Midwest Energy Emissions' (MEEC) CEO Richard MacPherson on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB:MEEC) Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2017 11:30 AM ET

Executives

Richard MacPherson - President and CEO

Richard Gross - CFO

Analysts

Tim Quinlisk - Mayo Capital

Keith Schaefer - Oil and Gas Investment Bulletin

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. First Quarter 2017 Earnings Call. During today's presentation, all parties will be in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, the conference will be open for your questions. [Operator Instructions] This conference is being recorded today, May 16, 2017 and the earnings press release accompanying this conference call was issued before the open of market today.

On our call today is ME2C's President and CEO, Richard MacPherson; and Chief Financial Officer, Rich Gross.

Before we get started, I will read a disclaimer about forward-looking statements. This conference call may contain in addition to historical information, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal Securities laws regarding Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. Forward-looking statements include statements about plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events of performance and underlying assumptions and other statements that are different than historical facts.

Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as anticipate, believe, plan, expect, intend, will, and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Matters that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other factors, the gain or loss of major customer, change in environmental regulations, disruption and supply of materials, capacity factor fluctuations of power plant operations and power demands, a significant change in general economic conditions in any of the regions where our customer utilities might experience significant changes in electric demand, a significant disruption in the supply of coal to our customer units, the loss of key management personnel, availability of capital and any major litigation regarding the Company.

In addition, this conference call contains time-sensitive information that reflects management’s best analysis only as of the date of this conference call. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this conference call.

Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance related to forward-looking statements contained in this presentation can be found in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Richard MacPherson, the Company's President and CEO. Richard, the floor is yours.

Richard MacPherson

Thank you, Operator. And thank you everybody for joining us today.

2017 has started off on a strong note. The first quarter revenues were $5.4 million, an improvement of 59% over the prior year and our adjusted EBITDA rose over 800% in the quarter with $0.1 million figure. But before going further, I'd like to give you a brief overview of the company for those of you who might be joining us for the first time.

Midwest Energy emissions we capture mercury emissions from coal-fired power plants across North America. We help capture mercury emission using our patented SEA technology which is short for Sorbent Enhancement Additive Technology. This SEA technology consists of a piece of low cost proprietary equipment we install for each boiler, as well as an ongoing supply of our special blend of SEA in sorbent material.

Another important component in addition to our SEA technology is our consulting services. We provide by leveraging our team of tenured highly trained mercury control experts. I like to walk you through a typical customer engagement. First our team evaluates the coal plant to determine exactly what's needed based on the type of boiler, as well as the coal being used includes field analysis, optimizing the design of injection system, stack emission testing and others. Our technical knowhow is a significant competitive advantage for us and we've retained some of the brightest coal experts in the country who can determine exactly what's needed based on the specific situation.

So then we come in and install a piece of our patented equipment on the front-end which cost the customer on average depending on customer needs approximately $250,000 one-time cost and from there we supply our customers a proprietary blend of products on an ongoing basis. The equipment is a one-time fee but the supply is ongoing which provides an element of recurring revenue to our model.

Again having a technical team in place in conjunction with the best technology driven solution in the mercury market gives us a significant competitive edge. We had a great relationship with the Energy Environment Research Center and all of the technology that we have is protected by a very robust patent portfolio which at this time consist of 42 issued and pending patents covering the U.S., Canada most of Europe and Asia.

Our technologies come from one of the oldest research facilities for coal in the country that being the EERC with over 200 people strong in engineering as part of their scientific team. So they develop the best technologies available for control today which are the technologies that we operate with.

The technology now has over 20-years and well over 65 million invested in it and its development and several of the core individuals specifically John Pavlish and Olson now work for us directly having joined our team.

In 2009 we formalized a license agreement to utilize the patent portfolio and fully commercialize this mercury technology suite which cost the company 25,000 a month, plus royalties this past April I’m pleased to announce we enquired in entirety all of the patents and patents pending both domestic and foreign from the EERC and recently paid 2.5 million and 925,000 shares of common stock in order to close that deal.

We can now confidently state that we believe we own the best developed work and control technology in the space and this should significantly help us secure new contracts and generate revenue as well to license agreement for folks to utilize this two part process which we never were in position to do up until the acquisition.

