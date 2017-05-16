Deep Down's (DPDW) CEO Ron Smith on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Deep Down, Inc. (OTCQX:DPDW) Q1 2017 Results Conference Call May 16, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Ron Smith - President, CEO and Director

Eugene Butler - Executive Chairman and CFO

Matthew Auger - Controller

Analysts

Laura Engel - Stonegate Capital

Ron Smith

Thank you and welcome to the first quarter investor conference call. The agenda for this call will be the following. I’ll ask Gene to discuss the first quarter financials. Then, I’ll discuss some of the current operational aspects of the business today, and then, we’ll turn it over for Q&A and finally we will conclude the call.

Gene, would you tell us about the first quarter financials?

Eugene Butler

Yes, Ron. Thanks a lot, appreciated. First a detailed disclaimer related to our forward-looking statement is included in our press release, which has been filed with the SEC. It is also available on our website at deepdowninc.com or upon request. A reconciliation of excluded items and non-GAAP financial measures is also included in our press release and on our website.

I'm happy to report and we continue to report profit in the first quarter while the industry continues to be very slow and most oilfield service companies are reporting losses. Our first quarter 2017 results were revenues of $5.6 million resulting in net income of $64,000. This compares to the first quarter of 2016 revenues of $4.4 million and a net loss of $450,000. The increase in revenues have $1.2 million or 29% was primarily the result of commencing the service portions of certain large projects during the three month ended March 31, 2017, which also includes long-term rentals of our equipment.

Gross profit in the first quarter 2017 was $2.6 million or 47% of revenues compared to $1.4 million or 33% of revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2016. The 14% improvement in gross margin was due primarily to increase revenues and a large portion of our margin service work. SG&A decreased by $279,000 and due primarily to a reduction in certain SG&A salaries and associated taxes and benefits incurred in the first quarter of 2016 that we did not incur for the first quarter of 2017. Other income for the first quarter of 2016 included a $1 million gain on sales of assets from our Channelview property.

Modified EBITDA in the first quarter of 2017 was $479,000 compared to a loss of $877,000 for the first quarter of 2016. This was an improvement of $1.4 million. The improvement resulted from having increased revenue with a higher gross margin in the first quarter of 2017. Our balance sheet continues to be very strong and we continue to have a healthy cash position. We are continuing our share buyback program and have increased the total program to $2 billion through March 31, 2018. The market price of our shares continues to be substantially below our book value at over $1.50.

Ron, I'll turn it back to you at this point. And thanks everyone.

Ron Smith

Thanks, Gene for that explanation of the financials for the first quarter. I will discuss some of the operational aspects of this first quarter and some of the current work.

Using the sales by customer report for 2017 first quarter, our recognized revenue for the following categories are as follows. Operators had 92% of those projects. The OEMs had 3.5% and the installers had 4.5%. Using the same sales by customer report for the last year's 2016 Q1, our recognized revenue for the following categories are as follows. Operators had 63% of those projects, OEMs had 17% and the installers had 20%. What is exciting is this is again the absolute highest percentage of operator revenue in the history of the Company for the year and the quarter. This is where we want to be.

Now, we need to provide more service for the installers, as we both provide our own installation works for the operators and support the installation of that same hardware with the installer. Regarding the profitability for Q1 and the year, we’re very pleased to be profitable again for the second quarter in a row and especially for this first quarter and in this tough time for our industry. What is very rare for the first quarter is that we have most of the revenue in service related to two super operators consisting of about 88% of our revenue. We have some good service jobs. We still have our team working in Korea for which the work is going great. Currently, we’re completing a large batch of bend stiffener latchers in our shop as we speak.

The fab shop always needs more work. So, we’re building some DDI assets and shortly will be providing our own offshore offs 55 baskets, so we won’t have to ramp others any longer and will be providing more rental income when we choose to build more. Our backlog has reduced somewhat, but still remain strong and is still right there and just shy 20 million with many potential projects in Habra. Our balance sheet like Gene says remains very strong, so as of today, we’ve got 7.5 million in the bank and our buyback program is going well and were increased it.

Now regarding our cost reduction program, well this is going to be an ongoing program all the time. So we’re continued to work on methods to improve our profitability and decrease our SG&A. Regarding our carousels, RFQs or both sales and rental efforts. Well thank for quite on this front at the moment, but we’re using our 3,500 and our manufacturing process. So this allows us to test run it and be able to demonstrate what we need to. The legal work is almost completed. We have a settlement on one carousel and only the after suite remains an untold hopeful this should be completed.

We are focused on getting new work and have several good jobs pending and hope to be released in the next one or two months. We’ve had not recordable incidents and our safety record remain stellar. As always, I would encourage any of you to contact either Gene or myself by email and then we can set up a call to answer any questions or discus any topics.

So that’s all I have for now, and I’d like to open it up for Q&A. Are there any questions?

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Laura Engel from Stonegate Capital. Ma’am, your line is now open.

Laura Engel

I wanted to ask and I think I might have asked something about this last time, but since you did have such great margins. You mentioned the backlog, can you comment on the type of work and a little bit more detail that’s in there, so that we can get a feel, if am I expect to see these type of margins going forward especially I guess you attributed to some of the higher margins service for?

