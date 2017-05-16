Roxgold's (ROGFF) CEO John Dorward on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Roxgold Inc. (OTC:ROGFF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Tania Shaw - Director, IR

John Dorward - President & CEO

Natacha Garoute - CFO

Paul Criddle - COO

Yan Bourassa - VP, Geology

Analysts

Andrew Breichmanas - BMO Capital Markets

Ryan Walker - Echelon Wealth Partners

Chris Thompson - Raymond James

Geordie Mark - Haywood Securities

Operator

Good morning. My name is Tyshawn and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time I would like to welcome everyone to the Roxgold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. After the speakers remarks there will be a question-and-answer session.

Tania Shaw

Good morning and welcome to Roxgold conference call discussing financial results for the 2017 first quarter. Please note that certain statements made on today's call may contain forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors. For more information we refer you to our detailed cautionary note within last night's press release. Please note that all dollars are in US unless otherwise noted.

With us today, we have John Dorward, President & CEO, Natacha Garoute, Chief Financial Officer, Paul Criddle, Chief Operating Officer, Yan Bourassa, VP of Geology and myself Tania Shaw, Director of Investor Relations.

I now turn over the call to John.

John Dorward

Good morning and thank you for joining us. We are pleased to host today's call to discuss our first quarter of production for 2017. We're very pleased with the operating and financial results of Q1 and note that today marks the one year anniversary to the day since we poured first gold Yaramoko with total production of over 125 per ounces to date at a cash cost of less than $400 per ounce.

Roxgold's safety culture is now well-established to Yaramoko which has resulted in several significant milestones for the company being realized in recent months. We are currently at over 2.5 million hours lost time injury free with no LTI since the start of operations. For the country's first modern underground goldmine to deliver safety performance like this is a credit to the site operations team in Burkina workforce.

Turning over to the main highlights of Q1, 34,979 ounces of gold was sold for revenues of $42,977. The cash operating cost was $404 per ounce produced for a total cash cost of $454 per ounce sold and an in all sustaining cost of $720.

The company generated cash flow from mining operations totalling approximately $24 million to cash flow per share, $0.064 or C$0.085, 69,237 tons of ore mined for the quarter, including 37,000 tons of ore from stoping activities.

We are particularly pleased to have connected to the Somerville high voltage national grid on February the 1st with reliable power at 99% availability since connection. In January the company successfully past its Lynda's completion test and amended its credit facility in order to improve financial flexibility. $19 million was repaid during the quarter and in addition Roxgold graduated to the main board of the Toronto Stock Exchange on March 30, 2017 with the new ticker of ROXG.

Turning over to our operational performance for the quarter, 912 metres were developed underground with 63,955 tons milled at a head grade 17.3 grams per ton. We continue to report excellent recovery of 99.3% and milled operating time was 94%, approximately 36,000 ounces of gold were poured with 35,000 being sold in the quarter.

The company's cash position at March 31 was $53 million. Average realized gold price was $1229 per ounce. Cash operating costs were $404 with cash operating cost per ton being $225. Total cash cost per ounce sold was $454, sustaining capital cost per ounce was $226 and all in sustaining cost was $720.

The company made approximately $43 million in revenue for the quarter and cash flow for mining operations per share was $0.064 or C$0.085. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.026 or C$0.034.

As you can see on the slide, as gold production has been steady quarter-over-quarter since the beginning of production, with cash on hand of $53 million and long-term debt of approximately $52 million, the company is in a sound financial position.

On the right hand side of the slide, you'll find a breakdown of schedule repayments for the company's long-term debts. You also note the 3,822 ounces of gold have already been delivered into the company's $65,000 ounce hedge program.

Q1 has put us in a good position to meet our production guidance of between 105 and 115,000 ounces this year, at an all in sustaining cost in the mid $700. While Q2 grades are anticipated to be slightly lower than Q1, we feel comfortable confirming our current guidance.

I'm pleased now to provide further details, the company's first growth project Bagassi South. Last year we delivered maiden resource Bagassi South and we are very pleased we progressed and the results have released last week which Yan will cover in further detail in more slides - in a few slides.

The preliminary mine design and potential production plan delivers a development schedule that sees the project expanded to bring Bagassi South into production in the second half of 2019. The preliminary mine schedule would see approximately 30 to 47 ounces of potential plane phase hitting the expanded mill annually for a relatively modest capital outlay.