So current customer base in future business, our proven commercial solution has been demonstrated for over 10 years and commercially operational for six years. For our customers we can guarantee to get a boiler into compliance under reasonable conditions and for boilers that can't get into compliance without derating we're able to provide a system that will most likely allow them to run at full capacity.

The market opportunity is over 600 units in North America many of which have expensive backend system already in place. We can go in and optimize those units and give them at least a 30% improvement over where they are right now with our patented approach. We believe our low hanging fruit is approximately 15% to 20% of the units and those would be in our sweet spot as they experience challenges with the traditional backend only approach and a two part process is most necessary in those situations.

Our technology is currently being utilized on 20 units. However we believe that we will not only win new customers but be able to successfully penetrate the fleet of our current customer base for which we are currently contracted. And this goes down to roughly at 60 to 90 boiler opportunity that we're working on at this time.

I'd also like to touch on some of the progress we've made year-to-date. In March of this year ME2C secured an order in excess of 1 million for a new injection system for a fleet owner of EGUs which uses our proprietary technology and is expected that this order is a precursor to several other opportunities throughout this customer's fleet which indeed we are now working on.

In April we secured a contract renewal valued at over 5 million in the aggregate over the next two years from a current utility customer in the Midwest as well. Our customers has been utilizing our proprietary SEA technology since 2015 and remains in full compliance with the MATS regulations. Deepening our relation such as this one not only helps us demonstrate the value proposition we provide our customers but also positions us successfully to penetrate the fleets of our current base of customers for which we are now contracted.

It's also worth noting that the cost of sales in developing each new customer is declining as a result of economies of scale. As I noted, we currently have the most robust pipeline in our history and we got over 20 units at various stages of testing as we speak - as we saw in '16 we were expecting the same sort of significant client ramp in '17 in the early summer. So we would be expecting early summer to see the benefits of that pipeline that we've got in play right now.

That being said, we've experienced a slower than expected closing rate of new long-term contracts this year-to-date. And while this may be due to several factors, many of our competitors have reduced their overall cost of product in response to our growing presence in the marketplace and this created a more competitive landscape and some hesitations in disrupting their long term legacy contracts that they had in place.

Due to these factors, we are now anticipating lower than expected revenues for this full-year of '17 and we revised our guidance in something that we're very confident of which would be between 40 million to 45 million which still represents a significant increase in '16 revenues between 23% and 39%.

In the longer term we remain very bullish on our outlook and have all of the necessary ingredients in place to succeed. We are now awaiting final decision on all of those boilers that we have in the pipeline and expect to announce results over the next 90 days. And I’m sure once we get into the question-and-answer phase, I'll be able to get some more specifics on that.

So in terms of initiatives, I'd like to spend some time discussing these as we're going forward. We currently have this base of 20 plants across the country. We've never lost one of them. They are operating flawlessly and eight basically set the benchmark for our performance. It's a significant opportunity for us to spread throughout these fleets and optimize the rest of the boilers in the fleet and a big portion of the pipeline that we’re working on are indeed boilers that are already customers hours in other areas.

So anything that have a challenge to get into MATS compliance experiencing extra cost or difficulties or derating the boilers to stay in compliance can use our technologies to accomplish their goals and maintain compliance at peak performance. This is been an area we've made significant progress since clients are extremely happy with the efficiencies that we have brought to them over the past year.

Our recently commercialized high sulfur tolerant product also has significant potential in an area that we're aggressively pursuing. It has been tested as number of plants and now implemented on a large utility that uses sulfur injected compounds to improve the performance of their particular control or electrostatic precipitator. We expect that a number of new additional clients will benefit from replacing the present sorbent with this new product and that indeed forms part of the testing that we have underway at this time as well.

Earlier this year we also added new product to our mercury capture program that reduces emissions by preventing scrubber reemission events. That product is specifically designed for coal-fired power utilities with wet scrubbers to help remove mercury, as well as other metals from the scrubber. The product has been successfully demonstrated at several large coal burning power facilities and has consistently proven to reduce mercury reemission from wet flue gas, desulfurization systems, achieving greater than 95% mercury control and resulting in stack mercury emissions well below the MATS limits.

