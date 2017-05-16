BTG's (BTGGF) CEO Louise Makin on Full Year 2017 - Earnings Call Transcript

BTG PLC (OTCPK:BTGGF) Full Year Results 2017 May 16, 2017 4:30 AM ET

Louise Makin – Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

Rolf Soderstrom – Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director

James Gordon – J.P. Morgan

Paul Cuddon – Numis

Max Hermann – Stifel

Peter Welford – Jefferies

Amy Walker - Peel Hunt

Good morning ladies and gentlemen.

Louise Makin

So thank you, Gary. Good morning and welcome to everyone joining us here in person and those joining via telephone or via the website. So as usual, we’ll go through the presentation and then take questions at the end. And before we start, please could you make sure that all your phones are on silent. So please note the important comments on slide two concerning the forward-looking statements we’ll be making during this presentation.

So today we report strong results for the year and significant progress in executing on our growth strategy. We’ll also take you through the detailed financial results in a moment. And as you see, we delivered overall double-digit product sales growth and of note, Interventional Medicine is now our biggest and fastest growing business. On constant currency, it delivered 15% organic revenue growth and including Galil, 25% growth. After Rolf has presented the numbers, I’ll update you on progress in implementing our growth strategy and in short, we are making excellent progress.

Over the past six years, we’ve built a platform for success in Interventional Medicine. This includes our valuable portfolio of products that target attractive market segments, our multiple technology platforms and our commercial infrastructure. The significant momentum across the business and we’ve achieved a number of milestones during the year. Our investments to-date mean that we’ve created multiple opportunities in our current portfolio and pipeline to continue delivering double-digit product sales growth. And importantly, we see the role of interventional therapies continuing to expand. With our financial resources, experience and capabilities, we’re ideally placed to capitalize on this and to ensure that we can sustain our growth over the long-term and create value.

So I’ll now hand over to Rolf to take you through the numbers.

Rolf Soderstrom

Thanks, Louise and good morning everyone. Before I get into detailed slides, to make it easier to understand the underlying business performance, my commentary is going to refer to adjusted earnings and constant currency growth rates, unless I specify otherwise. I have included a full reconciliation from IFRS to earnings to adjusted earnings and also foreign currency exchange sensitivity analysis and the appendices for your reference.

So it’s been a good year for BTG. Total revenue growth at 11% has been driven by strong performance from both Interventional Medicine and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. We’ve increased operating profit by 13%, generating almost £130 million. Our operating profit margin increased by 2% to 23%. EPS was up by 5% in actual rates to 23.1p. FX hedging losses at around £25 million, offset the translation benefits from weaker sterling. Free cash flow this year reflects with one-off items which I’ll cover later.

Digging into detail a bit further, we saw Interventional Medicine delivering organic growth of 15% and a growth of 25% including Galil. Interventional Medicine is now our largest and fastest growing revenue contributor. Specialty Pharma has also delivered excellent growth, up 12% which is ahead of our single digit guidance. Overall, our product sales grew 14% organically and 19% overall.

As discussed previously, our Interventional Medicine products will have high growth in early stage categories. Our high growth Interventional Medicine products are driven by Interventional Oncology and EKOS. Our existing Interventional Oncology products grew 16% in line with our long-term guidance of mid-teens growth and generated over £100 million of revenue for the first time. Growth was driven by TheraSphere in the U.S. and EU. We’re really pleased with the performance of Galil, which generated £17 million of revenue in the first nine months of our ownership.

On a full year pro forma basis, sales were up 20%. EKOS also continue to deliver good growth, up 22% ahead of our long-term guidance of 20%. This reflects increased penetration to U.S. hospitals and growing use for the treatment of pulmonary embolism. So overall, high growth Interventional Medicine products grew 29% of which 18% was organic growth and generated over £200 million of revenue.

Turning to the early stage Interventional Medicine products. Varithena delivered sales of £4.1 million, reflecting targeted marketing and market access initiatives and we expect continued revenue progress ahead of the growth into the CPT code in January 2018. A decline in the sales of PneumRx Coil were due to lower number of procedures in Germany, the largest market. Resumption of growth in Europe is anticipated when appropriate patient selection criteria are established and as we invest in coverage expands.

Specialty Pharmaceuticals was up 12%. This growth was driven by strong DigiFab reorders and increased oncology sales. We expect Specialty Pharmaceuticals growth to return to more normal single digits next year. So overall, a really strong year with 14% organic sales growth, enhanced by the acquisition of Galil. I’ve included the revenue by product analysis in the Appendix for your reference.

Turning now to royalties. Zytiga remains our biggest contributor to licensing royalties. Our royalties from Zytiga sales achieved by J&J until 2027. We don’t anticipate a generic entrance in the U.S. before October 2018 or Europe before 2021. We saw good Lemtrada growth in what was the last full year from this royalty stream. As a reminder, for Lemtrada, we no longer receive the ex-U.S. royalties and U.S. royalties will cease in September this year. We increased Interventional Medicine contribution by almost 10 percentage points this year delivering a 17% contribution margin.

