average. We expect that such margin expansion will continue in the future quarters.

Let's move on to non-Weibo business. As we discussed previously, we'll continue to strengthen our core media business by focusing on mobile user base expansion, user time spent and the mobile monetization capability and efficiency. For the first quarter of 2017, the daily active users of SINA news app has shown strong growth on an annual basis, mainly attributable to the optimized user experience and effective channel distribution network with boot [ph] and then average.

The gap between mobile traffic and the mobile monetization has been narrowed with over 7% to 8% of portal traffic coming from mobile and approximately 53% of portal ad revenues generated through mobile devices. Lastly, I'd like to touch a bit on the progress we made in online financing. We estimate that online finance to be one of the sectors with significant opportunities in the next three to five years, given its huge adjustable market and the low penetration by internet. Online finance has been undergoing wild growth in China in recent years and has become significantly more regulated in recent months.

This represents both an opportunity and a challenge for us as the market becomes more formal and rational. But the regulatory approval process is taking much longer. Foreseeing the potential opportunities that SINA may possess in the market, we have good infrastructure of online financing and applied for various licenses. Currently, we're in the process of forming a company for integrating the online finance service to a more centralized structure and to leverage the strengths we have on both SINA media and the Weibo platform to grow our online finance business.

The area we have made significant progress is online payment, with SINA Pay revenues reaching almost 10 million mark in the first quarter and we expect this product will become meaningful for SINA net advertising business going forward as we begin to consolidate more online payment service. We'd like to share with you more detail when there is more progress.

With that, I'm turning the call to Bonnie, our CFO for a more detailed financial review.

Bonnie Zhang

Thank you, Charles, and thank you all for joining our conference call today. Let me walk you through our financial highlights for the first quarter of 2017. Before the detailed financial review, I would like to remind you that, unless otherwise noted, my prepared remarks would focus on non-GAAP results, which mainly exclude share-based compensation, impairment of goodwill, amortization of intangible assets, and a gain or loss on sales investments.

All of our comparisons are on a year-over-year basis unless otherwise noted. We're delighted with our first quarter financial results, which kicks off a good start of 2017. SINA's net revenue in the first quarter of 2017 was 275.5 million, up 40%, or 48% on a constant currency basis. SINA's operating income grew approximately tenfold to 63.7 million representing an operating margin of 23%. Net income attributable to SINA was 37.6 million and the diluted net income per share is $0.50.

Now let's turn to key financial items. SINA's online advertising revenue for the first quarter of 2017 grew 40% to 228 million, primarily driven by an increase of 70.1 million or 71% growth in Weibo advertising and marketing dollars. In the first quarter Weibo's ad revenue grew 71% to 169.3 million, mobile ad revenue grew 80% to 118.6 million, representing 70% of Weibo ad revenue. PC ad revenue delivered 52% growth to 50.7 million despite user time spent shift from PC to mobile.

The increase in ad revenue was broad based across customers segments in both key accounts and SMEs. In the first quarter Weibo's KA and SME revenue has continued to deliver robust annual growth rate of 83% and was just a1% decline on a sequential basis. Key ad revenue growth 79% year-over-year and was up 5% sequentially. This again demonstrates Weibo's replacement position in social advertising market in China. Benefitting from the continuing evolution of online ad market in China in which social and mobile factors have been a finer high weight, Weibo continue to be share for wallet in key account customer spending.

We observed a rising demand across various industry sectors with FMCG, auto, internet service and entertainment contributing the most incremental revenues. To meet the increasing and a more sophisticated market needs from key accounts marketers, we've focused on innovating our ad projects which combine social, mobile and a visualized features and upgrading our advertising system to enable our customer to reach broader, more targeted audience group and deliver higher conversion rate for each marketing campaign.

SME revenue grew 86% or 97% on constant currency basis to 96.6 million, largely driven by the improved app [ph]. Weibo is the frontrunner in social advertising in China and has helped SME execute social marketing campaigns for over four years. Our improved ad performance results were able to retain the significant portion of Weibo SME customers, at the same time build strong recognition in the performance ad market segment and attract new customer to try our different ad products.