We are now moving forward aggressively with this product our first full-scale test on a major facility on which was slated to happen in May is actually now scheduled to go forward first week of June and will be reporting back on the results of that probably at the next quarterly call.

We're also working to expand geographically both in the U.S. as well as Canada and abroad. So we broadened out significantly over the last for five months and are actively pursuing business outside of the U.S. at various stages. I look forward to bringing more information to you on the effort as we go forward and this will help us to significantly smooth out seasonal fluctuations that we have also de-risking any potential changes here at home to any laws or regulations.

This is significant amount of untapped opportunities for us to pursue and look forward to updating on the progress as we move forward.

So Rich maybe I'll turn this over to you now and go through some financial details for the quarter before I wrap up the call and some closing statements and open it up for Q&A. Rich?

Richard Gross

Thanks Richard.

As he touched upon earlier, we generate revenue from three primary sources. The first our demonstrations and consulting services; the second equipment sales; and the third our profit sales which are typically recurring in nature and recognize as we provide an ongoing supply of our proprietary SEA material and Sorbent material.

For the three months ended March 30, 2017, 97% of our revenues were now from product sales less than 1% from equipment sales and 3% from other services we provide. This compared to 84% from product sales 5% from equipment installations and 11% from other services in Q1 of 2016.

Going forward most of our sales will continue to be from product sales. Total revenues for the first quarter of 2017 increased 59% to $5.4 million compared to $3.4 million in the same year ago quarter. As Rick noted we continue to experience some seasonal decline in the winter months when our clients are predominantly based in the Southwest decrease energy generation. That said, we expect this seasonality to smooth out as we secure customers in other geographical regions such as Canada and other parts of the U.S. which we are aggressively pursuing.

The growth in sales from the prior year is primarily due to higher product sales as a result of the company's contracted EGUs in the first quarter of 2016 not beginning MATS compliance until the second quarter. Cost and expenses were 6.5 million and 3.5 million during the three-months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016 respectively. The increase in cost primarily associated with the increase in cost of sales as a result of the aforementioned revenue growth.

Also we incurred non-cash charges for stock options issued to the Board of Directors and company employees in the first quarter and we maintain higher overhead costs associated with increased professional staffing levels in Q1 2017 carried-forward from the second half of 2016.

Our operating loss in the first quarter of 2017 was $1.1 million compared to an operating loss of $0.3 million in the first quarter of 2016. Net loss in the first quarter of 2017 was $1.4 million or $0.02 per diluted share compared to net income of $0.9 million or $0.02 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2016. The net loss for the first quarter of 2017 was primarily due to a smaller increase in the change in fair value of warrant liability as recognized for GAAP also in the same quarter of 2016, as well as our increase in overhead costs that we carry.

Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2017 totaled 145,000 compared to 16,000 in the same year ago quarter. These improvements were primarily due to our customers MATS compliance activities versus the prior year when MATS compliance was not yet required at many of our customer sites.

On March 3, 2017 we had cash and cash equivalents of $4.4 million compared to $7.8 million on December 31, 2016 and looking ahead for the full year ended December 31, 2017, we adjusted our guidance and now expect revenues between $40 million and $45 million an increase between 23% and 39% when compared to revenues of $32.3 million for the full year ended December 31 2016. This guidance is based on the current power demand forecast plan projections and additional EGUs we expect to secure.

And with that, I'll turn the call back over to Rick.

Richard MacPherson

Thank you, Rich.

Folks we put ourselves in a great position. We're certainly excited about our positioning in the marketplace. We've maintained a robust sales pipeline in excess of 20 units under decision right now across the U.S. and Canada which we continue to expand on with new opportunities adding regularly while pursuing these opportunities abroad that I have mentioned.

For the remainder of 2017 we're squarely focused on leveraging our IP portfolio and converting opportunities into a longer-term recurring revenue contracts, while reducing unnecessary costs and maintaining a high margin profitable business.