It’s worth noting that Interventional Medicine reflects a significant portion of our commercial investment over the past few years and two-thirds of SG&A support this business. This provides the commercial platform to drive future growth. Specialty Pharma continues to provide a strong financial underpin, contributing just over £120 million with contribution margin north of 70%. Licensing is in much lower gross margin business than IM or Spec Pharma -- continues to make a good contribution and we expect this to decline in the medium term as royalties reduce.

Our strategy includes investing in innovation and development to drive sustainable revenue growth. A significant proportion of this investment underpins the growth opportunities we see in Interventional Medicine. Our investment falls under three broad categories and expenditure between the categories can vary year-on-year depending on the stages of individual projects. Product innovation is where we look to develop new platforms and technologies into new areas or link new technologies such as digital innovation.

Clinical trials and studies focus on broad – indications and usage of our products into previously unmet therapy areas. And education and product enhancement is where we seek to maximize the existing usage of our products through various activities, including medical education, lifecycle activities and Investigator Initiated Studies. We have over Investigator Initiated Studies across the Interventional Medicine portfolio with a strong focus in Interventional Oncology. It’s the combination of all these activities which supports our ability to drive long-term double-digit product sales growth. Investments across all three areas were broadly flat in constant exchange rate terms. And Louise will take you through some of the examples of areas we’re investing in later in the presentation.

Our business continues to deliver strong cash flows. We funded the acquisition of Galil to £55 million and finished the year with cash flow around £156 million. I’d like to briefly point out to you we’re not impacting the free cash flow this year. First, the cash payments of £28 million to the DOJ settlement we announced earlier in the year; free cash flow excluding this payment was £92.7 million, up 5% and secondly, payments of £17.1 million related to FX forward contract losses. Overall, our debt facility of up to £200 million is currently undrawn and we have a stronger flexible funding position with the ability to leverage our strong balance sheet.

So, we’re looking forward to further growth in 2017-18 and we’ve retained our guidance of double-digit product sales growth. In our guidance this year, we’ve reflected the transitioning nature of our business. Within product sales, we see Interventional Medicine growth increasing and expect to see revenue growth in the mid-to-high teens this year ahead of the 15% organic growth last year. Specialty Pharmaceuticals off to a great performance last year, we expect to see more normalized growth level albeit coming from much higher base revenue. And as we’ve guided to previously, in licensing, we’ll see the end of Lemtrada royalties in 2017. The ex-US royalties finished in March and the U.S. royalties will finish in September.

Consequently, we expect royalties in Lemtrada to be roughly one-quarter of those received last year. Additionally, we saw the last few quarters of J&J Zytiga sales has a lower run rate than before. So, our guidance for total royalties in the current year is therefore high-teens percentage decline to reflect these points. Gross margin should increase this year and will be in the range of 72% to 74% as our product mix improves due to lower royalties.

We anticipate investments in SG&A and R&D to increase by mid-to-high single digits percentage growth as we target selective commercial and development investments while continuing to effectively manage our cost base. Our adjusted effective tax rate should be between 22% and 26% moving towards our medium term guidance. This is a higher rate than last year due to change in profit mix from lower royalties and profits generated in the U.S. combined with the small amount of tax losses recognized this year. Overall, looking forward, we anticipate good earnings growth this year.

As I mentioned in the start of the presentation, the growth rates were in constant currency. For your reference, the average dollar rate for last year was $1.31. In the earnings release and also in the appendices, I’ve included the summary showing the FX sensitivities on revenue, cost and hedges. Lastly, I would like to remind you that as part of the PneumRx, we have a potential milestone payment of $60 million which is payable if we received FDA approval by the 31, December, 2017. Full details of the accounting and potential impacts are included in the release, I’ll be more than happy to take you through the details after the presentation.

So as we look further forward over the medium term, Interventional Medicine will grow and growth will transition BTG to the anticipated royalty decline. We expect for a sustained double-digit product sales growth driven by strong interventional medicine growth, the opportunity for Varithena and PneumRx and continue to underpin the Specialty Pharmaceuticals. We anticipate increase in gross margins as we switch to higher margin Interventional Medicine sales from lower margin royalties. Future investments will be targeted in additional growth, building upon the historical investment which should establish the current commercial platform. Taking all of this together, we expect to deliver operational leverage over the medium term.

So in summary, our portfolio will continue to deliver double-digit product sales growth. We will target our investments in commercial capabilities, innovation and M&A. We have a very cash generative business which can -- robust financial position, place us well to deliver further growth.

And with that, I’ll turn you back to Louise.

Louise Makin

Thanks, Rolf. So as you’ve seen, we are in a very strong financial position. I’m now going to build upon my opening comments and describe in more detail the excellent strategic position we’ve created, how our scalable platform is now delivering and how we’re well placed to achieve additional growth. So I’ll start with the strategic position.