Beyond the effectiveness Weibo can provide to SME in marketing, the unique aspect of a social platform has enabled our SME customer to cumulate social asset. With that wish of plan and awareness and the beautiful social influence among their followers are potential customers. This feature further stimulated the recurring spending from our SME marketers.

Moving on to portal advertising revenue, in the first quarter of 2017, portal ad revenue was 59.8 million, down 6% or 1% on constant currency basis. The decline has been significantly narrowed compared with past quarters, many thanks to the stabilizing brand advertising performance on SINA media properties and improved the mobile monetization capability for portal. Mobile advertising revenue takes approximately 53% of portal ad revenue on gross basis. Automobile is the largest industry sector for brand advertising while e-commerce contributes the most in the SME segment.

Turning to non-advertising revenues, for the first quarter of 2017 non-advertising revenue grew 43% to 47.5 million. Weibo non-ad revenue grew 49% to 29.9 million, mainly attributable to the increase of membership revenues. Portal non-advertising revenue increased 34% to 17.6 million resulting from the progress made in online finance business.

Turning to gross margin, gross margin for the first quarter of 2017 was 69% up from 60% last year. Advertising gross margin was 71%, up from 59% a year ago. The increase in advertising gross margin was primarily due to strong advertising demand from Weibo advertisers and the further streamline of cost structure for both Weibo and portal business, such as infrastructure related costs and then content cost. Non-advertising gross margin for the first quarter of 2017 was 60%, slightly dropped from 62% of last year.

Now, moving on to operating expenses, for the first quarter 2017, operating expenses totaled 127.4 million up 15% from prior year. Weibo's operating expenses for the first quarter totaled 86.7 million, up 29% from prior year. The increase in sales and marketing expenses is the key factor driving our high operating expenses, due to the augment in Weibo's promotional events during the Chinese New Year and the general marketing activities for user expansion in the first quarter. Excluding Weibo related expenses, operating expenses from non-Weibo business was 40.7 million, down 7%, primarily attributable to the well-controlled operating expenses for non-Weibo business lines.

Operating income for the first quarter of 2017 was 63.7 million compared to 5.6 million last year Operating margin is 23%, up from 3%. The significant improvement in operating income and operating margin expansion was a result of the operating leverage generated from Weibo platform and our company's effort to streamline our non-Weibo business cost and expenses.

Turning to non-operating items, under GAAP measure, non-operating income for the first quarter was 30.3 million, compared to a 24.3 million last year. Non-operating income for the first quarter mainly included, number one, 15.9 million net gain on sale and impairment on investments, which is excluded under non-GAAP measure; number two, 5 million dividend income from certain investments; number three, 3.1 million earnings picked up from equity method investments mainly result from the company to investment in ten good active holdings. You may refer to our earnings release for a more detailed information about non-operating items for the same period of last year.

Turning to taxes, under GAAP measure income tax expense for the first quarter of 2017, was $13.8 million compared to income tax benefit at a minimal level last year. Starting in 2017, one major succeed able Weibo which was qualified as a software enterprise has ended a two year period of income tax exemption and entry into a three year period of a reduced tax rate of 12.5%. Such change let to the increase in effective tax rate and the tax expenses for Weibo and SINA for the current period.

Move to net income, net income attributable to SINA for the first quarter with 37.6 million or $0.50 diluted net income per share. Now I would turn to the balance sheet and the cash flow items. As of March 31, 2017, SINA's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $1.8 billion and a similar level as of December 31, 2016.

Out of $1.8 billion cash and short-term investment, 444 million relates to Weibo's cash and short-term investments. For the quarter 2017, net cash provided by operating activities was 93 million, capital expenditure totaled 5.3 million and the depreciation and amortization expenses are managed to 7 million.

With that, Operator, please open up the call for questions.