From the work done to date and preproduction capital estimate of $32 million is anticipated. We are currently working on the supporting engineering studies such as hydrology and geotechnical reviews that will form the basis of the feasibility study. We are also advancing the permitting process in Burkina Faso and have commenced early works on site such as the Camp Expansion.

Following on from the recently completed drill program, we would look to complete the updated mine design and optimisation and move to completion of the feasibility study in the fourth quarter. Following receipt of permitting in Burkina Faso, we would anticipate the commencement of construction activities in earnest towards the end of this year with the goal the first or in the second half of 2019.

I'll now turn the call over to Yan, who will provide some more details on a recently released exploration results.

Yan Bourassa

Thank you, John. Last week we released the results for the Bagassi South drilling program where we drilled approximately 29,000 metres. We are very pleased with the large number of high grade results reported as part of the in-fill and extensional drilling campaign at Bagassi South.

The consistency of mineralized intervals on the QV1 and QV Prime structure is encouraging. Previous drilling along the QV1 one structure identified two areas of mineralization, with the main zone being an easternly [ph] plunging chute located at the contact between the Bagassi Granite and at Basalt flows. The aim of the program was to in-fill both the eastern chute and the western area of mineralization, as we can see from the results on this slide both areas held together well.

The QV Prime structure drilling program accounts for approximately 5000 metre of the current program and is targeting a newly identified chute shoot along the Bagassi Granite and Basalt contact. This structure is located approximately 120 metres to the north of the QV1 structure, and as a result indicate several drill holes return high grade intercepts.

Moving on to the 55 Zone. The most recent drilling program was completed in Q4 of last year where approximately 13000 metres of drilling was completed at depth. A follow-on program of approximately 10000 metre has begun this quarter. This image is a longitude of Zone 55 with the block model grade, along with the drill intercepts of the quartering structure from previous drill program.

The plan drilling is focusing on following up on the recent drilling at depth, below holes 426 and 428 and west of holes drilled in the 2012 program, holes for 242 and 250. Results from these four holes are highlighted here. The 55 Zone share structure remains open at depth and to the west with a lot of real estate to continue on expanding on the resource.

Turning over now to regional geology of the Yaramoko concession. The line on the left is a geology map of Western Burkina, the Yaramoko concession is in red and is located on the eastern margin of the Hounde Belt, along the Boni Shear zone which is a belt scale structure hosting multiple gold deposits across the Hounde Belt.

Looking at the concession geological map on the right, the Boni Shear represents the main first quarter structure which divide the concession in a western domain consisting predominantly of sedimentary and volcaniclastic sequences and an eastern domain which consists mainly of Basaltic Flows and Celtic intrusions.

To the North, [indiscernible] deposit is hosted along the Boni Shear zone and to the south endeavour's Hounde project is also located along this major crustal brake. The second major structure located on the concession is a Yaramoko Shear, which is located on the eastern side of the largest granitic intrusion.

The high grade deposits of the 55 Zone in Bagassi South are located in a foot wall of the Yaramoko Shear and hosted in granitic intrusions along extensional zones. Regionally, the majority of known and anomalies and deposits are located along the Boni Shear zone and the second order Yaramoko Shear.

This slide is reviewing the ground geophysical surveys currently underway at Yaramoko, a total of four grounds geopolitical surveys are currently under way over the Boni Shear zone and the Yaramoko Shear zone consisting of 64 kilometre pole-dipole survey and 430 kilometre IP survey.

The pole-dipole surveys are conducted over areas covered by the 2014 IP survey, which displays area with structural fabrics at an angle to the regional fabrics. These areas are located in the highlight circles. Structural fabric disruptions are evident in these areas where deposits have been discovered like Bagassi South and Zone 55.

The IP surveys will be useful in identifying potential extension in sub parallel zone around these areas. Another area of interest is the Haho zone, which is located at the junction of the Boni Shear and the Yaramoko Shear. The area has been the object of artisanal activities.

So in summary, our exploration outlook for the year promises some exciting possibilities. Four ground geophysical surveys are currently underway over the Boni Shear and the Yaramoko Shear zone. At Bagassi South the drilling program along the QV1 and QV Prime structure was completed in Q2 and delivered positive results.

