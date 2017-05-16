Not All Dividend Growth ETFs Are Created Equal

This research report was jointly produced with co-author Big Dog Investments.

Many investors have a hard time choosing individual stocks and then sticking with a buy and hold strategy. Instead of always investing in individual stocks, I like to focus on a sector or two myself and then let indexes do the work in others. I like to analyze ETFs in different sectors in case I ever want exposure to a specific market or just want more overall diversification. I also have followers who ask me to check out specific ETFs. Index funds in general look too expensive for me across the domestic equity market. So let me stress that I am focusing on analyzing ETFs so you're better equipped to know which ones are good and which ones you may want to sell now.

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth ETF (NASDAQ:DGRW) has only been around since May 2013. This isn't long enough to really tell how the fund has done through something like a recession, but it has done well and we can look at the underlying stocks and strategy to see if it's an investment to be interested in.

Expenses

The expense ratio for DGRW is .28%. With how competitive indexes are getting and having lower expense ratios, I think WisdomTree should think about dropping theirs. I still think this is a relatively strong fund and follows the S&P 500 very closely. In the event of a market panic, I wouldn't be completely opposed to an investor liking this fund if they wanted something highly correlated to the S&P 500.

Yield

The current yield on this fund is only at 1.92%. It's interesting to see a fund's yield so low when they are focusing on dividends. I guess we can take the name literally and they care more about the yield going up than they do the actually yield amount. SPY is currently at 1.89% and not too far behind. At one point SPY was actually ahead of this fund when it came to a yield. If an investor was just looking to invest in the market, I'd probably go with SPY on a market price drop and have a much lower expense ratio at .09%.

Sectors

Here's the sector allocation from WisdomTree:

The allocation by this ETF may be just what some investors are looking for. My problem is that I want a materially higher yield from an ETF where I can just invest and let it be. The only time I would ever take money out is when the market is at crazy valuations - like now. Otherwise, I like to invest in individual companies that I think are undervalued with a small allocation to ETFs for diversification. If you're looking for a fund that doesn't have a fantastic yield but follows the market pretty closely, and the above allocations are what you're looking for, then by all means it could be a great investment. Just make sure you buy into the ETF at a price that is reasonable to you.

Since the inception of DGRW in May of 2012, the stock has returned 55.4%. This isn't too far behind what SPY has done, with total returns of 56.4%. DGRW and SPY have significant correlation which is also shown through DGRW's beta at .94.

My View on Sector Allocations

I'm seeing relatively heavy weights for technology and relatively low weights for consumer staples. That makes me a bit concerned about the potential for the ETF to take a bigger hit if the market really got into a nose dive. I also see energy with an extreme low weight and materials under 5%. These are sectors where I would be happy to get some exposure through an ETF rather than manually picking out each holding. All in all, I think the fund is positioned a little on the aggressive side. For the investor that remains bullish even as markets hit new record highs, despite a lack of fundamental changes in the economy, this may be ideal. For me, this is a bit too risky.

Holdings

Here is a list of the top 30 holdings and their weights:

Ticker Name Allocation (NYSE:JNJ) Johnson & Johnson 5.79% (NASDAQ:AAPL) Apple Inc 4.29% (NASDAQ:MSFT) Microsoft Corp 3.51% (NYSE:MO) Altria Group Inc 3.07% (NYSE:PEP) PepsiCo Inc/NC 2.86% (NYSE:ABBV) AbbVie Inc 2.68% (NYSE:HD) Home Depot Inc 2.39% (NYSE:MCD) McDonalds Corp 2.25% (NASDAQ:CSCO) Cisco Systems Inc 2.13% (NASDAQ:AMGN) Amgen Inc 2.02% (NYSE:BA) Boeing Co/The 1.92% (NYSE:RAI) Reynolds American Inc 1.88% (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Comcast Corp 1.80% (NASDAQ:INTC) Intel Corp 1.80% (NYSE:MMM) 3M Co 1.79% (NYSE:IBM) International Business Machines Corp 1.76% (NYSE:LLY) Eli Lilly & Co 1.62% (NYSE:DIS) Walt Disney Co/The 1.57% (NYSE:UNH) UnitedHealth Group Inc 1.56% (NYSE:BMY) Bristol-Myers Squibb Co 1.49% (NYSE:UTX) United Technologies Corp 1.46% (NYSE:HON) Honeywell International Inc 1.40% (NYSE:LMT) Lockheed Martin Corp 1.36% (NYSE:UNP) Union Pacific Corp 1.27% (NYSE:ABT) Abbott Laboratories 1.14% (NYSE:UPS) United Parcel Service Inc 1.14% (NYSE:CVS) CVS Caremark Corp 1.13% (NYSE:ORCL) Oracle Corp 1.00% (NASDAQ:WBA) Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc 0.98% (NASDAQ:QCOM) Qualcomm Inc 0.91%

So you like the holdings?

If it were me, and this fund had exactly what I was looking for in their top holdings, I'd look to simulate my own portfolio. For a buy-and-hold investor it's a great strategy to find ETFs that fit your investment strategy and then make your own portfolio. While I do see a few great dividend champions present, I don't see the same emphasis that I have seen in other ETFs. For instance, I would be prone to favor the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD), Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM), or Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

If this is something you may be interested I've taken the top 30 holdings of this ETF and scaled them proportionately to reach 100%. Here you can see all the date that is filled in:

Based on this simulation and the allocations, I can also take a look at how all the stocks perform compared to the others. It will show the percentage each stock has in the simulated portfolio and then show their percentage of income comparatively. As you can see below, it's also color coded to show you exposure per stock:

Conclusion

DGRW has performed well over the last few years, but it hasn't been enough time for me to take them over an ETF I have seen go through ups and downs. Their holdings are also concentrated so much that I'd be inclined to take the top holdings and invest in them if I was interested. For investors I would say this could be a buy, but you should really wait until it's at an attractive price for your taste. Also, make sure the holdings are what you're looking for in your portfolio. For me, DGRW simply feels a little too aggressive because of their sector allocations. This fund is going to be highly correlated with SPY, and despite sounding like it's a fund that should have a material yield, it's going to be just as susceptible to market panic.

If you want to know about my investment choices, you can check out every trade I've made since the end of 2015.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, WMT, TGT, FSIVX, PM, FSITX, BMNM, WPG, ANH-C, GBLIL, CYS-B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. The ideas, opinions, and ratings in this article reflect the views of Colorado Wealth Management Fund. Joint efforts primarily consist of having Big Dog Investments paraphrase or quote the views expressed by CWMF. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.