We’ve built a portfolio of differentiated image-guided products which are, or have the potential to be, market leaders. Our products all address market segments that are very underpenetrated with large underserved patient populations, and a physician customer base that’s receptive to innovation. While building our product portfolio, we’ve also developed a broader set of skills and capabilities that give us a platform for sustainable growth in Interventional Medicine. A key part of our strategy is to put the customer at the center of everything we do and be that partner in expanding the use of high value image-guided therapies.

We have the financial resources, infrastructure, capabilities and understanding to invest in the areas that are important to them in education, in innovation and generating clinical data, for example. And by really understanding our customers, we can develop the products and services that meet their needs, now and into the future. Our current product portfolio on platform technologies demonstrates our leadership in Interventional Medicine therapies. In Interventional Oncology, before acquiring Galil, we were the only company able to provide chemoembolising and radiation beads for treating liver cancer. And with Galil, we’ve added a leading cryoablation technology giving us a unique offering and that we can provide targeted local versions of all the main conventional cancer treatments.

DC Bead is a market leader and represents the standard of care in treating intermediate-stage primary liver cancer. TheraSphere or y-90 radiation bead is differentiated by its ability to precise radiation doses tailored to individual patients. Galil uses extreme cold temperatures to destroy tumor cells with high precision while leaving healthy tissue intact. Its main use is currently in kidney cancer but this is a platform technology that has potential wide uses that I’ll describe later.

EKOS uses ultrasound accelerated thrombolysis to dissolve severe blood clots. The technology allows for rapid and complete dissolution of the clots using less thrombolytic drug than other techniques. Based on strong clinical evidence, it’s the only device cleared by the FDA to treat pulmonary embolism where use is growing strongly. The overall market is also expanding with interventional procedure numbers increasing in the U.S. as evidence grows of the benefits of adding interventional treatment to anti-coagulant therapy.

Varithena is our proprietary engineered microfoam for varicose veins. It’s the only comprehensive treatment that can be used in all veins above and below the knee. And feedback since launch confirms that Varithena is an effective treatment in all vein types. Patients like it because they do not have to undergo tumescent anesthesia, no scalpel incisions and treatment with Varithena allows them to get back to normal activities very quickly.

Varithena is a new treatment in an established market, and the latest data suggests that total procedure numbers continue to increase. We now have broad insurance coverage for Varithena and its use is gradually rising as you can see by the increase in the number of accounts who are regularly reordering. While focusing on use in the U.S. reimburse market, we’re also continuing to explore use in treating venous leg ulcers where the physical characteristics of the foam may confer unique opportunity for Varithena and we’ll update you on this in due course.

Severe emphysema is a widespread condition with several millions of people affected in the U.S. and main European markets. The field of Interventional Pulmonology is at an early stage in its development. In Europe, two interventional products have cleared for use; the PneumRx Coils and Endobronchial valves and both are at an early stage of adoption. There are no approved interventional treatments in the U.S. The PneumRx Coils have been shown in data on more than 500 patients to improve lung function and exercise capacity by reducing lung volume. And we’re using this expanded dataset to support regulatory applications, reimbursement discussions, physician education and inclusion in guidelines.

So our product portfolio and technologies, together with the commercial infrastructure we’ve created give us a scalable platform for growth and this platform is now delivering. With the IO and EKOS businesses growing at mid-teens and over 20% respectively and forecasted single-digit growth in our Spec Pharma portfolio, we have a strong underpin for our double-digit product sales growth guidance. We have a number of important milestones to achieve during the year and we’ve delivered them.

In IO, I highlighted the launch and approval in the U.S. and Europe respectively of our LUMI beads, the first and only radiopaque beads to provide previously unattainable levels of visibility and precision and it was completed in the EKOS OPTALYSE and ACCESS PTS studies. And our PMA applications for the PneumRX Coils in the U.S. was accepted for review by the FDA, and we were pleased that the coils were included in the latest edition of the GOLD COPD management guidelines. And there are multiple near-term catalyst that will help sustain our product sales growth rate over the medium term.

So in IO, we anticipate the results of Galil studies in lung and bone metastases and to complete enrollment in our TheraSphere Phase III trials. In EKOS, results from the OPTALYSE PE and ACCESS PTS studies will be available soon and we also anticipate the establishment of dedicated CPT codes for Varithena. These will simplify the claims process for doctors and insurers and will give clarity to the doctors of the economics of using Varithena versus other treatments in the different vein segments. For the PneumRX Coils, we anticipate national reimbursement being confirmed in Germany and in France and in the U.S., we’ll progress our regulatory application and plan for U.S. launch, potentially in 2018.

