JD Is Expanding

There is more to e-commerce than just Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). E-commerce is a growing industry where companies have a plethora of possible directions to go in. When thinking of e-commerce companies, immediately Amazon and Alibaba come to mind, but JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) deserves attention as well. It has had consistent revenue growth, high-quality business deals, expansion into different parts of the industry, and a promising future. JD operates the largest Chinese retailer and e-commerce company in terms of revenue. Its main business is selling electronic and general merchandise products through its website, jd.com, and mobile applications. It offers a number of services, including:

Online Direct Sales - Once only consumer electronics and mobile handsets, the products it offers has grown to include 15 different categories, including home appliances and a wide array of general merchandise.

In April, JD.com became a certified member of the American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA), the trusted public policy and political voice of the apparel and footwear industry, a first for a Chinese e-commerce company.

In the first quarter of 2017, Avene, the leading demo-cosmetic brand for sensitive skin in European pharmacies, and three brands under Georgio Armani launched flagship stores on JD.com's direct sales platform.

JD Worldwide, a cross-border e-commerce platform set up in April 2015 to provide access to international brands (including those not available in China), has retail contracts with international brands such as Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), Phillips, Barcelona FC, and GNC (NYSE:GNC). Recently, it's partnered with ASDA, a leading UK retailer under the Wal-Mart umbrella, as well as Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) and Cetaphil.

As of March 2017, it operates 263 warehouses covering a gross floor area of 5.8 million square meters.

GMV from the online direct sales business was RMB107.9 billion in the first quarter of 2017, up 42% from the first quarter of 2016.

Net revenues from online direct sales increased by 40% in the first quarter of 2017 as compared to the first quarter of 2016.

Fulfilled orders in the first quarter of 2017 were 477.1 million, an increase of 39% from 342.1 million in the same period in 2016. Fulfilled orders placed through mobile accounted for approximately 81% of total orders fulfilled in the first quarter of 2017, an increase of 56% compared to the same period in 2016.

Online Marketplace - Third-party sellers offer products to customers and pay a commission to JD.com. They provide transaction processing and billing services on all orders on the online marketplace and leverage their own nationwide fulfillment infrastructure to offer our third-party sellers additional value-added services, including delivery services or a combination of warehousing and delivery services.

As of April 2017, JD.com had approximately 120,000 merchants on its online platform.

GMV from the online marketplace business was RMB76.2 billion in the first quarter of 2017, an increase of 43% from the first quarter of 2016.

JD Finance - JD Finance has developed various financial products and services, including supply chain financing and microcredit, which are additional value-added services provided to suppliers and third-party sellers on the online marketplace, as well as consumer financing, online payment, and various others.

In March 2017, the company agreed to dispose of its 68.6% equity in JD Finance, giving up all legal ownership and control.

Under the definitive agreements, it will receive approximately RMB14.3 billion (US$2.1 billion) in cash upon completion of the transactions and, in exchange for certain licenses and services to be provided by us to JD Finance, will receive 40% of the future pre-tax profit of JD Finance when JD Finance has a positive pre-tax income on a cumulative basis. In addition, JD may be able to convert the profit sharing right with respect to JD Finance into 40% of JD Finance's equity interest.

This spin-off is in hopes of becoming the rival of Ant Financial, a company owned by Alibaba. It will be going head to head in a lucrative market where Chinese Internet companies are finding success with payment services and other online financial products that cater to an expanding middle class with increasing digital fluency. Such companies have been able to stake their claims online in a country where state-run banks have been slow to innovate and regulation has been slow to adapt to digital entrants.

Along with its core payment platform for consumers and companies, JD Finance is venturing into credit scoring and loans. It has teamed up with China UnionPay, the state-backed financial company, to work on online payments, credit cards and rural financing programs.

The spin-off will also allow JD Finance to act more freely. As a separate payments business, with only Chinese investors, it will be able to offer products that invest in securities and mutual funds.

O2O Solutions - We believe we are well positioned to provide online-to-offline (O2O) solutions to customers and offline retailers in select locations in China by capitalizing on our strong online presence and leveraging crowdsourced delivery system.

In April 2016, JD completed the transaction with Dada, China's largest crowdsourcing delivery company, pursuant to which the O2O business, JD Daojia, became a subsidiary of Dada and it contributed certain resources and $200 million in cash in exchange for newly issued equity interest in Dada. JD then owned approximately 47% equity interest of Dada after the completion of the transaction. The new company continues to operate its crowdsourcing delivery platform under the Dada brand.

