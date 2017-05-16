Canadian Dividend All-Star Takes A Nosedive

It has been a rough couple of weeks for Canada's Dividend All-Star list as two of its members, Aimia Inc (OTCPK:GAPFF) and Home Capital Group (OTC:HMCBF), tumbled alongside extraordinary events. These past few weeks serve as a good reminder to investors that past performance does not necessarily mean future success. Let's take a closer look at Aimia's demise and future outlook.

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM) - Dividend Growth Streak 6 Years

What happened?

Aimia owns and operates three primary loyalty programs, Aeroplan in Canada, Nectar in the U.K. and Air Miles in the middle East and have stakes in other loyalty programs such as Club Premier in Mexico and Think Big, a partnership with Air Asia and Tune Group. Unfortunately for Aimia, they received a notice of non-renewal from Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF), Canada's largest airline and the largest Aeroplan customer. Air Canada has effectively made the decision to introduce their own proprietary loyalty program upon the expiration of their contract with Aimia in June, 2020. Air Canada believes that their new loyalty program "will offer additional earning and redemption opportunities, more personalized service and a better digital experience for Air Canada customers." Once the new program launches, Aeroplan will no longer be eligible for rewards on Air Canada's Star Alliance partner airlines, which include major airlines United Airlines, Air China, Lufthansa and others.

What does this mean for investors?

The news is fairly significant as Aimia currently has access to 8% of Air Canada's seats through their Aeroplan agreement. With this loss, Aeroplan may lose its appeal, and its current 5 million members may start to decrease substantially. Since the announcement, shares have crashed by 60% as of end of day Monday, May 15. Is the drop warranted?

Although Air Canada itself only accounts for 10% of Aimia's revenues, 75% of the Aeroplan redemptions are made with Canada's largest airline carrier. In other words, Aeroplan's main point of attraction is their affiliation and access to travel rewards with Air Canada. Drew McReynolds, an analyst with RBC, believes that EBITDA will drop by C$75 million a year after the expiration of the contract. In 2016, Aimia reported Adjusted EBITDA of C$234.2 million, which was already on a downward trend, down from C$263.4 million in 2015 and C$316.5 million in 2014. Using the RBC analysts' estimates, that would result in a decrease of 32% of EBITDA in 2020 based on 2016 numbers. I actually think this estimate is quite low, and here is why:

Aimia's Americas coalitions segment, which includes Aeroplan, Canada Rewards, Enhancement services and US Channel & Employee Loyalty, made up 65% of gross billings (C$319.6 million) in Q1. Of that C$319.6 million, 96.7% or C$308.9 million is directly attributed to Aeroplan billings. Furthermore, this segment's adjusted EBITDA of C$63 Million also represents in excess of 100% of their total company adjusted EBITDA of $58.4 million. Finally, the segment's 19.7% margin is by far their most profitable segment.

(Source: Company's Q1 Presentation)

Aimia has also seen EBITDA and gross billings decrease over the years as a result of the struggles of other loyalty programs, and these losses have been partially offset by improvements in Aeroplan numbers. From their 2016 Annual Report, gross billings from Loyalty Services and Other decreased by C$49.3 million or 7.7% and was "due mainly to lost contracts and lower rewards fulfillment activity … despite a $24.8 million improvement from Aeroplan." Take Aeroplan's growth out of the equation, and they would be looking at a decrease of C$74.1 million or 11.7%.

Likewise, there is a real potential for mass Aeroplan exodus given the aforementioned stat that 75% of Aeroplan redemptions are through Air Canada. If all these customers were to switch to Air Canada's new loyalty program, the impact will be significant, especially if they continue to struggle with their other loyalty programs. In looking at the figure above, both of their other segments, International Coalitions and Global Loyalty Solutions, have seen billings decreases YOY in Q1, and the trend was similar in 2015 and 2016: growth in the Americas Coalitions, primarily due to Aeroplan and declines in the other two segments.

Aimia has lost its appeal

Without Aeroplan's primary customer and effectively their raison d'etre, Aeroplan will struggle mightily, and there is real potential for the loyalty program to cease to exist. Aimia and analysts alike have mentioned the fact that Air Canada can always change their mind and even renegotiate a better deal with Aimia. However, given the strong wording Air Canada has used, they seem to be quite committed to developing their own loyalty program. Hoping that Air Canada changes their mind is not a sound investment strategy and outside of Aeroplan, Aimia's other royalty programs have struggled.

Contrarian investors and/or bulls will point to the fact that Aimia still has three years to rebound and develop a strategy. They also point to the fact that CIBC and TD still have credit card agreements with Aeroplan through 2024. Neither of those provide me with any measure of comfort. I would be more positive on their outlook if they had a good track record of growing earnings and sales outside of Aeroplan, but that just is not the case. As for the Aeroplan credit card agreements, they may still provide value over the mid term, but eventually, those who were in it for the travel rewards will eventually switch cards and I believe it only provides a time-limited measure of safety. Finally, as a dividend growth investor, their yield now exceeds 20%, so I would expect to see a dividend cut as opposed to dividend growth at least for the foreseeable future. Investors who buy at these multi-day lows may benefit from a bounce or two over the next few months/years and may appeal to traders, but for me the stock has lost its appeal.