Our investments in innovation and developments support our growth strategy and will deliver significant use flow in the next few years. Starting with our EKOS studies, later this month, as the OPTALYSE PE study results will be presented at the American Thoracic Society Conference in Washington D.C. on the 21, May. This study is looking at whether low drug doses and treatment times would be as effective as the current protocol. And if successful, this will provide further impetus for using EKOS to treat pulmonary embolism. ACCESS PTS is evaluating EKOS for the treatment of Post-Thrombotic Syndrome and chronic DVT. Results of this study will be presented at the Society for Vascular Medicine on June, 15 in New Orleans. Positive results here could open up the market for the treatment for older clots.

We expect data from our TheraSphere Phase III trials in 2019 following which we will submit regulatory applications in the U.S. And the results of the Galil studies in bone and lung metastases are expected over the next 18 months and if successful, can open up new markets for this technology. And in addition to investing in randomized controlled clinical trials, as part of the customer centric innovation strategy that I described earlier, we’re also investing across the portfolio in product enhancements, registrars[ph] and Investigator Initiated Studies. These investments help us to meet our customers’ needs as well as supporting therapy adoption and reimbursement.

The strong cash flows we generate in Specialty Pharmaceuticals enable us to make investments both in our Specialty Pharmaceuticals oncology portfolio and across our Interventional Medicine business. As you heard from Rolf, this business delivered another strong performance during the year, helped by a number of initiatives. Our acute care team focused on brand development and leadership, for example, by driving continued uptake of our digital app that helps first responders and consumers and by the successful completion of our Copperhead SnakeBite study.

DigiFab performed well following a targeted sales campaign that was effective in replacing expired stock. We also doubled the size of our oncology sales force resulting in a good performance Voraxaze. We have strong growth ex-U.S. for Voraxaze and enabling us to continue our educational programs to support the adoption of Vistogard. So we’re confident that the platform that we have today and the investments we’ve made to-date, will enable us to deliver double-digit product sales growth now and over the medium-term. But we’re ambitious.

So we’ve ensured that we have the capabilities and opportunities to deliver sustained growth over the long-term. Fundamentally, Interventional Medicine is a great place to be. Favorable macro trends support the expanded use of image-guided minimally invasive therapies. We’re seeing multiple investment opportunities to expand our business organically and through acquisitions and we have the resources, knowledge and capabilities to create value by investing in the right areas.

This slide shows the components we believe are important for creating values in Interventional Medicine therapies. Through our activities to-date, we have multiple platform technologies that we can use to deliver the characteristics or themes that our customers value. For example, we already have precision medicine through the personalized dosing that can be achieved with TheraSphere. This is something that could be applicable to other organs as well as the liver. We have programs in preparation or underway in all of the areas on the slide and you’ll hear more about them in due course. We’re supplementing this pipeline of early stage internal development projects with external collaborations and a continued focus on potential acquisition targets.

We’ve previously noted the increasing interest in priming tumors with an interventional treatment prior to administering immuno-oncology therapy. The hypothesis is that doing this will increase the percentage of patients who respond to these agents. This slide shows three examples of studies currently underway that the priming tumors with LCBead, TheraSphere and Galil cryoablation technology. Our recently formed collaboration with the Society of Interventional Oncology would also explore opportunities to combine BTG locoregional treatments and immuno-oncology therapies.

So as you’ve heard from Rolf, through our existing portfolio and the investments we’ve made to-date, we can deliver sustainable double-digit product sales growth and operating leverage over the medium term. We have a fantastic portfolio of high value therapies that are in areas of therapeutic need. Our scalable platform is delivering and you’ve seen that we have a number of significant milestones over the coming year that will drive growth in our IO and EKOS businesses and lay the foundation to the growth in Varithena and PneumRx. We’re really excited about the future and confident that we can create sustained shareholder value through leadership and Interventional Medicine therapies.

Thank you for listening. We’ll now take questions. And for the benefit of people on the webcast, please can you wait for the microphone and say your name and your affiliation before asking your questions. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - James Gordon

Hello. Thanks for taking the question. James Gordon from J.P. Morgan. A couple of questions please. One would be on profitability and progress on Interventional Medicine, can you talk about how profitability did this for what you’re calling high growth versus early stage projects? What would the margin be if you weren’t having high investment in the earlier stage projects was one question? The other one was liver cancer, are you able to say roughly what the split is between the radioactive product and the beads and where we are with the emerging markets angle there? And then third question was just DigiFab, why was it so strong and how sustainable is that or is there headwind for this year?

Louise Makin

Do you want to do the first one?