At Zone 55 during Q4 of last year, drilling extended Zone 55 to a depth of more than 1000 metre below the topo [ph] surface and we are currently following up on these results at depth with drill rigs. With the anticipated completion of the ground geophysical survey in Q2, drilling programs are scheduled to begin in Q3 targeting geophysical anomalies.

I will now turn it back to John.

John Dorward

Thank you, Yan. For the reminder of the quarter, we will continue to drill at depth to Zone 55 and next quarter we will start initial drilling at regional geophysical targets. In addition, we will be releasing an updated resource Bagassi South ahead of the feasibility study scheduled for the fourth quarter.

This now concludes the presentation portion of the conference call and we'd like to open up the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from the line of Andrew Breichmanas with BMO Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Andrew Breichmanas

Good morning. This might be a question for Yan. I was just wondering if maybe you could talk a little bit more about some of the down plunge extensional drilling at QV1, that program seem to be following up on a high grade result from last year. And I was just wondering if the results that came back from the latest program sort of change your interpretation of mineralization to the east of the [indiscernible]?

Yan Bourassa

Thanks, Andrew. I mean, of course with every drill program you know our understanding of the geological and structural controls improves. So now we've seen that in between the western area and the eastern chute that's located at the contact between the Basalts and the Granite, we've identified a north-south shear zone and that seems to be the reason why there's an area of lower grade material between the western area and the eastern plunging chute.

So it does seem like - because we have the Yaramoko shear that's on the east side of those chutes and it does seem like there is parallel shear zone that will control you know, where those plunges and those high grade areas are occurring and that might be what's happening right now at depth where you know below 104A that was drilled during the last program.

We intersected some high grade right at the contact and you know, some of the drilling around that hole returning lower grade material, that might be because you know we were sort of intersecting a similar shear zone north-south shear zone and that once we go deeper east, you know we'll see more high grade. But at this point you know, we're pretty happy. I mean, we've extended the contact you know way up near the topo surface and more to the west.

So I think we're still going to add you know some ounces with this program and we have a lot more confidence now with these areas of high grade with all the intercept that we've added.

Andrew Breichmanas

Okay. Great. Thank you.

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of Ryan Walker with Echelon Wealth Partners. Your line is open.

Ryan Walker

Hi, guys. Congrats on another solid quarter. Appreciate the call. I just want to talk about the unit costs for a sec, 225 per ton in this past quarter. What are these looking like in April and May so far?

Natacha Garoute

For May we haven't closed the month. We're going to see like probably a little bit lower per ton because the first quarter there was actually like a different mix of waste and ore so some costs were allocated a little bit more to add to the tonnage of the ore. So I think that it's going to probably go down toward like the outlook that we've put, because over the year we're expecting to be around like 203.

There was a lot of that preventive maintenance as I mentioned during the Investor Day that was done as well in Q1, because we've been in operation as John said for about 12 months. So we're still like very confident anyways that you know, with the grade that we're having we're going to be like within guidance with our cash cost per ounce.

John Dorward

I think just to supplement that, as we continue to increase the proportion of all that is derived from stoping as opposed to development, we should see a natural improvement in costs, as that's a more efficient method of driving the ore. So I think you can look forward to that over the coming quarters as well.

Ryan Walker

Okay, perfect. And I guess for Yan, the 55 Zone deep drilling, so that's under way, and from previous holes what kind of advance rate do you typically see and of course, when do you think we'll see some results, the first batch results ballpark?

Yan Bourassa

Ballpark the results are going to be probably August, September. I mean we're - right now we've at you know the driller to go really slow on the drilling rate, purely because at that depth you know we can't afford dollars to deviate at the top of the hole because we're targeting some pretty specific areas. And so I think that the drilling is going to be relatively slow.

So right now we started with you know with two holes and we haven't completed any of the holes yet. So I think August you know, maybe even September is most likely going to be the timing for this program.

Ryan Walker

Okay, great. Thanks very much guys. Appreciate it.

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of Chris Thompson with Raymond James. Your line is open.

Chris Thompson

Hi. Good morning, everybody. Congratulations on a fantastic quarter operationally. I just like to chime [ph] in a little bit on some financial issues, where we were a little - a little ahead I guess of the actual, you know, as a result of this, that the tax situation obviously we were mistaken, we were looking for one year tax holiday here, you were paying tax in the first quarter. Can you just talk about that?

