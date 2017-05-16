Is Nvidia Becoming The Next Amazon?

Unfortunately, the high levels of competition mean that this is far from certain, which means that Nvidia remains one of the riskiest hyper growth tech names on Wall Street.

This means that the only way to justify buying the stock today is if one assumes that Nvidia is following an Amazon-like growth trajectory.

That being said, while Nvidia's growth potential is indeed impressive, the valuation is only getting more absurd.

That's understandable given the immense growth potential represented by its data center and auto segments.

Nvidia's stunning growth rate over the last few years has made it into a darling of Wall Street.

For shareholders of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), the past few years have truly been the stuff dreams are made of.

NVDA Total Return Price data by YCharts

Thanks to the company's amazing growth potential in the realms of cloud computing, artificial intelligence or AI, driverless cars, and virtual reality or VR, the company's share price has achieved stratospheric levels that have made shareholders untold fortunes.

Of course, the question on every investor's mind is: "How long can the party last?" In other words, despite an absolutely ludicrous valuation, is a long-term investment in Nvidia justified? Could Nvidia ultimately prove to be a true world beater, along the lines of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), another high-flying tech growth legend that is almost never selling at a discount?

Or is Nvidia the epitome of a frothy bubble stock that's doomed to result in massive shareholder heartache come the next inevitable market correction?

Let's take a look at the most recent results from the company to see just how risky owning this potential "tech legend of tomorrow" really could be.

Hyper Growth That Just Won't Quit

Sources: Earnings Releases, Morningstar

Metric Q1 2017 Q1 2018 YoY Change Revenue $1.305 billion $1.937 billion 48.4% Net Income $208 million $507 million 143.8% FCF $496 million $670 million 35.1% Shares Outstanding 587 million 688 million 17.2% EPS $0.46 $0.85 84.8% FCF/Share $0.84 $0.97 15.3% Dividend $0.115 $0.14 21.7% FCF Payout Ratio 13.6% 14.4% 5.6%

As you can see, Nvidia's most recent results were nothing less than spectacular, which explains the market's euphoric reaction.

Both the top and bottom lines grew massively thanks to excellent growth and execution across three of the company's four business units.



Source: Nvidia Earnings Presentation

The gaming business remains the main revenue driver, at least for now. Fortunately, Nvidia is benefiting from a golden age of premium gaming hardware, driven by ever improving cinematic level titles, and global consumers willing to pay top dollar for its state of the art GeForce platform.





In fact, while the biggest buzz around Nvidia's amazing growth potential may be in the realm of cloud computing, AI and driverless cars, the fact remains that premium gaming will remain the company's largest total addressable market or TAM by far.

Source: Nvidia Earnings Presentation

Business Opportunity TAM Gaming $110 billion Machine Deep Learning (AI) $15 billion Cloud Computing $30 billion Autonomous Cars $8 billion AI City $2 billion Total $165 billion

Of course, it's important to realize that these TAMs are estimates only going out to 2020 to 2025. In the coming century, cloud computing, AI, and driverless car technology are likely to become trillion dollar industries, which is why Nvidia's continued dominance of these fast growing but still nascent industries is sending its stock price up to nosebleed elevations.





It's true that major rivals such as Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) are gunning to break into the driverless car came through their recent mega-acquisitions of Mobileye (NYSE:MBLY) and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), respectively. However, Nvidia's growing list of automotive partnerships indicates that it remains, by far, the industry leader in this disruptive space.

Even more exciting? Nvidia's GPUs continue to be the industry leader when it comes to cloud computing, with all the industry's largest players (Facebook, Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet) choosing Nvidia's hardware.

This deep bench of partners means that Nvidia's future growth prospects continue to look very bright indeed. In fact, management's guidance for next quarter was for 37% revenue growth with gross margins maintained at a mouthwatering level of 58.5%.

Stunning Profitability Continues

Source: Morningstar

Company Operating Margin Net Margin FCF Margin Return On Assets Return On Equity Return On Invested Capital Nvidia 28.0% 24.1% 21.7% 19.4% 32.6% 23.1% Industry Average 19.3% 14.5% NA 8.0% 14.1% NA

As impressive as Nvidia's growth has been, what's truly remarkable is that in an increasingly commoditized hardware business, the company has been able to maintain a technological edge with very disciplined but well targeted growth in R&D, capex, and overall operating expenses.

This has led to the company showing incredible pricing power and generating industry leading margins and returns on shareholder capital. Better still? That profitability has been steadily improving over time.

Of course, only time will tell if Nvidia's tech lead can be maintained in the coming years, but thus far, management has truly done an excellent job of maximizing returns and turning Nvidia into a fast growing cash flow generating machine.