Rolf Soderstrom

Sure. Yes, so we don’t break out the individual profitability of the product lines, but I think you can sort of see from the revenue perspective, £200 million of revenue from the high growth and about £9 million of revenue from the -- sorry a bit more than that £13 million from the Varithena and PneumRx. But I think we’ve told historically we spent around £20 million of SG&A on Varithena. So I think the way you look at it is as we see that revenue growth coming through Varithena and PneumRx, you will see this contribution margins coming up but I think we’ve probably talked about in the past, we want to get this up into the sort of 30% level going forward and potentially be – depending on where growth comes from Varithena and PneumRx. Pick up the…

Louise Makin

Yeah, I’ll do the other two. So on liver cancer, then, we don’t break out the TheraSphere and beads, but the majority of the growth came from TheraSphere. We’re seeing very strong growth from TheraSphere as I said in both the U.S. and EU. And in emerging markets then we have seen beads are deployed through distributors in most of the Asian markets and we’re just starting in Latin America. And what we’ve done since we’ve owned TheraSphere is sort of follow that with TheraSphere. So we’re now getting first treatments in places like Malaysia, Korea, Mexico, for TheraSphere.

In terms of China, we’re making steady progress with SciClone on the beads and EISAI are making steady progress in Japan. And we’ve always guided to the fact that those will be some time before they come through. And we’re looking at what ways we might have of taking TheraSphere into those markets, but nothing to report as to-date. And on your DigiFab question, DigiFab is a product that has to be stocked. It’s in the emergency guidelines, so it’s a product that every hospital has to have in stock. And so we have -- the product have a shelf life of three years so we always have what we call the expiry effect in terms of three years, obviously we’ve got many different batches out on the different shelves.

So we know when those batches are expiring which is why you sometimes see some ups and downs in DigiFab. And what we’ve been able to do today and this year and it’s something that is sustainable into the future is that we were able to in a very effective way really target those expire rates and make sure we were very effective in getting -- the hospitals to get the new batches of DigiFab on the shelf. So there’ll always be the natural preservation of one of the expirers but I think what we’ve done is been able to go to another level in terms of being able to really effectively and cost effectively deploy that switch out.

Paul Cuddon

Hi, it’s Paul Cuddon from Numis. Two kind of broad themes of questions, first on TheraSphere. Could you kind of talk about the competitive dynamics with Sirtex who appear to have been struggling and also just general awareness amongst medical oncologists rather than interventional oncologists? And then secondly, you’ve provided indication for EKOS between DVT and pulmonary embolism, so if you could help us with the split between those two components of EKOS? And then, how important is the ACCESS PTS for significantly accelerating growth in DVT and is that generally a bit of a long shot given the previous data from Boston Scientific and others? Thank you.

Louise Makin

So, Sirtex, yes Sirtex reported a slowdown in the market. We do not see that. We see TheraSphere growing strongly as it has been. We have invested heavily in the differentiation of TheraSphere but opposite Sirtex. They both give y-90 but our y-90 comes in a form that’s non-embolic and it has, as we talked about much more flexibility so that you can tailor the dose. We’ve augmented that with some dose symmetry work which really gives our doctors the ability – for every patient to absolutely finally tune the dose that’s needed for that patient. And we’ve put more sales people on the street since we bought the business in 2013. So I think the market is still growing strongly, y-90 is still penetrating into that vast number of tumors that could be treated.

And I think that our view is that we’ve got a good product and that we’re effectively being able to get the messages out about what it can do. In terms of the medical oncologists, as you know, that’s – up slowly, slowly but it’s raising as the products continuing to grow strongly. The data in the area Sirtex have had some which whilst not meeting its primary endpoints does show that there is a safety benefit from using y-90 and of course, we’re able to treat at higher doses. So we’ll be very interested to see the results of our studies in 2019. But even without that, there is a lot of publications of smaller studies and I think gradually that awareness within the medical oncology community is rising, but there is more to do I mean there’s a lot more penetration still to go on TheraSphere.

And then in EKOS, so, what ACCESS PTS does is look to see whether we can reduce the amount of Post-Thrombotic Syndrome which is what happens if you get complications from a clot. But rather than it being a new clot, these are clots that were not treated originally. So if it is successful and we’ll know in a month or so no need to speculate, but if it is successful, we think that will open up the market for older clots. So I showed in my chart that the 700,000 new clots every year and that’s our addressable market to-date. But if we can then go back and pick up patients whose clots haven’t resolved themselves, and the data is enough to gather label expansion etcetera, then that will open up some further market.

And you asked about the split between DVT, PAO and pulmonary embolism, I don’t have the exact split, but what I can tell you is that the pulmonary embolism is growing stronger. We see growth in all three but we do see differential and strong growth in the pulmonary embolism area. And I think it’s getting increasing awareness in the hospitals, the formation of pulmonary embolism response teams is becoming more widespread, by us is sharing the message that that’s an effective way of managing pulmonary embolism and they’re incredibly expensive for the hospital.

So it’s like if you can actually treat them, then I think that that’s a benefit. And we are looking forward to the OPTALYSE PE results because what that’s doing is comparing different times of treatment, so all – at the moment, the treatment protocol is 12 hours and the associated amounts of thrombolytic that you get in 12 hours and this is looking at I think it’s eight hours, six hours, four hours. So if we can get the equivalent benefit in treating PE from a shorter duration and less thrombolytic, then that again will add impetus to the treatment of PE. So that’s next week, so we’ll get those results next week.