Eddie Leung

Hi. Good morning, Charles, Bonnie and Sandra. I have two questions. The first one is about your synergy between media portal as well as a Weibo as we have seen the industry growth of our personalized news feed as for as short form video. So wondering is there any initiatives that these two business units are working together to achieve synergy in light of their industry changes in these two types of content. And then secondly, I remember Weibo mentioned that in 2017 they would increase the investment in a R&D. So just wondering on what are the thought on R&D over the media portal pieces in the upcoming one or two years. Thanks.

Charles Chao

Hi, Eddie. This is Charles. The first question regarding the synergies between the media and Weibo especially with regard to the personalized news feed and the video area and there no question I think there is rather synergies between these two products and as you know that in order to have news app here and the trend is becoming the news app is becoming more on our recommendation basis in the more personalized basis which means you need another account and another data and a very strong accommodation engine to do that.

And also that video is becoming more important, more and more important in terms of the mobile contact consumption both in the news app as well as in the social media platform. So to answer your question there is a lot of synergy were already have been implementing lot of strategies the process to realize the synergies basically. For example that, a lot of content as in news media, I'm sorry, and the news app on SINA.

That is actually coming from Weibo directly I mean we have the link there and we have so called the medium page there to connect these two platforms. So that SINA news app can take advantage of all these hot and the fast content as a creative Weibo which is tremendous. I mean and the media our area there is a lot more synergies because a lot of video actually presented and news app in SINA actually coming from we put directly analysts our call per US mail [ph] as well as in a lot of live broadcasting for a lot of media outlets I mean these live broadcasting can also be shown on SINA news app.

And frankly speaking, this is one of our advantages in our news app which we can get and leveraging our strong content and in different formats I mean to enhance our user experience. And on the R&D and the portion I mean I was say that on the news app and the R&D throughout directed and mainly enhance our commendation engine for content accommodation as well as at on the advertising system. And these two will be actually more combined in the future which means that content will be part of the content and which make something the advertising more relevant and the more I will say in a way that will greatly enhanced ours the efficiency of advertising going forward. Hope that I answer your question.

Eddie Leung

That's great. Thanks.

Charles Chao

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, Management, thank you for taking my call, my questions. I have two questions. First of all, [ph] you elaborate on the user case file a payment service and our related Internet finance product. And second question is about management talking about like the advertising system upgrade. Can management share with us the mix of number of like self-service accounts as for as the revenue contribution in your SME revenue, please. Thank you.

Charles Chao

The first, let me take the second question first. In terms of the components of self-support and our self-service and also the revenue through in house for SMEs if many believe our SME business for Weibo and I don't know if there any disclosed in that end in that areas before. And so I don't have the number in front of me right now. You probably want to add me a talk to the management at Weibo, see if they can give you more clarity on these figures I mean my understanding is that the step to post service is a smaller portion of the business right now but the criteria I want to make a big portion because it is definitely more efficient. I mean through the channel actually our net revenue basis and then I mean bit actually we're not getting full the benefit of the advertising and so that the trend we're seeing. But in terms of after percentage I don't have that in front of me.

And for the advertise and for the online finance payment SINA has the online payment product course pay which is used in various product of the online finance area and as well as to our connection with our subsidiary that we provide [ph] call based payment service to a lot of sub parties and the revenue actually coming from the revenue cut we have I mean for the providing such services to our user base sort of parties. And that's been a very expanding quite nicely and we're going to see most gross in the area going forward.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Charles Chao

Thanks.

Tian Hou

Congratulations on the good quarter. So I have a question related to the future development of the Weibo. The first question, Charles is when we have a good time we want to think about what could happen in the future in the pressure wise competition wise. So the two area Weibo is going to develop continue to develop or for that develop why is the short video and why is newsfeed in this two area, we do have a huge big companies. Why is that question in short video, why is to reach out in [ph] in a new feeds. So what are the different natures or features Weibo are going to have to differentiate Weibo from still two guys, respectively. So that's the number one question.

Number two is related to Weibo monetization even though Weibo's revenue developed so rapidly, I do believe there are lots of money is left on the table and such as lots of live broadcasting we don't actually any money from them. So in the future how do we further to develop our monetization potential? That's my two questions. Thank you.