Dividend Profile Speaks To Fantastic Future Return Potential

Sources: Gurufocus, Morningstar, Fastgraphs, FactSet Research, Simply Safe Dividends, Multpl.com, Moneychimp.com

Company Yield TTM FCF Payout Ratio 10 Year Projected Dividend Growth 10 Year Potential Total Return 10 Year Risk-Adjusted Total Return Nvidia 0.4% 17.5% 15% to 20% 15.4% to 20.4% 7.1% to 9.4% S&P 500 1.9% 39.5% 5.9% 9.1% 9.1%

I know that a lot of people would be confused as to why I'm even talking about Nvidia's dividend, given that the current yield is so low.

But remember I'm a dividend GROWTH investor and what attracts me to this company isn't so much its impressive growth potential as much as the fact that management has proven very shareholder friendly when it comes to returning capital to investors.

And with management planning on returning a record amount of cash to investors in 2017, and the share price now so high that Nvidia bought back no shares in the first quarter, it's likely that this year's dividend hike could be on the order of 25% to 30%.

More importantly, as the company's sales, earnings, and cash flow grow over time, it could easily grow the payout faster than EPS or FCF/share due to the rock bottom payout ratio.

That in turn means potentially excellent total return potential on the order of maybe twice the market's historical return. Of course, we can't forget that on a risk-adjusted basis, those returns might not look as good due to the fact that Nvidia's risk ratio is among the highest on Wall Street.

Valuation Remains The Achilles Heel

NVDA Total Return Price data by YCharts

It's no secret that Nvidia has been one of the hottest stocks of the past year. Of course, the downside of that, at least from a traditional valuation perspective, is that it's now a terribly risky place for new capital.

Source: Gurufocus

Company TTM PE Historical PE Yield Historical Yield Nvidia 53.2 21.7 0.4% 1.5% Industry Median 23.1 NA 1.7% NA

For example, in terms of short-term valuation, the company's trailing 12-month PE is truly in the stratosphere, more than double that of its historic norm and that of its peers. Meanwhile, the yield is less than one-third its normal level.

Sources: Morningstar, Gurufocus, Fastgraphs

TTM FCF/Share 10 Year Projected Growth Fair Value Estimate Growth Baked Into Current Share Price Margin Of Safety $2.31 10% (Conservative Case) $53.73 24.2% -152% 15% (Likely Case) $75.54 -79% 20% (Optimistic Case) $112.25 -20%

Even looking at the long-term (20-year) perspective, using a discounted cash flow or DCF analysis, you can see that buying Nvidia at today's price just doesn't make sense.

After all, with shares currently pricing in 24.2% growth in FCF/share (meaning $20.26/share in 2027 FCF), the company is priced for perfection and beyond. That means that the stock can only maintain its current level, much less rise, if management can continue beating expectations that are already among the highest in the tech world.

Risk Factor Continues To Rise

Which brings me to the biggest risk in owning Nvidia, much less buying shares at today's 1999 tech bubble levels. In the short term, a stock's riskiness is a combination of two things: volatility and valuation.

Nvidia's long-term beta of 1.22 means that it's 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Then add to this the 79% overvaluation and you get a total risk ratio of 218% (price/fair value X long-term beta). In other words, Nvidia is currently 218% riskier than the overall market, which itself is trading at some of its highest valuations in history.

What that means is that any bad news, such as growth that is great, but not as fast as the market expects, could send shares plunging fast and far.

What could potentially pop this euphoric bubble? Well, for one thing, the huge competition that Nvidia is facing from rivals such as Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), Intel and Qualcomm in the gaming, AI, and driverless car sectors.

Up until now, these rivals haven't been able to dent Nvidia's growth or margins, but as technology advances, margins tend to come under pressure because older, i.e. cheaper, hardware can become "good enough".

In addition, while Nvidia's partnerships with Amazon, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) to help expand their cloud offerings represent a massive potential runway, we can't forget that as these titans of the cloud grow larger, they will likely be able to pressure Nvidia for price breaks to keep their business.

That means that 2017 or 2018 might very well be the peak of Nvidia's margins. Margin compression would mean that even if revenue growth continues at a 30% to 40% rate, EPS and FCF/share growth could be far slower.

That in turn could finally put an end to the speculative bubble that is currently letting investors party like it's 1999.

Bottom Line: Nvidia Has The Potential To Become A Master Of The Universe But Only The Most Risk Tolerant Investors Need Apply

Don't get me wrong. Nvidia has immense growth potential and could very well end up becoming a future leader in the most important technology of the coming century. That's why, despite the insane valuation, I own shares myself, just in case the company ends up becoming the Amazon of cloud, AI, and driverless car hardware.

That being said, be aware that the very same growth potential growth runway that is getting Wall Street so excited about the stock is also attracting scores of well funded rivals that are itching to eat Nvidia's lunch. Combined with its relatively high volatility and an absurd valuation, this makes Nvidia one of the riskiest stocks you can own today, even if the hyper growth continues.

Which means that only those with a high risk tolerance, and a very long time horizon should own the stock, and even then only as part of a well diversified portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVDA, AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.