In addition we look forward to the positive effects of our sales from the acquisition of our patents in April '17 from the Energy Environment Research Center and these patents cover our proprietary two process for Mercury control and should provide new opportunities for meaningful licensing revenues throughout North America something which we've never discussed prior that we will be now able to go forward due to the fact that we own the patents. Our pipeline of opportunities still remain intact to convert boilers to our system which ultimately should drive shareholder value over the longer term as we execute on our strategic initiatives.

So let’s open up the lines for questions and answers please. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we will take our first question from Tim Quinlisk with Mayo Capital.

Tim Quinlisk

Just a couple of questions if I may. Rick, you adjusted your revenue outlook to a level that suggests that there's not a lot of new RGU units being put into the model as we think about 2017. Can you talk about the confidence level you have in the 40 million to 45 million. And also what does that do to the projected EBITDA numbers that you had previously talked to? I guess specifically, do you think you'll be in a positive position here as you wait for these contracts to come on board?

Richard MacPherson

Thanks, Tim for those questions. The adjustment that we've made in guidance from where we were to 40 to 45, I think is a very solid number at this point given the time that we have left in the year to get new business up and running and build this year.

I very much expect that we’ll be able to add new business and have very strong recurring revenue base going into '18 on top of the numbers that we’re going to finish this year with. One of the realities that we are now seeing in the market is that we have been able to optimize the systems that are now in play to the point where the revenue number on that base has actually gone down due to our effectiveness in the field.

And although that doesn't play well in terms of revenue number for us, it plays very well with our client base that is always trying to reduce its costs. And that is the approach that we've taken in general terms in our business is to provide the best possible service at the best price.

And we’re doing that, we’re executing on that. But when it comes to an EBITDA base approach, we are finding efficiencies both from a supply chain side and from our own ability to manage the materials that we put into our solution that we’re able to maintain our projected EBITDAs going forward.

So I expect, for example, next quarter to have a very solid EBITDA picture, and I think it will be improved over last year's quarter on comparative revenue to EBITDA basis. I look forward to reporting back specifically on that.

So our business is growing. It's growing a bit differently than expected. However, we’re being able to manage that so that we continue to be a profitable company going forward along the lines of what we expected.

Tim Quinlisk

Next question, can you give me a sense of the competitive pricing issue that you are seeing in the marketplace from some of the major chemical providers? I guess specifically, if they are more aggressive on pricing or discounting, the Sorbent mix that the providing, does that enable the actually RGUs to get into compliance with the MATS requirements or does it require them to sort of operate if you will sort of infringing on your proprietary blend of your solution that you provide to the customers?

And if that is the case, then kind of what's your approach to the competitive actions that your competitors are taking against you and how do you see that playing out as you go out here over the next year or so?

Richard MacPherson

Tim, that's just about hit it on the head. Thank you. Basically, what we’re experiencing is one large manufacturer in particular has really delved deep in price cutting in order to maintain and also in an effort to increase their capacity factor at the production facilities. And this I think is a direct comment back as to why we haven't closed business that we expected to close in the first four, five months of this year.

We competed very favorably on a performance point of view but this particular supplier at the end of the day put a price on its product that we feel is probably at a breakeven or less level. And so we were caught somewhat unawares by that. I fully expected to be announcing new business over the last couple of months that I think the incumbent basically just pay to keep. And in a situation where the client was able to get into compliance using just a back-end product.

Going forward, as I mentioned in general terms in the body of my speech today, we have reorganized our supply chain and continue to work with our major suppliers and their very forthcoming in making sure that we stay competitive even at the rates that we’re now competing against with this particular chemical company and their back-end only solution.

The bottom line is, Tim, since we’re able to get similar or better results in many cases with half as much material, we don't have to go down to the pricing structure that they are to generate the same result and thereby we can still keep significant reasonable healthy margins in our product.

So we reset the table with regards to our pricing structure going forward. We're moving that forward to the market. It's affecting our present topline revenue number with the base that customers we have but it's not affecting our bottom-line due to the flow through nature of these savings.

And I very much expect - and in considering this top line revenue guidance that we will be very healthy and profitable with these new numbers given the reorg that we necessarily had to take due to the competitive environment. I hope that answers your question.