Charles Chao

There is a lot of question. And I think for your question regarding the competition and interest based I will call information feet type of product and the market is quite competitive, and I think we probably want to refer to the previous call our CEO has answered this question in those areas, the basically to I think the point is that I mean the market has a lot of potential because a lot of the content distribution and consumption have become in a more personalized recommendation and information feed, and which you see a tremendous growth in this area - in China market, not only that you see some of that for players, but also some big players in various market.

But I think as our CEO has pointed out that for us, I mean we actually had this interest based information fee we put product is basically we are utilizing you can see content user base and a company consistent to provide service without any additional cost that's one. And secondly that actually our information interest based fee is more constant in a multi-media product content shop form content versus the long from kind of articles or news that provided by other in a so called interest based or information fee providers. And so this is really somewhat differentiations we have.

And thirdly that because about providing such service where a tree provide a low end of the area for lot of new users especially for the third, fourth tier cities to actually become use of Weibo, because Weibo is a product with social relationship to enter barrier is at the higher than other interest based service providers and so their providing service in their area where able to actually acquire new users more quickly and how to return these users in the long form. But the interests of the competiveness I mean or differentiation manner think the social media like Weibo is a very strong social ID system, which create a lot of more and higher barrier for retention actually compared to others. So this is the advantage this is something that differentiates us from other players, and there is no question, it's a big market everybody can grow. So we have our competitive in this area and by adding their interest based feed that increase our user base user activities and retention basically.

And in terms of the media market you see tremendous growth in video in terms of consumptions and also as our CEO has pointed out that in a way are actually before we're actually more focused on the PGC which is more professional create content now where launching stories and other products are actually attract I mean more users intend to UGC market for everybody - every users to create their media product and video content more easily, and we have a testing here and we see a lot of positive feedback and with that and selecting to expand that I mean product offering to more users going forward and that would gradually increase our competitiveness in the media market not only in the PGC market, but also in the UGC market, which we try to cover those and we have pretty high confidence that we can do very well in this area too.

And in terms of the monetization and you mentioned I mean we leave revenue on the table, and I think our revenue growth has been quite impressive in every aspect with regard to your question - on the live broadcasting, I think for us our offering in the video market especially I mean for show video and live broadcasting, and first and the foremost is to increase our user base and user activity, so that we can have more inventories, I mean for our advertising information feed whether this is revision based fee or interest based fee. And so this is our current structure right now, by intend some monetize further as for live broadcasting like a lot of [indiscernible] in this market we see a lot of partnership too, but our strategy with that is goes for our invested company each - I mean to provide them to support for them actually get more market share and more revenue streams in the area.

And we pointed out in the previous call that currently our current stage where in a supporting move to help and to expand their business, but I think this has been actually going pretty nicely in the recent quarters where actually express where can to share revenue with them in the second half of year. So that will be addition to our revenue guidance going forward.

Tian Hou

Thank you.

Charles Chao

Thank you.

Chi Tsang

Hi this is Chi Tsang from HSBC. Thank you so much. I wanted to ask you Charles in the past you have reiterated that I mean unlike in shareholder value is the high priority, I was wondering if you can sort of give us an update on how you might prioritize things like as a disposals distribution of Weibo stock special dividends, recurring dividends and buybacks? That's my first question.

And secondly, I was wondering if you can give us an update on the status of your Alibaba relationship maybe the senior level as well as the Weibo level in terms of areas you guys are cooperating in and potential areas of future cooperation? Thank you so much.

Charles Chao

In terms of your priorities in terms of you mentioned type options like disposal dividend, special dividend and buybacks, I don't think we have any specific plan or sequence for doing that our goal is obviously to maximize shareholder value for Sina shareholders, I mean to do that we might do any of these options, I mean you have to mention I mean in your questions, but in terms of actual plan, we don't have a concrete or with our sequence in terms I would prefer and as we mentioned in the that I mean Sina share entry if you look at parts I mean considering our investment, our ownership in Weibo, I mean is in the value of the payout based on the path kind of assumption. And so it's not Sina's value and the valued compared to the market value, there is room for us to actually to end out these up options you just mentioned to increase shareholder value, but at the current stage, we don't have a concrete plan for that.