Natacha Garoute

Okay. So that expense is actually like it's a deferred income tax. So we're not paying - we're not income type this year, it's just a matter of length of time, with the respect to the fact that as we're now in production, we did recognize some deferred income tax assets and because we recognize some of these we also have to just like recognize the fact that eventually we will pay tax in Burkina.

But as you can see like we've generated quite some good profit in Q1 and the methodology to preside income tax on the IFRS is a little bit different than you know, the timing of the tax payment in Burkina. We don't have tax holiday in Burkina Faso. We do have some you know, deferred income loss that comes with the pre sunk costs that were incurred prior being in production and obtaining our expectations permit.

So we don't envision paying income tax this year and as the gold price will corroborate we might have like you know, if we continue to have a great and generate good profit, we might have to pay like income tax earlier than what we expected in the model, but it's just because we're going to generate more cash flow.

Chris Thompson

Okay. Thanks for the clarification. And Natacha, just second quick question. The sustaining capital I mean, maybe this is one for you Paul and I know we spoke about this I guess at the Analyst Day. Can we see that sort of being dialled back quarter-on-quarter or is it going to continue at this sort of rate. I understand that you want to maintain your development ahead of production here?

Paul Criddle

Look in the immediate term it's likely to continue for a number of quarters yet.

Chris Thompson

Okay. All right.

John Dorward

I mean, maybe is it related to the investing cash flow that you saw on cash flow Chris?

Chris Thompson

Yes. That's right.

Natacha Garoute

Okay. So like within the sustaining capital we're like including the underground allotment. But if you look at the cash flow it actually also includes some of the debt payments that were made towards the HV power line because the cash flow really represents like the outflow for the quarter. And those were actually like a accrued cost from 2016 for the HV power line that was part of that construction budget.

John Dorward

Also some rotations associated with the original design, so we retain some payments from some of the contractors and now that we're sort of approaching the anniversary of that work being done, those retentions being released. So you see it's really a timing difference. So whilst a number of those payments in that $10 million on the cash flow statement is really the time to I guess historic costs. And then you know to Natasha's earlier comment we anticipate that some of that sustaining capital will trim down in coming quarters as we increase the proportion of starting all this development.

Chris Thompson

Thanks for that John. Just finally, I guess, are you going to - are you planning on pushing the mill beyond 750 ton a day, as long as you get steady state sort of mill feed, is that intention?

John Dorward

Look we have typically looked to match the mill to the mine and we've been maintaining a stockpile in the vicinity of 15 to 20,000 tons of between the ROM Pad and the Crushed Ore Stockpile. So you know, I think if we see a pervasive increase in the mining rates, we're very pleased with the mining rates, it sort of been maintained around that 22000, 23000 tons per month which is nine point.

So you know, if we see that start to increase, especially looking forward to starting, I mean, that's really all the increase in starting and the steps that we have opened and close to date have performed very well.

So you know I think if we start to see that stockpile start to build then we have the ability to wand the mill up a little more. I think what we're trying to focus on as a company is quality and that really sort of starts with the underground mining both from a safety perspective and minimizing dilution.

So you know I think it's certainly something that we're a lot to and we'd certainly like to do it, but we want to do it at the expense of maintaining that - so that higher grade that we're been enjoying, we've been enjoying higher grades than budgeted, but probably - actually a higher grade issue, as well as some improved dilution metrics. So I think we'll look to try and maintain that as opposed to sort of going for broke on the mill, but you know if the opportunity arises we like pouring gold and we'll do as much of it as we can.

Chris Thompson

Great. I mean, don't sacrifice on the quality, you guys are definitely hitting it out of the park on that one. Good job guys. Thank you very much.

John Dorward

Thanks a lot.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Geordie Mark with Haywood Securities. Your line is open.

Geordie Mark

Good morning. Just two follow on [indiscernible] questions. Maybe John you can give us a breakdown on where you see the balance of stoping, this has driven development tons now versus where you want to be I guess, by the end of the year. Just maybe get an idea and how your dilutions tracking versus expectations?

John Dorward

Sure. As I think at the moment, and if my memory serves me correctly, we are about 43% stope comps in balance development start of the year. We look to reach an inflection point where we have a majority of stoping tons versus development tons, really at the end of the third quarter. So we're of - we're fast approaching that point.

