VMware Acquires Apteligent For Mobile App Monitoring

The deal should be a win for VMware, which was an investor in Apteligent.

Apteligent has created software to provide mobile application monitoring and metric analysis to help enterprises keep their mobile apps running smoothly.

Quick Take

Virtualization technology company VMware (VMW) has announced the acquisition of mobile app optimization firm Apteligent for an undisclosed sum.

Apteligent will provide another piece in VMware’s metrics and monitoring SaaS offering suite to help enterprises transition fully to the cloud.

The deal should be an excellent fit, as VMware was an investor in Apteligent, so integration and culture risks should be minimal.

Target Company

San Francisco, California-based Apteligent was founded in 2011 to provide mobile app developers with data and analytics to improve and optimize their applications.

Management is headed by CEO and co-founder Andrew Levy and CTO and co-founder Robert Kwok. Levy was previously a software engineer at Hewlett-Packard (HPE).

Below is a brief product overview video about Apteligent:

(Source: Apteligent)

The company raised $48 million in several rounds from venture capital investors including, Scale Venture Partners, GV (GOOG), Shasta Ventures, and strategic investor and ultimately acquirer VMware, who participated in Apteligent’s Series C funding round in May 2014.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the acquisition price or terms. Since VMware was an investor in the company’s last round in mid-2014, it likely paid somewhere in the neighborhood of that round’s valuation. Although we don’t know what that was, given the deal was an ‘asset’ acquisition according to VMware’s EVP Shekar Ayyar, it is likely it was for less than $100 million.

VMware is acquiring companies at an active pace, as it builds out its many offerings to middle-market and large enterprises seeking to transition to the cloud across different operating environments.

Apteligent will be folded into VMware’s SaaS offerings, and as EVP Ayyar states,

Apteligent technology will help accelerate the development of our full suite of VMware Cross-Cloud Services to help manage and monitor modern applications and their associated infrastructure across clouds.

The Apteligent technology breaks down barriers between end users and IT teams by helping IT admins have greater visibility into issues and thereby address mobile performance problems more quickly.

By acquiring Apteligent, VMware will enable its customers to improve application uptime while reducing outages and slowdowns.

The deal is part of a group of acquisitions by VMware including Wavefront and Arkin/vRealize.

I previously wrote an article on VMware’s Wavefront acquisition, VMware To Acquire Wavefront For DevOps Metric Modeling.

In that piece, I highlighted VMware’s strategy to build out its metrics and monitoring offerings for developers, which is especially important due to the rapid growth of online microservices delivered through APIs (Application Programming Interfaces).

Enterprises can quickly lose track of all the APIs they subscribe to and lose visibility into which APIs are performing well and which are slowing down their internal processes.

It’s the classic ‘a chain is only as strong as its weakest link’ problem.

VMware’s acquisitions in the metrics and monitoring space help enterprises solve this problem, and Apteligent and Wavefront can be used as standalone solutions while VMware integrates them into its product portfolio.

I view the deal as a positive for VMware, as it already had an existing relationship with the target through its investment, so integration and culture match should be low risk.

I write about M&A deals and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.