Tim Quinlisk

It does, but I guess I just wanted to see if you could comment on sort of - for your competitors to deliver solutions that gets to MATS compliances, are they in direct or sort of infringement on your intellectual property?

Richard MacPherson

I don't like to use the word infringement in a general sense. We have 42 patents that cover in different various ways what is known in the industry as a two-part process. We feel very confident of the validity of those patents and we look forward now that we have them in-house to go into the market and assure that their respected and they are recognized as an asset of our company.

I will be using that patent position economically going forward and I very much expect that anybody who is using a two-part process, that needs to use a two-part process, will understand and take a hard look at what we have to offer with our process and the rights and privileges of us as a patent holder in that light. I think to go beyond that at this call would be in speculation.

Tim Quinlisk

And then final question, I’ll get back in the queue. So are you seeing, two elements, are you seeing EGUs hesitating to sign up new contracts in the context of the regulatory environment that we’re seeing a confusion around MATS? And do you have anything to update us on in terms of what you’re hearing out of that sort of the EPA MATS kind of initiatives as we look out here?

Richard MacPherson

To answer your first question, nobody has told us at any point of any of our dealings in the field that they’re slowing down because they’re thinking that might change. So, no. Although I don't know indirectly whether there's any sense of that, but we’ve not heard anything from anybody in the industry and indeed people are paying us to the demonstrations that we’re carrying out, trying to find a better solution to the present operations. They wouldn't be doing that if they thought there was going to be a change.

Furthermore, I had the opportunity as part of the ICAC Group to have a meeting with the Administrator Pruitt in D.C. a week before last and I did have the opportunity to speak personally with him as well and represent our position as one of the companies within this industry. We were very well received. There was no mention whatsoever of any proposed or suggested changes to any of the rules and regulations. They are of course taking a look at the rule which is well within their preview to do so it's not uncommon mostly every new administration does that and we expect that will follow normal channels.

But at the end of the day there has been no change in the regulatory environment as it pertains to MATS here in the U.S. and there's been no indication from either the administration or the industry that there will be one and that's what we’re operating under and that’s what we’re moving forward with.

So we have not changed our activities at all with expectations that anything was preeminent or going to change. However as in the Safe Harbor statement we always make note that if did change it could affect our business but that hasn't happened at this time nor has anybody indicated to us that it will and we've retained some of the best attorneys in the country that continue to reassure us of this position.

Operator

And we'll take our next question from Private Investor, Anthony Marchesi.

Unidentified Analyst

With respect to the problem boilers that you find is your addressable market - one of the ways - my understanding is one of the ways to do it is to use existing material and correct me if I'm not being as technical as perhaps you might be. But my understanding also is that by using existing methods it actually increases cost over time, is that correct so ultimately you might get that business anyway. So I am not trying to look at the cup is half full but perhaps you can elaborate on that am I correct about my assumptions?

Richard MacPherson

Anthony I am having a bit of difficulty following what your message is, the boilers that are having difficulty at this point may be - I’ll go at it at a different way if you don't mind. Anybody who is having difficulty getting in compliance by using a one source approach such as permanent activated carbon being injected back into the boiler, they have another option which is to use a two-part process which is what we had just obtained the patent rights for.

And that’s adds the efficiency of the system dramatically. A lot of - what I would call challenge boilers at this point are using some version of a two-part process and we had yet to ever knock on the door and let them know what our position is with regards to the patent rights of that process.

So they're very much is an education process ahead of us and the opportunity given the rights of those patents to be able to very clearly identify that we do have an approach that is licensable to them that can satisfy their problems probably more effectively then what they might be trying on their own.

And I guess I’ll digress just for a second, there are dozens and dozens of boilers in the country perhaps hundreds that are using a two-part process that is a very rudimentary design that back in the day the EERC went through as it developed the process that we now deploy. We'll be able to bring a much better solution to those operators and intend to do so with patent hand going forward.

Unidentified Analyst

So second part of my question is, and I realize you have a large market in the United States but could you just briefly touch upon the potential to either license or use your product in international markets.

