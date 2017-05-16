'If It Gets Going In The Wrong Direction...'

This, in short, is what one might call the "nightmare" scenario for volatility and equities.

Yeah, so the other day I wrote something called "Heisenberg's Pressure Cooker."

Somewhere in there I said this:

The feedback loop described above is mechanical. It's preordained. There is no comment or argument you can make because it's a technical certainty.

I thought I'd elaborate on that because undoubtedly someone didn't grasp what I was trying to convey.

See, a lot of what you're seeing across assets is directly attributable to suppressed volatility (NYSEARCA:VXX). I think that's readily apparent to almost everyone who follows markets - you know, the VIX and stuff.

There is of course the veritable bonanza that's created in certain trades, some of which are described in the post linked above (think selling protection on CDS indices) and some of which are readily apparent from glancing at things like this (basically "sell volatility")...

(Goldman)

... and this (think: carry)...

(Bloomberg)

But what's not readily apparent is what this environment has catalyzed behind the scenes for the systematic strats Wall Street's quant "wizard" Marko Kolanovic is so fond of maligning.

This is where the "preordained," "technical," "mechanical certainty" bit comes in.

What happens when you get this kind of one-way price action in equities (NYSEARCA:SPY) combined with artificially suppressed volatility is that programmatic strats raise their exposure. As their name ("programmatic") suggests, this is a mechanical process on the way up. The problem, obviously, is that it's also mechanical on the way down.

In the simplest possible terms, some people have suggested that a sudden spike in volatility could be meaningfully exacerbated by VIX ETPs rebalancing.

So the next logical question is whether a supercharged VIX spike would then force CTAs, volatility control funds, and risk parity to suddenly deleverage. Notice I used the word "force." That's what I mean when I say this would be "technical" selling or, put differently, something that's preordained under certain conditions.

Just to give you an idea of the scope of this, I wanted to highlight a few passages from a recent BofAML note. To wit:

Based on a recent analysis of price trends across asset classes we noted that CTAs likely had high exposure to equities. Despite seesawed equity markets over the last few weeks, our models still indicate that CTAs have outsized positions in global equities. In fact, the current allocation to global equities from our bottom-up model of CTA positioning is just off its highest levels since at least the start of 2015 (Chart 1). A consequence of extreme levels of equity positioning for CTAs is an increased beta to equity market moves and specifically during equity market sell-offs. For CTAs who are risk controlled, which we think most are, in the current environment it could take a relatively smaller equity market decline to trigger rules-based selling pressure.

Again, note the "rules-based" bit. This isn't something you can argue with. It simply would happen under certain conditions.

That leads directly to two obvious questions:

what are those conditions? how much are these folks selling?

Well, here's BofAML with the answers:

The current allocation to global equities from our bottom-up CTA model is about 70% of total assets (Chart 1). This equates to somewhere between $70bn and $175bn of global equity exposure for trend following CTAs. As mentioned earlier, CTAs' current global equity positioning is historically high and therefore it could take a smaller equity market decline to trigger rules-based selling pressure. Our model global equity allocations and required 1-day market moves to force an entire unwind are shown in Table 1. While some of the 1-day declines seem feasible (e.g. SPX ~1.5%), others appear less attainable (e.g. RTY ~10%). Even though some moves that would drive a large model-driven unwind seem possible, given the extreme lows in equity volatility currently, many are high relative to current volatility (e.g. ~1.5% SPX 1-day decline would be near a 3.6-sigma move currently).

So obviously that last bolded passage is important. Again: "Even though some moves that would drive a large model-driven unwind seem possible, given the extreme lows in equity volatility currently, many are high relative to current volatility."

Yes, "relative to current volatility," which brings us back to the point about why the pressure built up in VIX ETPs could effectively serve to light the fuse here by turning a minor volatility event into something major.

You might also ask what it would take in terms of a multi-day bout of risk-off behavior to force CTAs to unwind. Here's BofAML on that:

Should equity markets decline in similar fashion to the one week periods from late Feb- 07, the Aug-11 US credit downgrade, or the Aug-15 sell-off then according to our model CTAs would unwind mostly all of their global equity positions to limit losses. Based on our estimates, that would be between $70bn and $175bn in global equity futures selling pressure which as a percentage of 3-month median daily global equity futures notional volume is between 20% and 55%.

Right, so if we were to get another week-long period like that which accompanied the Chinese yuan devaluation in August, 2015, CTAs would unwind the equivalent of between 20% and 55% of the median daily volume of global equity futs.

And that's just CTAs. That is, we're not even taking into account volatility control funds and risk parity funds (like Ray Dalio's Bridgewater). Here's a quick bit from the same note on that:

Model driven equity selling pressure via risk parity and equity vol control strategies is often also considered alongside that of CTAs as they all (1) use rules-based models that can at times make them price-insensitive buyers or sellers, (2) typically increase leverage when volatility is lower, and (3) can deleverage in response to a shock from low vol levels. We can estimate how rules-based risk parity and equity vol control funds would respond in an Aug-15 like stress event where equities were subject to multiple days of large declines and bonds did not offer sufficient diversification. Our models estimate that in shocks similar to Aug-15, some rules-based risk parity strategies could sell equities in the amount of 25% of their total assets under management. In addition, we estimate that some rules-based equity vol control strategies could sell equities in the amount of 120% of their total AUM.

What's particularly interesting, though, is that BofAML says the real danger may come not from the mechanical selling outlined above, but in effect from me alerting you to it.

That is, the very knowledge that in a falling market, systematic deleveraging would be occurring could itself create a self-fulfilling prophecy as carbon-based traders (humans) try to frontrun the machines. Here's BofAML one last time:

While our expectations of potential CTA equity deleveraging flows may not dominate volumes in isolation, a remaining unknown is the additional selling pressure from investors fearful of these model driven flows. The fear of CTA's rules-based, nondiscretionary selling flows in stress periods may cause other more fundamental and discretionary managers to also unwind which could then potentially create a negative feedback loop of successive declines in equity markets.

Basically, it's a "once this thing gets going in the wrong direction..." type of deal.

So what does all of this mean for you? What's the takeaway for average investors?

Well, first of all this would have a direct impact on US benchmarks. So this isn't some indirect thing I'm describing.

But more broadly, the takeaway is the same as it usually is in Heisenberg posts. Namely: you should be cognizant of the fact that there are embedded risks here that you probably don't understand.

And I know a whole lot of people who will say "sure Heisenberg, but it's always been that way."

Ask those people this: "ok, but wouldn't you have liked it if you'd been warned about those risks before they ended up wreaking havoc across markets?"

If their answer is "well of course," then those people actually do understand why I write what I write - even if they don't know it.

[Aside: if you want the full details from the excerpted note above plus a whole lot more, the longer version is available here]

