Home Depot: Too Bullish For Limited Growth

The company is adding debt to fuel the earnings growth that is inducing the multiple expansion.

Before the open, Home Depot (NYSE:HD) reported Q1 earnings that again beat analyst estimates. The home improvement retailer has a strong history of beating estimates and has become a beloved retailer due to the perceived ability to avoid the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) effect.

The stock touched $160 for the first time in early trading. Should Home Depot really be worth $190 billion now?

The home improvement retailer beat analyst estimates by $0.06, but the company only raised the FY17 EPS forecast by $0.02 to $7.15 for 11% growth. The stock though has raced ahead by nearly $15 since my last article questioned the valuation. In essence, Home Depot gained more than 10% from a minute bump in guidance.

No doubt, Home Depot it firing on all cylinders. Comp sales grew 5.5% during the quarter and an impressive 6.0% in the U.S. The guidance is for FY17 comp growth of 4.6%.

Total sales only grew by 4.9% so investors need to keep this in perspective. The stock is trading at nearly 22x FY17 EPS estimates so a lot of the stock gains recently are due to multiple expansion.

HD PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

A lot of investors will jump on the fact that Home Deport reported 16% EPS growth for the quarter justifying the stock price. Though one needs to keep in mind the limited sales growth and track down the reason that earnings per share is growing so much faster than sales.

One reason is clearly the margin expansion where the SG&A expense rate grew slower than sales as the home improvement company restrained expense growth. Hence, the operating margin improved by 50 basis points.

The other key area is the share repurchases. Home Depot spent $1.3 billion on share buybacks for FQ1 and paid $1.1 billion in dividends. In total, the company spent nearly $2.4 billion on capital returns when net earnings were only $2.0 billion.

The share buybacks contributed to a 3.8% reduction in diluted share counts and contributed heavily to the juiced EPS gains. The big problem with these share buybacks is that Home Depot is taking on debt to pay a lofty price for the stock.

HD Net Total Long Term Debt (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The problem occurs when the comp sales take a hit as competition picks up whether via Amazon or other retailers looking to capture the gains from the home improvement boom and the company is forced to pull back on share buybacks. Suddenly earnings don't grow over 15% anymore and shareholders are left with a ton of debt causing multiple contraction.

The key investor takeaway is that Home Depot is an expensive stock with limited sales growth. The market will likely continue pushing the stock higher, but investors shouldn't chase the debt fueled rally.

