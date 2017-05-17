Citigroup Offers The Best Big Bank Buying Opportunity Today

A healthy banking system is one of the three pillars of economic growth. I'm bullish on Citigroup (NYSE: C) due to President Trump's bank friendly policies, a rising rate environment, and the bank's legal and regulatory issues coming to an end. Moreover, the bank has shown numerous areas of improvement on a fundamental basis. The risk/reward equation favors long trades at this time. There's a substantial margin of safety built into the stock at present as well. In the following sections we make our case.

2017 CCAR results due out soon

According to the Federal Reserve website:

"Bank holding companies participating in CCAR are required to submit their capital plans and stress testing results to the Federal Reserve on or before April 5, 2017. The Federal Reserve will announce the results of its supervisory stress tests by June 30, 2017, with the exact date to be announced later."

Citigroup is one of the best position banks in regards to the stress tests based on the tremendous improvements to the balance sheet and solid current fundamentals. These factors coupled with President Trump's promise to bring about major regulatory reform and tax relief for the money center banks leads me to believe Citigroup will be allowed to return much more capital to shareholders in the coming years. This should be a major catalyst for the stock as an entirely new cohort of dividend growth investors enters the fray. Furthermore, we have now officially entered a rising rate environment.

Rising rate environment

The odds of 2 more hikes this year are extremely high. This bodes very well for the banks. The current quandary for investors is not whether to place a big bank bet, but rather on which big bank to bet. I say that bank is Citigroup due to the Net Interest Margin (NIM) catalyst. Citigroup has notable NIM upside. A 100 basis point rise in rates equates to $2.1 billion in additional revenue. Furthermore, President Trump's pro-growth policies should provide a tailwind for Citigroup as well.

Bullish bank policies

President Trump's highly favorable bank policies include regulatory reform, corporate tax cuts and an infrastructure stimulus package. Firstly, regulatory reform should free the bank from Dodd Frank regulations that have crippled the bank's ability to return capital to shareholders. Secondly, the big banks pay some of the highest tax rates of all corporations. A corporate tax cut would be highly beneficial to Citigroup. Finally, Trump's $1 trillion fiscal stimulus package could provide a significant boost to loan levels. Citigroup could benefit from the financing of any new infrastructure projects the president approves. The bottom line is the run has just begun for Citigroup. Moreover, Citigroup's is still trading at a steep discount to historical and relative valuations.

Shares trading at steep discount

Citigroup continues to trade at a steep discount to peers and the industry on a tangible book value basis. The bank currently trades for slightly less than one times tangible book value. I submit Citigroup's prospects for profits are vastly under appreciated.

Nonetheless, Citigroup's higher-risk profile is cited as the culprit. Naysayers point to Citigroup's risky business in Mexico and Asia, issues with Fed stress tests, etc. Asia has been an area of weakness. However, higher risk often equates to higher reward. I say the good far outweighs the bad. Furthermore, the stock appears massively undervalued based on current fundamentals.

Fundamentals look solid

Citigroup is trading for a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a forward P/E ratio of 10.40.

Top five bank fundamental comparison

Further, the bank's forward P/E is the lowest by a wide margin among the big money center banks. On top of this, the quality and consistency of Citigroup's earnings has vastly improved.

The Bottom Line

I see Citigroup as having the most meat left on the bone of the big banks. President Trump's plan to rebuild the nation's infrastructure, provide regulatory relief, and cut corporate taxes should underpin Citigroup's bottom line for years to come. What's more, I believe another catalyst for the stock will be dividend growth. I say the bank is a buy right here right now. Nevertheless, I suggest layering into any position over time to reduce risk. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours.