Richard MacPherson

Sure. The international market looks great from arm's length but it's more a paper tiger at this point. What we're finding is a lot of the Asian operations even today may have full suite of emission control equipment installed in their plants but they never turn it on. So it's one thing to go ahead and do a deal with somebody in Asia but it's another thing to be able to get the revenue stream once you've got that deal in place.

So we're being very cautious on our approaches there and only want to move forward when indeed we have a system that we know will have complete or set up that will have complete flow through and operation. And we’re working on that - and have been for some time.

Canada on the other hand is basically the same as the U.S. with regards to its norms and expectations. They have an average of 80% capture rate there and the majority if not all of the power plants they use an activated carbon system up there, they are now at a point where they're looking for efficiencies and we’re in there demonstrating how we can provide them.

Europe on the other hand is moving more towards renewable then enhancing their present position on the emission side. So we've not - in the near future be focusing any efforts there. There are other countries around the world that are heavy cold burners that we are actively engaged with at this time and I’ll just leave at that for competitive reasons, but we have a great deal of optimism on several of those. Again none of this forms any part of our guidance as to what we discussed today.

Unidentified Analyst

You’re right I was thinking more like Poland I think which is one of the largest coal uses in the world I believe over 80% of their power is generated by the use of coal and having been there I can tell you they probably need your services?

Richard MacPherson

Yes, Poland is actually the one that our CTO, John Pavlish wants us to focus on most. Great opportunity we could help them a lot just doesn’t seem to be any money at this point available to look after the technology. And as you all in the call know, we're here to clean up the environment but make money as well.

Operator

And we'll take our next question from Keith Schaefer with Oil and Gas Investment Bulletin.

Keith Schaefer

My main question here, I am not sure about the answer to those listening to the other callers is, the reduction in revenue guidance is based how much on product price decreases which I guess all the recurring revenue really is product going out the door, product price decreases versus fewer new EGUs getting signed this year?

Richard MacPherson

Keith, good question, thank you. I think the product price is probably about 5 million plus number that we passed along savings to our present client base and the rest of it is the expected sell-through to new clients happening later in the year so we don't get the claim that revenue in this year but as I mentioned in the body of the talk, it will show up as recurring full year revenue in 2018. I still expect to close considerable business this year but as the months go on, we don't get the claimant in our month-to-month move forward. So it's basically a broken out of that we think.

Keith Schaefer

So what I have heard you say, is that you actually still expect to close most of the new business that you did expect, that you originally believed in just a few weeks ago when you reiterated your guidance but the ongoing recurring revenue from that is now going to be thrown a lot more into 2018. So, you trying to say before that you - thought you could double revenue this year to 60, 70 and then double it again the next year. So is that 2018 number is still another massive increase in your mind or is that a bit more muted as well?

Richard MacPherson

In all ends Keith I need to get a couple of months under our belt with this patent in hand to give you a clear answer. I expect that it will be considerably higher. I just don't know how effective we're going to be going forward and to add to that the guidance that previously was there for this year included what I expected to be two significant sales which would have covered off eight or nine boilers that the incumbent basically bought back with a no profit pricing option which I couldn't react to prior two.

So I think - I know I’m going to miss a few of the boilers I expected to sell this year, but I also know I'm going to add considerably to what it is that we had. So I guess it's a combination of the reduction of the base cost, of the units that we’ve got. But going into '18, we should be able to proportionately grow the revenue in '18 similarly to what it is that we gave previous guidance on.

So we finish off this year in the 40 to 45 range, I would expect that we would have a doubling of that going forward into '18 at least.

Keith Schaefer

Thank you, Rick.

Richard MacPherson

Operator, are there any other calls, any other questions?

Operator

It appears there are no further questions at this time. And I would like go ahead and turn it back to speakers for any closing remarks.

Richard MacPherson

Hello, folks, this is Rick. Thanks so much for joining us today and we really look forward to updating you on our progress as we go forward. As you can see, things are moving forward and changing somewhat but we’re adapting nicely to the challenges, and I am looking forward to the next call to bring you update on the success we’ve had with those changes. Thank you once again.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude today's conference. We would like to thank you all for your participation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.