Phillips 66: Growth Catalysts Fuel Excellent 11% Dividend Increase

Investors should monitor the company's progress in 2017, but continue to hold the stock as a great dividend growth investment.

Refining margins are weakening as oil prices steadily climb. But the company has several promising catalysts for future growth, including new projects and oil exports.

Even in a challenging operating climate, Phillips 66 continues to grow its dividend at a high rate. It recently raised its dividend by 11%.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) does not have a very long history of dividend payments, but this is through no fault of its own. It simply hasn't existed as a public company long enough yet, as it was spun-off from oil and gas giant ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in 2012.

That said, Phillips 66 has passed along several big dividend increases in that time. Since its first dividend payment in 2012, Phillips 66 has increased the dividend seven times. With just a few more years of dividend growth, Phillips 66 will join the list of Dividend Achievers, a group of 264 stocks with 10+ years of consecutive dividend increases.

Plus, these have not just been small, token dividend bumps: Phillips 66 has increased its dividend at a 30% compound annual rate since 2012.

Phillips 66 recently raised its dividend by 11%, and the stock now offers a hefty 3.6% dividend yield. This article will discuss Phillips 66's shareholder-friendly management and growth catalysts, which fuel its impressive dividend growth.

Business Overview

Phillips 66 is predominantly an oil refiner, though it does have chemicals and marketing businesses as well. Its main business is to receive crude oil, which it processes into various fuels such as gasoline, diesel fuel, heating oil, and other refined products. It has a huge refining network that stretches across the U.S.

Source: May 2017 Investor Presentation, page 14

Phillips 66's earnings-per-share grew at a rapid clip in 2014 and 2015. This coincided with a huge drop in oil prices during that time, which might seem counter-intuitive. But the refining business model works differently than exploration and production, in the sense that refiners can actually benefit from falling oil prices. Provided demand holds up, volatility in commodity prices allows refining spreads to widen, which increases profit margins.

The downside of the refining business model is that refining stocks typically do not benefit as much as oil exploration and production companies, when commodity prices rise. This is why Phillips 66's earnings-per-share fell from $7.73 in 2015, to $2.92 in 2016. Return on capital employed, which averaged 14% from 2013-2015, sank to 5% in 2016.

That said, Phillips 66 has plenty of growth opportunities up ahead.

Growth Prospects

Despite 2016 being such a tough year, Phillips 66 remains a high-quality business. It has a sound fundamental backdrop. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, oil and natural gas are still expected to supply more than 60% of U.S. energy needs in 2040. Phillips 66 will continue to play a vital role in meeting the world's energy needs, through investment in R&D. Phillips 66 is the only U.S.-based downstream energy company to have a full R&D program. The company invests roughly $60 million a year in R&D, and it also holds 350 patents in 24 countries.

Innovation and new projects should lead to sustainable growth over the long-term. One of Phillips 66's most attractive growth catalysts is oil exports.

Source: March 2017 Investor Update Presentation, page 7

To that end, Phillips 66 is ramping up its Beaumont Terminal, which is expected to have more than 2 million barrels of crude storage capacity by mid-2017. It will play a major role in Phillips 66's export strategy. The Beaumont Terminal has initial export capacity of 400,000 barrels per day, with plans to expand capacity to 600,000 barrels per day.

The Beaumont Terminal will be huge for Phillips 66's growing exports business, as will the Freeport LPG Export Terminal, which started up in December 2016. The export terminal has a capacity of 150,000 barrels per day. Other projects set for completion in 2017 include the 470,000 barrel-per-day Dakota Access Pipeline, in which Phillips 66 has a 25% stake. It is expected to begin production in June.

Another way Phillips 66 will continue growing earnings, even if the refining environment worsens in 2017, is through capital discipline.

Source: May 2017 Investor Presentation, page 20

The company made a huge cut to capital expenditures last year, with further cuts in store for this year. This will help keep margins and profitability intact. For example, lower capital spending helped Phillips 66 beat earnings expectations in the first quarter. Its core refining segment cut its net loss by $93 million from the previous quarter. And, refining margins were much better than expected, at $8.55 per barrel from $6.47 per barrel sequentially.

Dividend Analysis

Phillips 66 generates a great deal of cash flow, which allows the company to reward shareholders with dividend increases and share repurchases.

Source: May 2017 Investor Presentation, page 21

In addition, Phillips 66 has a strong balance sheet with ample liquidity, which will help the company withstand a downturn and continue rewarding shareholders. Phillips 66 has a solid BBB+ credit rating, and a 30% consolidated debt-to-capital ratio.

After its recent 11% dividend raise, Phillips 66 has a new annual dividend rate of $2.80 per share. Based on 2016 earnings-per-share, the new dividend represents a payout ratio of 96%. This is very tight-if the refining industry continues to deteriorate into 2018, the company may only pass along a small dividend increase next year. However, assuming a normalized operating environment, Phillips 66 should have no trouble maintaining and growing its dividend at a double-digit rate.

Final Thoughts

Phillips 66 hit a rough patch over the past year, which could continue if oil prices keep rising at a gradual pace. However, the company has proven the ability to navigate downturns before, and this time will be no different.

The stock has a 3.6% dividend yield, which is significantly above the S&P 500 Index. As a result, investors should continue to view Phillips 66 favorably for both current dividend income and future dividend growth potential.

