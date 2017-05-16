Snapchat: How Many Speculators, How Many Shorts?

Short-term speculators can only be right for so long.

Source: shemazing

After the last earnings report, the popular opinion that Snap’s (SNAP) valuation was a bubble was validated for short-term bearish speculators who profited off short-term bullish bets. The near-term narrative is as diluted as that. Long bulls who can’t stomach short unmet projections by analysts will continue to hand off their bets to short-term bears who are in this for the quick money.

While a growing percentage of future gains have been carried forward and handed over to VCs who cashed out after the IPO, short-term price movements will continue to be meaningless to investors who are in this for the long term as management recruits the needed talent to build a competitive ad API that will attract media buyers while tweaking the Snapchat app to accelerate DAU growth.

While short-term speculators aren’t bothered about the amount of OPEX required to catch up with Facebook (FB), Twitter (TWTR), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), long-term investors should be increasingly coming to the reality that Snap has to carve out a niche for itself while building a moat that will be impenetrable by its biggest rivals.

So far, that hasn’t been the story. Facebook has leveraged Instagram as a weapon to attack Snap on all innovative fronts, and it's increasingly clear that Snap won’t get out of this battle easily without making big sacrifices.

Source: Simply Wall St

So, when investors grow skeptical at large cash burns, the idea of taking on Facebook and other giants like Google and Twitter for market share in the ad space needs to be juxtaposed against alternative breakeven scenarios before investors decide to raise their risk premium by expanding valuation multiples in the short term in sacrifice for long-term gains.

The leading indicators of investor’s willingness to expand valuation multiples will stem from sustainable growth in short-term revenue and profit drivers.

Profit drivers like reduced OPEX and lower capital expenditure can be overlooked on a short-term given the need to gain market share while simultaneously building a competitive moat around that.

Hence, profit ratios below the gross margin line such as operating margin, EPS, and FCF growth will not be accretive to share price actions.

Also, the popular narrative of soft growth in DAU will no longer be supportive of the volume leg of revenue assuming Revenue = price x volume. Where price is driven by ARPU and volume is driven by DAU.

Therefore, I’m projecting softer contribution of DAU to revenue in the short term, putting more pressure on ARPU to uphold the bullish Street revenue projections of ~$1 billion in FY'2017 and ~2.4 billion in FY’2018.

Those lofty numbers are looking more unconvincing with every passing quarter, and management has to accelerate projects that will drive more users and advertisers to Snapchat.

For now, management is touting the ad load of 30 minutes per session for every user to support the DAU leg of revenue.

According to the last CC:

With regards to ad load, look, we're very, very early days. If you look at - as Evan mentioned, we now have more than 3 billion Snaps get created on our platform. I talked about how we have our average users are spending 30 minutes - more than 30 minutes on our platform. So we're just scratching the surface in terms of ad load.

This is similar to the catalyst that is upholding Twitter’s DAU narrative as Snap can get to double ad inventory by doubling ad load rather than double DAU.

The only downside here is the effect on user experience, which drives the growth of internet surfers installing ad blockers. However, I do not see Snap getting affected much given that most Snap ads come in interactive formats which blend perfectly into the entire user experience in assets like geofilters and lenses which drive a significant portion of Snap’s premium ad inventory.

As Snap develops a better API, I expect more advertisers to bid for its premium ad inventory with more competition in ad auction driving long-term APRU growth.

Therefore, the only weakness I see in the business model and short-term price action is the deceleration in MAU growth which is trending in a pattern akin to Twitter’s. This might strengthen the narrative that Facebook is indeed eating Snap’s lunch as Instagram has recorded a faster growth in usage of some of the assets it cloned from Snap.

Valuation

On a short term, the popular sentiment that Snap is another GoPro (GPRO) or Pets.com will continue to drive the huge short positions by bearish speculators. On the other hand, short-term bullish speculators will continue to offload their bets at the hint of softer numbers in growth drivers like ARPU and DAU. This behavior will be upheld as we draw closer to the lock-up expiration dates. This will lead to a supply/demand mismatch in support of the bearish narrative, hence I’m projecting more downside erasing post Q1’17 earnings rally as we head into Q2’17.

However, as management develops a more competitive ad engine, I am anticipating a faster adoption of Snap as a medium for advertisers to target millennials and older age cohorts.

This means investors have to expand valuation multiples as they demand a lower risk premium to drive valuation multiples while providing more capital for management to spend on R&D and talents required to build a competitive ad business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.