And the net trends up over the balance of the mine life due to an ultimate life of mine ratio of 70% stoping, 30% development tons. Now having bearing in mind the release that we put out a few weeks ago ahead of the investor day, we are very confident that we are in the position to extend the mine life for Yaramoko. So the original feasibility study which absolutely - really quite in terms of that 70 to 30 ratio will change. I don't imagine that it will change dramatically, but we will be pushing the ramp down. I believe we'll be pushing the ramp down deeper for longer with the added benefit of adding monologue.

So for a working assumption I would use that analogy and that builds up really until you know in the original feasibility study after EV4 where we've largely completed the ramp development and then almost moving exclusively to stoping.

But you know if you want to pick the mine life extension then you would extend that mine life - that development accordingly. But I think it's as an approximation, it's a reasonable point to begin with.

You know in terms of dilution, look I think we've been very pleased with the performance of the mine today. So I mean, you we've been now mining for a bit over 12 months because we brought up an initial stockpile ahead of the first pole. The ore body is performing very well.

I think we saw with the updated resource that there is the potential - there is a potential sampling aspect to the ore body where there is a cost gold fraction that is not well captured in our resource estimation. And I think - and that's certainly what we've seen to date. We've seen better than expected gold grades against the original block model, against the great control model and we had that, but that continues.

So I think you know, from a combination of both dilution management and overall in-situ grade, we've typically delivered higher grades from the mine than originally budgeted and long may that continue.

Geordie Mark

That's very helpful. Thank you. Also just I appreciate the talk around for the remainder of the year any particular periods where you assume downtime for realigning of the mill or anything lower that and that we should take into account for operations performance?

John Dorward

We've done quite a bit of housekeeping over the last couple of months, but I'll let Paul delve into the detail there.

Paul Criddle

There it's nothing dramatic Geordie, given the size of the mill. For example the duration that it takes three long that whole thing is less than a day. The project doesn't have the level of sensitivity that it has been a larger segment an operation may have. So look, I think the overarching assumptions for the year will keep you in pretty good state for the remaining quarters.

Geordie Mark

Appreciate. Thanks, Paul. And maybe just one last question on sort of your [indiscernible] just trying to get an idea, the plan the surface between the Basalt from the Bagassi

Granite contact, can see that well - here well highlighted in the section to QV1 and QV prime. Just looking at maybe some of your thoughts in terms of how those project to the south and maybe where you see that QV2 and QV3 and whether you see that indicates sort of projecting north of QV prime?

Paul Criddle

Right now we - we're doing ground geophysical surveys right in this area. And when we did an IP survey in 2014 covering that area, but now we're doing a pole-dipole. And really the aim of that is to see what's happening at depth with that granite, because you can see on the long section the Bagassi Granite which is a bit different than are our regular intrusion, is the one that carries most of the high grade gold and it's definitely much more altered when you look at it in core.

So right now the pole-dipole is looking at mapping that granite at depth that doesn't outcrop and that's going to be really one of our primary targets when we start doing regional drilling. So we expect to see more of the similar structure that we see it at QV1 and QV prime going north, all the way to Zone 55 and that's really hasn't been targeted in the past.

Then looking at QV2 and QV3 it's a bit similar what we're seeing to the north there, that we have a lot more granite there and the pole-dipole will help us trying to understand you know, these structures and we'll also look at the granite that is west of these structures and we expect to see some western extension also this granite right now, the initial results of the pole-dipole show that there is a lot of material that is chargeable. So we expect out a lot of targets to be able to drill in Q3 you know, just around Bagassi South and Zone 55 and that's not considering all the other areas that we'll be targeting as well.

John Dorward

I think to paraphrase Donald Rumsfeld were dealing with unknown, known and unknown, unknowns and a unknown, unknowns are high degree of confidence that we'll find something we just don't know exactly what it's going to be called yet.

Geordie Mark

Thank you. Very good. Look forward to seeing the results there. Okay. And well, thank you very much for answering this question.

Operator

And this concludes today's Q&A session. I'll turn the call back over to the presenters for closing remarks.

Tania Shaw

Thank you very much. And on behalf of Roxgold we thank you for joining us for this quarter's conference call and we look forward to updating you after Q2 in August. Have a great day.

Operator

And this concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

