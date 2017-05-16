Is Now A Good Time To Buy/Hold Oil Sector Stocks?

OPEC appears headed toward extending its agreements for at least until the end of 2017, and maybe through March 2018, according to the joint announcement by the Saudi and Russian energy ministers. With the risk of a sudden surge in oil production seemingly off the table, is now a good time to load-up on energy stocks or add to your energy portfolio?

According to my model, Vertical Risk Management (VRM), the answer is a resounding no. My model produces daily price signals (green, yellow and red), and has been solid red since mid-February. This is an efficient signal that can be understood in a fraction of a second. No need for reading.

VRM is a model based on the concepts presented by economics professor, and Nobel laureate, Robert Shiller, in his article entitled, "From Efficient Market Theory to Behavioral Finance" (click here). It discusses, among other things, feedback theories, models of the interaction of smart money with ordinary investors, and evidence on obstacles to smart money. (For my slideshow about VRM, click here.)

The VRM model does not attempt to pick oil sector tops or bottoms, but the signal turned red within four percent of the December top of the exchange traded fund, XLE.

Change in Narrative

Beyond VRM, there are other reasons to believe that the oil sector is not an attractive investment now. Professor Shiller published a new work this year entitled, "Narrative Economics." He notes that the human brain has always been highly tuned towards narratives, whether factual or not, to justify ongoing actions, especially investing. Stories motivate and connect activities to deeply-felt values and needs.

But narratives may be misleading or self-serving. Or they may simply be a misunderstanding or misinterpretation of market conditions.

A couple of weeks ago, high-profile oil trader Pierre Andurand closed his long oil positions. He had held a belief, starting in January 2016, that oil prices were going to bottom and reach $50 in 2016 (check), $70 in 2017 and $90 in 2018. I never bought his narrative beyond $50 in 2016 (read "Crude Oil Prices Tank, Long Oil Thesis Full of Holes").

His belief was based on production dropping due to low prices. His belief was further supported by the OPEC and non-OPEC production agreements. His narrative was repeated and spread. OPEC members even consulted him just prior to the November agreement to ask about the market reaction to a failed OPEC meeting. The hedge fund industry loaded-up on long futures and options positions, reaching a new record level long by mid-February, increasing the odds of lower prices as data failed to support the narrative (read "The Curse of Very Long Speculative Positions").

Global oil inventory data showed OECD stocks rising instead of dropping, as the narrative had implied. U.S. Energy Depart.'s ending-April commercial stocks were 60 million barrels higher than at the end of December, while OPEC's numbers show a 70 million barrel build.

OPEC also estimates that global inventories are 276 million above the 5-year average. And it estimated its production in the first quarter to be 31.944 million barrels per day. Assuming April's production of 31.7 holds for the remainder of 2017, there will be a total global stock build of 43 million in 2017:

(mmbd) Demand Non-OPEC OPEC NGLs Call on OPEC OPEC Prod Stock Ch Stock Ch (MMB) 1Q 95.44 58.15 6.12 31.17 31.944 0.774 70 2Q 95.33 57.57 6.17 31.59 31.73 0.14 13 3Q 97.27 58.2 6.26 31.81 31.73 -0.08 -7 4Q 97.47 59.05 6.33 32.09 31.73 -0.36 -32 2017 43

Even Andurand didn't believe his own narrative anymore. He liquidated all of his long positions. Total hedge fund longs liquidated, while hedge fund shorts rose. A new narrative about rising non-OPEC production has been taking hold. Even OPEC's own analysts upped their estimates of non-OPEC production for 2017 (read "OPEC Gets Real About Non-OPEC Production").

A week ago, both the Saudi and Russian energy ministers announced their intention to extend the cuts through the end of the year, but it produced almost no market response. The announcement that they favor the cuts to continue through the first quarter of 2018 produced a relatively muted response for one day.

Conclusions

I believe the market reaction, of lack thereof, proves that the oil narrative has changed. On the basis of VRM and this change in the narrative, I am not buying or holding oil sector equities at this time. There will come a time when their prices drop low enough and market conditions change to warrant a new narrative, but that time has not yet arrived.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.