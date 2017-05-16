Saudi Arabia And Russia Take A Pregnant Pause: Consequences For Oil

On Monday, news reports indicate that Saudi Arabia and Russia have tentatively agreed to a 9 month extension of the historic oil cuts OPEC and non-OPEC participants agreed to last year.

The oil cuts began in January 2017, and were to end this June. OPEC is scheduled to meet next Thursday, May 25 to decide whether or not to extend the 6 month production cut.

Since the cut was implemented, oil prices have declined sharply from over $55/barrel to a recent low of $44/barrel. Oil prices have slumped largely because the market hasn't actually seen significant OECD inventory draws, in particular in the closely watched US oil market.

Many reasons were given for this and many were understandable, but all them conspired to keep oil inventories elevated. We think, however, many of these reasons will prove transitory and eventually visible oil inventories will draw once these factors pass.

Here's just one example. The success of the OPEC/non-OPEC agreement hinged on participants cutting oil production. For cash strapped producers who still needed to maintain revenue, what did they do? They turned to their inventory storage to maintain exports and revenue. Here's Iran and Saudi Arabia's inventory levels, notice the similarities?

So while OPEC and non-OPEC countries have reduced production, export levels continued to stay high. Couple that with floating storage drawing down from other jurisdictions, increased production late in Q4 2016, refinery outages, and finally the lag time between exports and when the crude shows up in inventory levels, the first 6 months of cuts have had little effect on the visible market. Yet, like the "tapping inventories to offset lower production plan" above, participants can't keep doing it forever, and eventually this factor will wear off. Extending the production cuts gives the market more time to lessen the impact of these one-time factors.

We've gone through many of the reasons why the factors are temporary here, here and here, and as spring turns to summer, we believe we'll begin to see increased inventory draws. As refinery maintenance ends, driving season demand increases, and the production cuts take hold, crude inventory levels in the US will draw down rapidly. Moreover, we believe OECD inventories excluding the US will also experience increasing draws as the OPEC and non-OPEC cuts and decline rates take hold.

Thus, a 9 month extension means that OPEC and non-OPEC will impact a few things:

1. It forestalls the potential for OPEC / non-OPEC "cheating" to early 2018. If the cut had only been six months, we anticipated that oil producers would begin cheating by ramping up production to regain market share beginning in early Q4, thereby eroding the efficacy of the 6 month extension. Increasing the cuts to 9 months means producer compliance rates will likely be higher for 6 months (followed by cheating); making for a more effective production cut.

2. It increases the likelihood that the overall production cut will remove more excess oil from inventories as the extra 3 months would effectively eliminate an additional 100M barrels of oil assuming a 75% compliance rate. Recall that oil inventories were 300M barrels over the 5 year average. Even without the additional cut, we anticipate oil inventories to rebalance by year-end, but with the additional cut, oil inventories may actually fall below the five year average and lead to the beginnings of a shortage.

3. It bridges the gap between 2017, which will be an inventory rebalancing year, and 2018, which we believe will be the year that experiences the first inkling of a structural supply shortage. By 2018, the underinvestment in E&P for the past 3 years will begin to reveal itself to the market, and the additional months of underproduction could exacerbate the situation.

4. It provides a bullish backdrop for Saudi Aramco's initial public offering as undoubtedly a higher oil price will lead to a higher market capitalization and accelerate the Vision 2030 program (never underestimate the power of incentives, something we've detailed here before).

At this stage, we believe that OPEC and non-OPEC will likely agree to the new extended cuts on May 25th because Saudi Arabia and Russia will carry the bulk of them. For the other participants, really, what are their other choices? Iran's inability to increase production because of insufficient investments means it will assuredly produce less than its 3.8M barrels per day allowance. Iran in effect loses nothing and gains everything by playing along. Iraq? Well let's be honest, Iraq will cheat, so they'll say yes and then cheat and overproduce, but if we know that then OPEC knows that, which means they've accounted for it.

For non-OPEC members, Russia is the linchpin. It's carrying more than 50% of the total non-OPEC member cuts, so non-OPEC members will fall in line with Russia's plan. Besides, if the parties preannounced the extended cut, but now fails to follow through next Thursday, the oil producers know that the market would punish oil prices for everyone. So for now the participants will continue to play along and get along because nothing motivates a collective "team effort" more than the idea of loss avoidance.