Paul Cuddon

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Just one, sorry it’s Alex Evans[ph] from Deutsche Bank. On PneumRx, you talk about the German, French national reimbursement decisions coming through. What timeframe do you expect those? And then in terms of the pick up sales post those decisions, how fast do you think we should expect to see sort of sales start to pull through as those reimbursements come through? And therefore when do we see – and with the U.S. approval as well, when do you think we start to see that product returning to growth?

Louise Makin

Yeah, I’ll give you base timelines in Germany and France and with a little bit health warning with various elections going on, we’re not quite sure how that will see through. But if everything stays as it is, then by the end of this calendar year, in both Germany and France, we should have those reimbursement decisions and that’s what we’re sort of planning on. If we are base case planning for the U.S. approval and launch is sometime around mid-2018, again we’ll know more as we go through the process with the FDA, do we need a panel, do we not need a panel, all of those things. And what we’re saying about growth is we really need all of that to come through, so we’re sort of saying that this year we’re unlikely to see much growth, but the year after, so 2018-19 year would be when we would hope to see this all translate into growth.

Max Hermann

Max Hermann from Stifel, just a couple of questions. Firstly, just in terms of licensing cost you talked about, the margin impact on Lemtrada[ph] but I’m trying to understand what are the costs that you’ve got beyond the gross margin, beyond [indiscernible] royalty pay away? And then the second question just trying to understand where you are in terms of the sales force now behind Varithena, the DC Bead, TheraSphere side and what the plans would be for RENEW Coil if you launch in the U.S. what would you have to do to build up the pulmonary Interventional Medicine element?

Louise Makin

The first one…

Rolf Soderstrom

Yeah, I’ll pick up the first. So, I mean essentially on the royalty business two relative cost you picked up firstly is the - you have to pay away to the original inventors and there is by t individual products for Lemtrada slightly more than it is for Zytiga. And so the net impact for Lemtrada on the bottom line is slightly lower than it is for Zytiga because it’s a higher pay away. In terms of the other cost, the actual direct licensing costs – we have a team of IT lawyers who are very good at what they do but the other cost that is sort of sitting up we have centralized functions and we don’t go and reallocate those so that’s supporting the whole of the business. And so the bulk of the cost is sitting in that licensing and royalty piece actually relates to the whole of BTG.

Louise Makin

So picking up the sales force, then…

Max Hermann

So you’re allocating it to all three divisions or is it all being dumped in… notice obviously I mean this is on the segmental reporting that you put the £28 million charge for DC Beads into the licensing pot which I know it’s just disclosure but it’s bizarre place to put it given that it relates to the actual Interventional Medicine business, that’s all.

Rolf Soderstrom

Yeah, the way -- we have central functions so what we don’t do is create a new industry, reallocating our cost because of all the different businesses. So generally, the cost that you see in individual business segments will relate to the direct selling, direct marketing and activities there. So a lot of the sort of centralized cost be it legal, we tend to take most of our legal costs both the cost of trials and/or any settlement we flow through – we disclose it exactly what it relates to, so we could reallocate it but we chose not to. So, those central cost are things like HR functions, legal, etcetera, they service the whole business but we don’t reallocate them.

Max Hermann

So as that business declines, you’re going to have to start to allocate that out to the other divisions?

Rolf Soderstrom

Yeah.

Max Hermann

Okay. Thank you.

Louise Makin

Sales force?

Max Hermann

Oh sorry.

Louise Makin

That’s okay. So, I think your question’s probably what’s the build and where are we in that journey of building a fully fledged infrastructure. Varithena – we’ve got our reps and we think that once we get the CPT code then we’ve got the sales force that we need there, ditto EKOS. We’ve got a full national sales force there now and we’ve invested in that since we bought the business but now we’ve got the full coverage. So that’s available to deleverage. And then IO, we’ve got again, a full national sales force in, I’m talking about the U.S. here and that’s I’m detailing those three products, so that’s a sort of a good sales force. So we’ve come a long way, we’ve really come a long way in terms of building the commercial infrastructure that we need for those therapy areas.

And then in RENEW which as you say, if we get any approval, then we need to put a small team in. So we’ll obviously refine this as we getting there to launch but we’re thinking of the order of sort of 15 to 20 people all-in in terms of a small U.S. sales force specialty to support the launch of PneumRx in the U.S. And then in the EU, we’ve got the same on IO, EKOS we’ve got – we’ve not got a direct sales force, we’ve got small numbers in EKOS, but as that business fills and we put – we could add a little bit there in line with them as we get the European reimbursement through and of course, we then take Varithena to Europe. So, but I think the essence behind your question is how far are we in terms of building that commercial structure, we’ve come a very long way, we’ve really got our national sales teams now in the U.S. with the exception of RENEW.