With regards to our relationship with Alibaba and Alibaba is I mean investment is maily in Weibo as you know that the technology shareholder in Weibo after Sina and so there is a lot of lot of cooperation between these two companies in Weibo area, and for Sina actually the cooperation is mainly for them to provide - for us to provide some of them marketing service for Alibaba and for actually using their payment system for some our services. But for Weibo there are lot of activities I'm probably aware that they do a lot of marketing on Weibo and also Weibo tried to do a lot of in the marketing for our SMEs for the internet in for service to do e-commerce on Weibo, but actually I mean the landing page for e-commerce actually goes to Alibaba so that we get the benefit of the advertising from intern in for instance to do their advertising on Weibo and Alibaba to some extent they get a traffic I mean from Weibo to drive charge I mean for two of their platform to compete e-commerce activities.

And one of the major areas for such cooperation is the data exchange, so that we can assess the effectiveness of these advertisings to provide a better service for internet in for source for our platform basically. And going forward obviously there is a lot more activities we can share together, for example we actually increase our use crowd I mean to enhance our service - our user base and to actually provide more cost efficient way for providing video service for Weibo and also we're talking about potentially, I mean to more cooperation in terms of brand advertiser and because currently I mean there are lot of advertiser our platform there are also lot of advertise on their platform and for them I mean their services more performance based I mean for is more branding based and there are other finishes between potentially we can do together. So that's probably, I mean hope that answer your question.

Chi Tsang

Thank you.

Fan Liu

Hi gentlemen thanks for taking my question. So we noted for [indiscernible] actually for the first quarter ago the sales marketing expenses as percent of revenues are coming down sequentially, this is it's actually not consistent with once we noted, I mean in the past couple of years, so you mind share with that's the reason behind that and also would you mind share with us the guidance maybe for the next year the margin profile for ballpark? Thank you.

Bonnie Zhang

Let's go back to your first question, you asked it sales marketing as a percentage of revenue that's your question?

Fan Liu

Yes.

Bonnie Zhang

You mean the percentage is higher than your saw or what you said it's…

Fan Liu

Percentage of revenue, yeah, the percentage of revenues for the ballpark I mean for the sales and marketing expenses is actually decreasing sequentially I mean versus fourth quarter last year, so we now wondering what's the reason behind that, because for the past several years the first quarter should be higher than the fourth quarter.

Bonnie Zhang

Yeah, I think sales and marketing the bulk of the expenses related to the China marketing activity, so there is also - they're spending on the event certain special events, so there is very - these are sales and marketing our particular plant according to the user growth sort of trend that we would like to or the number we would like to approach, so there are certain marketing plans is not necessary has to be increase quarter-over-quarter basis. So it could be the first quarter we have a heavier or higher dollars on sales and marketing just for one particular channel or particular event.

We think that could be boost our user base or user engagement, and there's a following quarter if we see the user retention and the user groups are up to our expectation or up to our goal. So the level of spending could be controlled. So that's to my understanding sales and marketing spending its more up to the progress of the user acquisition and the user retention, not necessary plan sort of quarterly sequential basis say there's a fixed increase level on the quarter-over-quarter sort of per se.

Fan Liu

Thank you, Bonnie.

Bonnie Zhang

Yeah, thank you. Your second question is on guidance margin for now Weibo, I think for 2018 I think that's a little bit early to talk about this point and particular for Sina part we generally don't give particular guidance on the profitability per se, and we don't slide sort of further deepening to it, but if again 2018 is a little bit ahead of the game what we are doing right now is really try to focus on to what is happening in 2017, there's a number of initiatives that we want to make sure that we are doing right.

Fan Liu

Thank you.

