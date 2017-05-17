O The Pain: How Sweet It Is

Don't buy all your shares at once. Layer into the position and hold on to the shares and you will be richly rewarded sooner than you think.

O belongs in every dividend investor's portfolio, but at what price? As the yield approaches 5%, it becomes a particularly attractive investment, especially provided the risk-adjusted alternatives available.

Realty Income is on sale after indiscriminate selling knocks all retailers and their landlords down to Earth.

One of my self-imposed rules when purchasing securities is never buy all at once. I’ve learned the hard way by proxy through traveling the world and interacting with vendors. In America, you can shop for a better deal online or in a mall to find the best deal. There’s little haggling or negotiation for most items. The price listed is the price you pay. Or you walk.

Not so in other countries. The best example is exchanging currency when visiting developing countries. Many of these developing nations do not accept credit or will assess a penalty. If they do accept plastic sans penalty, vendors will often provide an incentive discount for cash. In order to get cash you need to exchange currency and ((un))fortunately rates are not standardized. One dollar may exchange for 80 pesos at one place and 93 pesos a few blocks down the street.

I remember someone telling me that the airport was the safest and most reputable place to exchange, so I disposed all of my personal allowance of $500 at once. No hassle. They took my money with a smile and didn’t even charge a commission. I was beaming.

The next day I walked to town and noticed the rates were marginally better. So what? No big deal. I walked a little further and rates dropped significantly. Competition was fierce and I would’ve had 10% more local currency had I just held onto some of my cash. Lesson learned (I know why the airport vendors were smiling I suppose). Don’t buy all at once when you can’t predict a moving price.

The same can be said when looking at Realty Income (O) today. The chart shows the share price is in free fall. Below is the 3 month (via Schwab). One thing we’ve each experienced with securities is they always fall more dramatically than we anticipate.

Why Realty Income?

But what’s so grand about Realty Income in the first place? O is a heavily scrutinized company and I am not uncovering anything new by touting its geographic diversity and strength of tenants. Nor am I reinventing the wheel by showing its breadth with nearly 5,000 properties and occupancy over 98%. I could regale you with tales of its growing FFO and rising monthly dividends, but you know that already.

Assuming a baseline familiarity with Realty Income, here are the 10 facts you need to know:

There is very little "lumpiness" to earnings projections. FFO will grow between 4-6%. The debt on the balance sheet is 93% fixed rate with an average cost of 4.15%. Therefore rising rates will not adversely impact the debt. On the same token, when rates last rose, Realty Income grew earnings at a 8.1% CAGR (2003-2006). The new cap rates increase to reflect rising rates so the spread remains favorable. The BBB+ rating is investment grade and reflects the strength of the balance sheet. You cannot find quality comparable REITs' preferred stock paying over 6% anywhere, much less common shares. More on this later. Instead of growing at all costs, Realty Income is focused on opportune acquisitions. Investment grade acquisitions went from 40% of total in 2011 to 68% this year. That is an enormous improvement and demonstrates that quality is not forsaken over quantity in their growth. The largest tenant, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), grew EPS almost 8% year over year. The second largest, FedEx (NYSE:FDX), grew GAAP earnings from $1.84 to $2.07 year over year, or 12.5%. Tenants are diverse and performing. Management is on your side. Practically no other company aligns itself more closely with the Dividend Growth Investor. Dividends increased from $0.90 per share in 1994 to $2.53 today. Every investor presentation highlights the commitment to shareholders. Realty Income smartly leases on a triple-net basis so that tenants are responsible for taxes, insurance and maintenance, not the company. As Macy’s (M), Kohl’s (KSS), and other retails flounder in the brick and mortar desertion, Realty Income has no anchor tenants. Therefore they do not experience the peaks and valleys (and now it’s an uggglllly valley) like another favored pick of mine, Simon Property Group (SPG). Things are bigger in Texas and that includes growth. Texas is the second fastest growing state in the nation, and Realty Income derives nearly 10% of its rental revenue there. Realty Income positions itself to benefit from these demographic trends.

Why Buy Now?

It should be painfully obvious by now that O belongs in your dividend portfolio. But at what price? Why should you buy now? How do you know it’s a good deal?

First, the current indiscriminate selloff spawned from very poor quarterly numbers out of retailers like Macy’s and J.C. Penney (JCP). This selloff affected all REITs equally. Let’s look at the 3 month chart for the Vanguard REIT ETF (VNQ) below via Schwab.

That is optimistic sign number one: indiscriminate selling. Often selling is warranted, but when it impacts all alike without discretion, then it’s an opportunity to purchase unaffected companies at a bargain.

The second optimistic sign comes from researching comparable risk-adjusted returns. For example, what can an investor purchase on the bond market for an equivalent amount of risk. The truth? Very little. Schwab generates barely 10 names with minimum BBB+ ratings offering a current yield over 6%. Nearly all equivalent debt issuances are hovering between 5-6%. Realty Income is offering 4.8% as I type this at a price of $52.97. If this number reaches 5% on the common equity (growing dividend) I know I am very very close to the bottom.

The third optimistic sign is the technicals. The RSI currently reads 24.88, which is oversold (below). I’m not typically a big fan of technical analysis, but I can sense an opportunity here.

Conclusion:

Investors are throwing the baby out with the bathwater. The brick and mortar retail fears may or may not be overblown, but they are not directly impacting Realty Income’s business. Their tenants are thriving, and the balance sheet is strong. They do not have to worry as much as those dependent on anchor tenants like department stores.

I am not declaring Realty Income cheap on a fundamental basis, but I know the bottom is near because of the relative values found elsewhere in the debt and equity markets. Even as monetary policy tightens and interest rates rise, they are rising marginally and investors have no reason to flee quality names. You would be very hard pressed to find compelling alternatives yielding (and rising) nearly 5% with a comparable level of safety.

Finally, it pays to leave some chips on the table. The way that I purchase shares is to layer in tranches. Every subsequent .5-1% drop in share price I add a little more. This provides a pretty decent cost basis and eliminates the agony of buying big and watching the share price drift lower and lower and lower with no dry powder. It always seems impossible - but lower it goes. So take my advice and take advantage of this compelling opportunity and begin buying shares of Realty Income.

Just don’t forget to hold on to them.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.