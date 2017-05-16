Dick's Sporting Goods: Is The Street Overreacting?

Early on Tuesday, Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) reported fiscal 1Q17 results that were far from disastrous. Yet, in an unlikely move that reminded me of the stock's reaction to last quarter's earnings release, shares sold off strongly and ended the trading session down nearly -14%. DKS bounced back by +1.5% in the last 15 minutes of the day, likely as shorts covered their positions.

Credit: Houston Chronicle

Revenues of $1.83 billion for the quarter missed expectations, but by only $10 million while still representing a 10% improvement YOY. Same-store sales growth of 2.4% failed to reach the low end of management's guidance by 60 bps. I find the miss mildly disappointing but justifiable, given the well-known challenges in the space (i.e. Amazon, "death of malls," direct channel sales from sporting goods manufacturers).

The company met what I thought to be aggressive EPS expectations of $0.54, considering management's guidance range of $0.50 to $0.55. It looks like the solid bottom line performance came largely on the back of inorganic growth (with a net add of 24 stores in the quarter vs. five in fiscal 1Q16, see square footage trend below) and a 2% YOY reduction in share count.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company's press release

The company also revised its full-year guidance slightly downward. However, none of the updates seem to point to severe deterioration in the business. The guidance range for same-store sales growth widened from 2%-3% to 1%-3%. Management's non-GAAP EPS estimate for fiscal 2017 remained unchanged, although guidance for GAAP EPS dropped slightly on expectations for increased restructuring costs.

The Street has picked a side

Last quarter, I spoke of Dick's "competition dichotomy": while the bankruptcy of Sports Authority and Vestis Retail Group gave the Pennsylvania-based company a strong competitive position in the diversified sporting goods retailing space, the threat from e-commerce and direct-to-consumer sales remained a significant concern.

In evaluating Dick's prospects given these opposing forces, it seems like the Street has picked the side of caution. The stock is down -18% over the past 90 days, and valuation has reached a 15-month bottom of 11.1x forward earnings. For comparison, this multiple is materially lower than Target's (NYSE:TGT) 13.6x - a retailer that, while not necessarily a direct peer, is undergoing a much tougher and more uncertain transformation period that should last at least through 2019.

DKS PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

So the question becomes: should investors fight the market on what appears to be decent company fundamentals or give in to fear of tougher days to come? I am tempted to argue for the former. It is intriguing, however, to see how bears have taken over and pushed DKS' price down -23% so far this year vs. the broad retail peer group's (NYSEARCA:XRT) -5%, even in the absence of material bad news.