Max Hermann

Great. Thanks.

Peter Welford

Peter Welford, Jefferies. Two questions, firstly just sticking with the current topic as with regards to the cost base, the mid-to-high sort of single digit OpEx increase, is that – should we think roughly the same sort of growth for R&D and SG&A and both in that range or is it mostly driven by one or the other? And then just looking further forward then, should we be thinking that this is the sort of run rate of growth for this sort of OpEx in the future, so we’ve got double-digit top-line if you like mid-to-high single digit toss and that’s where the leverage comes from or are there particular factors just giving what the reason you’re saying that actually we shouldn’t see this as a normal if you’re like 10 year growth rate for OpEx over that period?

And then, just on Varithena, obviously increase in the reorder rates by count, but can we just understand what you sort of seeing at those accounts? I mean are you seeing I guess consistent use in certain types of patients, are you seeing any sorts of trends within those accounts or is it just spreading sort of reordering by those centers? And then finally just on CapEx, still very low level of CapEx we are seeing there, what stage do you potentially need to consider investing I guess in manufacturing some of these products etcetera and can CapEx be sustained what is basically at mid-single digit level?

Louise Makin

Are you answering all?

Rolf Soderstrom

Well three for me then. So, on the cost base and the guidance going forward, I think the year we’re in today, probably slightly more in R&D than SG&A. So what we’re trying to do is let the principal we have is distinguished between cost and investments. So we want to be putting our money into investment. So, I wouldn’t expect some of the R&D to increase over the run rate for this year and that would be sort of focusing on across all three areas that we talked about. And in terms of SG&A, it’s really about trying to keep where we have made investment then to sort of – it, to get as much value from it as possible, but where we see selective areas where we need to put a little bit more heads in for future growth etcetera, that’s the sort of areas that we look to.

And I think in terms of the long run rate growth, it’s a good question and I think what we’re trying to articulate is we’ve done a lot of the investments today, we’ll see some selective areas and I think the PneumRx sales force is a real good example, in U.S. it’s a really good example of where we would have an incremental investments in SG&A, absolutely linked to revenue growth. So, the frame that we have is trying to very much key to the certainly G&A angle, as low to sort of inflation the growth as we can, we need to do the opec here and there, we will.

Some selective investments in the selling side, supporting investment growth and then obviously in R&D, we don’t tend to take a fixed amount in R&D, we tend to look where the opportunities are and where we can make the investment. So, I think it’s a good proxy for us in the medium term growth rate and I think that’s linked to, yes we are seeing double digit product sales growth and we want to be grabbing our revenue of a higher rate and our cost tends to drive sort of the medium term operating leverage.

Louise Makin

You want to pick up CapEx…

Rolf Soderstrom

Yeah, absolutely. We do have a relatively small, CapEx is round about £9 million, that’s the level in the ages gone by. We don’t have a highly capital intensive business in that sense. I mean we do have a lot of – some of our manufacturing is done in-house, most of that is sort of replacements, there’s no major – capital equipment that we need. So in terms of a longer term sort of forecast, you might see something commensurate to that level but I wouldn’t see any constant shifts going out and we see sort of see that sustainable in the long-term.

Louise Makin

So coming to Varithena, then what we’re seeing is – we’re just seeing steady more doctors using it every month and the docs that are using it, using it for more patients. But it’s still really linked to reimbursement coverage, more than the utility, the message is out there that it works on everything. And so, as a patient comes in, are they covered by insurance?

But the way we are looking at it and it’s exactly the way that the guys grew EKOS is you – as long as more doctors are using it every year and the ones that are using it a lot are using it a little bit more and the ones that are using it a little bit are using it more. You sort of gradually build that frame and that’s what we are looking to do. The one exception where we are seeing the stained use is this venous leg ulcer segment, we’ve seen that ever since we launched the product and particularly the ones that – treated in hospital where of course it’s a different view of the economics and the reimbursement.

And we do seem to have a unique proposition for Varithena that it can get below the leg ulcer into that dense cochlear[ph] which is diseased and actually clear out all of that – which does appear anecdotally and by the physicians that are using this regularly does appear to give you a sustainable benefit with the sort of recurring rate. We’re trying to get some data on that, that’s the most important thing, it’s on label, we are approved to treat in that segment but we don’t have any accelerated healing data. So that’s what we’re trying to do. But with the exception of that, it’s really just very generally building the base.

Amy Walker

It’s Amy Walker of Peel Hunt. Just a couple please, we haven’t talked much about priorities for external growth. If we take your guidance at the constant exchange rate level for the group for this year, we’re talking sort of flat to low single digits, I accept that it was due to the licensing fees. But is there a feeling that more needs to be done from an external growth perspective to offset the licensing and just what are your focus areas for external investment?