Eugene Butler

Yes. I’d like to flip Charles in on this, if we could because he is been study in our backlog extensively this quarter. Charles [Indiscernible] if we have to respond.

Ron Smith

Hi Laura. So I [indiscernible] into specifics, but we expect to continue at about the same rigs in the live show that we will have more competition work going forward because we're rebuilding our equipments through the rest of the year. That block is not as imagine that was same as our Savage block. So maybe capering down to normalized levels, but because some of the cost containments efforts you’ve done. We do expect our margins to improve going forward.

Laura Engel

Okay, great. And then just reference in the press release, you talk about the standardization more and more that you’ve seen in the industry. How is that affecting the pricing on the contracts and kind of the competitiveness among your peers?

Ron Smith

Charles, let you take another stat at this.

Unidentified Company Representative

As far as pricing goes, we’re finding that at the operators come more to us rather than watching the OEMs. We are able to maintain our prices at the same levels, just a little more background when all the industry significantly increase prices between 2012 and 2014, we kept our prices constants and we’ve -- because of doing that we’ve been able to talk to our customers and maintain our price point at a same level without taking the lowest price reductions a lot of our competitors have try to take. Now, as far as the standardization close, our cost has been the same, what we’re expecting our customers is change the same where we think the difference is that for every new projects rather than having the large engineering to design new projects we’re going to charge in the same thing we charge in the past. So, our margins remain constant than is -- that is much going forward. So, it works out well for both past in our customers.

Laura Engel

Okay. Got it. Well, I appreciate the color and always enjoyed the positive numbers and the good news. So, I will hop back in the queue and let some other people have added. Thanks again guys.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thanks.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, Ron and team. Hey, I had a couple of questions for you, maybe if you give us more color around the one legal settlements and the second one pending if either dollars or just whether the legal expenses in the quarter that we should see coming out in Q2. Any help you can give there -- give us on the financial side there?

Ron Smith

I’d like to take this guys, okay.

Unidentified Company Representative

All right.

Ron Smith

So, on the 1,500 ton offshore carousel that was handled by a mediation before the arbitration. We had a settlement of that and a part of the settlement was restricted confidentiality, so all that were allowed to say is that was settled. So, the legal expenses for that were significant and those all stop this first quarter. So, that’s great. On the second one, on the [Auker], the motion compel and motions for summary judgments were filed because these signs have been dragging on and we have been able to get to the point that we needed to settle. And we understand that this is come to ahead and that things were looking very favorable for us and that we should be settling this very soon. And that’s all I can say on that. So, I would estimate that in this second quarter we’ll be finish with that and that will conclude all of our legal expenses. And so we should see some improvements going forward in having that behind us.

Unidentified Analyst

Ron, I appreciate that and I understand the confidentiality. Maybe you could at least talk about what the legal expenses are or were in the quarters and what relief we should we see in the second half?

Ron Smith

I will allow Gene and Gene to answer that. Gene?

Eugene Butler

That’s a tough question I have really looks to legal expenses.

Unidentified Company Representative

I think Matt, you can answer. Matt you please discuss on that.

Eugene Butler

First quarter was 150,000. Matt you said that we’re about a $150,000 in the first quarter, we’ll still have some hangover in the second quarter for the closing documents, but this the amount should be in the ending in the second quarter. So our benefit will be going forward on that.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. I appreciate that. And maybe Ron, this is final question. Give us just a little color around the sales funnel and I know the backlog looks good and you’ve done great jobs sort of whole in constant in this tough market. But any color you can give us on just how the sales funnel is looking?

Ron Smith

I'll definitely give you some color. We’ve just had some recent meetings and it’s looking really good for us. But due to the political aspects of these contracts that have to get government approval from four countries, they’re not able to announce these things until the formalities those are done. So, we’re hoping to have here in the next quarter. A job, that’s kind of those jobs or we love to get each year and the kind, I love to go on. So we were looking at one of those. Now there are some installation service work jobs that are all over the Board right there. And the question is, can we get them in the quarters of like we want to get them or do we have to report that they have slit into the next quarter in the next year, but we’ve got some pretty good promises.

Now you know I love talking about the oil company and that has affected logo and even though we’re doing really need things with that. There is another company that has a blue logo that is kind of coming in right there side-by-side with some of that. So we’re hoping to have some blue logo work with super major coming up here more-and-more. And they are now understanding, how we fill in those blanks and kind of help save some money for them when times are hard overall.

So I’m cautiously optimistic that the things are looking good. Now we still looking for that thing that we can do in the shop that will allow us to increased those revenues and 24 hours a day. And we’re close on one and if they get the work, we were going to get the work. But we can’t talk about it just yet. So there is, we’re no, they’re going to be pretty well. And the question is we will be able to hit on the feel these things to get back in the growth that you guys wanted to see and we want to see. So I’m still feeling pretty good.

Ron Smith

So guys any of you all that want to think of some questions later on, just give us a ring and we’ll be happy to talk about it. So, I am very excited about this first quarter and about the year to come and I want to thank you guys for attending this 2017 first quarter investor conference call and we’ll talk to you next quarter.