Wendy Huang

Hi, thank you management. This is Joe asking question on behalf of Wendy. I also have a follow-up on the financial service, so you guys seem pretty nice ramp up on the revenue for the Sine pay, so I'm just wondering what's the strategy for taking that you know one step further in terms of you know scale in the business, and what's your investment plan for this year and future? Thank you

Charles Chao

Well I think I put in this way, on the payment is just infrastructure for online finance service, and I think we're very happy to see more people actually using our SINA Pay and also the more transactions and there has been generally to our SINA Pay, but this is just part of our basic infrastructure and the service. And the online finance the areas and there were many more folks apart probably it will be in the areas of asset management and also the long service to individuals our platform like Weibo and Sina and we do have a lot of data for these users and we believe by offering these services who can create larger transactions volume as well as the potential profit from these services, and those areas so we have being focused upon, but given the current state the stage of the regulation and that we believe that the process would take up a longer than we expected, but we do see a lot of potential by providing these services are going forward.

Wendy Huang

Thank you.

Charles Chao

Thank you.

Ming Zhao

I good evening, Charles, Bonnie and Sandra thank you for taking my questions. I have two questions, the first one is relating follow-up question on the financial service business. You mentioned that this part of revenue increase going forward, I was wondering what is the current growth of the payment business and what is the margin profile of this part either in queue - in a future are going to consolidate and investing such as force our auto initiative?

And the second question is related to Weibo and SME advertising, I remember last quarter Weibo management mentioned there is intensified competition within the SME advertising category but we work to delivered another very strong results for this part do you consider still consider competition as a concern or as competitive landscape improved you're your previous observation? Thank you.

Charles Chao

Well, I didn't quite get the first question maybe I address your second question first, maybe you can give back to me on your first one. On SME competitions and I think there are other concern in the market because there are more players in the market and more inventories are available, so on the other hand we see very strong growth overall market I mean for the SME market for - on the mobile terminal content distribution business as well as social media, and so that market is growing very fast and especially in areas like APP, APP download in the gaming and e-commerce and auto services, and we see another potential for the overall marketing growth that's one thing.

And secondly, we do see that Weibo is very different product that it allows people to do the social relationship and to have a social marketing, and so on also allow our people to increase to grow their social assets through their marketing and cumulative basis, so it's not like something we are competing with others at the same level, and so overall basis people consider Weibo as an important component for their marketing, so they'll allocate a product budget to Weibo and that's what you've seen in this market. So I think, sure, I mean the market is very competitive, overall market is growing very nicely and Weibo has its competitive stage and very different kind of positioning in areas to get a share of the market. Going forward, we're quite confident that we can grow this market very nicely and we can get more alert from momentum and our understanding of the market. The first question you have asked -

Ming Zhao

[indiscernible] is related to the financial service business, you mentioned that the kind of revenue of will continue to grow may be in other revenue and just wondering what is the growth outlook and the margin outlook for this part of business. Also I know that you have made a lot of investments that you haven't really consolidating to the financials, wondering what is the plan of consolidating the previous investments going forward?

Charles Chao

Okay, that's actually two questions. And in terms of consolidation, I don't think there is a lot of big business we have not consolidated, I mean we obviously have a lot of business investment, but mostly I could imagine our cost methods, so we probably don't intend or we don't have the ability to consolidate most of the investing companies in terms of revenue, but going forward as some of the invested companies become bigger in terms of size, we may consider to consolidate a profit going forward and - but I know, I mean it's too early to tell and you probably will see more credit rating towards the end of this year and beginning next year for some of our invested companies. And in terms of the online payment I think this is something that's still small in terms of our revenue contribution and so we don't talk too much about its margin because it's too early. Some of the surveys actually have higher margins, some of them actually have low margin, so it's a mixed picture. But as I said, this is infrastructure, this is not something that we expect we'll continue our other revenues profit going forward. It is something that where we can build upon for future online service business and which I actually believe has a lot of potential, but not directly from the payment service itself.

Ming Zhao

Thank you, Charles. Very helpful.

Charles Chao

Okay, thank you.

Sandra Zhang

Thank you for joining our conference call today. We'll see you next quarter.