And then secondly, I also wondered there were some comments in the release about Varithena about the reimbursements, talking about how the new codes will simplify administration of the claims procedure but will also provide - proposition in relation to the economics of using Varithena in different vein segments. Can you just -- is that in line with what you had initially anticipated with the codes and what does that mean in real terms? Do you expect sub-segmentation? Where do you think you would be stronger, weaker? Just a bit more guidance on that please.

Louise Makin

Okay. I’ll take those. We are very actively monitoring and looking at acquisitions, that’s not changed. That’s been a constant theme of the way that we’ve built this business and I think you can see the multi records that we’ve done some very good ones. But that’s important to us that we do, do good ones rather than saying oh our growth rates down a bit, because licensing has gone off I mean we’ve always known licensing is going to go off but we’re building a business that’s really focused on getting those high value therapies that are in underpenetrated markets that really we can drive forward.

So as we see opportunities come forward that fit our characteristics then we’re in a great position to acquire them. But you won’t see us going to acquire just to sort of fill the gap from the licensing, we’re much more focused on building a sustainable double-digit product sales growth with strong leading positions in areas which have got long-term value. But we’re very active and when we find good ones at the right price, then we’ll bring them in as we always have done.

Amy Walker

[Question Inaudible]

Louise Makin

Well I think you can see quite clearly the areas that we’re focused on but the lovely thing about interventional medicine is that those areas start to overlap, so new areas come up and I’ll give you a great example. You think that we were in Interventional Pulmonology by PneumRx, but actually we deal with pulmonologist extensively on EKOS with our PE indication. If we’re successful with the lung metastases data and Galil, we’ll be dealing extensively in the lung cancer area. So you only have to look into our business a little bit differently and say, oh there is an interesting segment there.

So, we look at it from the customers’ point of view, we look at it in terms of being their partner in terms of those high value procedures, looking at things that we can lead. But we also look at Spec Pharma, it’s an area where, it’s an important part of our business, if we can find a value creating acquisition then we’ll certainly bring it in there. But always we’re looking to say what does this do? This area is clearly – we can leverage? Absolutely. Wide space therapist between our different therapies and we have a broad sweep on all of those.

The second question, so this is exactly in line with how reimbursement in the device world works. So, the CPT code which we know now is a procedure code which includes Varithena, that’s a termination have to be instigated by the societist[ph] and they’re the ones to instigate that determination until there’s a base load of business and you’ve got publications. So the determination for the dedicated Varithena CPT codes was instigated I guess about a year ago, the process has kicked off, the process is run by the societist and so, we have to wait for that process to come forward. But what it will do and we do now have clarity that we will get the codes, they will be published in Q4, sometime in Q1 in terms of what the values are and what the specific digits are. And then they will come into effect in January 2018.

So there’s two really important things that we highlighted in the release, the first is once you get a dedicated number that completely simplifies the administration. So a lot of the headwinds that we’ve got is because to do the administration or getting reimbursement for Varithena at the moment, it’s a multi-step process and then it’s got the ability to sort of be a multi-step process – and once that’s process in paperwork and then the multi-step process with the insurance company. Once you get your dedicated CPT codes, you literally write that number in and then that goes through an automated system.

So that puts us on a level playing field with the existing technologies that have the reimbursed code. And then what we’re referring to is if you think about how a leg that’s got varicose vein is treated, you can treat the great saphenous vein which is the big trunk vein and that’s normally treated by ablation, the standard of care is ablation. So ablation’s got its dedicated CPT code. That doesn’t work below the knee. You then need to work stab phlebectomy maybe a little bit of in the little vein, little bit sort of homemade foam under the sclerotherapy more liquid. So stab phlebectomy has its own codes.

Homemade foam doesn’t have its own code because that’s completely off label and not liked by the FDA, but liquid sclerotherapy has its code. So, when we talk about sort of sub-segment, there are segments that’s there already because you’re competing with different things. So Varithena could complete with ablation and just do the great saphenous, it could complete with stab phlebectomy and do the whole of below the knee. It could do the whole leg and it doesn’t complete with anything there, but from an economic point of view, then they would do an ablation on a stab phlebectomy.

So when we talk about segments, there are segments as to we will know the economic value and therefore the profitability of the Varithena code which the docs will be able to compare with what the -- how much profit do they make by doing these alternative technologies. So it will give us a much better idea of where they will see some economic value uplift by using Varithena. So that’s what we meant by that.

Amy Walker

And would you expect, just as a follow up, would you expect to be, based on your own internal assessment of the economics, competitive relative to those alternatives in each one of those separate indications?

Louise Makin

We would but it’s not our decision which is why we’re highlighting that we will know in Q4. It is a decision that’s done independent of the manufacturer, clearly we have our own models and we’ll be able to give a lot more clarity when we see -- the other interesting thing is that we understand that some of the other modalities may well be then reviewed at the same time, not ablation. So you really have to look at it in the relative situation and all of that will become clear towards the end of this calendar year.

Louise Makin

No more questions? Thank you very much.