The interesting thing about JD stock is that you are not an owner in the JD.com you might think. In Chinese law, it is illegal for foreigners to own stock in companies in certain sectors such as Internet commerce. The way around this is to set up a VIE, or Variable Interest Entity. In this structure, an offshore shell company is set up. There are contracts existing between the two to give the appearance of ownership. The contracts state that the profits from the company registered for operation in China have to be passed on to the holding company. The risks in this come from the lack of real ownership from the shares. in 2011, Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba, transferred Alipay to a company owned by Jack Ma without the consent of major shareholders, Yahoo and SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY). The conflict was soon resolved but it raised concerns over the VIE structure. Since the incident, it has been claimed that investors put up to a 35% discount on companies with the VIE structure. This discount is excessive as there has been more light shone upon the non transparency of the structure, which has since resulted in no controversies like the one in 2011.

Another major risk associated with JD is its main competitor Alibaba. Alibaba operates in a similar space and has been expanding into a multitude of different sectors. Alibaba not only doing very well and expanding in e-commerce but it also has Ant Financial (which was valued at $60 billion) to compete with the businesses of JD.

From 2014 to 2016, annual direct sales have grown 118% from $108 million to $237 million. Within the direct sales number, electronics has grown 98% while general merchandise sales 228%. During the same period, services revenue has also grown 247% from $6.4 million to $22.4 million. The company has been able to consistently beat Alibaba on revenues throughout the years, but turning that revenue into a profit hasn't been as easy.

JD Revenue (Quarterly) data by YCharts

JD did not earn a profit from 2014 all the way through 2016. The first quarter of 2017 marked the first profit in quite a while. Net revenues for the first quarter of 2017 were RMB76.2 billion ($11.1 billion), an increase of 41.2% from the first quarter of 2016. Net revenues excluding JD Finance increased by 39.8% to RMB75.2 billion in the first quarter of 2017, up from RMB53.8 billion in the same period last year. The revenue growth outpaced the cost of revenue by about $4 billion causing the net income change. Net income for the first quarter of 2017 was RMB355.7 million ($51.7 million) compared to net loss of RMB867.3 million for the same period last year. But the plans for new investment will likely cause these profits to diminish throughout 2017. These investments include:

Separating its logistics unit - The new logistics unit will allow the company to speed up the development of its infrastructure. CEO Richard Liu said the company plans to invest heavily in logistics automation, including automated warehouses and drone deliveries. The spin-off of JD Finance.

There may be plenty of organic growth in JD as well. Currently, the population of China is around 1.3 billion with about 721 million of those on the Internet (already the most in the world), giving a percentage of only 52% of Chinese who are on the Internet. In comparison, 88% of North Americans and Germans are on the Internet and percentages in the 80s around other developed countries.

If China were to increase its percentage to around 80 with the rest of the developed world, that would mean about 364,000,000 more users. In 2016, the average number of online purchases per capita in Asia was 22.1, which is the highest in the world. With JD.com and Alibaba controlling 80% of the Chinese market and that 80% split very closely between the two, the increase in Internet users could bring 145,000,000 new consumers to JD's website. Using the same conversion ratio as 721 million internet users for 260 billion in revenue in Chinese yuan, we get average spending on Alibaba per Chinese Internet user at 360 yuan per year at an average price around 16 yuan. With average spending of 360, the potential 364 million more Internet users would bring about 131 billion yuan more revenue, or around 19 billion dollars.

JD data by YCharts

JD has recently broke out of the post IPO range of $20-37 and currently sits around $40. The main reason being the forward projections. Its current revenue growth and investments are expected to lead to profitability once again. Analysts' estimated revenues and EPS for the next two years are far more positive than ever for the company, which has fueled the breakout.

JD also has a history of beating analyst estimates. It has exceeded EPS estimates for the past four quarters. Positive surprises lead to more and more momentum for a stock which growing companies run on.

JD PS Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

JD's price to sales ratio is also much lower than the competition. Yes, there is a discount because of the excess expenses and low margin, but margin will increase when the company starts receiving revenue from its current investments. Many stocks today are fueled by hype, future projections, and current R&D (e.g. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)). JD in my opinion is a stock that is only starting to price in the future business activity.

JD data by YCharts

EPS estimates are positive for the next year but still smaller at .786 because of CapEx. The year after, EPS is expected to almost double to 1.338 as costs go down from research ideas coming to fruition and creating revenue.

JD is currently a Chinese powerhouse and growing. The investment plans for 2017 may diminish earnings for the year but help the company expand in the future. Proven companies that continually look to innovate and progress are very sought after in today's market. I look forward to watching the progress Richard Liu and JD make. I have a price target of $48 for the year and rising to the $50s and above for 2018 and beyond.

