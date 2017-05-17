China Digital TV Holding's (STV) on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

China Digital TV Holding Co., LTD. (NYSE:STV)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 16, 2017

Nan Hao - Director, Investor Relations

Nan Hao

Thank you, Operator. Good morning and good evening everyone. Thank you for joining China Digital TV's first quarter 2017 earnings conference call.

With me here today, Mr. Zhenwen Liang, our CFO, who will answer your questions after the prepared remarks. Before we begin, I refer you to the Safe Harbor Statement in our earnings release, which also applies for our earnings call today. As well, we will make forward-looking statements.

On behalf of our CEO, Mr. Jianhua Zhu, and CFO, Mr. Zhenwen Liang, I shall begin our presentation with highlights for the quarter, followed by a discussion about our financial results.

First I would like to reiterate the sale of our interest in Beijing's Super TV as many you've been aware of we no longer control our operating CA or CA related business as result of the sale. Second, on April 21, 2017 the Board declared a special cash dividend of $1.5 per ordinary share. The average amounts of cash dividends to be paid approximately $19 million. Shareholders of record as of the close of business of May 31, 2017, U.S. eastern day light time will be eligible to receive the dividends. The payment of the special cash dividends is expected to be on or about June 15, 2017. The funds for the dividends all of which have been received by the company will come from the proceeds previously received from the Beijing Super TV sale. After certain [indiscernible] are completed. So far the company's offshore accounts has received a portion of proceeds in U.S. dollars is equivalent to RMB100 million. The remaining proceeds are still in the procedures of currency exchange from RMB to U.S. dollars. If the company is unable to pay the dividends due to the foreign currency conversion the company can mix update it with market with the new special cash dividends day as soon as possible.

Third, as previously disclosed there has been a significant reduction in the remaining continuing business operations of the company post the sale of Super TV asset. Additionally as previously disclosed the payments of the special cash dividends is expected to reduce post the company's market capitalization and shareholders' equity. Accordingly there is an increased significant risk of the company being ineligible for continued [indiscernible] on New York stock exchange. The company is currently reviewing its continued ineligibility with the New York stock exchange in-light of these issues.

Now turn to our cloud business, as of first quarter the number of registered user on our cloud platform increased to 5.5 million. The complete number of potential user expanded to 120 million which was primarily attributable to our continued geographic footprint expansion. In the first quarter we expanded [indiscernible] through our partnership with [indiscernible], covers over 5.5 million potential users.

As of first quarter our cloud platform has had partnerships with telecom and cable operators. You know over 30 provinces and cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Guangdong provinces, Jiangsu province [indiscernible] and many more. In addition our persistent efforts to diversify content offering on our platform continue to bear fruits in the first quarter of 2017. The SaaS gaming contents we have been developing new opportunities in the relative cloud VR programs as expected VR games in the near future. Going forward we will expand into various other fields such as VR museum, VR education, VR videos and so on. We're confident in the potential of this new program and we will continue to explore new growth business models for them.

What's more we have also launched a public fitness program for Square Dancing [ph] in the first quarter to expand our content selection and attract more users and enhance users fitness on our platform. Going forward in efforts to generate further value for our shareholders the company and its Board of Directors are also reviewing the potential opportunities to acquire new operating business or assets to further diversify its current operations. Before turning into financial results I remind you that pursuant to the U.S. GAAP which we comply, the company's financial statements reflect the facts of discontinued operation of our CA and CA related business starting from the fourth last year. The operational results of the CA and CA related business have been excluded from the company's financial results from continuing operations. Comparative adjustments to the historical statements of operations have been made to provide a consistent basis of comparison for the financial results.

With that we will turn to the financial results for the first quarter. Please note that unless otherwise stated all monetary amounts are set in U.S. dollars. Revenues decreased by 56.3% to 0.7 million from 1.5 million in the prior year period. The decline was primarily due to the decreased revenues from system developments and integration which was partially offset by the increase in revenues from core platform operations in the first quarter of 2017. Cost of revenue is decreased by 51.6% to 0.2 million from 0.4 million in the prior year period. The decline in cost of revenue was primary in line with the decline of net revenues in the first quarter of 2017. Gross profit for the first quarter was 0.5 million as compared with 1.1 million in the prior year period. Gross margin was 69.7% as compared to 72.7% a year ago.

Operating expense in the first quarter decreased by 35% to 2.3 million from 3.6 million in the prior year period. The decline was mainly due to a decrease in personal related expenses resulting from lower headcount, less from operations in the first quarter of 2017 decreased by 24.5% to 1.9 million from 12.5 million in the prior year period. Income tax expenses for the first quarter was 0.1 million as compared with 0.05 million in the same period last year. Net income attributable to China Digital TV Holding in the first quarter of 2017 was 0.2 million, as compared with 1.2 million in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to the discontinued operations or disposal in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Net income from continuing operation attributable to China Digital TV Holding increased to 0.5 million as compared with a net loss of 2.5 million in the prior year. Net income from discontinued operations attributable to China Digital TV Holding was 0.4 million as compared with 3.6 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income attributable to China Digital TV Holdings in the first quarter of 2017 was 0.6 million as compared with 1.2 million in prior year period. As of March 31, 2017 China Digital TV had a cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and term deposits totalling 124.4 million on the total balance sheet.

Now we're ready for the question and answer session. Please note that Zhenwen Liang will answer the questions in Chinese and I will translate it into English. Operator, we can begin the Q&A session.

